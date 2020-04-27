One Ping Only…

“relatively speaking”…

Notice how President Trump always says: “you’d have been at war with North Korea”. Notice how President Trump doesn’t say: “you’d have been at war with Kim Jong-un”.

Again, this has always looked like one of the most complex geopolitical hostage rescue operations in history. China controls the DPRK, which includes the entire military apparatus in/around control over the North Korean people.

The world presents North Korea as a rogue regime without noticing/admitting that in reality North Korea is a proxy province of China.

Chairman Xi is the captor.

Chairman Kim is the captive.

President Trump is the hostage rescuer…. and so they dance.

POTUS knows the status of Kim; both Kim and Trump have discussed the dynamic. Chairman Xi doesn’t like the Kim and Trump relationship; because it has disrupted the entire purpose of the DPRK as a proxy province providing Beijing plausible deniability.

And so it goes…

“Relatively speaking” of course.