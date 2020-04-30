Jim Jordan Discusses Newly Release FBI Documents in Case Against Michael Flynn…

Jim Jordan appears on Fox News to discuss the unsealed documents released yesterday showing the FBI “small group” framing a case against former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

Rep. Jordan rightly puts the recent release into context by asking why Robert Mueller and Chris Wray did not bring out this exculpatory information. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team knew Flynn was framed. Rod Rosenstein knew Flynn was framed. Chris Wray and Dana Boente knew Flynn was framed. Yet no-one did anything. WATCH: