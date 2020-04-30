Sidney Powell Reacts to Latest Revelations in Flynn Case…

Michael Flynn’s defense counsel, Sidney Powell, calls-in to FBN for an interview to discuss the latest developments in the case against her client. Powell: “There will be more evidence forthcoming. We still have a lot more that they said they will disclose to us.”

Within the latest documents provided by a review from Missouri U.S. Attorney Jensen, it surfaces that Peter Strzok, Lisa Page and the small group were using a Microsoft instant messaging program known as Lync. This suggests there may be more documents forthcoming from alternate communication networks.