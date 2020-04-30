Jim Jordan Discusses Newly Release FBI Documents in Case Against Michael Flynn…

Posted on April 30, 2020 by

Jim Jordan appears on Fox News to discuss the unsealed documents released yesterday showing the FBI “small group” framing a case against former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

Rep. Jordan rightly puts the recent release into context by asking why Robert Mueller and Chris Wray did not bring out this exculpatory information.  Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team knew Flynn was framed.  Rod Rosenstein knew Flynn was framed. Chris Wray and Dana Boente knew Flynn was framed.  Yet no-one did anything. WATCH:

This entry was posted in AG Bill Barr, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, FBI, IG Report Comey, IG Report FISA Abuse, IG Report McCabe, media bias, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Spygate, Spying, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

168 Responses to Jim Jordan Discusses Newly Release FBI Documents in Case Against Michael Flynn…

Older Comments
  1. WhiteBoard says:
    April 30, 2020 at 6:42 pm

    Click to access abbreviated%20timeline%20horowitz.pdf

    This site wont share the info.

    it talks of CR. (crossfire razor)

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s