April 28th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1195

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
LikeLiked by 4 people
So disgusting.
Please America>>>> Get. Rid. of This. Party.
Remove Every Democrat >>>>>> RED
LikeLike
🦅 ”* USA * 🇺🇸 —-” April Prayers Rain On America ” —- 🇺🇸* USA*
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven.” 🌟 —Matt 5:16
—————————————————————–
***Praises:
✅ President Trump, An American Warrior
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Tuesday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We Stand in Faith
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 health protection and safety for President Trump and MAGA Team
— Justice be done in Gen Flynn’s case and he be exonerated this week
— for the strong armor Pres. Trump wears at these daily obnoxious Pressers
— for a safe and smooth reopening of American’s economy
— the investigation into the Wuhan labs will be forthcoming and show Chi-Na is responsible for Chinese Wuhan Virus
— Senators Cotton & Hawley succeed in creating/passing legislation to sue/make Chi-Na responsible for this invisible enemy, their Chinese Wuhan virus
— for 26M unemployed Americans to be taken care of-mentally and financially
— Adam Schiff’s Secret Transcripts be brought to Sunlight
— America to *Keep Calm— *Use Common Sense— *Stay Focus
— One Pres. Candidate Democlown and/or ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters and NO vote-by-mail scam
— For Safety and health protection for: USSS, Military & dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea and our WALL builders
— for the persecuted Christians here and in other countries
— for those who have Chinese Wuhan virus–for quick healing
— for those battling cancers and other illnesses, like Rush
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* This Is Our Moment *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”We’re doing everything in our power to heal the sick and to gradually reopen our Nation.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
——————————–Today is Day 28 of 30
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday, April 28, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 189 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
LikeLiked by 9 people
Donald’s Bible
LikeLiked by 4 people
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it by Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
LikeLiked by 8 people
AMEN
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 7 people
I think it was just as virulent when President Bush was dealing with the war in Iraq.
And, again, when Sarah Palin dared to run for the VP position.
LikeLike
They weren’t complicit in an actual impeachment then.
LikeLike
Shrub had it easier than his stupid carousing globullshit azz deserved. Squandered every MAGA opportunity, trampled the Bill of Rights, increased “legal” and illegal immigration, got thousands of our greatest patriots killed in pointless sandbox “wars.” Shrub shouldn’t be mentioned in the same continent as PDJT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/04/27/april-27th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1194/comment-page-1/#comment-8131116)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Monday night update – 4/27/20
– Photo of rainbow at Project 1.
– Numerous tweets by Dr. Judy A Mikovits, “PhD Biomedical Research Scientist. Author of “Plague of Corruption” detailing how Anthony Fauci sabotaged my research to cover up the true causes of cancer.”
– Tweet with article: EXCLUSIVE: TOP Scientist & HIV/AIDS Research Pioneer Dr. Judy Mikovits Was Key Witness in FBI Investigation of Dr. Fauci Before FBI’s James Comey & AG Eric Holder ‘Covered It Up’
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, passed AZ House on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3, 4, & 5; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion
– for healing of Amanda Shea’s 14 year old son who has Covid-19.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8 (rescheduled below).
(Mar 31)… Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Judge Randy Crane rescheduled the hearing from April 8 to May 6.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
LikeLiked by 6 people
Jeff Rainforth Facebook post – 4/27/20
Rainbow forming over our project 1 border wall in Sunland Park, NM. Took it during my trip to projects 1 & 2 in January & February. There’s actually a second rainbow forming to the right. Very cool! Can’t wait to get to project 3! 🌄🌈🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dr. Judy A Mikovits tweet with clip.
“PhD Biomedical Research Scientist. Author of “Plague of Corruption” detailing how Anthony Fauci sabotaged my research to cover up the true causes of cancer.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is bad. I pray that we’ll get to the bottom of this and Dr Judy A Mikovits will get her life back.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tweet with clip.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tweet with clip.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tweet with clip.
LikeLike
Tweet with clip.
LikeLike
Tweet with article.
EXCLUSIVE: TOP Scientist & HIV/AIDS Research Pioneer Dr. Judy Mikovits Was Key Witness in FBI Investigation of Dr. Fauci Before FBI’s James Comey & AG Eric Holder ‘Covered It Up’
https://truepundit.com/exclusive-top-scientist-hiv-aids-research-pioneer-dr-judy-mikovits-was-key-witness-in-fbi-investigation-of-dr-fauci-before-fbis-james-comey-ag-eric-holder-covered-it-up/
Excerpts:
– Top U.S. scientist and research pioneer Dr. Judy Mikovits said she cooperated with the FBI during an investigation of Dr. Anthony Fauci and the National Institute of Health, alleging Fauci was a workplace tyrant who was under investigation for swiping scientific research, covering up tainted vaccines, doling out lucrative federal grants to feckless cronies and much more.
LikeLike
Another excerpt:
– These details warrant a host of NEW federal investigations to get to the bottom of numerous Fauci-led schemes revealed by Dr. Mikovits on the Thomas Paine Podcast. Paine also detailed the FBI probe on the Moore Paine Show on Patreon. Dr. Mikovits said Fauci helped imprison her after stealing her proprietary research not once, but twice and her allegations against the White House’s coronavirus top medical advisor and his government cronies paint a disturbing portrait of widespread institutional corruption. And greed. The alarming allegations include: stealing research, covering up tainted vaccines, fraud and much more. And Fauci’s parent agency, the National Institute of Health is not the only governmental agency involved in what amounts here to decades of corruption gone awry.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The accusations are so over the top I would like to see some evidence before trusting.
LikeLike
This sort of corrupt behavior is actually pretty common toward people who threaten the medical industrial industrial complex. I’ve similar aggressive behavior being used against many doctors over the years who come up with therapies that threaten drug profits.
But I understand your desire to wait till you have seen more evidence beyond her own account..
LikeLike
Edit: “…I’ve seen similar…”
LikeLike
Terrible…I wonder if Fauci has been on B. Gates payroll for decades. I think it is time to either throw Fauci out and arrest him and close down NIH. I don’t know if it;s too late to reform NIH. Terrible.
On the bright side, this all is coming into the Sunlight….part of cleaning house and draining the swamp.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think keeping Dr. Fauci in front of the cameras at the WH briefings for a period of time was part of the “Sunlight”. Now his name is stuck in people minds and is the face of the economic shutdown.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is Donnie, Jr’s testimony in this pile of papers, too?
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
A couple of weeks ago, the night that PT issued his executive order shutting down immigration, I posted that it was a bittersweet moment for me. While I had voted for PT largely on the border issue, I had since also meet my fiancé on one of my many trips to Guatemala to help a little mountain family with education for their children.
While fully supportive of PT’s executive order, I was obviously sad for personal reasons. We went through the entire year long process of getting a K-1 Visa (fiancé) and she was weeks away from coming when the invisible enemy hit both the US and Guatemala. Shortly after she left her two jobs, one as a university professor, they closed the airport and went into lockdown.
The EO was vague about her status and there was no way to get an answer. Her visa expires in August and it is highly unlikely that PT will lift the ban by then.
Last Friday morning I wrote to President Trump. I told him our story, and although sad about my fiancé, I said I fully supported his EO. I did ask him for help. Much to my surprise, I received a personal reply addressed to me (not the standard reply). It said that my story was being forwarded to the appropriate agency. In my experience that is called The Black Hole.
To my ever greater surprise, I received a personal letter from the State Dept this afternoon. They acknowledged my letter to PT, and said that they are looking at specific cases one by one. They had looked up my information, and referring to my fiancé by name, said that she was free to travel to the US when the airports open again. This on letterhead just in case.
This experience has just blown my mind. For a request to go from my keyboard to whitehouse.gov, to the State Dept and back to my computer within 72 hours is nothing short of a miracle. And best of all is that my voice was heard. I feel like Nehemiah that prayed for favor from the king. So, if you (Donald Jr) lurk here as some suggest, please pass on my heart felt thanks to our President.
LikeLiked by 9 people
That is wonderful news, in so many ways. Very happy for you. Love our POTUS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am very happy for you. You held true to your beliefs and it worked out!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great analogy from MAGA Minuteman yesterday. I have to repost it, if MAGA Minuteman doesn’t mind.:
MAGA Minuteman says:
April 27, 2020 at 6:54 am
Our VSG President Trump is the Trojan Horse. He got inside the gate and his army of Deplorables have been unleashed and are cleaning up the mess that has been allowed to fester inside the gate.
It’s been like watching a three year episode of “This Old House”. The old house has some serious rot from neglect, but it has good bones and is well worth saving. Need to sure up the foundation and rebuild portions from the ground up, but overall it’s a timeless classic worthy of rebuiling. Fortunately, we put a builder in charge and he knows how to “get s#it done”. His is working very hard to get the job done and so he can turn the property back over to the rightful owners.
Thank you Mr. President from “We the People”.
—————————————————–
Then Blue Wildflower and steph_gray finished it off cleverly:
Blue Wildflower says:
April 27, 2020 at 8:56 am
The swimming pool in the backyard of the old house has to be drained and left in sunlight before it is filled with fresh water.
steph_gray says:
April 27, 2020 at 8:24 pm
Oh and the weeds on the property! Thistles and bittersweet and kudzu, oh my!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Was watching the health official from Sweden on Shannon Bream’s show, and something that has been annoying is to here comparisons between Sweden’s approach to the WhuFlu and their nordic neighbors. None of Sweden’s neighbors have big cities like Stockholm, so the better comparison is between Sweden and other European nations, not low population nations like Norway and Iceland. And Sweden is holding their own against those European nations without ruining their economy.
Maybe their approach will work, maybe not, but it should be an apples to apples comparison.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OK, so this BS is stupid and sad and pathetic. But Brandon Straka’s response is hysterical, and I hope this posts “correctly”.
LikeLike
A lot of suspicion and acrimony towards Vice President Pence on the Tucker threat. I don’t know much about Vice-President Pence, but I do tend to judge people on decorum, and how their handle the functions of their position. When Vice President Pence was Governor of Indiana and candidate Trump came calling, Mike Pence and his wife got dressed in their Sunday best and welcomed him with all the the dignity and respect they could muster. I was impressed by that. Contrast that with Big Mike and one of his daughters meeting the King of Spain on one of their European junkets, the King of Spain dressed up in his formal best to receive the First Lady of the United States, who showed up wearing shorts and t-shirt as did his daughter. It was the most disrespectful thing I’ve ever noticed from first family. My take on Vice President Pence is that is exactly what you see. A decent and humble man doing the job he was elected to do. I have seen no evidence to believe anything else.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Jared Kushner w/ Steve Hilton
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
As Rush pointed out last week, the same people behind muh Russia and shampeachment are also all for endless lockdowns. Wonder why? 🤔
LikeLike
Excellent article.
LikeLiked by 1 person
!!! Good Question!
LikeLike
Even more urgent is to find out why ChinaFlu only affects men and women.
Why are the other 57 genders immune?
(Sarc. … just in case.)
LikeLike
The Fed is stepping in to buy up to $500 billion of short-term paper from cities, counties, and states through their new Municipal Lending Facility. Not kidding. At a time when sales tax receipts and most other revenue can be expected to be down, the Fed plans to buy…
“Eligible Notes are tax anticipation notes (TANs), tax and revenue anticipation notes (TRANs), bond anticipation notes (BANs), and other similar short-term notes issued by Eligible Issuers, provided that such notes mature no later than 36 months from the date of issuance. In each case, a note’s eligibility is subject to review by the Federal Reserve. Relevant legal opinions and disclosures will be required as determined by the Federal Reserve prior to purchase.”
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/fed-expands-scope-municipal-bailout-facility-after-criticism-it-excluded-many-majority
LikeLike
The lockdown ( a term used in prisons) must end now. This is America.
People who want to stay in their homes without an income are free to quit their jobs.
The country must open up now.
We must be free to determine our own level of risk.
LikeLike
I am on board and support our Governor Abbott and his plan.. Masks are not mandatory.. but optional.. just use Common Sense..
If I’m at the local grocery store.. in a community of local atmosphere.. I may not choose to wear a mask.. but if I travel into a large city like Houston.. a city I dearly love.. I will probably be the only one at the grocery store wearing an industrial grade mask..
If I come into Houston for a business meeting.. I would discretely keep my distance from others.. wait for an empty elevator.. or hold a handkerchief covering.. or just take the stairs.. but if I’m going to the fiftieth floor of One Shell Plaza or the Pennzoil Building in a jam packed elevator.. as for a person from out of town I would consider that industrial grade territory.. at least for another couple of more weeks..
Just remember we are all Texans.. we are different from everybody else.. so just be polite.. and think not only of yourself.. but of others.. just use your Common Sense in your daily walk..
Nobody’s going to laugh at you.. because they are all thinking the same thing..
..envying that industrial grade mask that you are wearing..
LikeLike
Another great show by Tucker tonight. Takes humility to admit when you got something wrong and Tucker said as much tonight regarding WhuFlu. He’s been destroying the lockdown BS bigly the last couple of weeks.
LikeLiked by 1 person