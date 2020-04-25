April 25th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1192

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
LikeLiked by 10 people
🦅 ”* USA * 🇺🇸 —-” April Prayers Rain On America ” —- 🇺🇸* USA*
“To keep America gaining momentum, every citizen needs to maintain the vigilance.” —–President Donald J. Trump—–
……Now Let’s Roll….soon
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake,
For theirs is the kingdom of heaven.” 🌟 —Matt 5:10
—————————————————————–
***Praises:
✅ President Trump signed CARES 3.5 Bill—Now more help is on the way
✅ After 22 minutes of Pres. Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force Press updates, President Trump, VP Pence and FDA Hahn dismissed the WH Press’s question time and walked out — Fake Media got Boomeranged. That’s all, Folks! (In fairness, before the Presser, there was a gathering in the Oval Office to witness the signing of the CARES 3.5 Bill. The Press did get a chance to ask some questions.)
✅ Space Force unveiled its first weapon…a Satellite Jammer! (Check it out on citizen817’s post at 12:31am on April 24 Presidential Thread)
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Saturday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We Stand in Faith
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 health protection for President Trump and his MAGA Team
— for the strong armor Pres. Trump wears at these daily obnoxious Pressers
— for a safe and smooth reopening of American’s economy
— for the World support based on facts that Chi-Na is to be blamed for Chinese Wuhan Virus
— House Dems latest ploy (house select committee to investigate coronavirus) to destroy President Trump backfires then boomerang back on the DemonRats
— for all President Trump’s nominees to get recess appointments
— for 26M unemployed Americans
— for Doctors, nurses, truckers, grocery workers & front-line responders working hard
— America to *Keep Calm— *Use Common Sense— *Stay Focus
— One Pres. Candidate Democlown and/or the Chosen One to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters and NO vote-by-mail scam
— For Safety and health protection for: USSS, Military & dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea and our WALL builders
— for quick healing for those who have Chinese Wuhan virus/other illnesses
— for those battling cancers and other illnesses, like Rush
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* America The Beautiful *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”On this special occasion, we are renewing our strong national commitment on conserving the wonder of God’s creation. One of the most important ways we uphold this tradition is by protecting our priceless national parks and our public lands.
Thanks to our significant progress against the invisible enemy, I am pleased to announce that, in line with my administration’s Guidelines for Opening Up America Again, we will begin to reopen our national parks and public lands for the American people to enjoy.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
——————————–Today is Day 25 of 30
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday, April 25, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 192 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
LikeLiked by 21 people
For Donald’s Bible video–
(if anyone can post it for us all)
LikeLike
Dear Treepers,
What a wonderful family you all are to me and to every one in the TreeHouse! The words of encouragements, appreciations, reflections and great suggestions for prayers for President Trump (directly and indirectly) from you all have been wonderful. I’m also very appreciative of those who faithfully make their mark on the prayer post and having my back, esp dear and fun-loving AdRem, who is a rare pink pearl to all of us…always keeping the treehouse clean and dropping words of encouragement thru-out the TreeHouse. Thank You, Adrem for having our backs.❤️
Continue to feel free to use the prayer post as a suggestion to create your own daily prayer journey and /or join us in storming the heavens (as Menagerie would say) with our prayers for President Trump, his MAGA Team (that always includes his family) and other fellow Patriots in reclaiming our beloved country back to WeThePeople under the banner of the Father, His Son, Jesus and the Holy Spirit.
Thank you, again, for being a very important part of the intercessory prayer group. Without million of people like us, there would be no more hope for Beautiful America.
I love you all! May the Lord Bless you all always.
——————————————————————-
**Again I say to you, if two of you agree on earth about anything they ask, it will be done for them by my Father in heaven. For where two or three are gathered in my name, there am I among them.” —Matt: 18:19-20
**Therefore encourage one another and build one another up, just as you are doing. —1Thes 5:1
LikeLiked by 22 people
😘….always.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Your prayer threads are the absolute best, GC.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love the Treehouse and Grandma you are an essential part of it, thanks for the work you do here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Donald’s Bible (Thank You, AdRem!)
LikeLiked by 6 people
Wow!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
Dear President Trump,
It is all because of you who got this challenging job plotted out, then kicked it all into gear quickly.
Previous admins would have felt overwhelmed and remained seated in their office, flipping the pages of their calendar trying to figure out if they should dare talk to someone or escape to the world of online shopping or worse.
It is you, with the help of your VP, fantastic Cabinet and other Team members, who saved America’s lives and We Treepers will never forget that. We Stand With you, President Trump….Always.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why do we continue to build hospitals when there not being used as well as the military ships ? Hospitals around the country are laying off hundreds of thousands of Americans while getting billions in bailout money. Rod Serling would be proud to use this as a script for an episode of twilight zone.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Prayers for Rep. Whitsett…that she will stand against Evil.
For Rep. Whitsett…..and Vernon Jones, a Democrat State Representative from Georgia, who resigned on April 24 (yesterday) to campaign for President Trump…..
“Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand. “—- Eph 6:13
LikeLiked by 1 person
Vernon Jones changed his mind. He’s not resigning. He said he got an outpouring of support and decided to stay.
LikeLike
A beautiful woman. Unfortunately the unhinged ugliness is billowing up from below in the disgusting twit-verse…don’t scroll down.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
I ain’t gonna take no vaccine, esp one from Chi-Na.
Who do they think we are when they killed our pets with Chi-Na-made pet foods, made us sick with Chi-Na-made contaminated drywalls, made poor quality steel unsafe, made ever smelly purses that stink up rooms, made chairs that falls apart after one use, made toasters that burn bread too soon or slooow to toast, etc. And now they are gaining a reputation of making very poor quality masks, testings, PPE etc. Nope, you keep your own vaccines….or rather Bill Gates’ vaccines.
Chi-Na is a Joke.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chuck China!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
I can’t wait till he really start talking!!!!
LikeLike
Me, too. I wonder if the Rats are getting ready to fly out of country soon.
LikeLike
New Zealand has probably seen an influx of deep state communist applying for citizenship and Wouldn’t be surprised if many of them are already there.
LikeLike
Flynn declares himself a life-long Democrat. Hope he has changed his ways after being saved by a conservative Republican.
LikeLike
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/04/23/april-23rd-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1190/comment-page-1/#comment-8114594)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Wednesday night update – 4/22/20 – (See link above.)
– WBTW post with meme.
– Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza retweet w/ video of workers at Pennsylvania factory volunteered to live at work for 28 days straight, so they could help make protective equipment.
– General Spaulding tweet with articl: Coronavirus and the Laboratories in Wuhan
– Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza tweet about ex military what got sick from mandatory flu shots.
– Dr Vladimir (Zev) Zelenko tweet with with latest update on COVID-19 results.
– Dan Scavino Jr. tweet with White House photo.
– – – – –
Friday night update – 4/24/20
– WBTW post with Brietbart article: WashPost: Steven Miller Says Trump’s Immigration Shift Will Slow Chain Migration
– Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza tweets of 3 articles about Coronavirus testing kits used by the CDC which were found to be contaminated with the virus back in February.
1: CDC’s failed coronavirus tests were tainted with coronavirus, feds confirm
2: Contamination at CDC lab delayed rollout of coronavirus tests
3: C.D.C. Labs Were Contaminated, Delaying Coronavirus Testing, Officials Say
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, passed AZ House on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3, 4, & 5; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion
– for healing of Amanda Shea’s 14 year old son who has Covid-19.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8 (rescheduled below).
(Mar 31)… Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Judge Randy Crane rescheduled the hearing from April 8 to May 6.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
LikeLiked by 4 people
WeBuildTheWall Facebook post – 4/24/20
“President Donald Trump’s unprecedented April 22 shift of immigration policy to help Americans will also slow chain migration into the United States, according to a recording of a White House briefing that was leaked to the Washington Post.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
It would have been nice to halt H1B Visa immigrants from India taking American tech worker jobs but that would have pissed off the tech giants like Apple Computer, Microsoft, Google and Facebook. So, do you think they’re going to like President Trump now?
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s not like they love him now…
LikeLike
POTUS will probably chip away at the immigration problem over time while gathering data to see the results of each action. He always does these 60-90 day studies/investigations either before, after, or both.
LikeLike
Edit.
“… or both, to back up each action or fine tune future actions/course corrections.”
LikeLike
WeBuildTheWall Facebook post – 4/24/20
“Residents from South America up through Mexico have been locked down under stay-at-home orders in a similar fashion as people in the U.S., making it harder for the cartels to transport drugs to the U.S. southern border.
The #WuhanCoronaVirus reveals yet another truth. With our southern border locked down, the usual tsunami of drugs, illegal aliens, and child sex trafficking has slowed to a trickle. This plague has finally taught us the power of immigration control. -James Woods
”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza tweet w/ article.
CDC’s failed coronavirus tests were tainted with coronavirus, feds confirm
https://arstechnica.com/science/2020/04/cdcs-failed-coronavirus-tests-were-tainted-with-coronavirus-feds-confirm/?amp=1
LikeLiked by 2 people
Contamination at CDC lab delayed rollout of coronavirus tests – 4/18/20
https://www.washingtonpost.com/investigations/contamination-at-cdc-lab-delayed-rollout-of-coronavirus-tests/2020/04/18/fd7d3824-7139-11ea-aa80-c2470c6b2034_story.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza retweet w/ article.
C.D.C. Labs Were Contaminated, Delaying Coronavirus Testing, Officials Say – 4/18/20
LikeLiked by 2 people
You guys have one job… ONE JOB… CAN YOU DO THAT, PLEASE?!?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
POTUS needs to cancel those ventilator contracts and order some emergency toilet paper manufacturing.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Gov. Northam just told Virginians that it might take two years to get out of Phase 1 Shutdown. How does that fit your guidelines? Asking for a friend!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just a Reminder to those who think waiting for a Vaccine is the right course direction…
Trust Science…
CDC/WHO Mismatched Flu Vaccine in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020… Its Guesswork (according to CDC/WHO) and when it works it is 40 – 60 percent effective…
Seasonal Flu Vaccine Effectiveness estimates from the U.S.
2018 – 2019 29%
2017 – 2018 38%
2016 – 2017 40%
2015 – 2016 48%
2014 – 2015 19%
Even with Vaccines 60 t0 80 thousand die of the flu in the us each year according to the CDC/WHO
Vaccines are a false sense of security many at risk take the vaccine thinking they are safe in reality they are putting themselves at greater risk thinking they are safe from the Flu/Virus…
Vaccines are not a cure…
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have no in my life been so sick as the two times I had a flu shot when they were giving them out free at work. Never again. Sick three weeks the first time and two the second time. I remember because the company I worked at during those times made me take my sick and vacation time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dan,
Agreed, vaccines are not a ‘cure’. The media and CDC push for a vaccine is weird, and scary.
All that is needed to re-open the country is a simple, cheap drug treatment that slightly moderates the SARS-CoV-2 virus infection, so it is no worse than a ‘bad season’ of the regular ‘flu’.
A drug ‘cure’ is not needed, but would be great. If a drug has good infection moderation, and just prevents SOME infection like an ordinary poorly 19-50% effective ‘flu’ vaccine, that would be even better because the china virus would be LESS dangerous than the regular ‘flu’ !
However, our US CDC seems to strangely be opposing drug treatment, and trying to force a SARS vaccine, despite there being no effective SARS vaccine after a decade of CDC research.
Fortunately, some other countries are not hindered or blocked by our CDC. Other countries are working on moderating drugs against the china SARS virus.
The Press should be asking our CDC “ARE THERE ANY POTENTIAL DRUGS THAT MIGHT MODERATE CHINA VIRUS INFECTION, SO IT IS NO WORSE THAN THE FLU? WHY IS OUR US CDC BEHIND OTHER COUNTRIES ON DRUGS?”
Here’s a few papers describing some Chinese, Indian, Italian, etc. work: Other countries may solve the problems instead of our CDC, to avoid Nazi-like ‘vaccinated papers’ necessary for being in public, flying on s plane, eating at a restaurant, voting, etc:
“Potential therapeutic effects of dipyridamole in the severely ill patients with COVID-19” Liu X et al, Acta Pharm Sin B. 2020 Apr 20. doi: 10.1016/j.apsb.2020.04.008. ABSTRACT
Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection can cause acute respiratory distress syndrome, hypercoagulability, hypertension, and multiorgan dysfunction. Effective antivirals with safe clinical profile are urgently needed to improve the overall prognosis. In an analysis of a randomly collected cohort of 124 patients with Corona Virus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), we found that hypercoagulability as indicated by elevated concentrations of D-dimers was associated with disease severity. By virtual screening of a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved drug library, we identified an anticoagulation agent dipyridamole (DIP) in silico, which suppressed SARS-CoV-2 replication in vitro. In a proof-of-concept trial involving 31 patients with COVID-19, DIP supplementation was associated with significantly decreased concentrations of D-dimers (P<0.05), increased lymphocyte and platelet recovery in the circulation, and markedly improved clinical outcomes in comparison to the control patients. In particular, all 8 of the DIP-treated severely ill patients showed remarkable improvement: 7 patients (87.5%) achieved clinical cure and were discharged from the hospitals while the remaining 1 patient (12.5%) was in clinical remission.
"Perspectives for repurposing drugs for the coronavirus disease 2019", Cherian SS et al, Indian J Med Res. 2020 Apr 10. doi: 10.4103/ijmr.IJMR_585_20. ABSTRACT… Drug repurposing [against the China virus] that has emerged as an effective drug discovery approach from earlier approved drugs could reduce the time and cost compared to de novo drug discovery. Direct virus-targeted antiviral agents target specific nucleic acid or proteins of the virus while host-based antivirals target either the host innate immune responses or the cellular machineries that are crucial for viral infection. Both the approaches necessarily interfere with viral pathogenesis. Here we summarize the present status of both virus-based and host-based drug repurposing perspectives for coronaviruses in general and the SARS-CoV-2 in particular.
"COVID-19, Chloroquine Repurposing, and Cardiac Safety Concern: Chirality Might Help", Lentini G et al Molecules. 2020 Apr 16;25(8). pii: E1834. doi: 10.3390/molecules25081834 ABSTRACT
The desperate need to find drugs for COVID-19 has indicated repurposing strategies as our quickest way to obtain efficacious medicines. One of the options under investigation is the old antimalarial drug, chloroquine, and its analog, hydroxychloroquine. Developed as synthetic succedanea of cinchona alkaloids, these chiral antimalarials are currently in use as the racemate. Besides the ethical concern related to accelerated large-scale clinical trials of drugs with unproven efficacy, the known potential detrimental cardiac effects of these drugs should also be considered. In principle, the safety profile might be ameliorated by using chloroquine/hydroxychloroquine single enantiomers in place of the racemate.
"Synthesis and Biological Evaluation of Quinolinone Compounds as SARS CoV 3CLpro Inhibitors",
Sun Y et al, Chin J Chem. 2013 Sep;31(9):1199-1206. doi: 10.1002/cjoc.201300392. ABSTRACT
SARS CoV 3CLpro is known to be a promising target for development of therapeutic agents against the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS). A quinolinone compound 1 was selected via virtual screening, and it was synthetized and tested for enzymatic inhibition in vitro. Compound 1 showed potent inhibitory activity (IC50=0.44 µmol/L) toward SARS CoV 3CLpro. Further work on a series of quinolinone derivatives resulted in the discovery of the most potent compound 23, inhibiting SARS CoV 3CLpro with an IC50 of 36.86 nmol/L. The structure-activity relationships were also discussed.
Some references (others at PubMed)
Cepharanthine, selamectin and mefloquine hydrochloride block china virus in vitro
” Repurposing of clinically approved drugs for treatment of coronavirus disease 2019 in a 2019-novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) related coronavirus model”
HH Fanet al, Chin Med J (Engl). 2020 Mar 6. doi: 10.1097/CM9.0000000000000797.
Ivermectin, a Nobel Prize winning multi-purpose drug with antiviral properties has been shown to inhibit Chinese Virus.
“Hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin: a synergistic combination for COVID-19 chemoprophylaxis and/or treatment?” Patrì A et al, J Am Acad Dermatol. 2020 Apr 10. pii: S0190-9622(20)30557-0. doi: 10.1016/j.jaad.2020.04.017.
“The FDA-approved Drug Ivermectin inhibits the replication of SARS-CoV-2 in vitro”, Caly L et al Antiviral Res. 2020 Apr 3:104787. doi: 10.1016/j.antiviral.2020.104787.
Plant compounds, protease inhibitor approaches:
“Structural basis of SARS-CoV-2 3CLpro and anti-COVID-19 drug discovery from medicinal plants”, Journal of Pharmaceutical Analysis (2020), doi: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jpha.2020.03.009.
Kawase M, (June 2012). “Simultaneous treatment of human bronchial epithelial cells with serine and cysteine protease inhibitors prevents severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus entry”. J. Virol. 86 (12): 6537–45. doi:10.1128/JVI.00094-12. PMC 3393535. PMID 22496216.
M Hoffman, (2020) “SARS-CoV-2 Cell Entry Depends on ACE2 and TMPRSS2 and Is Blocked by a Clinically Proven Protease Inhibitor”. Cell. [online before print]
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Karen Whitsett, D. Detroit was on Tucker just now. Great interview. Yesterday I went to her twitter and noticed she had a “Vote Biden” banner. Bookmarked her page so I could go back and see how long it’d take her to remove it. (!)
It’s gone now! Replaced by a wonderful pic of “Operation Blessing” volunteers. Sounds like she’s got a good heart. And, in this tweet, she’s still hopeful the Dems may find their humanity. Good for her for staying optimistic, but frankly, I doubt it’ll happen. Anyway, I admire her fighter spirit. And if it turns out the Dems can’t/won’t/have no desire to change, rep. Whitsett, the weather’s fine on this side.
Might just be time for the Dem Party to Whig on outta here.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pretty funny.
“Thanks Celebreties”
LikeLiked by 3 people
A blast from the past.
This is from a Dec. 2015 interview with candidate Trump about Islamic terrorism, before they were required to demean him.
LikeLike
Moving Goalposts?
1. President Trump asked Americans while Vice President Pence held up a sign 15 DAYS TO SLOW THE SPREAD. How did FLATTENING THE CURVE morph into 30, 60, 90 days or more until the last very Covid-19 case is cured?
2. Dr. Fauci and Brix explained several times that the counting the number of new cases was flawed data and irrelevant because as testing expanded exponentially the number of infections would grow. The correct way to gauge infections, we were told, is to look at new hospitalizations not new infections. So, WHY ARE THE PRESIDENT’S GUIDELINES ASKING FOR 14 DAYS OF DECLINING NEW INFECTIONS while at the same time we are exponentially expanding testing by the millions???? This is the exact opposite of what Dr. Fauci and Brix explained! Does anybody record these press conferences play them back for President Trump?
At the downward direction this Coronavirus shutdown debacle is going it won’t end until November 3rd and that’s just in time for the election!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Have we overwhelmed the Healthcare System yet? No? Didn’t think so.
LikeLiked by 1 person
re. your question #1: “Flattening the curve” doesn’t mean “the last covid case is cured”. It just means the # of new cases per day isn’t rising anymore.
So maybe instead 2 new cases a day turning into 12 new cases the next day, it just stays at 2- 2- 2. Not 2- 12- 48.
LikeLike
Biden, Democrats enter a joint fundraising agreement for November election
Apr 24th 2020 2:29PM
…to raise more money and compete on a more equal footing with Republican President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election.
The accord, announced by the DNC on Friday, allows the candidate’s “Biden Victory Fund” to raise a maximum donation of $360,600 from individual donors, with the limit of $5,600 going to Biden’s campaign and the rest earmarked for the DNC.
https://www.aol.com/article/news/2020/04/24/biden-democrats-enter-a-joint-fundraising-agreement-for-november-election/24091336/
LikeLike
Any thoughts on this short video fellow Treepers?
LikeLiked by 1 person
And there it is.
LikeLike
Barf.
Aaahhhh… so many Women Of Color, so little time… right Dr. Jill?
LikeLike
Speaking of which… I wonder if Dr. Jill and her husband have binders full of Women Of Color…
LikeLike
Oh Lordy, they are so desperate.
They probably gave her that spot on PBS Childrens Reading Hour so they could get 3-5 YO’s to beg their parents to vote for Michelle. LOL.
LikeLike
Please note governor fredo senior comments on subway Covid problem.
He admits he is a moron.
He and Deblasio are responsible for rest of country not opening up.
Their mismanagement is ruining it for everyone else.
Close down the frikking subways for two weeks to a month right now.
The Covid numbers will halve within a week.
These people are nuts
LikeLike
LikeLike