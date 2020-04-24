NEC Director Larry Kudlow Discusses Reopening the Economy and Status of Financial Relief…

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow appears on Fox Business to discuss more details about reopening the U.S. economy. As Kudlow shares if we advance Main Street policies to generate economic expansion there will likely be much less need for any financial recovery package. We cannot spend our way out of the problem.
Providing tax relief and incentives for manufacturing and business investment in the U.S. is one way to generate faster growth and recover jobs without direct spending.
It was just a matter of time before this happened.
Driver wearing N95 mask for ‘several hours’ passes out, crashes into pole, police say
https://www.nj.com/coronavirus/2020/04/driver-wearing-n95-mask-for-several-hours-passes-out-crashes-into-pole-police-say.html
I didn’t know Hillary knew how to drive. Are you sure it wasn’t from the booze?
John, I laughed so hard I almost fell out of my chair!
“Providing tax relief and incentives for manufacturing and business investment in the U.S. is one way to generate faster growth and recover jobs without direct spending.”
In other words, the exact opposite of the demoncRAT model
The state of the economy is that Fauci, The World’s Foremost Authority, still has a knife embedded in its back. How can it heal until that knife is removed?
“We cannot spend our way out of the problem.” Spot on!
As Rand Paul said speaking on the floor of the Senate (paraphrasing): “Giving money to people who CANNOT spend it on an economy that is SHUTDOWN makes no sense.”
In other words, having all the money in the world doesn’t matter if you can’t spend it.
How are businesses liable? It rolls off their tongue almost like, like, IT WAS PLANNED-that way. Like the phrases, ‘the new normal’ what is that? Communism.
It is impossible to prove or disprove where a person caught a highly contagious disease. Putting the burden automatically on the employer sucks. Like I said before, all flu will become workers comp claims because workers comp has no co pays and you will get paid for going to the doctor. Who is going to use sick leave and personal insurance? Nobody.
Robots do not pay social taxes.
Sundance can you please comment on the overhyped deceipt from the media in response to POTUS briefing about first disenfectng use and asking the medical community if they could look at something promising like that that could be injected. They are twisting words said to inject our body with dissenfecting and now say I if it wasn’t true why would he go on record and say He was sarcastist and say He is backtracking over a horrible disastrous statement. Need some ammunition to post on my group all Trump haters
Could be that they’re ginning it up to ludicrous speed because the Nancy Antoinette ice cream ad was way more effective than we’ve realized.
Anyone who believes msm may as well drink the disinfectant.
Yep.
They’re already writing F*@k Trump on toilets and then licking them. At least disinfectant might help their tongues!!
Stop and think for yourself.
https://www.nasdaq.com/press-release/aytu-bioscience-signs-exclusive-global-license-with-cedars-sinai-for-potential
What’s weird to me is that the original comment totally made sense in terms of what he was discussing (the UV light therapy acting as disinfectant). Then there was a follow up question about clarifying if they were talking about injecting disinfectant. I could see that perhaps that is where Trump was being sarcastic as that was a dumb question.
“We now have a $9 Trillion rescue package”…..
We all screamed bloody murder when Ozero ran up the debt by $8 or $9 Trillion. Yes the motives were not even close (if at all) to being as righteous as the current Administration’s.
But Holy Bankruptcy, Batman! We are now closing in on $30 Trillion debt! Unfathomable!
Until the President removes and decapitates the two turd Doctors, then returns the public psyche back to life has its risks and dangers that can’t all be solved employers now have a major liability for every disease that exists. The two turd doctors have created Utopia on Earth for the most zealous OSHA inspectors until this is fixed. The seeds for permanent close down until democrats say so have been sewn and have to uprooted and burned in public.
At the rate the governors are reopening their states maybe Larry can get the NEC Director job with President Biden?
Watching Live PD tonight. One of the first arrests was of a young man who said he got his government stimulus check today and immediately went out and bought some weed and some ecstasy for the weekend. I suppose everyone has their own idea of how to stimulate the economy.
Watch this. Video is 51 mins. Real ER doctors. Both microbiologist. Real data.
Maybe Sundance can explain the following two glaring contradictions:
1. President Trump asked Americans and Vice President Pence held up a sign 15 DAYS TO SLOW THE SPREAD. How did that morph into 30, 60, 90 days or more until the last very Covid-19 case is cured?
2. Dr. Fauci and Brix explained several times that the number of new cases was flawed data and irrelevant because as testing expanded exponentially the number of Infections would grow. The correct way to gauge infections, we were told, is to look at new hospitalizations not new infections. So, WHY ARE THE PRESIDENT’S GUIDELINES ASKING FOR 14 DAYS OF DECLINING NEW CASES while at the same time we are exponentially expanding testing by the millions????
At the direction this debacle is going it won’t end until November 4th!
