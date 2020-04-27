One Ping Only…

“relatively speaking”…
.
Notice how President Trump always says: “you’d have been at war with North Korea”. Notice how President Trump doesn’t say: “you’d have been at war with Kim Jong-un”.
Again, this has always looked like one of the most complex geopolitical hostage rescue operations in history. China controls the DPRK, which includes the entire military apparatus in/around control over the North Korean people.
The world presents North Korea as a rogue regime without noticing/admitting that in reality North Korea is a proxy province of China.
Chairman Xi is the captor.
Chairman Kim is the captive.
President Trump is the hostage rescuer…. and so they dance.
POTUS knows the status of Kim; both Kim and Trump have discussed the dynamic. Chairman Xi doesn’t like the Kim and Trump relationship; because it has disrupted the entire purpose of the DPRK as a proxy province providing Beijing plausible deniability.
And so it goes…
“Relatively speaking” of course.
Tom Clancy was a great writer.
Too bad Clancy had to leave before he could wrap a novel around Kim’s sister.
Ping pong now
NK will be freed from Xi as he clutches tighter
You’re right on the money SunDance
Don’t know if “Rocket Man” is alive or dead.
But Trump did throw it out there.
If not “who’s your Daddy?”…
… then it was definitely “who would you _like_ to _be_ your Daddy?”.
Defection??
Only if its all North Korea,
Interesting times to say the least. Watching it play out is an unknown but for sure will be enlightening.
And the press will pounce regardless of the outcome.
Yes… but is the hostage dead, or brain dead, or just in hibernation before a dramatic rescue and resurfacing in a safe place?
and a fresh haircut
Trump is not stupid. He knows..
You will know the answer on 29 April.
This may turn out to very interesting!
