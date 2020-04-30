Devin Nunes Discusses Latest Flynn Revelations Showing Stunning FBI Corruption…

Devin Nunes appears for an interview with Lou Dobbs to discuss his perspective on the latest stunning revelations around the Flynn case. Nunes outlines the importance of looking at the big picture and also considering how the same FBI that was investigating Flynn was purposefully leaking to allies in the media.
Nunes is pretty fired-up in this interview about the scale of corruption the recently released documents highlight.
FARA was always the way the Obama Administration IC apparatus, writ large, would legally justify political surveillance. [FARA = FISA] Hence Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, knowing purpose of DOJ-NSD, who ran FARA/FISA operations, would not allow an inspector general.
This is why Flynn had to be removed at all costs.
Obama-era political surveillance was being done through the intelligence apparatus (including FBI contractors) since 2012; with FARA as a justification for FISA abuse when needed. Flynn’s mere existence in the administration would have exposed that background surveillance network.
Well, people are already pretty POed about being illegally locked in their homes and out of their places of employment. However, I live in a state that is supposedly still locked down, but yet there were traffic jams on the freeways again today. I’m sure all those folks were on “essential” business. I know I was. Ran out of bourbon and had to make a liquor store run…
Sounds pretty essential to me 😉
Traffic here last couple of days seems to be getting back to normal, I’m in a business park that half the business have been mainly closed but now seem to be going back to work.
A good portion are in racing but see others opening also even if our Governor Cooper won’t do it.
Is K1 speed in Concord opened?
I just went and picked up dinner at a little local Mexican restaurant…the gal who rang up my order said that they have been doing “okay” but said that has been getting slower, which she said seemed odd because there are clearly more cars on the road this week.
I think people were happy to support their local restaurants when this all started but now, we are entering six weeks with NO paychecks, a FUBAR unemployment system in most states, and no end in sight as to when our “betters” will allow us to resume some semblance of our lives. People are getting worried and are probably running out of money…and all those bills that are due on the 1st of the month are staring them in the face!
Well, I thought liquor stores were essential businesses?
Best advice from Nunes: Mr President do not call on the DNC communications team to ask questions.
Or just request an interview with Ali Watkins and then put her on the spot and ask personal questions about much-older fatboy Richard Wolfe’s sexual habits…
President needs to listen to Nunes…why does he keep calling on the worst most biased reporters in all of his press conferences…it’s like he is addicted to them. Why not ignore them and call on more people from smaller outlets in the back of the room.
He exposes them.
Never interrupt your enemies while they’re making mistakes.
Think Dr. Fauci
It’s the way our President works.
That’s clearly been one of the main purposes for all the Tweets:
Make controversial assertions about the topics you want discussed, and the MSM is trying to ignore.
The blockheads in the news media will feel compelled to mock and ridicule (rarely do they attempt to actually refute); Voila! the topic is being publicized.
Works every time.
Worked during the 2016 campaign. Roll out a grenade then own the airtime.
Good to see MSNBC and CNN peanut gallery whistling by the graveyard tonight.
So years later, the truth is FINALLY revealed about the motive for removing Flynn.
Yep, Flynn might expose the plan and alert VSGPOTUS– and that can’t happen!
So now it’s time to reveal another long awaited truth: Payback IS a bitch!
Ph, yes. Time for the PAIN.
I guess I’m a little slow, or maybe I just missed it, but beyond “he knows where the bodies are buried,” why, exactly was Gen. Flynn so dangerous to Obama, et al?
Could somebody help me understand this?
Read the post.
Yeah, I get that he had a lot of inside knowledge into intelligence apparatus abuse but so does/did Admiral Rogers and they left him alone.
Frankly, I’m sure he is dangerous to them and perhaps the secret nature of his job means we’ll never really know HOW dangerous.
InAz I think you gave a nice summary, thank you.
@ adam
Flynn knew all the corruption and dirty secrets Obama and his boot lickers did.
In the Trump Administration Flynn was going to streamline the way too many “intelligence” agencies, get rid of the corrupt actors……clean it all up.
Flynn supported FBI agent Robin Gritz who filed a sexual harassment claim against Andrew McCabe. McCabe retaliated against Gritz. McCabe was ticked off about Flynn helping and supporting Gritz.
These corrupt Stalinist Alinsky Luciferian anti American azz hats had to get rid of Flynn to protect their Sedition and Treason activities. So they committed more sedition and treason to take down Flynn and President Trump.
So election interference by Russia to help Candidate Trump was invented, and also invented was that President Trump, Flynn, Manafort, and others were Russian agents.
A man who seeks the truth is the mortal enemy of those who lie, and thus by extension, a man who seeks the truth is the greatest enemy of the ‘Intelligence Community’.
Flynn was going to purge the National Security Council of Obama holdovers, knowing exactly which ones had ulterior agendas. That had to be stopped at all costs considering Trump is the first man to become president in many years that didn’t owe anything to the Swamp.
It was about Obama et al controlling foreign policy even while Trump was in the White House. Notice where Vindman came from. He wasn’t the only snake on it.
There’s more
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/the-plot-against-trump-had-deep-roots-dating-back-to-michael-flynns-career
does anybody remember MAD MAXine Waters, in about 2012, vituperating that nobody could stand against Obama and his allied Bolshevik dems because of the massive database that he had compiled?
Operation Hammer, the HAMR surveillance…
LikeLiked by 3 people
“The President has put in place an organization with the kind of database that no one has ever seen before in life,” Representative Maxine Waters told Roland Martin on Monday.
“That’s going to be very, very powerful,” Waters said. “That database will have information about everything on every individual on ways that it’s never been done before and whoever runs for President on the Democratic ticket has to deal with that. They’re going to go down with that database and the concerns of those people because they can’t get around it. And he’s [President Obama] been very smart. It’s very powerful what he’s leaving in place.”
Thank you Maxie for revealing that the 0-admin converted the NSA database, which is supposed to be used solely to protect our National Security, into a personal treasure trove, by inserting political “contractors” to snoop on 0-admin’s political opponents.
Of course wimpy Pence only now believes, “more than ever”, that Flynn did not intentionally mislead him in regard to the Russian ambassador conversation. As Sam Kinnison would say; “Good job, Mr. Helper….”.
Especially when Pence stated that Flynn lied to him. I think that was a lie.
I may be mistaken, but wasn’t there the idea that Flynn fell on his sword to protect VP Pence for making a boneheaded misstatement during an interview vis-a-vis the Russian Ambassador or something?
I’m still trying to find out the truth about this aspect. Most of the press keeps saying that Flynn lied to Pence. Since the press lies all the time, I’m guessing that’s not true. So what exactly happened b/t Flynn/Pence and was it just a misunderstanding? Cover story? ugh..
the best I have come up with is that General Flynn became something of a liability for VP Pence and presumably for the entire WH administration. It’s important to remember that most of the “transition” team was eventually replaced, some quite rapidly. I hold no judgement about this decision making as it is completely consistent with the manner in which this President Donald Trump has ALWAYS operated. (and no, not in the sense of that stupid contrived reality show). In all areas of his career, Donald Trump has demonstrated a very hyper focused strategy bent on immediate results. Few offer the talent to produce that mandate. I am NOT suggesting that General Flynn was not a hyper-super performer …I KNOW FOR A FACT THAT HE IS.
however, having said that, here is where the reality of performing the mission comes into play.
It is JUST NOT POSSIBLE to expect General Flynn to perform at his highest tempo with the distraction of a very public investigation hovering over his head. It’s not how this President would imagine having one of the most critically important staff to have to manage and still be effective in the role.
this is EXACTLY what the corruptors had in mind. They needed to dilute and confuse the President and draw down his best players. Rob him of effective leadership. And it worked! Sort of. We can see that over time, DUE TO THE ENORMOUSLY EFFECTIVE management style, President Trump would locate the best replacements and carry out the national security imperatives. So in that respect, no the deep state was NOT effective. Just mildly and only briefly.
One has to step back somewhat and understand the enormous responsibilities of POTUS. Of course, he cares about letting a loyal performer go. Of course it hurts. BUT the most critical decision is not merely continuity but of establishing a stable team.
It’s easy to see this as something that might look like a mistake or an unforced error by the President. We have the luxury, years later to realize how tragically corrupt (terrifyingly even) that the adversaries to this President were successful in spoiling some of his best early efforts. But in those moments, is when character is defined…AND CHARACTER WAS DEFINED, RE-TOOLED, and SHARPENED.
The President realized from that moment on, that he was going to win by adjusting and sliding masterfully past all of the dirty tricks.
I believe he gave this duty to the VP to “fire” Gen Flynn because the VP probably went to him and said something like this:
BOSS…Let me do this. You have better things to worry about. I will be the bad guy here. I will do my best to help get our team back in order and I will have a conversation with Gen Flynn and explain the situation that we are facing and what is necessary to resolve the unwanted pressure on this administration and this nation AND FOR GEN FLYNN.
And you know what..that’s probably how it went down, but not before the President probably took the time to invite Gen Flynn into his office, shut the door and make sure he understood this was not to be taken as a rebuke or insult. But that it was necessary. I believe the President probably did that. I don’t know it for a fact.
But what I do know..enough about General Flynn, is that he probably accepted this decision with the grace, professionalism and continued loyalty to his oath that should make each and all of us very proud to have this man wear a uniform in defense of our country and our values.
There are a few moments in US history when circumstances demand letting even the most qualified person go. In this case, given WHY this was caused.
SHOULD SEND EVERY SINGLE ONE OF US INTO FULL NUKE THEM FROM ORBIT TWICE MODE.
cold anger doesn’t even come close.
people have been throttled for lessor crimes…
and folks..I am going to watch the bodies hit the floor before long.
it’s coming.
the reckoning!
Ok, found a couple CTH articles, I get it now…my bad.
Ha, what a laugh! My husband got a little tipsy tonight doing virtual cocktails with friends. He ended up showing our daughter, who wants to go to college and study history, that exact same Sam Kinnison scene. What a coinkydink.
did devin say treason or coup? is this the first time hes used those words?
This is the first time I ever heard Nunes use the word treason but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t in the past and I missed it.
Yes. He was always quite circumspect, to my chagrin. Now he’s accurate.
Where is Agent Joe Pientka? Where is DOJ/NSD John Carlin?
Is Sally Yates being interviewed yet again by a fawning reporter who absolutely has to mention her “sweet southern lilt” accent???
Can C.T.H. repost the photos of the edited Strzok 302 reports of Flynn with that PERFECT handwriting so we can copy/paste it onto protest signs and posts to others? If you don’t read this website (and it may have been a link to Techno-Fog), NOBODY has even brought up that itty-bitty issue of how PHONY that document was and how impossible it is to write that perfectly when performing an interview.
Speaking of Techno-Fog, we ALL need to go TECHNO-VIKING outside the Hoover Building and DOJ HQ and point at the criminal scumbags(like Wray, Ohr, etc..) to get out of our way perp walk them to prison.
Yes, paperwork with contemporaneous notes is never that neat. Clearly rewritten. Probably several times.
Bring them all in front of The Senate, 10-12 of them, and let them all plead the fifth in a spectacle to teach the dems how it is done correctly as compared to Keystone Cops Nads and Schiff dropping themselves 10 percent in the polls.
I’m sure a few RINO Republicans are complicit in this corruption.
LikeLiked by 7 people
No doubt.
A few? Are you kidding me…Lindsey Graham, Richard Burr and everyone on his committee, McConnell…all of them. I guess Grassley was left out of the loop.
LikeLiked by 3 people
McCain dead, Flake and Corker gone, Burr leaving: the Republicans may have enough scapegoats to dodge blame for the Russian Collusion hoax.
Yes randyinrocklin
Dehorning time.
Nunes is one of the finest people in Politics and I hope someday he can represent us in the Oval Office. When the Republicans had control of Congress he worked his tail off to get this out there while many Republicans sat on their hands. I hope he is victorious in his suit against the media. This guy fights.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ryan..a leader extraordinaire 🤮
LikeLiked by 8 people
I like him but he is for amnesty of illegals.
And Trump likes Red Flag Laws. I’m not looking for Christ incarnate. I want an honest Patriot. Both fit the bill.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah, that’s a problem. But I think Nunes could be trusted to modify the farm labor issue without illegals.
I know a peach farmer in CO who has used the LEGAL farm worker program for 30 years… Pays their transportation to & from the jobs, decent living conditions, and medical care (his daughter is a doctor). He has trained them well, pays them a decent wage, and they go back home after harvest. They all love him because he is a good man.
He really thought that Obunghole was trying to FORCE those honest farmers to use illegals, because the program became so unwieldy and cumbersome that farmers were never sure they could get the workers on time for a very perishable harvest. A deliberate sabotage.
Nunes could be convinced, especially with more farm-friendly policies for small farmers and guaranteed water. Small concession.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
I would much rather invest in more farm automation than slave labor. Europe and Australia do not have the ready access to slave labor as we do and from an article I read years ago, they were investing far more into developing automation than the U.S.
Nunes is a gem. A brave man. A true Patriot and a true public servant. And I would bet he is one of very few in Congress that is truly on the up and up, no side deals, family money funnel, etc. A straight arrow. I don’t see how he stands it, being a part of such a corrupt, spineless, phony, lying bunch.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Lou Dobbs also had Pillsbury Dohboy on and he showed the deep state of the DOD Policy arm, full of Clinton and Obama holdovers. Like Jamie Gorelick, the famous wall, that precipitated 9/11? A demoncrat Jane Harman. Kissinger, just to name a few, Dobbs showed a whole line of people with names and pics. Trump will now be focused on these traitorous bastards that are in on CCP.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have never seen him as intense and emotional about this subject. This is a patriot calling for an insurrection against our oppressors – the Democrat Party and the media!
LikeLiked by 4 people
There for awhile he seemed subdued, maybe a little depressed. It’s good to see him fired up and smiling again.
PTrump does an excellent job of calling out the fake news.
I think he should follow Nunes’ lead and start referring
to them as the Democrat National Committee Propaganda media. Nunes is correct. That’s who they are as well as the media owners.
PTrump should say that he will not debate Biden. He should say that out of respect for those suffering Dementia, a terrible illness, that he will not use a memory care patient as a political pawn.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Obama-era political surveillance was being done through the intelligence apparatus (including FBI contractors) since 2012; with FARA as a justification for FISA abuse when needed. Flynn’s mere existence in the administration would have exposed that background surveillance network.”
THANK YOU SUNDANCE!
Every Fan Belt Inspectors contractor and contractors for any and ALL intelligence needs to be immediately removed and prosecuted for their part in this.
So I am suppose to believe this nonsense that the FBI isn’t trustworthy? The world’s premier law enforcement agency isn’t trustworthy? You have got to be kidding me!
What’s next? Will Nunes try to get us to believe that Dr. Anthony Fauci isn’t really the world’s greatest doctor, scientist, mathematician and patriot?
carthoris Somebody will undoubtedly miss your invisible sac tag
Since not many here tonight, maybe I’ll get my question answered: Why was Sally Yates allowed to get away with banning the IG from inspecting? Who would have been responsible for stopping her?
MelH—I’m sure Zero approved, so that was all that was required.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why didn’t Sessions and Flynn go after this corruption?
They were both sidelined by the FBI/DOJ.
How come nobody, or very few people, have not figured out that Justus Roberts had been a target of FARA extortion/abuse for political gain by the DNC jackasses.. Hence his rolling over on many bad for the country, bad for honest folks decisions. I strongly believe he was blackmailed/extorted over decisions on many of his ill advised rulings..
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Start by turning the NSA data farm complex in Utah into a live target for AF bombing practice.
I don’t know if this is meaningful in any way but the DOJ OIG issued a report on FARA in September 2016. The audit was ordered by the House Appropriations Committee. I don’t know who on the committee requested the audit or why. It seems odd that someone on the House Appropriations Committee, not Foreign Affairs or HPSCI or Justice, would order the DOJ’s IG to delve into the division where he was not allowed to go. The audit was run out of the Philadelphia office, not Washington DC.
Audit of the National Security Division’s Enforcement and Administration of the Foreign Agents Registration Act
https://oig.justice.gov/reports/2016/a1624.pdf#page=1
Podcast: https://oig.justice.gov/multimedia/podcast-09-07-16.htm
There must be a story behind this.
It would have been nice if Dobbs asked Nunes about charging and prosecuting the criminals and making ALL of them pay an extremely heavy and painful price for their crimes.
Nunes made several criminal referrals when he was chairman of HPSCI.
This info AND ALL past, present and future info in DOJ/FBI files
Is and has been readily available to BARR AND WRAY. They have known from the day they were in charge that Gen Flynn was framed. They also have known that the DOJ/FBI have committed sedition/treason and yet, they have stonewalled every investigation by the IG AND CONGRESS.
Would someone intending to see justice for Gen. Flynn have
sat on this and more for 3 yrs. and be willing to let an innocent man go to prison and be bankrupt?
HELL NO!!! IN MY BOOK, BARR AND WRAY ARE SCUM!!!
Barr hasn’t been there for 3 years. The document says Barr released it.
Perhaps more deliberate than knee jerk. Not always a bad thing.
Wray, on the other hand, appears to have been actively covering up, including misleading or lying to Congress
The Press – softening Flynn up the day before:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/fbi-reviewed-flynns-calls-with-russian-ambassador-but-found-nothing-illicit/2017/01/23/aa83879a-e1ae-11e6-a547-5fb9411d332c_story.html
Why else would this thing leak at that particular time? If ‘nothing illicit’ then why did they interview Flynn?
HatTip Bongino->HatTip 279
