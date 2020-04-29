FBI Notes Released – Show Plan to Frame Michael Flynn For “Logan Act” Violation and/or “Lying” About It – With Goal For Removal…

The first of the sealed documents provided to the Flynn defense have been unsealed. The documents include emails between: FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, his FBI counsel Lisa Page, as well as FBI agent Peter Strzok and FBI Agent Joe Pientka in the lead-up to the January 24, 2017 interview of Michael Flynn.
This specific release is the court filing of five pages that was initially turned-over to the Flynn defense team last Friday. [The pdf is here] [There are an additional 11 pages of documents from another production earlier today; those are not in this release]
The documents today also include handwritten notes taken by FBI counterintelligence chief William “Bill” Priestap; which show him both questioning and outlining the purpose of the interview: to remove National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.
According to the Priestap notes it appears the position of the FBI on January 23, 2017, was that Michael Flynn had violated the Logan Act by having a conversation with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak on December 29, 2016, prior to the inauguration.
This was a ridiculous position, there was no violation of the Logan Act; however, it was this position from which the questioning the next day, January 24 2017, would be based.
The next page of notes discusses the “Afterwards”:
The redactions are likely “the transcript“; where the FBI has the transcript of the call between Michael Flynn and Ambassador Kislyak. The redaction would be continued to protect the source of the material (“sources and methods”).
Interestingly, on the second day, the actual day of the interview, it appears Bill Priestap had second thoughts and was questioning the goal of the interview: “I thought about it last night and I believe we should rethink this”…
FBI Asst. Director for Counterintelligence Bill Priestap then asks the question: “what is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?”
The premise of “wrongdoing” vis-a-vis a Logan Act violation was ridiculous. As the incoming National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn would be talking to many counterparts throughout the globe. Even Priestap started to realize what they were doing was “playing games.”
Here’s the full release:
.
[…] Multiple officials confirmed to Just the News that the author of the notes is William Priestap, the now-retired FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence and the ultimate supervisor for fired agent Peter Strzok, who led the Russia probe.
[…] A special prosecutor is reviewing DOJ’s and the FBI’s handling of the Flynn prosecution, which led to the former Trump adviser and retired general pleading guilty to lying to the FBI under a plea deal with Special Counsel Robert Mueller in the Russia case.
Flynn’s lawyer Sidney Powell filed a court motion last week saying new evidence has emerged showing Flynn was “framed” and his conviction should be dismissed. The officials said the notes are part of that new evidence and had been withheld from Flynn’s defense team for years even though they were potential evidence of innocence.
More evidence is being produced in the next few days that will further illuminate the FBI’s conduct in the case that is now at the center of the DOJ investigation, officials said. (more)
Keep in mind, the Mueller special counsel knew this all along…
Keep in mind, former DAG Rod Rosenstein knew this all along…
Also keep in mind, current FBI Director Chris Wray and current FBI Legal Counsel Dana Boente knew this all along….
These documents have been inside the DOJ and FBI for more than three years; while they prosecuted him and drove his family into bankruptcy.
Hannity just finished interviewing Sydney Powell. He concludes with “Christopher Wray it’s time to step up.” I think it’s time for Wray to step down!
Wray can do neither as he is on his knees.
With Sidney’s stiletto on his neck (or is it a kick-ass cowboy boot?) and cuffs behind his back all the while he’s crying for Ron.
Waiting for Obama to come by with those sharply creased pants for reasons only known to both those so called males.
Wray and Obama are trained lawyers,
General Flynn a trained warrior, tested in combat, a leader of men, a patriot who was ruined financially and psychologically imprisoned for over three years, but who still walks tall and has more supporters that he knows exist.
And Obama plays golf which Michelle does a public service ad to tell others to only leave the house for essential needs. What country club does Wray belong to? My guess he dines with Barr, Comey, Mueller and others.
Scum, swamp, losers and in general snakes all over the place.
I think it’s time for King Kong to drop Faye Wray from the Empire State Building.
You know, there is more to your comment than meets the eye…a really slick move on your part!
Wray, and MANY other’s, deserve the Negan treatment!
An ethics training PowerPoint presentation?
Step up or step down? Just as long as it is accompanied by a significant drop.
LOL…no, Hannity concluded with Comey…”tick tock”. I spit my drink out 🙂
I said the same fhing when you did!
I cannot believe the judge did not know this prosecution was a complete malicious scam.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Me too…..and we still have a two and a half year cover up by the swamp…. especially with a complicit media. Reflecting: Corrupt FBI agents conspiring to set up a high-level presidential advisor as a domino to take down a president would be a “great story“ for WaPo, NYT, CNN or MSNBC to investigate if they weren’t so busy actively colluding with dirty cops at the FBI and corrupt actors from DoJ, not to mention cheering for it to happen.
Of course he knew.
Had Flynn had competent council at the interview this would not have happened. The attorney would have caught on to this quick. He would have informed them the Logan Act did not apply and asked questions about how the FBI came into possession of the contents of that call. That interview may have opened Pandora’s Box by cluing WH in on an investigation. Flynn was trying to be helpful to the “good guys”
His lawyers were not incompetent, they were complicit.
During the FBI interview.
no lawyer preset during interview, AFAIK
And in the same firm with Eric Holder, that needs to be investigated .
Will The “Wingman” go down to save Renegade?
The Wingman only goes down on and for Obama.
Trisha Anderson also works at Covington & Burling. I wonder what other members of the corruption do as well?
Beat me to it.
Never ever talk to FBI w/o your lawyer present and confirmed no conflicts. Good advice even for local LEOs too.
As far as I’m concerned, you could have stopped after the first four words
I’d like to hear the story of how the two of them connected and Sidney became his counsel.
Sally Yates got the ball rolling in this conspiracy with her bogus claim that there was the violation of a prehistoric Logan Act concern. That was the signal for the DOJ and Deep Staters Cabal to start lining up the the frames… She needs prosecution. Though she, as a privileged left winging deep stater, she is royalty.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Key statement: “…….questions about how the FBI came into possession of the contents of that call.” Wonder when we will find out?
MAGA
If the REAL truth came out, it would show that Obuma ordered Flynn to be taken out.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Skidroe…but why was Obama so set against Flynn ? Do we know ?
Yes, he hated Flynn who was the Military version of the DNI (Clapper). He was against the Iran deal and told Obama about ISIS to which Obama replied they were the JV team. Flynn was going to clean out the Intelligence agencies under Trump. People like the Whistle blower’s who we cannot name.
Interesting.. Dana Perino said on Tucker’s show earlier that Obama had warned Trump’s incoming administration about two people; Kim Jun Un and Michael Flynn. So, yes, Obama did get this particular ball rolling over Flynn. Maybe its all finally going to fall apart now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Because Flynn learned about and was auditing Ozero and his inner circle’s abuse of the national intelligence apparatus.
aka Obama hates all US military personnel.
https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=http%3A%2F%2Fwac.450f.edgecastcdn.net%2F80450F%2F965kvki.com%2Ffiles%2F2013%2F05%2Fpresident-obama-marine-umbrella.jpg&f=1&nofb=1
According to this article, Flynn was planning to audit the intel community as National Security Advisor. “He was going to audit the intel agencies because he knew about the billions Brennan and company were running off books,” said his lawyer Sidney Powell. https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/michael-flynn-lawyer-says-client-was-prepared-to-audit-obama-spy-officials-before-getting-set-up
Read General Flynn’s book
Flynn knew how shaddy Obama’s Iranian bribe was. He knew how questionable the previous Admin had been.
LikeLiked by 3 people
With these recent and outrageous FBI notes being released, seems to me that someone flipped big time. IF someone had facts or info that could demonstrate Obama ordered or even knew about and allowed the coup, it would be a great “Get Out if Jail Card.”
The Crimson Kenyan’s passport needs to be revoked STAT!
LikeLike
Presidential coup. We know all the facts. This article presents nothing not known before. What i want to know is where are and/or who has the handcuffs.
I want more than handcuffs.Handcuffs then the nooses.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Spot on John, decorate the lamp post with noises full of these corrupt a$$holes.
I think Lisa said Pete has the handcuffs,
What we had before was a well-informed hypothesis. Those making the hypothesis are well-informed, experienced, and educated.
What we have tonight is confirmation of all Sundance’s hard work.
Lyndsey is stuttering on Hannity now..
is he freaking out about what they are actually gonnna do now?
he looks shocked (blindsided); or the wave of reality of what they are about to do is getting to him
Lyndsey is dirty.
Songbird was tugging on the back of his sport coat.
Zorro, consider this a big like!
He received a medal for his “service” to the Ukrainian government.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Put a cork in it Lil’ Lindsay eventually there will be a trail leading to you.
Sidney, on Hannity, also believes the redaction is “the transcript”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have always believed that Comey was dumb as well as corrupt. This video proves it…it’s a total admission of his culpability in this whole scheme. But he is such a narcissist that he couldn’t resist playing the role of Resistance Hero to this leftist audience. What a dope!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Man, I can’t imagine how pissed Flynn is about all of this. Especially that smug Comey and his cute little story on how he outsmarted the Trump folks to “get” Flynn. The audience laughter and bimbo interviewer giggling just made the whole scene appear like a bad stand-up comedy routine. If I were Flynn, I would back-channel to Comey that one day, somewhere, somehow, I will find him alone and we will see who gets to giggle last.
It’s almost like that Comey interview has an intentionally inappropriate laugh track about very serious abuse and ethics violations by the FBI. But no. It’s just msnbc’s moronic audience.
Again.
Thank You God In Heaven Above. Thank You.
Amen.
AMEN
I have just run a quick and dirty computer model of the FBI — it says there are 23 to 25 honest agents who would have blown a whistle if they had known about the conspiracy. All the rest went along to keep their careers going.
Especially the Fabulous 40 who were working with Herr Mueller.
They were quiet so as to protect their pensions and holidays and flex schedules and leave.
Exactly what I have been saying from Day One when that “99% of the rest of the bureau are good, honest, etc. etc”. came out. Total BS. Too many interconnections and circles of influence for the vast majority not to know.
Burn it down and rebuild. US Marshals time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The problem with good cops is they don’t rat on the bad cops.
Thin Blue Line applies at the FBI also…
Flatten the curve
Ever the optimist, fred lol. 23 to 25 honest agents may be a tad bit too high.
Is there a vaccine for the 23 agents?
The absolute minimum that General Flynn should be compensated…bare minimum.
The salaries of any and all agents, prosecutors, investigators associated with this sedition for the past three years.
The pensions of any and all agents, prosecutors, investigators associated with this sedition for the past three years in perpetuity.
Any and every expense he has incurred during the past three years.
And finally….
Appointment as Head of the F.B.I.
Plus all the salary and vested retirement bonuses that his first lawyers made in past 3 or 4 years.
He should own every one of their assets and nothing less. That goes for the government employees and the law firm that first represented him.
Excellent. Best idea I’ve heard.
“He who learns must suffer. And even in our sleep pain that cannot forget falls drop by drop upon the heart, and in our own despair, against our will, comes wisdom to us by the awful grace of God.”
— Aeschylus
Time for the temple of these whores to burn.
LikeLiked by 3 people
With them inside!
Chucky:
You said there’s “six ways from Sunday” but our president works “eight days a week.”
Good night.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Is this what you were talking about Smucky Schemer ? I hope POTUSAsks you.
Christopher Wray should resign today. Trump should appoint Trey Gowdy as head of FBI. Trey Gowdy can get confirmed and will get to the bottom of this, not to mention he can articulate to the public what exactly transpired unlike mealy mouthed Wray.
In order to drain the swamp, Trump needs his personnel. Put Ratcliffe at DNI, bring back Flynn to head CIA and NSA (who better to clean both up?), allow Pompeo to run for Senate so he could head Senate Intelligence committee, put Ric Grenell as Secretary of State and if Barr is not up to draining the Swamp, appoint Devin Nunez as Attorney General. Also, I would like to see Sidney Powell as a special counsel to investigate the Obama connection to framing Flynn during the transition. Man, does she get results! I don’t know why Flynn didn’t hire her to begin with! Reappoint Admiral Mike Rogers as head of NSA.
All of these agencies need to be drained and flushed of the corruption and heads need to roll and person need to go to jail! Flynn’s case is only the tip of the iceberg!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nunes is not an attorney. I know 99% of them are.
And that’s a bad thing? The point is we need personnel in these positions that will drain the Swamp and support our President and our conservative agenda!
Trey Gowdy? Are you kidding me?
Who do you propose?
You want Trey the pontificating politician/lawyer that NEVER got to the bottom of anything to run the fbi??!! Might as well leave wray for the good gowdy would do.
All blow and no go Rooster head howdy doody Gowdy??? No offense but what are you smoking?
Commies Colluding In Coverup
Well at least we can all rest well knowing that IG Horowitz found no political bias in the FBI
LikeLiked by 8 people
+1000
Not politcal bias when you treat everyone* that way.
*some ones have more rights than other ones….
The worst thing to do to these folks is NOT to prosecute. Prosecution will just give them a platform of sanctimony and eventually they will be pardoned by a Socialist.
Worst thing? Fire them, take all their money and power. To be “ordinary” would be their worse nightmare. Release them into “rural America” and let WE THE PEOPLE deal with them!
Nov 2018 Joe Flynn attended “Conspiracy Theorist” John B. Wells’ event called Operation Classified.
One of the presenters/attendees was Attorney Sidney Powell.
After one of the events, Atty Powell had dinner with Joe Flynn, where the two spoke for a couple three hours.
The rest is history.
May God Bless all our Patriotic Conspiracy Theorists.
Many (most?) are standup American citizens, loaded with truth and integrity.
Our Lord does work in mysterious ways.
That’s how she got in trouble in the first place, sending texts.
What a POS. Claims Flynn won’t get cleared.
Still mocking and laughing.
I like to think that right now Strzok, McCabe, Page, Pientka and Comey are on the phone to their lawyers, “Bill Priestap wrote this all down! And he put the notes in the file! How could he!!!!”
And wondering if Priestap has been singing, or maybe Page, or someone else, on this or some other matter. Who’s been talking in Durham’s grand jury? I wish them all a lot of sleepless nights and large lawyer bills (not to mention jail time and disbarment).
That’s the weakness of a conspiracy – the fear that someone will flip on the rest of them. .
“Bill Priestap wrote this all down!”
Like the mob grocer in Omaha or wherever it was in the film Casino
He was pi$$ed that he wasn’t getting reimbursed enough for his mob travel expenses so he started keep a detailed ledger with dates, names, etc
Was enough to tie in all the rest of the network, including the higher-ups, and they all went down to prosecution
The voice-over in Ace’s voice “Can you believe it? Who could imagine such a thing?”
Time to squeeze the balls Barr. Perfect opportunity to put Priestap and others on the meat hook. Tell them it’s time to sing or make sausage.
Why did they think he was going to lie ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
They were going to frame the questions in such a way that any response would be inconsistent at some level, therefore “a lie”
It’s the way they roll, and they’re very experienced in it
Because they were going to tell him he violated the Logan Act if he spoke with any foreign officials. But they already knew he did speak with a Russian diplomat because Ozero threw all the Russians out of DC – to setup the Muh Russia narrative and to cause one of the expelled diplomats to call Flynn (while Flynn was on vacation in S. America) since Flynn was the incoming NSA to POTUS-elect Trump. They could easily surveill Flynn while he was out of the US.
It was a pure corrupt, unethical setup. By citing the Logan Act in the impromptu interview, they were hoping to get Flynn worrried enough to deny talking with the Russian diplomat.
They didn’t think he would, they HOPED he would.
What’s the word crossed out and replaced with “determine if” ?
My take is that these notes were Priestap’s “by the book” moment. Between him, President Obama, S. Rice and Comey they all had their memorializations to cover their rears in case the shtf. Political engineering was evidently all the rage.. very lawyerly.
I’m confused. It seems to me that Preistep et al can/will argue that “What is our goal? The truth or to get Flynn to lie?” is simply a rhetorical question. Of course the truth was the goal. I don’t see these handwritten notes as being the bombshell everyone is suggesting. He doesn’t answer that question, as far as I can tell, in these notes. What am I missing?
If truth is the goal then why qualify it ?
The last three years…
Hey Lisa Page:
Does potus still want to know everything you and Peter are doing?
Where is the sanctimonious Comey today? I sure want to hear his dummazz excuse now. Brennen, you got something to say do ya?
Wait, what happened to “not a smidgen of corruption”?
Obama was just finishing his 8th year of presidency at this time…
And Mr. Eric Holder “…who was a partner at Covington from 2001 to 2009, rejoined the firm after serving for six years as the 82nd Attorney General of the United States.”
In 2014, Time magazine named Mr. Holder to its list of 100 Most Influential People, noting that he had “worked tirelessly to ensure equal justice.”
Sounds though like Flynn must have gotten the ‘economy counseling plan’ from Covington.
Concerned citizens may need a bigger net…
We Investigated Ourselves And Found We Did Nothing Wrong
.
.
He might be asking ‘Why the hell did you rope me in to this??
We knew this all along, too. It’s still sickening to see it in print and to really know that they knew all along.
About time for some people to get charged.
Conspiracy to overthrow the government would be a good start.
The Obama WH framed Flynn. Yates was howling Logan Act from the beginning and now Logan act appears in FBI notes. In my opinion,B Hussein Obama took out Flynn to prevent him from implementing the strategy Flynn lays out in his book. Hussein O’s last act of evil. Flynn’s book deal with the Islamic problem and how to resolve it. Sometimes the simplest of reasons are actual motivations. I say Flynn got under Hussein O’s skin.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.newyorker.com/news news-desk/preserving-the-russia-investigation-a-preview-of-our-interview-with-sally-yates/amp
“Yates had two conflicting responsibilities in the Flynn matter: to preserve the F.B.I. investigation of Flynn, and to notify the White House that Flynn had engaged in improper conduct in his conversation with Kislyak.”
If the FBI can frame Lt Gen Flynn, what can they do to you?
Did I pick the right handle or what?
He is and you did.
I note that Bronson Stocking of Townhall.com is saying the same handwritten note is “reportedly belonging to Jim Baker“.
I guess he’s not “technically” saying Jim Baker wrote it – just that it “belonged” to him.
Not sure what that means, if anything. Just pointing it out. Maybe it fills in a blank. Maybe not.
Ref.: https://townhall.com/tipsheet/bronsonstocking/2020/04/29/unsealed-fbi-notes-reveal-fbi-entrapment-plot-on-flynn-n2567895
Priestap kept those notes. He could have easily tossed them. Think about why they are still available, i.e., why would Priestap keep notes that appear to cook the FBI goose? On probable theory is that he kept them as his own insurance policy. I hope that he is cooperating with Durham. A snitch in the line saves the prosecution time.
There was a mystery surrounding his involvement at the beginning. Sundance wrote about it iirc.
Flynn was a member of the Trump Transition Team and was selected by President-Elect Trump as National Security Adviser on top of that he had been given approval by the State Department to speak with foreign officials as was customary for incoming Presidents. How this could be twisted into a violation of the Logan Act by Sally Yates and the FBI is, in itself, criminal.
test
Any premise that the FBI’s goal was to get the “truth/admission” from General Flynn that he committed “wrongdoing” by violating the Logan Act, a two hundred year old unenforced joke that no one has ever been convicted of and only two people have ever been charged with (in 1802 and 1852 respectively) is laughably absurd.
A lot of FBI and DOJ officials this evening…
a special prosecutor is working? thats new.
I seem to recall Sundance mentioning the possibility that Preistap might be a white hat.
He wrote a lengthy post about that a couple of years ago I seem to recall.
Independence Day by Martina McBride.
Somehow, this song seems to fit.
The match/Zippo theme, Day of Reckoning, let the guilty hang, etc…
Dear Lord I pray Trump nominates Flynn for DNI if this is thrown out.
THAT would be the best possible middle finger to ALL of these bastards.
Guess I’m going to get banned from twitter…
@NatSecLisa Hey “that Lisa Page,” what do you have to say about Gen Flynn’s latest releases…the 302 you edited, “insurance policy”, and the “goal” to get him fired? You ⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️!
Anybody else remember when Obama, during the Trump transition told Trump that Flynn was a BIG problem? Anyone who thinks Obama was not in on the Flynn travesty from the beginning are lying. Flynn said he wanted to audit the IC. Obama knew that an audit of the IC would expose and his illegal spying.. Wonder why Obama looks 20 years older than he should? He’s guilty as sin. Gen. Flynn has been kept silent for 3 !/2 years. I’ll bet he has a hell of a story to tell when he is exonerated.
