Sidney Powell Reacts to Latest Revelations in Flynn Case…

Michael Flynn’s defense counsel, Sidney Powell, calls-in to FBN for an interview to discuss the latest developments in the case against her client. Powell: “There will be more evidence forthcoming. We still have a lot more that they said they will disclose to us.”
.
Within the latest documents provided by a review from Missouri U.S. Attorney Jensen, it surfaces that Peter Strzok, Lisa Page and the small group were using a Microsoft instant messaging program known as Lync. This suggests there may be more documents forthcoming from alternate communication networks.
Wray needs to go.
Wray should have been fired yesterday.
Fire Wray, Hire Sidney
Remember, this goes back to the Enron days. Wray worked under Comey during that time. And who worked under Wray? Wait for it – Andrew Weissman… Wray was one of Weissman’s cheerleaders and promoters. Does that help explain why Wray is sitting on all this stuff?
Yup.
Remember that Chris Wray was lauded for his white collar corruption expertise.
Its becoming clear he wasnt brought in to reform things but to cover up and protect the institution, and the people up-channel to whom they reported.
That would be Brennan and Obama, of course.
Ha! I’m reading the “convo between unknown subjects” in blue and outlined in red in the graphic
3rd line, the redaction is only big enough for a little bitty word
you know, like “Joe” (redacted)
and the last two lines complete the puzzle
“[Joe] (redacted)? You mean Priestap?
“Nope – [Pientka] (redacted)
Ha ha ha ha ha!
Who the hell do they think they’re kidding with these silly redactions at this stage of the game?
Hey Barr! Who’s making these redactions?
You’re all looking pretty frikkin foolish at this point, Bill, sorry to tell ya
It must be another Bill. Why would [anonymous agent] think “Joe” was referring to Priestap?
Does anyone know another Bill in this drama?
Also, remind me who is D and who is DD?
Director & Deputy Director
Director and deputy director?
ah, you’re right, it’s Bill Priestap, not Joe
sorry, I got a head of myself
I was havin’ too much fun, y’know?
as I fear we’re destined to be saying more and more in this formerly great nation of ours:
“Lo Siento”
so as I nurse my wounds, guys …
who would “Bill” be that was going to interview Flynn with Strzok?
fill me in, pls
Right nim,and what could possibly be under those black out redactions that would be considered sensitive information with national security implications? Absolutely nothing
Not too mention we the people own those documents
sean corrected me above that it’s gotta be a “Bill” (as in Bill Priestap)
any idea who’s Bill, truth?
No clue, but we’ll find out. The truth usually finds a way of bubbling up to the surface
Don’t develop tunnel vision here, guys!
Flynn is a tiny part of this story. Wray/DOJ may have strung this out for a ridiculous length of time to one day just drop the Flynn prosecution/persecution and say “There! It’s over. Move on”.
Wray has the Strzok/Page emails and the Comey Memos. What were Strzok and Page plotting or fantasizing about after the 2016 election? Assassination, perhaps? There’s a quantum leap.
Comey reportedly kept detailed notes on all that went on. Including conversations with prominent Republicans, about the Russian Collusion hoax? Wray’s job assignment (and Barr’s?), from the Republican Establishment, may be to cover that up.
We still have no idea why General Flynn became the FBI/DOJ’s great white whale, but at this point the General might be closer to a red herring.
Here’s why….
TheLastRefuge
@TheLastRefuge2
This is why Flynn had to be removed at all costs.
Obama-era political surveillance was being done through IC (including FBI contractors) with FARA as justification for FISA when needed.
Flynn mere existence in the administration would have exposed it.
IMO it all goes back to building the database for future leverage. It all started in Feb 2009
Andy McCarthy did an awesome on on Tucker tonight explaining why Flynn was the great white whale – DVR the late repeat of Tucker’s show
LikeLike
A direct link between Clinton and the coup plotters would be huge.
President has made May 1 law day and asked us to think about the rule of law. Interesting. Hope tomorrow is a BIG day.
Firing Wray would be nice.
LikeLiked by 2 people
🎯
After Trump is re-elected.
It would be nice if May Day became the day Communist Globalism was Exposed and defeated, instead of celebrated. Declass away!
And Happy Last Day of 30 Days To Stop the Spread-Day, too!
38 days for us.
There were 15 to flatten before the 30.
Said it the other day but Sidney does have help coming from some but she is bringing down the deep state.
What a lovely smart lady with a little bit of pit bull can do.
She’s a national treasure and the best role model for young girls we have ever seen.
Well, her and Dolly Parton.
Next Presidential Medal of Honor recepient
This is an amazing way to get out info that should have been exposed months ago. President and Barr have challenges declassifying (in their own right), but these releases forced by Sidney with the help of the DOJ from the great state of Missouri are getting it done!
Judge Sullivan seems to be weary of daily entries and has simply told the DOJ to advise the court when it is done producing docs.
Maybe I wrong but he hasn’t set a deadline either. This let’s the Wray Etal continue to drag this out longer.
https://mobile.twitter.com/Priscillas_View/status/1255967170745348096/photo/1
Obama behind bars would be great.
be hard on my liver. 🙂
Ut! Oh! Gary, drink up! We’ve waited way too long for today to happen. CELEBRATE!!
I want him to be behind the bars even more, then I want to be there Hillary…Somehow my cold anger goes to him first before her…
Us normal people would have had our doors kicked in on day one in the middle of the night.
I want to see him dancing with Danny Deever.
About the handwritten notes by Preistep, what would posses someone to write those notes and then submit them? He was too ignorant? Or the notes were plucked from the wastebasket by Flynn? They were in a SKIF and it was illegal to leave with any notes? Who was responsible for keeping those notes hidden all this time? Who surfaced them?
Read the texts unsealed today, Strzok is questioning Priestap’s (his direct superior) dedication to interviewing Flynn to Page the day before the interview happened.
By the launch of the Flynn 302 it went through McCabe’s office and Priestap is nowhere to be seen, again – why aren’t the interview notes being reviewed by his direct superior? Instead his lover and her boss McCabe are meddling with Flynn’s interview for near on 3 weeks before it’s officially filed to the system on Feb 15th.
These handwritten notes were likely Priestap’s CYA as he had doubts on what the hell they were doing.
logical explanation
Had same thought on Priestap CYA.
CUTW:
Disclosure up front: I believe Priestap is a cooperator.
If you notice, the date on the handwritten notes appears to have been initially the 24th with the number 5 overwriting the 4. Did he just make a mistake; start the notes on the 24th and complete them in the early hours of the 25th and simply change the date to reflect the actual date of completion; or actually write the notes on the 24th and deliberately change the date to reflect it as the 25th for some other reason.
It is most likely as you state that it was a CYA, buyer’s remorse or cold feet move……perhaps following consultation with a spouse (legally protected speech) who is COO of a prestigious private detective agency with international nexus and a specialty in due diligence. The notes also reflect (self-servingly it would seem) the writer reconsidering overnight what had been discussed the previous day which could also be part of the reason for the date mix up.
The part of the note about the purpose seems to me not necessarily a summation of what the group’s stated goals were but more in the line of the author’s trying to make sense of what had transpired and self-questioning the scheme “What the heck is the ultimate goal? And how far are we (they) willing to go to achieve that goal? (Hence the game playing and protect the institution comments)” author seemed to be contemplating if just an admission was sufficient (hence the the writer’s documented thought that getting an admission wasn’t necessarily a get out of jail free card) or was actual prosecution and/or firing the goal. In the end the group basically got all three.
I want to know what needed to be reviewed on the standalone…….very odd reference
Hope this makes sense. Very tired and struggled to write tonight.
Priestap’s handwritten notes could have been a premeditated attempt to “plant seeds” – to sew confusion or doubt, about his involvement, if things ever came undone (as they appear to be doing now).
Smart on his part. From Strzok’s texts to Page, it definitely seems like Priestap wasn’t completely onboard and probably did it as a CYA. He might’ve saved his own butt but he could’ve been a hero at the time and been a REAL whistler-blower instead of a punk bureaucrat out to save himself.
It’s notes to self. Otherwise known as CYA…first rule of the corrupt.
I work for a company that formerly used MS Lync. It was abandoned because conversation logs were held on MS servers and my company had privacy concerns regarding confidential information existing outside of the company servers. Yes, those conversations between Strok, Page, etc still exist.
Microsoft is a part of Silicon Valley and Bill Gate’s baby. Put their massive government contracts on the line if they don’t cooperate!
It’s interesting they were using Lync. In some of their earlier conversations, as I recall, they were glad to move away from Blackberry (?) and to the Apple iPhone. I’m not certain of this information, but I’m pretty sure. I don’t see how Lync plays into this if one is using the iPhone. This information may mean nothing but I thought I’d throw it out there.
Where are the Hillary Clinton bleach bit emails? Google should be compelled to turn them over! Justice delayed is justice denied! Enough already of the delays! It’s now or never!
LikeLiked by 5 people
They first exonerated Crooked Hillary, then they tried to cover their tracks with the faux investigations into Trump surrogates that they believed had Russian connections. Then when Trump won, they set out to take out Flynn and then Trump himself!
We need to know where are those emails and what was contained in them that set all of this mess from the fake Hillary email investigation, the counterintelligence investigation of the Trump campaign, the transition entrapment of Flynn and the unmasking of Trump communications by Susan Rice and Samantha Powers, to the Mueller special counsel investigation and finally the impeachment of Trump to again protect Democrat corruption but this time on the part of their latest nominee, Joe Biden!
If you remember, J Watch requested Hillary’s email as Secretary of State after the Benghazi debacle. The State Dept could not produce any. It was because they didn’t have them as she had a private server. She knowingly and willingly chose this to bypass FOIA. Yes, just what was she (and Obama- remember he was one of the covert emailers too) hiding in those 33,000 emails. Was it about the operation in Benghazi? Lots of other covert stuff? J Watch still has an ongoing case against her.
what Hillary did with her own server and bypassing government servers was the intent James Corney couldn’t produce.
The Clinton State Department was arming anybody they thought would be helpful for Clinton’s goals of regime change in Libya and Syria. Instead guns and missiles went in the front door and were sold out the backdoor to create & fund ISIS.
At the same time, Non-Government-Organizations like Clinton/Gates/Soros foundation would be chosen to administer US relief/aid to those regions (for a nice administrative fee of course).
Flynn was a threat to that cushy kickback scheme.
Rather it’s September or never….in the mean time, lots of leverage with the potential release of these 33K emails, not to mention the Wiener laptop, the details of the #1 and #2 FISA authorization, the missing 302 information, etc. au nauseum. The corruption is breath-taking.
Don’t forget Imran Awan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sedition !
Sedition for all; treason for some.
wow! new system with different erasure protocols really means all the data is still there!
With Biden locked in, this PRECLUDES MICHELLE FROM ENTERING EVER!
Question for legal eagles: I don’t understand: Covington had the docs and has finally turned them over. Okay, fine. But didn’t the DOJ have the docs? Didn’t Barr/Wray know about these docs? Didn’t Barr keep them from Flynn this whole time?
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right. He got burned by Eric Holder’s firm, which he chose to hire.
But didn’t Flynn get burned by Wray and Barr? Didn’t they withhold the docs, too? Or did they not know about them?
Legal eagles?
BARR AND WRAY knew from the day they were in charge that Gen. Flynn had been framed by the FBI and prosecuted by DOJ attorneys.
As the person in charge, you look at every thing having anything to do with arresting, and prosecuting a high profile public figure such as a 3 star general in the WH.
THRSE TWO BAS####$ are/were willing to let an innocent man go to prison and be finacially ruined.
AND THEY HAVE OBSTRUCTED EVERY INVESTIGATION BY ANYONE INTO THIS WHOLE PLOT TO COMMIT TREASON.
And don’t forget Roger Stone.
THEY BOTH ARE SCUM.
Remember how smug they all were? Laughing at us all. Particularly Comey and Page. Page’s interview “are you friend or foe” etc. and how the world was against her. Just a sweet innocent lawyer doing her job in the department she loved so much.
I sure do.
Yep….laugh it up, fuzzballs
God Bless Sidney Powell and Micheal Flynn. Thank you, Thank you, Thank you for having the GUTS to stand up for this. I have hope for the first time in decades.
My Son is in the Navy and this crap (if unchallenged) petrifies me.
I believe Sidney Powell is doing this pro bono no? Flynn is broke!
Probably but Covington earns billion. Sue them.
I suspect she will make money off her book.
If she is pro bono, what are the Flynn defense fund dollars for? Here’s the link https://mikeflynndefensefund.org/
God bless and protect your son (and you also, thank you for what you bear)
wondering999: Thank you!
The fact that Barr went to MO for a US Attorney gives me some hope that he’s not there to cover things up.
Apparently, none of the US Attorneys in DC we’re trustworthy?
LikeLiked by 1 person
it’s that conflict of interest and can’t investigate your own dept. thingy. /s
Well, what was the DC vote for Hillary? Something like 96%? Yeah, there is no one there that can be trusted.
You may find this article instructive. About 3rd paragraph from the top.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/04/30/sidney-powell-discusses-the-latest-fbi-documents-in-the-flynn-case/
Actually, I would suggest that you read back few days of Sundance articles.
Barr had no choice. He has that pesky report that he has to do regarding the FISA and the screwups the IG found last month.
@ mugdiller
Barr was ordered, by the FISA Court, to have certain cases reviewed because of the Carter Page fiasco.
InAZ- Thanks. Mugdiller must have missed the article.
Pay attention to the exit road Judge Suvillan takes. This will tell you all you need to know about him, especially when viewed by the choices before him.
And we have a 75/75 chance he will do the right thing?
Sullivan had great impact on the trial of Sen. Ted Stevens'(AK)/his reelection by refusing admission of exculpatory evidence; let’s see if he makes similar rulings on Flynn’s exculpatory evidence.
I expect nothing from Judge Sullivan…right now he has Eric Holder buzzing in his ear…dismissal? Sending it back to DOJ? Or not allowing the withdrawal of the guilty plea and sentencing Flynn to nothing with immediate pardon? it doesnt matter to me, the cat is out of the bag
Is MS more or less inclined to accommodate the search for the Lync cache given their recent Jedi win? Interested to see how the wind blows on this one.
Maybe a certain agency will check the completeness of the MSFT response.
There is absolutely no legitimate reason any of this is redacted! There’s nothing related to national security in any of it because it was all a fraud and a criminal conspiracy from the beginning!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Fathom for a minute having to upend your life, sell your home, displace family and spend 2 million in legal fees all the while knowing the government you defended for 30 years is framing you.
Most people lost their lunch a month back at the prospect of not finding toilet paper.
They have put this Good man under so much that Hell does not come close to what these communists a-holes deserve.
Yes. When I look at General Flynn’s photographs in the press coverage, it is sickening to think of what he has gone through. Most of us would not be able to bear it. Thank you General Flynn for what you have taken on
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Tony Fauci thought she did a truly excellent job at those hearings and sent all his love.
Wrong yet again.
I’ve always thought there was something very dark about Benghazi. The way they wouldn’t let help proceed when they were not far away, that they let Stevens die, and Benghazi in general. Why were they there? Uh, huh.
Is 4 Jan 17 3:59 redaction “AG”
And
4 Jan 17 4:08 redaction POTUS ???
Ms. Powell mentions that one of the reasons they were out for General Flynn, is that Flynn had objected to the rise of ISIS and the former Administration’s role in that “debacle”.
There are war crimes that some people have to answer for.
Thank you General Flynn for your objections to what happened
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2015/08/10/former_dia_chief_michael_flynn_says_rise_of_isis_was_willful_decision_of_us_government.html#!
A few days ago was Holocaust Remembrance Day. Someone posted a video of German civilians being compelled to tour a liberated concentration camp. We ask ourselves, how could the civilians have not-known what was happening in their country.
Well apparently this happened in Syria “August 8, 2014 — Report: ISIS Beheading Children In Iraq (Graphic Photos) Note: Graphic photos are linked near the bottom of this story. Click only if you can handle the disturbing images.”
I have not clicked. I don’t think I can handle the disturbing images. And I wonder, how many Obama/Clinton supporters would be able to handle the disturbing images, if they were compelled to look at them, to look at what they have supported, And what General Flynn, may God protect and cherish him, spoke up against
https://www.inquisitr.com/1398634/report-isis-beheading-children-in-iraq-graphic-photos/
Thanks for the warning. I don’t look at things anymore- not since I saw a China chef cooking a live dog on the stove. I couldn’t sleep for days. Still sickens me.
This is the reason for wet markets folks.
His book Field of Fight reveals a lot.
Thank you, Sundance.
Thank you, Sidney Powell.
Soooooo good to have a diversion from the Wuhan debacle.
Prayers tonight for continued justice and recovery for the greatest country in the world.
👍🏻🇺🇸🙏🏼👍🏻🇺🇸🙏🏼👍🏻🇺🇸🙏🏼
Landslide, so true. I started following this story from the beginning. And for 3 years I have been waiting for Justice.
I have nothing but respect for General Flynn.
I admire Sidney Powell for being such a wonderful attorney and Patriot.
Sundance….well shucks….he is my Hero! And the best source of information.
And the Wuhan “crazy”—–yeah, agree.
Don’t know about everyone else…but in my neck of the woods conversations do not begin, do not even contain mention of the Wuhan debacle. Life is continuing on. A few adjustments, but life is going on.
If I lived in one of those crazy states…I would be taking the lockdown time to be packing my belonging up….and making plans to move.
Bongino’s podcast today does a detailed full-hour recap of the events, including the Jan 2017 dates, not to mention the targeting of Flynn’s beginning in 2015.
https://bongino.com/ep-1240-its-worse-than-we-thought
Flynn was Trump’s only adviser with intimate and detailed knowledge of obama’s crimes and intelligence agency operatives who were implanted to help carry out those crimes and to take out our POTUS. He was an obstacle in the way of the Obama-Brennan-Comey-Jarrett-Rice-Lynch-Holder-DNC-NYTimes-Washington Post-ABC-NBC-CBS-CNN–Soros-Big Business-Deep State plan to destroy POTUS and overthrow the election.
Hmm, guess it’s about time for the Flynn defense team of Judicial Watch to try a FOIA or subpoena to Joe Biden to find out about that January 5, 2017 meeting…
— On January 5, following a briefing by IC leadership on Russian hacking during the 2016 Presidential election, President Obama had a brief follow-on conversation with FBI Director Jim Corney and Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates in the Oval Office. Vice President Biden and I were also present. –President Obama began the conversation by stressing his continued commitment to ensuring that every aspect of this issue is handled by the Intelligence and law enforcement communities “by the book“.–
Powell clearly has sources in DoJ.
Here she is in early March describing the exoneration memo
And spies in the FBI….I suspect a couple of those 40 FBI guys detailed to work with SC Mueller investigation, were informing Team Trump of what was going on. They were there to keep tabs on Weismann rather than Robert Mueller as Mueller, like Joe Biden, has Alzheimer’s. Non compos mentis….
Sidney has already said she has “a very high ranking source in the DOJ”.
Sundance, howmany different crossfire operations are there?
Curious
And what is CROSSWIND?
Doesn’t appear to be what – rather who.
Read
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/04/30/additional-11-pages-of-fbi-documents-unsealed-biggest-surprise-president-obama-implicated/
It’s all there.
We The People are hungry for justice. We also want to see that smug smile wiped off of Strzok and Comey’s faces. They are pure evil. And I bet they both look good in orange or stripes.
Wray needs to resign effective immediately.
Wonder if Flynn was the bait to bring out all the bad actors in the government? Culling will be easy now. Sue them all Gen. Flynn.
CNN….that thought has crossed my mind more than once!
And Wray resign right away as some have called for? Nah…..that worm has got to be squirming by now from all the heat. Along with quite a few swamp leeches have got to be feeling the heat too.
Let it all “play” out. The American people who were not aware of all the dirty dealings…and this is bringing Mueller and all the rest into light too…..can at least get a few to question what they have been told….
Hopefully, a few people will finally find out what has been happening with all the Russian collusion, coup attempt and all the nasty dealings of the politicians and intelligence agencies.
The tactics of the FBI and DOJ used against Mr. Flynn
seem eerily reminiscent of KGB tactics.
And like those of the French Army against Alfred Dreyfus.
Single biggest reason why I was skeptical of Pence’s allegiance to MAGA was his part in the takedown of Flynn. I hope this is true.
My vote is to abolish the FBI.
It’s time to create an investigation division within the oldest federal law enforcement agency of the United States of America: United States Marshal Service.
Enough is enough.
Do you realize that if the Sidney had not got invovled and the sentencing went ahead, none of this would ever have seen the light of day?!
yep
amazing
this is a BIG flagstone in the front-yard walkway that’s been flipped over, exposing all the worms and waterbugs
Bongino’s full-hour podcast on these matters today (link above) ends with recommendations:
1. Wray needs to be fired immediately
2. Senate should immediately subpoena and interrogate Sally Yates and Mary McCord (authors of the Logan Act take-down tactic on Flynn), as do Pientka, Priestap, Comey, McCabe, and Strzok.
3. There needs to be an investigation of Mueller & Weissman for their part in covering up the framing of Flynn.
4. Flynn needs to pursue a Bivens action, suing the government for gross violation of civil rights.
Trey Gowdy coming up on Fox News (Martha McCallum) with the LEAST stupidest haircut that I’ve seen on him
just sayin’
… for those who like to keep track
replace wray with gen. flynn at the fbi
