President Trump Announces Executive Order Suspending All Immigration…

Posted on April 20, 2020 by

With the economy at a halt, and unemployment skyrocketing while various Wuhan Virus mitigation efforts are underway, President Trump has announced his intent to suspend all immigration.  We’re closed:

  1. JohnCasper says:
    April 20, 2020 at 11:38 pm

    Maybe now it makes sense why DJT said 2,000,000 people could have killed.

  2. Chance the Gardner says:
    April 20, 2020 at 11:42 pm

    Meanwhile North Korea is headed for implosion as Rocket Boy is on his death bed or may have died.

  3. Bogeyfree says:
    April 20, 2020 at 11:42 pm

    20 Million Americans out of work but 100% of the Federal Government is still employed.

    Amazing how that works.

    By the way has Congress taken a pay cut or donated 1/2 their pay to help anyone during this COVID crisis?

    I wonder when PT is going to point that out.

  4. QuiAudetVincit says:
    April 20, 2020 at 11:44 pm

    Expect heads to start spinning… our opponents won’t know what way is up. Not that they knew before!

  5. JohnCasper says:
    April 20, 2020 at 11:45 pm

    Our diversity, not only in our Army, but in our country, is a strength. And as horrific as this tragedy was, if our diversity becomes a casualty, I think that’s worse.
    – General George Casey said.

  6. hawkins6 says:
    April 20, 2020 at 11:47 pm

    Another bold and wise Trump decision. With 20 million unemployed Americans and rising it makes perfect sense and the edict can be lifted later if there is a valid purpose. Might be hard to find one for sometime.

  7. JohnCasper says:
    April 20, 2020 at 11:49 pm

    There are two kinds of spurs, my friend. Those that come in by the door, those that come in by the window.
    – Tuco

  8. YeahYouRight says:
    April 20, 2020 at 11:49 pm

    Thank God he woke up. This had better include H-1B, H-2B, OTC, etc.

  9. sue says:
    April 20, 2020 at 11:49 pm

    Does this include H-1B visa’s, Green Card & Green Card renewals? If not, it should.

  10. kleen says:
    April 20, 2020 at 11:52 pm

    He is the President of the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.

    He is doing his job, looking out for AMERICANS.

    He is not the President of the world and shouldn’t have to worry about citizens of other countries.

    This is the right measure to deal with mass unemployment.

  11. Judiciary says:
    April 20, 2020 at 11:55 pm

    Our President is SO COOL!!

  12. DesertRain says:
    April 20, 2020 at 11:57 pm

    Big stuff happening I guess…

    Take a moment to enjoy flying over Germany… go full screen and sound on.

  13. Todd says:
    April 20, 2020 at 11:57 pm

    Soup’s done! Just the right amount of ingredients in it. Time to simmer down now.

  14. JCM800 says:
    April 20, 2020 at 11:59 pm

    The hardships of being Unemployed crosses Political Lines.
    This should bring more voters for the Triumph.

    • guest4ever says:
      April 21, 2020 at 12:09 am

      Yeah JCM800, especially since everyone knows the Rats deliberately didn’t want to help any Americans—except with vote fraud!!! Nancy is so stupid!!!

  15. MIKE says:
    April 21, 2020 at 12:00 am

    We want that wall. We need that wall. Get that big beautiful wall done. For America’s sake. Please president Trump.

    • JohnCasper says:
      April 21, 2020 at 12:09 am

      Gimme a border with walls
      Long beautiful walls
      Shining, gleaming, streaming
      Flow it, show it
      A thousand miles or longer
      Long as Trump can grow it

      • Raptors2020 says:
        April 21, 2020 at 12:26 am

        An election about nationalism, walls, borders would go down good right about now.

        Immigration was not a popular topic during the Depression.

        The Democrat Party is an institution. They change direction about as well as an oil tanker.

  16. amwick says:
    April 21, 2020 at 12:00 am

    Adam Schiff will be forming another committee to investigate blah blah blah…
    Wait for it…

  17. RedBallExpress says:
    April 21, 2020 at 12:01 am

    We had a load of hay delivered from Canada today. As soon as the farmer crossed the border into the U.S. he received a text message on his phone that was to be followed upon his return to Canada. In part – “Go directly home and self isolate for 14 days.”

  18. JohnCasper says:
    April 21, 2020 at 12:01 am

    We need a moratorium on immigration until we’re back at 3% unemployment. That is only fair.

  19. ShainS says:
    April 21, 2020 at 12:02 am

    Three years too late — but I’ll take it!

  20. JohnCasper says:
    April 21, 2020 at 12:07 am

    But who will milk the special cows for Nancy’s ice cream?

  21. sunnydaze says:
    April 21, 2020 at 12:10 am

    Smart move. Once American workers are back on their feet and things are looking up again, we can open back up.

    The last thing we need right now is MORE unemployed people.

    And the (almost) unbelievable truth is: No other President would have had the guts to do this right now.

  22. Jeffrey Coley says:
    April 21, 2020 at 12:11 am

    I really do appreciate that finally, we have a leader who isn’t going to let a crisis go to waste.

  23. Big Jake says:
    April 21, 2020 at 12:12 am

    Shoulda done it three years ago.

    Injunction in 3…2…1…

  24. Bogeyfree says:
    April 21, 2020 at 12:13 am

    Hey Fauci, President Trump was right……..

  25. JCM800 says:
    April 21, 2020 at 12:15 am

    EO mandating E-Verify Audits, with no contractor exceptions. Every working Illegal Alien is ripping of a job from an American, while committing Felony ID Theft.
    Detect
    Detain
    Deport

  26. BlackKnightRides says:
    April 21, 2020 at 12:21 am

    Yo, Pelosi …

    YOU FAILED to FIGHT UNEMPLOYMENT by funding the Payroll Protection Program,

    So I decided to FIGHT UNEMPLOYMENT MYSELF

    … by WIPING OUT IMMIGRATION, FOREIGN-WORKER VISAS and JOBS-for-ILLEGALS!
    [bottom of prior thread page]

    So much for your Delay-the-Deal LEVERAGE: POOF!
    =====
    About your demands to SUBSIDIZE BLUE STATE & LOCAL GOVERNMENTS
    … NO NEED.

    I’m wiping out their deficits with these actions:
    • Zero drain on Government Services & Education Budgets for Illegal Aliens
    • Massive savings in Unemployment Benefits & Welfare for USA Citizens
    • Zero Remittances of USA Worker Earnings to Foreign Countries
    • Massive tax receipt boosts when BLUE STATES REOPEN to USA CITIZEN JOBS
    … or you’ll be OWNING their BANKRUPTCY.
    • You’ll be ENDING Unemployed-Worker OVERPAYMENTS
    … or DELAYING their RETURN.

    Next week, I’ll be eliminating all Federal use of anything but the English Language, to offset the costs of your funding for the Kennedy Center instead of the Payroll Protection Program.

  27. CountryClassVulgarian says:
    April 21, 2020 at 12:24 am

    Dag nabbit!!! I love my President 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Let the splodey heads begin.

  28. grlangworth says:
    April 21, 2020 at 12:25 am

    PDJT got it right once again. No more competition for disappeared jobs. Just preserving job opportunities is woefully insufficient: We need to protect our opportunities.

  29. Sharon says:
    April 21, 2020 at 12:28 am

    Well, it’s high time.

  30. California Joe says:
    April 21, 2020 at 12:35 am

    President Trump is applying the screws to the Democrat governors! Seems their big $$$ corporate donors are going to be screaming at lot louder now that their cheap labor third world diversity hires are verboten!

  32. jumpinjarhead says:
    April 21, 2020 at 12:37 am

    Excellent move. Make it permanent.

  33. bessie2003 says:
    April 21, 2020 at 12:39 am

    And it’s only Monday, this week is going to be another epic journey for those suffering from TDS.

