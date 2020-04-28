Secretary Mnuchin: Paycheck Protection Program Benefiting 60 Million Workers…

Holy cow, Illinois is asking for a $40 billion bailout with $10 billion targeted to fund their pension liabilities? These blue spenders are nuts.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin appears on Fox Business to discuss the ongoing financial programs intended to support U.S. workers and small business. About mid-way through the interview Mnuchin sounds quite serious when he says anyone who falsely filed the borrowers certification on the PPP program will be held criminally liable. WATCH:
A billion here and a billion there and pretty soon you are talking about real money.
Nancy Pelosi has declared “The House of Representatives will not return on May 5”
Mr. President-
The Constitution states THE PRESIDENT has the authority the ADJOURN CONGRESS
Time to take them up on the offer.
You would be able to CLEAN-OUT the swamp.
From Gen. Flynn to the MuhRussia debacle.
For our Nation, sir.
Constitutionally-mandated.
Nancy Pelosi thinks PPP means Paycheck Prevention Program.
No pay for Nancy’s House.
She can house some of the homeless Newsom and Breed want to put up in hotels at taxpayer expense.
Has the economic drain from rampant fraud in the food stamp program and the accrual of other benefits via lead-with-$ handouts been staunched, and has the threat of prosecution adequately done so? If not, don’t hold your breath for the prosecutors and the court system to be the sufficient check against fraud from any program s ease of acces to funds.
They hate Donald Trump, but not too much to ask him for a bailout.
Illinois is a mess! We’ve had this problem with unfunded liabilities, pensions,for decades and it’s not getting any better. Our taxes are higher and the pension/liabilities are not getting any better. Corruption is in the stratosphere, and that is not getting any better.
Even though I live in IL I don’t want any Federal bail out for Illinois. This political and financial corruption in Illinois is unfair to the citizens of Illinois, and the rest of the country, especially those tax payers that live in responsibly run states who will be asked to bail out the corrupt people of Illinois.
#nofederalbailout4IL
I can’t wait to leave this swamp of rampant corruption!
My two cents would be to sell any Illinois real estate you have. They will increase property taxes because they think people are trapped because they can’t move their houses. But they can walk away from them, leaving a Detroit-like dead zone of abandoned houses.
I feel your pain
Me, too – and most Illinoisans I know don’t want Prickster to get one cent. We downstaters are used to suffering, and will stand on principle. We know the “help” will only make matters worse for us patriots.
And something to consider, for those who didn’t know:
The most rewarded group in this whole shutdown, are the terminally unemployed. Those who rely on welfare and food assistance are receiving maximum benefits, no questions asked.
While working people are hurting, the grifters are in 7th heaven. They’ve never had it so good. Rents are paid, they can’t be evicted, the police can’t arrest or keep them in jail, and plenty of extra spending money.
These people are partying like it’s 1999. It’s SICK.
I feel exactly the same about NYS. It’s embarrassing to see my Governor in the highest or second highest tax state in the country, beg and whine for a bailout. Then he has DeBlasio whining and begging and demanding that NYC be given billions itself. Gaahhhh. So frustrating to watch and know the truth.
I escaped Illinois back in 1999 and never looked back. Cook County is a veritable sewer; the entire state is circling the drain due to government largesse and unfunded liabilities.
My family members all still reside in Illinois and wish they could get out as well.
Illinois was in financial trouble well before this point. Same with NY, and California. It seems these governors are looking to use their draconian shutdowns as an excuse to get the Federal Government to pay for their mismanagement for decades. This is why there has been talk about allowing States to file for bankruptcy. Why should more responsible states be forced to pay through tax dollars for failed liberal policies and promises which were never going to be sustainable?
Bailing out these leftist states, or any state for their financial malfeasance is wrong. This is like rewarding thieves for stealing your property out of your pocket.
These shutdowns were also the governors decisions, putting them deeper into the holes they dug. Their debts should be restructured, pensions that they negotiated are their responsibility, let them have to face the consequences of their actions and decisions.
I sometimes think Cuomo shut NY down because early in this crisis he saw what was coming and he planned on asking for federal money to bail out this state. Saw an opportunity to wipe out his mistakes and is taking his chance to wipe out his budget shortfall. Disgusting in so many ways. Do not bail out NYS.
I think that was the reason for adding a couple thousand more deaths blamed on Covid within a few days to the rolls. Gets money for each one. That’s why he’s kissing up to our President.
“Illinois is asking for a $40 billion bailout with $10 billion targeted to fund their pension liabilities?”
Illinois is choking and drowning on social programs. For decades the politicians have been giving away money that should have been going to fund pension obligations. Every year actuaries told them how much to allocate to the plans, and every year they ignored it and shoveled money to their friends running multi-million dollar social programs. Same with Chicago. Ever wonder why “community activists” never go directly against the governor or mayor of Chicago? Easy. Every last one of them has been bought off with tens of millions of dollars of funding for their social programs. And public school kids who quality get 3 free meals a day from the public trough. You can’t make you kid a PB&J? Seriously?
Pensions, police, fire, roads, education, and bond payments. Cut everything else. Not rocket science.
It might help to stop paying for the illegals who’ve glutted the state, too.
No bailouts for blue states with pre-existing balance sheet problems.
Mnuchin was very clear that states will get no money for any financial issues that they had before Xi’s Disease.
The President should have sent the feds into Chicago and Springfield a few years ago and cleaned up those corrupt and criminal cesspools. The Democrat Machines stranglehold on all things power has been going on way too long
Now the four foot tall bug eyed Mayor says she won’t abide by a judges ruling which halts our 600 pound Jabba the Hut Governor’s dictate to keep the State closed for at least another month
The pension problem will never be solved until the Democrat Machine, along with the Teachers Union, are brought down. The Union is another cesspool of Marxist / Leftist operatives, just like the Machine, and all of them profit mightily while the taxpayers are gouged again and again
There should be no bail out and a court should order no new taxes until the books are open and a thorough investigation on the politicians and their cohorts is done
Every one of those states begging for money should be subject to and mandated to undergo a federal audit of all their financial dealings going back at least 10 years, before any type of bail out money is even thought about.
Hell no on funding public pensions. If states need some money to offset operational issues that come from lower taxes collected, that is one thing…states looking for a bailout for their over pensioned retirees, NO WAY! They made the mistake of not funding the pensions and that has NOTHING to do with Covid.
” A billion here, and a billion there, and pretty soon you’re talking about real money.” attributed by many to Sen. Everett McKinley Dickson, R-Ill.
Sen Dirksen was old school. Today’s pols use the Treasury to buy votes!
The best Payroll Protection Plan is letting Americans go back to work!
The government tells businesses who can be open and which ones must remain closed. When businesses are allowed to open, the government tells them how they are to then operate. The government is indirectly funding the employee’s pay, and bankrolling any distressed major company to prevent failure.
There is a word for this sort of government…
it’s even worse than this. the government isn’t providing anything. the people are simply paying themselves for not working. of course, it will be their children and grand childern that will fund all this “free” money.
Well, it may help a lot of people. But, Independent Contractors like me get screwed every time. Even though the “new” money was just made available yesterday, most banks have already stopped processing applications, so it looks like I’m SOL again.
I moved to Texas to get away from blue state nonsense. Why should the rest of us have to pay for the mistakes made by Illinois and California?
It’s a pretty cool trick, isn’t it?
I’m still waiting on my PPP loan… big business is draining the money leaving us with nothing..
Not to mention serious IRS audits of their financials!
Mnuchin said that these states have already been reimbursed for Covid expenses, NOT lost revenue. I hope what he means by that is the bailout won’t replace lost tax revenue, especially if these blue states continue the lock down indefinitely.
Is the federal government the “brothers’ keeper” of the states should be the basic tenet at issue here? Are states to be seen as “sheep” over which the shepherd (federal government) must keep watch? When states demand that the feds bail them out for debts they have incurred of their own volition due to poor economic decisions, are they acceding that the federal government is more powerful than they?
That is NOT what federalism was meant to be! Did not states rear up in anger when President Trump inferred that his federal power was such that they (the states) could be overruled? Many constitutional lawyers weighed in on that thorny issue all averring the the President had NO power to overrule the states’ powers!
Now in a move that can only be seen as hypocritical, the states are clamoring for exactly that – for the federal government to be the “good shepherd” and bail them out for their own excesses. It all goes back to the true meaning of Cain’s retort to God, “Am I my brother’s keeper?”
After you apply and receive an application number, there is a disclaimer under the application number that says you will receive an email confirmation of your application submission. Its been over a month and I still havent even received the email confirmation or any correspondence whatsoever for that matter. I did call in today for the first time to check status and rep basically said what I thought they would say. Its because of all the applications……
if these Dimm fools don’t open by June…they are done!
Florida and Texas next week..Georgia South Carolina last week…People will stay in high tax high crime state when they have a job or business…no job or business??? they move…
Government workers need at least five private industry workers but of course, Math is not their strong suit…
Barr has warned the lockdown governor and mayors that the Constitution is not suspended during a crisis. Unending lockdowns by executive order are inherently unConstitutional.
