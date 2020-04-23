Jim Jordan Discusses Pelosi and Clyburn’s New ‘Remove Trump’ Sub-Committee…

Representative Jim Jordan appears on Fox Business with Lou Dobbs to discuss Trump Removal 4.0. As Jordan outlines there are already eight different oversight teams looking over the Wuhan Virus spending. The Clyburn committee was exclusively created to target President Trump.
Additionally, Jordan goes to the big picture and discusses the latest revelations about the DOJ and FBI; while holding cautious optimism toward Bill Barr and John Durham.
Man, if only the House would have made Jordan the Speaker in January 2017.
When the State arrests mothers in parks & Pastors in parking lots; begins tracking your cell phone & watching you with drones, then releases hundreds of murderers to stalk the streets, it ain’t about your health folks. #Communism
Exactly.
And if they are willing to infiltrate a presidential campaign and then spy on a man who was never supposed to be president, they will have no problems or worries about spying on anyone and everyone else.
None of it is for the good of America.
No problems having their allies the NWO ChiComs release a BioWarfare Cold Virus either that they could then use Worldwide to roll out more of their NWO Authoritarian Agenda on…there are no coincidences and this is way too “good timing” for the NWO Globalists to have “just happened” — not buying that…at all….
Same.
Ditto!
Double ditto in a bucket…
You summed up the state of affairs in three sentences. The pendulum must swing back, and soon.
Being speaker is the Kiss of Death. I prefer Jordan as head of an important committee.
Or president.
God bless Jim Jordan. He really would have been such an incredible Speaker.
Jordan still may be speaker!
That’s right. We can make it happen if people vote smartly this year.
Somehow I don’t see Kevin McCarthy stepping aside.
True, but remember Ryan installed him, so who knows what lurks behind Kevin’s name?
I absolutely DO NOT WANT McCarthy as Speaker whatsoever!
They have stopped all Trump Rally’s. They have taken away approx. 2 1/2 years or more of his presidency with Russia, Special counsel, Ukraine, impeachment, and now the Chinese virus. WHEN ARE WE GOING TO MARCH ON THEM? I am sick of it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“WHEN ARE WE GOING TO MARCH ON THEM?”
Will we be able to ignore those unnatural, illogical and ridiculous “social distancing guidelines” for this march?
I predict PDJT will direct us to do just that – at the right time.. but he will code it as citizens please go do your right to protest. – Ill protect your rights..
Ah, look on the bright side. Wear a hat, a mask, and sunglasses. Their AI facial recognition shit goes straight down the toilet.
Ah, look on the bright side. Wear a hat, a mask, and sunglasses. Their AI facial recognition shit goes straight down the toilet.
You are not alone. We all need to pray for justice to be done.
Prayer alone is NOT gonna help. That’s a lazy cop-out.
We need to use our power on election day. Voters screwed up badly in 2018 and gave the House majority to the Dems. Big mistake and we’re all paying for it. Need to get that majority back. Vote straight GOP in November.
Maybe, but Paul Ryan F**ked PDJT, the Republicans and the country.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes. I think alot of people forget about that because you dont see that traitors face around anymore.
I don’t think they’ve taken anything away from President Trump. They’ve made it difficult for him – but – all it does is make his many accomplishments even more impressive and meaningful.
In the interview Rep. Jordan mentioned the work being done by IG Horowitz and that was a good reminder, the report that was recently released by him was only an interim report, he still has the full report to be released. I’d forgotten that.
Wonder what gems are hidden in that and if that will ever be presented by the msm so that the majority of citizens can finally be woken up to the longest running coup attempt ever? Or, is this new Clybern committee meant to suck up all the airwave time via the msm just in time to block the public’s attention to the formal IG Horowitz FISA abuse report?
Right about now, I’m praying for, and counting on, the love President Trump has for this country so that he will be willing to go one more round of this nonsense to finally defeat these monsters. Heaven knows we need him to keep on fighting for us.
Sundance has already said all they need to do is cheat in WI,MI, and PA. Are we going to wait till they do then whine about it? OR DO SOMETHING NOW!!!
We’re going to wait and whine.
Hi Chip Doctor
Your comment will be ignored. Anytime someone speaks an uncomfortable truth Treeper’s look away
But you’re right we will wait and whine and “keep our powder dry”. It’s disgusting.
Many on here talking about we need to vote “smart” in November. I.don’t.get.it.
Don’t you realize the Dems number one objective is to see to it that PDJT doesn’t get another 4 years.
Do you really think the November election will be open and honest?
Do something now like what? If we don’t live in those States we have no votes and no voice in those States.
Mail in a ballot to those states. The Dems will be.
I love Jim and all, but would love to see some perp walks and hand cuffs are 4am. Especially on Rod the RAT. F U Rod – POS. Rot in hell.
Perhaps the democrats are like the ancient Amorites….”The iniquity of the Amorites is not yet full,”. We’ll see in November 2020!
This endless baby-momma drama only lives on because President Trump’s FBI Director Wray and AG Barr are useless and allow it to go on. Frankly, I gave up on seeing any prosecutions a long time ago. I don’t want to hear Devin Nunez or Jim Jordan whine about the Democrats and the news media setting up President Trump for the 600th time because it doesn’t do anybody any good! The Democrats must be laughing their butts off!
I would love to see millions in the streets of DC. I will be packen. “LETS ROLL”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am with you. One minute notice is more than enough.
We’ve nothing better to do…..
Please everyone. Please. You MUST vote straight GOP in November 2020. I don’t care if you hate your GOP Rep or Senator candidate. Vote GOP. We MUST take the House majority away from the Dems! And keep the Senate majority. These majorities are way more important than your individual candidates. Voters screwed up so badly in 2018, reverse the mistake.
Sure! While they cheat! We can not wait till Nov. I am pissed! It is not in Conservative’s nature to march but the MSM would have to cover it.
Committee. Shimittee.
The entire world just threw everything they had against him. Our President is still standing.
Hell yes Dee. Hes a beast! And shame on anyone who turns on this man after all he has been doing and trying to do for US! He isnt doing this crap for HIM! I will go to the mat for him anywhere, anyday, anytime!
Trump Removal 4.0
Will backfire on DemoKKKrats
Monte Blanc Personalized Pens and Cocktails at Impeachment Document signing 🖊 🍸 Party
Trying to reverse President Trump’s ban on China flights to USA ✈
Nervous Nancy doing the Cha Cha in Chinatown 🇨🇳
…you get the picture!!! 📷
For some unknown reason I’m craving 2 scoops of gourmet chocolate ice cream
🍧 I do wonder where that can from?
i’m craving a 25000 dollar frig. stuff it full of venison and beef for the big collapse.
Either you & yours eat a lot of game, very very quickly…OR…you’ll need the $25K freezer companion for that big SubZero fridge so you won’t have to rush thru it all !🙂
Today’s illiberal and regressive democrats have hate on the hoof, a plethora of platitudes, demagoguery by the demijohn, corruption in the coup, lies on the lips and bats in the belfry — that is what they offer America and it is all they offer America.
All-in-all, today’s democrat party seems more and more like an invention of Stalin and/or Hitler.
MUCH MORE like an invention of the Evil One himself, Lucifer Satan Scumbago Maximo !
MAGAKAGslide2020!!!
🙏🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸
We have to bring it closer to home than Stalin and Hitler. We have to show others that President Trump’s way is better for them in the here and now.
Lying Commies gonna lie…even if they have to stage it…which they do constantly.
Everything on your box is a lie.
Can we not propose a bill to repeal the law that makes propaganda legal?
Meanwhile, “Cuomo is doing a great job”
https://nypost.com/2020/04/23/coronavirus-patients-admitted-to-queens-nursing-home-with-body-bags/
I have a hunch Jim Jordan lurks here.
Hope he does. Nothing but respect for Jim Jordan.
Regarding removal 4.0 I remember Pelosi saying a few in January “One Way or Another,’ Trump Will Not Be President in Ten Months”
She seemed very very confident about this as if the November election had already been stolen. I do not put anything past the ‘rats even to the point of having the military on their side and starting a military coup.
Then again, I don’t think her mental state is all that stellar… she could be deluding herself.
Paul Ryan….to his everlasting disgrace!
Instead of giving us a heads up and trying to prepare for this crisis, many of these upstanding leaders in DC, who had advance knowledge of closed business and an imminent drop in the markets, secretly sold stocks. They truly are the scum of the earth.
So, what could it be that the CCP has promised Clyburn for his allegiance?
Is it money? Is it power? Maybe both? Or is Clyburn just a true believer?
I appreciate Jim Jordan’s optimism about Barr and Durham. But in my opinion, regardless of what Barr does in June or July, the man is a rat. Indicting Obama himself will never undo the horrific damage done to our president and country over the past year. By inactivity thus far, I put him in the traitor category.
No worries Chip, Barr will be gone after the election.
I just read that Trump just appointed an IG to oversee the Select Committee. He’s one step ahead of the action. He knows how to play 3D Chess.
We represent a tiny almost infinitesimal slice of the global pie and we’re $22 trillion + in debt; we’re hanging on by dental floss. Now they’ve got the weaponry to finish us off: electronic technology, virus technology and we’re taking it. Did you ever see footage of a few armed Nazi soilders corralling large groups of European Jews? A few controlling the masses. We will regret not visiting them in their homes while we could.
https://www.breitbart.com/health/2020/04/23/report-efforts-to-remove-dr-rick-bright-predate-hydroxychloroquine-incompetence-and-insubordination/
I like Jordan but he said something very troubling. He said he looked forward to a Durham report. We have had enough “reports”. Did Jordan slip up and give a clue as to what is actually being done behind the curtain…another report as opposed to indictments?
