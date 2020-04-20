New Jersey Bans Looking At Flowers While Driving – Viewing Flowers from Inside a Vehicle is a Subversive Activity…

Comrades, let this serve as a warning to like-minded subversives who would attempt to defy the lock-down orders of Commissar Phil Murphy. If wrong-thoughts continue to be expressed, it may become necessary for the Ministry of Coronavirus Compliance to deduct 500 credits from your social compliance score. Please do not put the Ministry in the position of having to make such decisions. Compliance is in your best interest.

In the latest example of Blue State enforcement of unilateral decrees by a state governor, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy bans driving through Tulip farms. Yes, New Jersey, looking at flowers from inside your vehicle is a subversive activity against the interests of the state…. Non-compliance will not be tolerated.

Dalton Farms is a 99 acre family owned and run farm conveniently located in southern New Jersey just off of SR 322. The farm was allowing residents to drive through their tulip fields to see the spring colors as the flowers bloom. However, apparently fearing transmission of the Wuhan Virus from non-compliant vehicle operators; potentially permitting tire-to-tire transmission; the state has ordered the farm to shut down.

All rogue citizens must be controlled lest they put a compliant society at risk of infection. Flower viewers are some of the most dangerous elements within our new society. They may not just carry biologics they could possibly carry a more alarming virus of wrong-thought, potentially even perspectives on freedom, against the interests of the state.

During these stressful times thought, without regard for collective need, is an indication a citizen may be a subversive. Rogue citizens would be subversive to our new society and must be controlled.

The COVID Compliance Ministry appreciates good citizens who comply with the interests of the state. Good citizenship is rewarded with enhanced credits allowing access to a safe COVID Compliant Society. A safer society; where the odds will always be in your favor.

Social Distancing or House Arrest…. Details, comrades,… details.