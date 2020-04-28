Secretary Mnuchin: Paycheck Protection Program Benefiting 60 Million Workers…

Holy cow, Illinois is asking for a $40 billion bailout with $10 billion targeted to fund their pension liabilities? These blue spenders are nuts.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin appears on Fox Business to discuss the ongoing financial programs intended to support U.S. workers and small business. About mid-way through the interview Mnuchin sounds quite serious when he says anyone who falsely filed the borrowers certification on the PPP program will be held criminally liable. WATCH: