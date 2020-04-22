Harvard Agrees To Give Back Funds From CARES Act…

Yesterday President Trump was questioned about Harvard receiving funds from the legislative CARES Act relief program:
Q I wanted to follow up on — you said about the small business program, Harvard is going to pay the money back. How confident are you that you can claw back money from places like Harvard?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, I’m going to have to look. I don’t like when Harvard — that has, I think, a $40 billion endowment or some incredible amount of money — that Harvard gets this money. Harvard should pay that money back. I want Harvard to pay the money back. Okay? And if they won’t do that, then we won’t do something else. They have to pay it back. I don’t like it. I don’t like it.
This is meant for workers. This isn’t meant for one of the richest institutions, not only — far beyond schools — in the world. They got to pay it back. I want them to pay it back.
Originally Harvard said they were not going to give back the funds. Today, they reversed their position:
HARVARD – […] We have previously said that Harvard, like other institutions, will face significant financial challenges due to the pandemic and economic crisis it has caused. We are also concerned however, that the intense focus by politicians and others on Harvard in connection with this program may undermine participation in a relief effort that Congress created and the President signed into law for the purpose of helping students and institutions whose financial challenges in the coming months may be most severe.
As a result of this, and the evolving guidance being issued around use of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, Harvard has decided not to seek or accept the funds allocated to it by statute. (read more)
Ha! Would this have happened if our VVVSGPDJT hadn’t called them out in yesterday’s briefing? Not a chance. Well done, Mr. President!
Exactly!
LIKE NO OTHER
Don Jr called out Harvard on April 19th.
Harvard should not be a 501(c)3. The disbursements from the endowment sound massive but in reality are around 5% per annum.
You knew this was just a matter of time. Not enough money to compensate for the terrible publicity.
OK, Harvard has a black eye over this but let’s remember that the law ALLOWED them to do this. Harvard was acting in its best financial interests (bear with me …), which leaves the true blame for this on our filthy legislators, who, it seems, still managed to get some pork in that bill.
THIS IS CONGRESS’ FAULT and don’t forget it.
Oh … Trump will keep all of this in our memory.
“Remember when we passed that beautiful help for the workers, and the Democrats insisted on putting in money for rich universities such as Harvard. And I got that money back. Your money shouldn’t be going to rich universities such as Harvard.”
So…Shake Shack was just less astute somehow than the Supergeniuses in Cambridge? Perhaps their “world-class” MBA program needs to offer an Ethics course? Oh, wait…
@adam, if Harvard has over 500 employees it doesn’t have any legal grounds for this at all.
@ adam, sorry I forgot about democrat pork legislation that’s specific to the bill. My bad Adam. It very well may have been legal for them, not sure.
Just like 3M. Shame is a good thing.
Yes but that public statement was NOT one that reflected ANY admission of unethically abusing the CARES Act rules at the expense of many truly desperate small businesses.
It was one that instead defended their shameful arrogance and attempt to “butt into the front of the line” that the entire nation witnessed.
They should still be shamed continually… Harvard has nothing to do with “small business”, it’s all about the club… big corporations. Most small business owners graduated from the school of hard knocks.
LikeLiked by 12 people
How will they be able to pay fauxcahontas and commie profs. like Obama w/o that money?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Amen!
Bully Pulpit.
a public office or position of authority that provides its occupant with an outstanding opportunity to speak out on any issue.
“he could use the presidency as a bully pulpit to bring out the best in civic life”
“civic life”
That is bit of a big window. I see the word civic used in a number of ways.
President Trump got 63 million votes, the votes that were counted. I haven’t heard one person who has regretted that vote yet. And I even read twitter. No President in my life time, I go back to JFK, has been any more civic than our President.
He teaches the civics of doing his job as our leader. He is always inclusive.
The President has a problem with people who believe his civics, aren’t theirs.
I still haven’t heard an about face from a PDJT voter, but I truly believe he has added millions of people, who haven’t voted or voted against the President, now following along with his responsibility to his leadership in our civic life.
You’d better effing believe you’ll give that money back, you corrupt Brahmins.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“And if they won’t do that, then we won’t do something else.”
What is the something else that would not be done? Another type of government funding?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Harvard was more scared about the administration looking into the rules that govern endowments. Because these endowments operate like a Hedge Fund — no joke, sophisticated Wall Street type “management” arms, attached to non-profit status.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wasn’t it the Harvard chemistry prof who was indicted for shady dealings with Wuhan University? Hmm…..
no more funding or research ‘grants’? No more funding for universities that waste money concocting theories that home-schooling should be illegal because the kids aren’t propagandized in ‘social justice’ against parents wishes.
Here’s an idea for PDJT. All research and other grants only pay the %overhead that existed in 1970. No ‘overhead payment to universities to pay giant Administration salaries and supernumeraries like ‘diversity’ Executive Vice Presidents and Deans.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Beau Geste-Thank you for that. It saves me some key strokes.
It’s a hard pill to swallow but we’ve been financing our own demise
Write your congresscritters. Ask your friends to write their congresscritters.
These are unique times. very fast-changing. Even thought harvard is powerful, harvard’s OODA loop is very slow. These are very bad ‘optics’ for the current establishment rules.
Something for them to think about, like an open ended threat….
Harvard receives hundreds of millions in federal research grant money.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Which could easily be covered by their $40BILLION pile of untaxed gold.
So no federal money should be needed for harvard !!!!
It is ethical, moral, and financial “SOCIAL JUSTICE” that a tax free entity working with chinese biolabs, WITH A $40 BILLION PILE OF GOLD should not get any federal grants or other funding IN A NATIONAL FINANCIAL CRISIS WHEN THE GOVERMENT HAS TO BORROW THE MONEY to make the payments.
Well, that’s one way to stop pork – pass it and then spotlight it. Might even be more effective, in a way.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I like how you think.
Obligatory:
Trump enjoyed his opportunity to eviscerate Harvard
Oh, they are playing the victim card. They say they won’t take the money allocated by statute.
In other words, we got the money legally and by statute, but since orange man bad bullied us, he may screw us in the future if we don’t submit to his bullying. That’s what the elitists scum are really saying
LikeLiked by 2 people
How about a tax law change that universities must spend at least 10% of their endowment on tuition each year, or lose tax-free status?
With a tax-free endowment of ~ $40 BILLION, and about 20,000 students, 10% of its endowment = $4 Billoin / 20,000 = about $2MILLION per student. This shows how greedy self-centered university clowns are.
Actually, giant tax-free slush funds which own a university should be taxed.
new bumper sticker: TAX HARVARD
LikeLiked by 3 people
Harvard and most all universities are a den of Marxist “professors”…and at least some of them have miniature busts of Karl Marx on their desk.
LikeLiked by 1 person
@Beau Geste Great idea!
Just as retires must take a RMD (required minimum distribution) after a certain age.
It is simply just ‘social justice’ to “TAX HARVARD”. trying to sneak funds from bankrupt people, instead of dipping into their $40,000,000,000.00 pile of gold.
Make Academia Great Again (rather than an overhead-funded propaganda cesspool)
Let them say whatever they like. In the meantime, maybe another small business owner will be able to keep their business.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And in the meantime Harvard still looks bad and so does Congress who passed a bill that allowed wealthy elite institutions to take the needed funds from the small businesses owners.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And most people couldn’t care less if Harvard is butt hurt.
The self-appointed intellectual elites determined very quickly that they had made a very serious mistake in overtly and aggressively challenging the President while contemporaneously and greedily taking money away from small businesses that need it to facilitate their survival.
This will, rightly, leave a scar, not merely a bruise, on the institution’s character.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Plea Deal—-Afraid of the publicity?
Just look up the DOJ Website- January 28,2019
HARVARD UNIVERSITY PROFESSOR AND TWO CHINESE NATIONALS CHARGED IN THREE SEPARATE CHINA RELATED CASES.
Then go check your blood pressure.
And the grants of 15 million from NIH and DOD to the Professor…then the vials that the National was trying to smuggle out….
Oh the story…..it’s a doozy!
gypsy- GREAT catch.
To be a fly on the wall–
And that 15 million grant is probably just the tip of the iceberg! When the head of Harvard got a phone call….that probably went something like this—–If you do not return the money—you will never get any money from the DOD/NIH ever again type conversation.
And if Harvard was waiting for funds already promised to hit their books….oh yeah…..
President Trump knew he had them……!
And I do remember reading the article (I read DOJ almost every week)….My memory was refreshed—
When Don Jr. tweeted it yesterday.
Shoulda read down this far before jumping in to say the same. How about we start having the DOJ investigate all kinds of stuff you guys are up to with grants?
Well, in all fairness to Harvard, a 40 Billion dollar endowment is barely enough to pay Pocahontas for her 1 hour of teaching per year, LOL
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fl Guy…..and then when you think the Professor that is in hot water with DOJ for having CCP agent working for him, the vials of biological trying to be smuggled out…..and that Professor alone received 15 million grant from NIH and DOD!
Jan. 28, 2020–Harvard Professor and Three Chinese Nations Charged—just go to the DOJ website and read.
I STILL don’t know how to cut and paste links….if someone could post the links to the story…would be much appreciated!
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/harvard-university-professor-and-two-chinese-nationals-charged-three-separate-china-related
My WAG is haaaavaaad is making right around $4 billion annually off that endowment. Probably enough to fund the entire operation.
Yep here it is.
The cost of running Harvard
by Tyler Cowen August 27, 2017 at 1:50 am in
Economics Education
This is from the 28 August 2017 Bloomberg Businessweek:
Salaries and wages: $1.8 billion
Services purchased (catering, security, etc.): $583 million
Benefits: $530 million, roughly equal to the revenue from graduate programs
Depreciation: $338 million
Real estate (leases, utilities, etc.): $345 million
Other (subcontractors, publishing): $323 million
Supplies and equipment run $257m, scholarships $142m, and interest on the debt $235m, with travel expenses, advertising, and postage at smaller amounts.
Total operating costs are $4.7 billion, with undergraduate tuition covering 6.4 percent of that, graduate tuition covering 11.2 percent.
“interest on the debt” looks like some type of tax scam, with a $40BILLION pile of gold sitting there.
Surely lots of excess, unnecessary “administrative overhead”, political people not actually working.
Katherine Austin Fitts has written quite
a bit about the Harvard Endowment.
None of it is flattering.
interesting. I assume there is lots of political slush funding going on in its management. do you have a link? thanks
This Trump guy acts like he’s got some magic wand or something…
LikeLiked by 6 people
From the land beyond beyond
From the world past hope and fear
I bid you, genie, now appear
Politically that was expedient…
No, despite all the ‘brainiac’ claims, it took to long.
It never should have been applied for. It should have been immediately returned as an ‘admitted mistake”.
But they sat tight, then said its ours anyway.
“TAX FAT HARVARD’s ” gold-lined ‘academy street’ to pay bankrupted “Main Street”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Of course, Harvard was going to apply for it. They very probably lobbied for it.
Trump just shone the spotlight on where our tax money is going.
It’s going to the very very rich.
And it’s the Democrats this time who were giving to the very, very rich.
The Republicans do it, too.
But Trump is his own man.
Pretty amazing that so many Ivy League schools started out as Theological Seminaries…presumably Christian institutions to train clergy. How far off course they’ve all gone. “Morality? Ethics? What’s that??? Oh, BTW, tuition is going up next year kids….”
LikeLiked by 1 person
They’ve veered off to the new SJW/Globalist Religion of the Left.
I’ve known several people in my life who went to Harvard back when it was tough to get in and students had to work for good grades. Now Harvard is now an over-priced liberal indoctrination school. Let liberals fund their own pet projects.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Harvard use to be tough to get into and even tougher to stay in.
Now it is a joke.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Common grifters cloaked in Ivy League clothing.
Rotters. The entire lot of them.
Harvard may very well be behind the virus. What a bunch of jerks they are. https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/28/us/charles-lieber-harvard.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
Marilyn—can you post the link from the DOJ website from January 28, 2020 on the charges, etc. Harvard Professor and Three Chinese Nationals charged. I still haven’t figured out how to do it!
“Allocated to it by statute…”
If you needed an illustration of how disconnected shitlibs are from reality…
LikeLike
The ‘secret’ part of the statute that says “$$ shall be allocated to Harvard, which only has $40,000,000,000.00, instead of desperate business that we said it was for”?
That part of the statute?
Stop all federal funding to any university with a tax-free endowment more than its past 3 years of operating expenses. The federal government has to borrow all these payments. It is “SOCIAL JUSTICE” that high-endowment universities not be given or accept any borrowed federal funds they could easily cover, when US Citizens and their businesses are desperate to survive. .
You get “accepted” to Haavard and Yale only if you’ve proven that you can and will be groomed for Deepstate duty. Code for that major is “law” or “pre-law”. Your pre-requisite is having a deepstate alumni relative or a letter of recommendation from any of the clintons
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mike, Harvard has turned into a farm team for the Deep State.
I know some people my age who are ashamed of graduating from Harvard.
Your post is not far from the truth, but there are a lot of people who keep it quiet that they came from Harvard.
It is an embarrassment in the Real World.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If a man is a fool, you don’t train him out of being a fool by sending him to university. You merely turn him into a trained fool, ten times more dangerous.
– Desmond Bagley
FU Harvard. Clean your campus of chicom spies.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yup according to the DOJ story…..bona fide CCP agents there!
Guess Harvard thought the money was an entitlement just like the TARP money that former VP Biden was supposed to reconcile and let the American people know where that money went. He never did that accounting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m gonna give Harvard a grain of respect here for letting this $$$ go. A LOT of places/people wouldn’t have given it up no matter what the circumstances.
And you KNOW Pelosi, Schumer, DemMsm, etc. would’ve had their backs if they had kept it.
It’s like a forced apology only when you get caught. I give them no credit.
LikeLiked by 3 people
No respect. IMHO, The ‘Administration’ has shown itself to be immoral, if not just greedy, entitled grifters. Their business school is supposed to be good. If so, it would have warned them the ‘optics’ are really bad to even apply for funds needed by bankrupted businesses in a national emergency while sitting on a $40 BILLION TAX FREE pile of gold. Any other allegedly brainiac Departments would tell them that if they ‘doubled down’ and tried to keep the immoral funds intended for those desperately in need, while sitting on $40 BILLION TAX FREE pile of gold, there would be major consequences. Especially because Harvard has been caught engaging in criminality relating to its chinese-collaboration.
Giant university slush funds need to be taxed. Bigly. Write your congresscritters to tell them that the big piles of money at harvard and other private universities that get enormous amounts of (unnecessary) federal funding every year, need to be taxed, and grant overhead eliminated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She’s going all in on vote by mail…
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2020/04/22/pelosi-next-stimulus-will-enable-the-american-people-to-vote-by-mail/
i expect it will be her final act of sedition against we the people of the united states of america. I expect her to be one of the first congressional perp walks.
I think they’re understanding a big light is being shone on their covert activities with all the Chinese influence/virus nonsense….arrested professor…..tip of iceberg in all universities i feel….big money games.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Emergency Powers activate: seize all Ivy League endowments to spend on health care PPE, ventilators and financial losses. If we can save just one life or health care hero’s job!
A “distinguished” Harvard grad
LikeLiked by 1 person
Harvard has crawled mind soul and body into a giant Federal cookie jar filled with research grants and unlimited student loans. Despite gorging themselves on billions of dollars of taxpayer cookies, they couldn’t resist the temptation to reach one of their bloated hands out of that jar and into another tiny cookie jar with a few million in payroll grants.
A small college near me just announced yesterday that they are closing their campus, permanently. They will continue to offer courses online, in conjunction with a larger university that they have an association with. But they are disappearing, going out of business. Harvard doesnt’ care. The victim: Urbana University.
More higher education schools closing is good news. Let’s face it, most colleges and universities these days are little more than daycare for post-adolescents. The teachers & administrators are way overpaid while the students don’t learn much of anything that will be useful later in life.
Textbooks which should cost maybe $25 are being marketed in the $110 range. It’s a big racket and kids graduating with degrees in Wymmins Studies or Indigenous Americans Basket Weaving will produce nothing of value to society. They will eventually become wards of the state. Many of the moochers & looters of tomorrow are being trained by their socialist professors today.
Remember, harvard claims the right to reject highly qualified students, in favor of students with very low academic capabilities, because the smarter kids have inadequate ‘character’.
Boatload of BS. The Feds should cut off all funding until they stop discriminating against actual, demonstrated competence, to admit congresscritter and Deep State families and friends, wealthy alums, and ‘diversity’ students with such high ‘character’ that it overwhelms the grades, intelligence and activities of the rejected applicants.
Thry can admit who they want, but should not get any federal funding.
harvard argues that its admission system has worked well in the past, so why change it. So did slavery.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LIKE NO OTHER, President Trump faces down the academic elitists who have not missed a paycheck while 22,000,000 USAmericans have lost their paychecks. Or seen their retirement savings tank. Harvard has a $41,000,000,000 endowment ❌❌❌❗️❗️❗️ There are NO US corporations so well capitalized. Harvard enriches the Ruling Class and their kids.
Not one of the well-coiffed Media Millionaires has missed a paycheck.
Not one pontificating Academic has missed a paycheck.
No government employee, every government bureaucrat, every political appointee and the elected leaders have missed a paycheck. 22.000,000 are NOT getting a paycheck and retirement savings of millions are tanking.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Harvard was simply going to give the money back to the Democrats in the form of campaign contributions….Money Laundering 101…..using taxpayer money…..Same as the Foreign Aid scheme and the NATO scam…It’s all money laundering for the Elites…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
There shouldn’t be a damn penny spent on any country outside the USA as of today until we have a better trend due to CV19. If Donald attempted this the Cabal would jump up and down since their money laundering scheme teams would raise hell. Our government is so F corrupt that it isn’t fixable anymore. Godspeed to The Donald but he is like a one team trying to bail water out of the Titanic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://obamawatcher.com/2020/03/michelles-fake-degrees/
Harvard is pathetic,
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/markets/how-obama-biden-and-other-elected-officials-have-made-millions-by-being-in-office/ss-BB1015qj
Harvard has $1.5 bil in properties in Boston, a $40 bil endowment and pays $5.8 mil in property taxes.
Without its tax exempt status it would be paying $47 mil.
That’s the benny for pumping out DC Club Members!
The posturing wealthy elites will spend a poor taxpayer’s money before touching theirs. I have never met a wealthy lefty who behaved otherwise.
