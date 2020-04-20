President Trump Announces Executive Order Suspending All Immigration…

With the economy at a halt, and unemployment skyrocketing while various Wuhan Virus mitigation efforts are underway, President Trump has announced his intent to suspend all immigration. We’re closed:
Maybe now it makes sense why DJT said 2,000,000 people could have killed.
Could have killed who?
Let me guess…’Locker Room’ type banter…just joking around.
I would give that one the Dan Bongino 72 hour rule – in other words, a good leaving alone – until independently verified. Voices can be imitated/overdubbed. And everything they were saying is dripping with potential confirmation bias.
But – no question it’s interesting!
It’s the same question Roberts asked at the briefing about the study
Laura Ingram referenced those figures in this evenings broadcast. I believe it references a study of Covid-19 positive but asymptomatic people in a certain region of California.
“Everybody here has been vaccinated”
With what ?
That’s what caught my ear.
We’ve all been vaccinated?
Listen to the interview in the youtube video. Notice how he says he’s working with the military.
Who would be the first to get a vaccine or vaccine like shot? My guess is the military.
Meanwhile North Korea is headed for implosion as Rocket Boy is on his death bed or may have died.
Fake news….
Hasn’t he died several times before ?
If he is dead, Xi did it.
Jack Posobiec, IWO
@JackPosobiec
·
1h
BREAKING: Multiple US officials tell
@OANN
that Kim Jong Un caught COVID19 from a Chinese doctor flown in to help with his heart valve surgery. He appears to be in stable condition for now.
Note to President’s Men and Women.
North Korean President dying? I have seen nothing of that. Planted story IMOL.
MO,
Just saw your post. Now this story makes sense. Forget about what I previously wrote.
Thanks Mo!
Kim is the Elizabeth Taylor of Global politics.
20 Million Americans out of work but 100% of the Federal Government is still employed.
Amazing how that works.
By the way has Congress taken a pay cut or donated 1/2 their pay to help anyone during this COVID crisis?
I wonder when PT is going to point that out.
Same in Australia. Federally employed museum guides and car drivers working from home.
Hhmm.
Our Federal public servants have had their annual pay rise deferred for a few months though, because we’re all in this together, apparently.
Phrases I never want to hear again;
“We are all in this together!” Usually regurgitated by someone who works for the government.
“Bend the Curve!”
“ Shelter in place!”
“Social distancing”, which for most is social isolation.
For the rest of my lifetime, I will be triggered by these propaganda phrases.
add “out of an abundance of caution”, please.
Add “this temporary new normal”
They voted themselves a raise in the bailout bill………
100% of the Democrat Governors and their staff are fully employed and paid!
Expect heads to start spinning… our opponents won’t know what way is up. Not that they knew before!
They’re cornered. How can they defend immigration with so many unemployed here already? Can’t.
Our diversity, not only in our Army, but in our country, is a strength. And as horrific as this tragedy was, if our diversity becomes a casualty, I think that’s worse.
– General George Casey said.
Diversity is lack of focus. It is a vice when pursued for its own sake.
Another bold and wise Trump decision. With 20 million unemployed Americans and rising it makes perfect sense and the edict can be lifted later if there is a valid purpose. Might be hard to find one for sometime.
There are two kinds of spurs, my friend. Those that come in by the door, those that come in by the window.
– Tuco
Clint Eastwood is one of the greatest Americans ever.
Thank God he woke up. This had better include H-1B, H-2B, OTC, etc.
Does this include H-1B visa’s, Green Card & Green Card renewals? If not, it should.
I think if they are already here, they get to stay and their application could just be placed on hold. They may get temporary permits to stay while their application is on hold?
Yes, it includes all legal immigration, but it would not revoke current legal status for those legally in US.
Watch for Federal cutbacks to furlough those processing Visas and Green Cards
… until USA employment is back under 3%.
This is how Demo☭rats will “pay for” Kennedy Center Funding
… as a Most Essential Service.
He is the President of the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.
He is doing his job, looking out for AMERICANS.
He is not the President of the world and shouldn’t have to worry about citizens of other countries.
This is the right measure to deal with mass unemployment.
And mass immigration….
Our President is SO COOL!!
👏👏👏👏👏
Big stuff happening I guess…
Take a moment to enjoy flying over Germany… go full screen and sound on.
Soup’s done! Just the right amount of ingredients in it. Time to simmer down now.
The hardships of being Unemployed crosses Political Lines.
This should bring more voters for the Triumph.
Yeah JCM800, especially since everyone knows the Rats deliberately didn’t want to help any Americans—except with vote fraud!!! Nancy is so stupid!!!
We want that wall. We need that wall. Get that big beautiful wall done. For America’s sake. Please president Trump.
Gimme a border with walls
Long beautiful walls
Shining, gleaming, streaming
Flow it, show it
A thousand miles or longer
Long as Trump can grow it
An election about nationalism, walls, borders would go down good right about now.
Immigration was not a popular topic during the Depression.
The Democrat Party is an institution. They change direction about as well as an oil tanker.
Adam Schiff will be forming another committee to investigate blah blah blah…
Wait for it…
“Here, hold my Mai Tai.” — Random Hawaiian Judge acting as de facto POTUS
We had a load of hay delivered from Canada today. As soon as the farmer crossed the border into the U.S. he received a text message on his phone that was to be followed upon his return to Canada. In part – “Go directly home and self isolate for 14 days.”
Message to Trudeau:
The guy’s a friggin FARMER.
The curve on farms is FLATLINED.
Meanwhile Canada still accepting daily flights from mainland China?
We need a moratorium on immigration until we’re back at 3% unemployment. That is only fair.
Three years too late — but I’ll take it!
But who will milk the special cows for Nancy’s ice cream?
She can!!!!!!!!!!
If there is anything Nancy should understand, it is sagging boated teats.
ouch.
Smart move. Once American workers are back on their feet and things are looking up again, we can open back up.
The last thing we need right now is MORE unemployed people.
And the (almost) unbelievable truth is: No other President would have had the guts to do this right now.
I really do appreciate that finally, we have a leader who isn’t going to let a crisis go to waste.
Shoulda done it three years ago.
Injunction in 3…2…1…
Hey Fauci, President Trump was right……..
I’d like to know at what stage of the disease they started treatment and compared to those who died, what were their circumstance?
EO mandating E-Verify Audits, with no contractor exceptions. Every working Illegal Alien is ripping of a job from an American, while committing Felony ID Theft.
Detect
Detain
Deport
🤔 Watch for POTUS to FLIP the Contact Tracing capability for DEPORTATION of ILLEGALS!
Yo, Pelosi …
YOU FAILED to FIGHT UNEMPLOYMENT by funding the Payroll Protection Program,
So I decided to FIGHT UNEMPLOYMENT MYSELF
… by WIPING OUT IMMIGRATION, FOREIGN-WORKER VISAS and JOBS-for-ILLEGALS!
[bottom of prior thread page]
So much for your Delay-the-Deal LEVERAGE: POOF!
=====
About your demands to SUBSIDIZE BLUE STATE & LOCAL GOVERNMENTS
… NO NEED.
I’m wiping out their deficits with these actions:
• Zero drain on Government Services & Education Budgets for Illegal Aliens
• Massive savings in Unemployment Benefits & Welfare for USA Citizens
• Zero Remittances of USA Worker Earnings to Foreign Countries
• Massive tax receipt boosts when BLUE STATES REOPEN to USA CITIZEN JOBS
… or you’ll be OWNING their BANKRUPTCY.
• You’ll be ENDING Unemployed-Worker OVERPAYMENTS
… or DELAYING their RETURN.
Next week, I’ll be eliminating all Federal use of anything but the English Language, to offset the costs of your funding for the Kennedy Center instead of the Payroll Protection Program.
Also, no kickbacks for your worthless offspring.
Dag nabbit!!! I love my President 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Let the splodey heads begin.
PDJT got it right once again. No more competition for disappeared jobs. Just preserving job opportunities is woefully insufficient: We need to protect our opportunities.
Well, it’s high time.
President Trump is applying the screws to the Democrat governors! Seems their big $$$ corporate donors are going to be screaming at lot louder now that their cheap labor third world diversity hires are verboten!
F’ing nailed NAZI Pelosi….
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/trump-camp-releases-best-video-ad-year-let-eat-ice-cream-video/
Excellent move. Make it permanent.
And it’s only Monday, this week is going to be another epic journey for those suffering from TDS.
