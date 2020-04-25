Ground Reports From The Rebel Alliance – What’s Going on in Your State/Region?

Comrades, with reports of several groups within the rebel alliance organizing protests against the unilateral dictates of various Ministries of COVID compliance; and with a few states now beginning to release captive citizens from involuntary home confinement; what’s going on in around your area?
A review of controlled social media shows various acts of civilian rebellion are being met with police arrests, detention and incarceration.
Some states have released inmates to make room to jail rebellious soccer moms and subversive members of churches who are non compliant with the dictates of their local command and control authority.
According to the national Lügenpresse proximity alerts have been sounding in/around west coast beaches as well as multiple parks in the northeastern unified control zones. As a result, additional enforcement personnel have been dispatched to these hot spots to avoid any outbreak of spontaneous liberty.
Compliance, while increasingly tenuous, is being maintained.
Simultaneous to the targeting of the rebels, armed behavior modification coaches (local police) have taken positions around Blue state public parks and beaches to identify, separate and arrest targeted provocateurs and subversives attempting to express liberty against the interests of the COVID-19 ministry.
That said, what is the compliance like in your city, town, village or hamlet?
In a quick little blurb the local ABC evening news today showed hundreds of people enjoying the sunny beaches in California. Authorities there estimated that some 40,000 sun worshippers hit the shorelines today as temperatures reached up over 90* in Southern California. It looks like the dam is about to burst and the crazed media will go absolutely apoplectic. Now they can all become unemployed as the DEMpanic hype is over. Now lless & less people read their slanderous newspapers, watch their phony broadcasts, and visit their putrid websites. RIP fake news.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EWfPKtyXYAAU6pO?format=jpg&name=900×900
LikeLike
I know where i will be May 1st.
Gotta come up with a good sign.
— Kash Jackson (@KashJackson2018) April 25, 2020
#California come join the protest against the tyrannical lockdown orders!!!
-May 1st
-Noon
–#SanFrancisco City Hall
-Be therepic.twitter.com/w77vCjPq6h
— Kash Jackson (@KashJackson2018) April 25, 2020
LikeLike
Report from Manhattan (Upper West Side): Lines are longer because stores have become more strict with only so many allowed in the store at any time. Masks required in anything that is open. Many of the takeout restaurants have gone “no contact” now, you must order online or on an app and then pick up (or delivery), no more ordering at the establishment. I don’t like it and have been giving my business to establishments more tolerant of humans. Even some pet stores make you order and pick up, no perusing the shelves for yourself. Most annoying to me is that with numbers having plateaued and now going down, there seems to be more paranoia – more masks, say 90%+ in masks (it was about 50% 2 weeks ago) including many more children. The children have fear in their eyes, they are going to be messed up. My husband and I still don’t wear masks, so the snowflakes are afraid of us and will jump into traffic to get as far away as possible. We wear scarves we can pull up when we shop. A lot of people in the parks, that is where you find most of the rebels. Lots of police cars on corners. INTERESTING: Today we walked through Central Park, past the Samaritan’s Purse field hospital. QUIET. There were 3 medical personnel in scrubs on park benches (could have been from another nearby hospital). One was lying down, WITHOUT a mask. 2 others were sitting shoulder to shoulder having a lively conservation, only one was wearing a mask. As I’ve commented before, I am disappointed in Manhattanites, they have become soft. I have no doubt they would give up freedom en masse if the government promised to take care of them. I’m disgusted and this is no way to live.
LikeLike