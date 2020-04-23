Jim Jordan Discusses Pelosi and Clyburn’s New ‘Remove Trump’ Sub-Committee…

Representative Jim Jordan appears on Fox Business with Lou Dobbs to discuss Trump Removal 4.0. As Jordan outlines there are already eight different oversight teams looking over the Wuhan Virus spending. The Clyburn committee was exclusively created to target President Trump.

Additionally, Jordan goes to the big picture and discusses the latest revelations about the DOJ and FBI; while holding cautious optimism toward Bill Barr and John Durham.

.

Man, if only the House would have made Jordan the Speaker in January 2017.

::heavy sigh::