Ground Reports From The Rebel Alliance – What’s Going on in Your State/Region?

Comrades, with reports of several groups within the rebel alliance organizing protests against the unilateral dictates of various Ministries of COVID compliance; and with a few states now beginning to release captive citizens from involuntary home confinement; what’s going on in around your area?

A review of controlled social media shows various acts of civilian rebellion are being met with police arrests, detention and incarceration.

Some states have released inmates to make room to jail rebellious soccer moms and subversive members of churches who are non compliant with the dictates of their local command and control authority.

According to the national Lügenpresse proximity alerts have been sounding in/around west coast beaches as well as multiple parks in the northeastern unified control zones. As a result, additional enforcement personnel have been dispatched to these hot spots to avoid any outbreak of spontaneous liberty.

Compliance, while increasingly tenuous, is being maintained.

Simultaneous to the targeting of the rebels, armed behavior modification coaches (local police) have taken positions around Blue state public parks and beaches to identify, separate and arrest targeted provocateurs and subversives attempting to express liberty against the interests of the COVID-19 ministry.

That said, what is the compliance like in your city, town, village or hamlet?

There’s a “liberate” protest in Austin today and nurses showed up to counter-protest. I stand with the nurses. pic.twitter.com/zDgprxNBU6 — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) April 25, 2020

Hundreds of Texans showed up to second #ReopenAmerica protest in Austin, TX. pic.twitter.com/v6JzX0lJYk — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) April 25, 2020

Wow! Stay at home protest pic.twitter.com/QhAtM5c6oJ — Eric 🇺🇸 (@ThatTrumpGuy) April 25, 2020

27-Year-Old San Diego Woman Faces 90 Days in Prison for Organizing Anti-Lockdown Protest https://t.co/5oWFMC4CsK via @gatewaypundit — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) April 25, 2020

We certainly have fallen into tyranny. This woman might face time in jail for organizing a protest. Local governments better stop and think about what they're doing here. Americans will never accept tyranny.pic.twitter.com/mNJm50ZXGW — Kash Jackson (@KashJackson2018) April 25, 2020

#California come join the protest against the tyrannical lockdown orders!!! -May 1st -Noon –#SanFrancisco City Hall -Be therepic.twitter.com/w77vCjPq6h — Kash Jackson (@KashJackson2018) April 25, 2020