New Jersey Bans Looking At Flowers While Driving – Viewing Flowers from Inside a Vehicle is a Subversive Activity…

Comrades, let this serve as a warning to like-minded subversives who would attempt to defy the lock-down orders of Commissar Phil Murphy. If wrong-thoughts continue to be expressed, it may become necessary for the Ministry of Coronavirus Compliance to deduct 500 credits from your social compliance score. Please do not put the Ministry in the position of having to make such decisions. Compliance is in your best interest.
In the latest example of Blue State enforcement of unilateral decrees by a state governor, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy bans driving through Tulip farms. Yes, New Jersey, looking at flowers from inside your vehicle is a subversive activity against the interests of the state…. Non-compliance will not be tolerated.
Dalton Farms is a 99 acre family owned and run farm conveniently located in southern New Jersey just off of SR 322. The farm was allowing residents to drive through their tulip fields to see the spring colors as the flowers bloom. However, apparently fearing transmission of the Wuhan Virus from non-compliant vehicle operators; potentially permitting tire-to-tire transmission; the state has ordered the farm to shut down.
(Link – And Link to FARM)
All rogue citizens must be controlled lest they put a compliant society at risk of infection. Flower viewers are some of the most dangerous elements within our new society. They may not just carry biologics they could possibly carry a more alarming virus of wrong-thought, potentially even perspectives on freedom, against the interests of the state.
During these stressful times thought, without regard for collective need, is an indication a citizen may be a subversive. Rogue citizens would be subversive to our new society and must be controlled.
The COVID Compliance Ministry appreciates good citizens who comply with the interests of the state. Good citizenship is rewarded with enhanced credits allowing access to a safe COVID Compliant Society. A safer society; where the odds will always be in your favor.
Social Distancing or House Arrest…. Details, comrades,… details.
Speechless!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Me too!!!
LikeLike
American Thinker had an article about this yesterday. They went one step further and compared this outfit to another down the road, doing the exact same thing, that WASN’T shut down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That one got shut down today.
LikeLike
That one got shut down today.
LikeLike
What’s worst is it I arbitrary. Another farm was shut down earlier, then this article came out
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/04/something_stinks_in_new_jersey_the_strange_case_of_gov_murphys_selective_drivethrough_tulip_farm_shutdown.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
Where the hell are all those judges who claim to defend “freedom” with their relentless judicial commandments. Guess it must be the wrong group of claimants. Gosh – what a surprise, surprise.
LikeLiked by 4 people
At what point does the President need to start calling out these evil idiots publicly?
LikeLiked by 5 people
And cutting off federal emergency and disaster funding for Tyrants who abrogate their citizens’ constitutional rights and liberties!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trump’s only references so far to fascist NJ Gov. Phil Murphy have been complimentary glad-handing about what a great job he’s done.
When does this tyrant and his jihadist Quran-loving AG get the public calling-out he deserves?
LikeLike
Question: Does the US Constitution begin with We the Judges? I the President?
“WE hold these Truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness—That to secure these Rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just Powers from the Consent of the Governed, that whenever any form of Government becomes destructive of these Ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its Foundation on such Principles, and organizing its Powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient Causes; and accordingly all Experience hath shewn, that Mankind are more disposed to suffer, while Evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long Train of Abuses and Usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object, evinces a Design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their Right, it is their Duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future Security”
It would appear WE have a RIGHT and DUTY to “defend OUR freedom” and publicly “call out evil idiots.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Viking Mom, he is calling them out. Watch the tadk force briefings each afternoon on You Tube. Sundance posts the links each day.
LikeLike
I’ll bet Murphy “wasn’t thinking about the Bill of Rights” when he did this!
Can these Tyrants get ANY more arrogant?
AG Barr: Where are you?
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Bill of Rights is above his pay grade.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Being in a car is better than 6 foot distancing or a face mask. It is better than both combined. With windows up, it is like being in a bubble or a biosafety suit.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Actually, all you have to do is ditch your street clothes, put on a burka and Voila! You can now do everything you want.
You can congregate to worship and you can continue to refuse to bake cakes for gay weddings and nobody blinks an eye.
It’s certainly true in the People’s Republic of the UK.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ah, but you forget, comrade, that you have been told you can only leave your home for “essential” errands. Sightseeing around a tulip farm is “non-essential” and therefore forbidden.
This in the land where from every mountainside freedom used to ring.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The inside of that car may be safe, but the outside of the car is a potential carrier of the virus. All those cars could be picking up the virus on the hoods, windows. Any surface of the car and carrying it all over the place. The WHO along with Bill Gates have studies which show that the virus when attached to a vehicle will be blown into the air when the vehicle reaches 45mph.
Also, the governor was advised by Dr Fakey that those thousands of tulip bulbs were grown in a plant lab in wuhan China and were shipped to the USA. The virus can live on tulip bulbs for months even when planted. As a matter of fact, this plant lab may be where the virus started. Why do you think Gov. Half whit banned buying seeds and plants.
I am certain that Dr Fakey will address this at the next press briefing.
/s/s/s
LikeLiked by 4 people
So an irrational governor can just pronounce edicts that have nothing whatsoever to do with “the flu” prohibiting people from getting out and enjoying the beautiful flowers from within their car? Something sinister is going on. The real plague is what has infiltrated our government at every level.
LikeLike
The Babylon Bee couldn’t write any better stories than these.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Up is down
Right is left.
Light is dark.
Truth is evil.
Evil is truth.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t think this will end well for the tyrants, people don’t like to be locked up. About 20% of the population probably is strict compliant (just a wild guess).
The other 80% enjoy doing what they can and push the limits. They don’t wanna be locked down.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I periodically see these “this will not end well for (the left)” comments, which I tend to classify the same way I do the “this means we’re over the target” comments.
But right now, it is US, the God-fearing, law-abiding Americans (and in this case New Jerseyans) for whom this is “not ending well.” I am not comforted by “this will not end well for them” assumptions, because we’re trapped, we’re imprisoned and–promises that “America is opening back up” notwithstanding–there is NO END IN SIGHT and NO LIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL.
Where in f*ing hell does this end?
Mr. Trump, Mr. William Barr, please, PLEASE, move to end this perpetual hell! You have “ultimate authority,” right? Use it.
LikeLike
I’m 50 mi. N of Denver. Went grocery shopping 11am. 80% wore masks, not me. Noticed a lot of small businesses with 1 or 2 cars in front, bet they are doing limited business. One civil engineering firm I know is working normally, 6 employees. Tire store and carpet store working. In my neighborhood lawn care proceeding as normal.
Went 15 mi. bike ride, lots of walkers and bikes out. Here in wide open spaces, riding bikes with face mask. Not me. I enjoyed looking and listening to birds, seeing green grass starting to grow, even some flowers. Even some left over snow banks from last weeks foot of snow.
When out on the road with bike, noticed a lot more traffic than a week ago. People are fed up with this crap. .
LikeLiked by 3 people
My google infested smart phone has been obedient and stayed home as per orders. We’re currently separated due to difference of opinion on these unConstitutional edicts by these tin pot dictators.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And many thought John Corzine was bad.
Where have all the flowers gone, long time passing?
Where have all the flowers gone, long time ago?
Where have all the flowers gone?
Young girls have picked them everyone.
Oh, when will they ever learn?
Oh, when will they ever learn?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Jon Corzine was an idiot puppet
LikeLike
Raise your hand … who thought this was farce when you first saw it?
The Onion and the Babylon Bee have been replaced by “stranger than fiction” reality.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I live in the People’s Republic of New Jersey, and I’m not surprised. My sister actually went to Dalton Farms this past Friday. I guess she made it just in time!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Fear not! There will be a reckoning.
Do you not think that names are not being taken?
Fuhrers Gretchen and Murphy are being allowed to play their hand and show their colours.
This is how your great President does it. He allows the DS to do what they want, more fools they!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Great. They’re being allowed to show their hand. 4D chess and all that. How long to they GET to show their hand while lives in these states are being irreparably destroyed?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, and let’s all please remember that this is Patriots Day, but that’s probably above Murphy’s pay grade, too.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Next they’ll terminate all the flowers, ordering them to be ripped out of gardens, for generating optimism among the subjects, possibly causing those subjects to go outside and breathe fresh air.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope our farmer friend sues the state’s rear end off.
That said, maybe its time for farmer Dalton to harvest all of his beautiful Tulips and lay them in front of the Governors Mansion. Then encourage Patriots to “visit” the Governor’s mansion to look at the pretty flowers. Sounds like killing two birds with one stone. People get to protest the Regent Governor and they get to see pretty flowers.
LikeLike
Is civil war close ?😫
LikeLike
CW2 has been ongoing for a century now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There was a time when I didn’t believe that was possible but I am not longer in that camp. Fact is I believe the globalist are hoping that will be the case so then they and the NWO Cabal cam capture what is left easy. The US is the last thing standing between them taking over the world and that is why they hate The Donald so much. He has cost them 35 years of slow progress until they owned it almost. Their problem is most sane people see the deal really clear.
The Concert for WHO tells you all you need to know. Trump is a world champion of getting the NWO Cabal to come from behind the stage so they can be seen.
Oh and Lauria and George Bush can step to hell. That bastid sent men and women to die for BS. No wonder he went to meet soldiers returning. His conscience got the best of him.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Tyranny” appears to be in glorious and full bloom in the Garden State.
I read elsewhere, maybe here, that the family that owns the farm invests about $1 MILLION dollars to plant the crop which they make up on the back-end with admissions to the farm, selling tulips and other goodies.
I suppose the gooberment will be happy to cover their devastating losses.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I want to puke
LikeLiked by 2 people
Drones over Elizabeth NJ
LikeLiked by 1 person
When they start shooting down the drones spying on citizens is probably when the shxx hits the fan.
LikeLike
Where’s the “rest of the story”? I read elsewhere that another tulip farm farther up the road received no such notice.
The only difference seems to be which one ‘donated’ to the current regime.
Where in the ding-dong hell is Barr?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dalton is the farm that WAS allowed to offer the tours. I guess the publicity from articles such as
https://www.nj.com/coronavirus/2020/04/lowering-the-boom-on-this-springs-bloom-at-popular-garden-state-tulip-farm.html brought that to an end.
You can buy tulips for delivery from Holland Ridge at https://www.nj.com/coronavirus/2020/04/lowering-the-boom-on-this-springs-bloom-at-popular-garden-state-tulip-farm.html if you live in one of the states to which they deliver. I do not.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The tulip delivery link is wrong and I’ve tried to post the correct one 3 times but it won’t post. Their website is https://hollandridgefarms.com. Maybe this will post.
LikeLike
The tulip delivery link is incorrect and I keep trying to post the correct one but it won’t go through. Just look up Holland Ridge online.
LikeLike
None of your posts make any sense.
LikeLike
Tiny Tim would be appalled.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“…tire-to-tire transmission..” 🤣
There are scriptures about people who “came to their senses”. Lord, snap these people out of it and bring them to their senses! Overwhelm them so that we may OVERCOME and be VICTORIOUS in Your strength! Amen.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wouldn’t the greater fear by where the rubber meets the road?
LikeLike
First, citizens were not allowed to purchase seeds to plant flowers – although they can purchase booze,drugs, etc. (Michigan); now citizens can’t even enjoy the beauty of flowers in bloom from the safety of their cars (New Jersey).
Of course, looking at flowers or worshiping God in your car as you listen to a sermon are “dangerous” activities in the new United Kleptocracies of Totalitarian Governors of America. The list keeps growing: running on an empty beach, surfing, skateboarding . . . . breathing.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Democrats want to inflict the most damage on the economy between now and the election. It’s the only way they can win in November.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Losing a million people to the virus is starting to look cheap.
LikeLiked by 5 people
If they’re all liberals then well….
LikeLike
Trump should call out these specific examples of leftist tyranny in his briefings. Doing so might make them somewhat worthwhile.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But Trump keeps saying that “Phil” (Gov. Murphy) is “doing a great job.”
NJ is not only a blue state, but it’s not close to being a swing state. I’d hate to consider that it means it’s a low priority for the President, but as we sit here week after week with no end in sight to this imprisonment, I can’t help but begin to wonder.
LikeLike
I’m waiting for the question to PT today at the briefing……
Mr. President is AG Barr on vacation?
Seriously he needs to get ahead of this as it could turn on PT with questions like…….
Why are you allowing Americans civil liberties to be trampled?
Clearly people are getting pissed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump should call out these specific examples of leftist tyranny in his briefings. Doing so might make them somewhat worthwhile.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember this for the next election and this weasel arrogantly thinks he should be re-elected.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m really glad people get to see what Marxism is really like. We need NJ to go beyond that. The sooner people wake up and realize marxism is not what they thought it was, better chance of people rejecting it.
NJ needs to triple down and go full commie. Show people the end game. Enough of distortions and feel good words. Show people how it ends.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Easy for a non-NJ resident to say. New Jersey has already gone “full commie.” We here are already miserable enough without the Marxism being taken any further.
This effort to “save lives” is instead destroying lives.
LikeLike
Someone must have told Governor “Above His Paygrade” that there were pistols (pistils) among those flowers and it would be dangerous for his “subjects” to be among them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Regent Governor AHPG (Peace be upon him) got his Stamen stuck in a pistil. He will need more than two lips to pry it out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We are fighting evil. Evil wants to rob us of any joy.
No beaches, no family, no friends, no church, no grandchildren, no socializing at all. Everything against our nature.
Now, no looking at beauty, do not look at nature, we may be reminded of our Creator.
Do not comply.
LikeLiked by 4 people
All your joy are belong to us.
LikeLike
Yep, it was all a trap, and I went for it hook, line & sinker! What a (well meaning) schmuck and easily manipulated mark I turned out to be!
What made me foolishly think that if we willingly gave up our God given Rights (for The Greater Good) that power hungry Politicians would ever give them back?
I recall two critical turning points in my “shutdown to contain the virus” thinking. Shortly after the NBA & NCAA abruptly cancelled their seasons (was really looking forward to March Madness!) I read a comment here at CTH (of all places!) telling me to “Panic!!!, Panic Right Now!!!” accompanied by the letter allegedly written by an ER Doc in Italy describing the Horrific conditions of Italian hospitals (care givers exhausted, infected people dropping like flies, bodies stacked up like cord wood, life or death decisions due to lack of ventilators, etc.) Soon after that there was an article on The Hill, something to the effect that “Why Closing Events Down Is a Good Thing”, which linked to an article with a bunch of infections/hospitalization graphs explaining how we needed to Flatten the Curve to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed by shutting things down and social distancing. I thought that the argument made good sense and agreed that we needed to do whatever we could to Flatten the Curve by closing events and businesses, sheltering at home and social distancing. Shortly thereafter the various governments units started tightening down the restrictions (e.g. from 200 people congregating together to 50 then to 20, then to 10 (and then to 1 in Michigan!) and the state wide Shutdown Decrees began (yes, my state too) with identification of essential and non-essential businesses and activities and Shazam! We were in Lockdown / House Arrest!
Now, after having behaved in a socially responsible manner for the last month, as directed by The Government, I learn that The Government has NO intention of EVER giving me back my God Given Rights! I reckon that the Little Dictator Politicians enjoy their Power Over Us too much, enjoy their ability to Boss Us Around at will or whim and that they ain’t gonna give us Our Liberties back without a fight.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you truly believe our rights are inalienable and bestowed to us by a higher authority — which, of course, they are — then the government’s refusal to “give them back” is irrelevant.
LikeLike
You just can’t make this sh-t up!
LikeLike
Heard a good comment today on the radio. In some states you can smoke the grass but you can’t cut it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance, and Mad Murphy let another tulip farm opearte because it was in NJ Majority leader Sweeny’s district.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is up to the people in NJ and it appears they have no problem with the leaders the elected. Wash,Rinse,Repeat……just another liberal shithole like NY.
LikeLike
New Jersey gonna need a bigger march…
LikeLike
Resident of the Garden State here. Let me tell you what happened to me last week. Went to a big box store and struck up a conversation with a gentleman regarding the lack of toilet paper and panicking people. Within minutes a worker came behind me with a bullhorn yelling all customers must be standing at least six feet apart for everybody’s safety including their own. Got the hint.
Went to the supermarket and went down the aisle, when they announced “ For the safety of our customers we have made each aisle one way. Please follow the arrow”. Apparently this announcement was for me as I didn’t realize I was going the wrong way.
Next an announcement comes over the loudspeaker “According to the Governor of NJ ALL shoppers must wear masks IT’S THE LAW”. Although I had one on, reluctantly I may add, I just had to go over to the manager because it was bothering me. I said to him that “IT ISN’T THE LAW”. He was floored and then he was livid telling me it’s a mandate. I said why don’t you read it? It’s not the law. The Governor said he would like everybody to wear a mask, but knows he can’t make you. If someone goes into a supermarket without a mask they have a right to have their time limited in the store. However I didn’t even mention that. I said the Governor said you don’t need a mask if you have a medical reason. He then asks me for a note, like I would show it to him if I had one. I said, the law doesn’t say I needed to show it to you. He was so mad and a crowd was starting to form. My husband said when we got out of the store, he was coming out of the candy aisle(even the candies he wanted were sold out. Is there anything stocked?And was like”Oh no, who’s she arguing with now?” ;). I’m very disappointed because my area is Trump Country and there acting no better then sheeple. I expected better.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good for you for knowing your rights and being willing to stand for them.
P.S. Hope you find your candy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
To quote Agent K from Men In Black
“A person is smart. People are dumb, panicky dangerous animals and you know it.”
The people have been panicked and turned into stupid stampeding animals. Hopefully once they run out of steam they will realize the magnitude of the lie and be as angry then as they are scared now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What is going on, really? Things like this don’t make any sense. What’s the plan? Will they be coming around to pick us up and send us off to work camps? This abrupt and total extinction of freedom, in the USA of all places, is the most extraordinary thing I’ve ever seen, or even read about, and I have read a lot. Is this the end of the world?
LikeLike
Dalton Farms: Hire a good Constitutional Lawyer. Flower peepers: Do not comply.
LikeLike
In a similar vein of nonsense and irrational thinking:
About a week ago our county’s public health “officer” added to her compliance orders regarding social distancing.
Churches that are live streaming their service, which at our church is the pastor and one camera person, are now no longer allowed to include music in the streaming.
GO FIGURE !!!
Needless to say, our pastor played his guitar and sang during yesterday’s Sunday streaming service.
This bullshyte can’t go on much longer!
LikeLike
Here in Ohio a Post Office branch had a nasty, snarky sign on the door:
“No matter what you want to call it, the governor has ordered you to shelter in place! You are supposed to be home!
The implication was: “We could goof off even more here, if we didn’t have customers coming in!”
There were 8 people in front of me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nothing more uplifting and good for the soul and spirit than driving by or walking thru huge Tulip Fields in the Springtime.
It’s almost like these tyrant Dem Gov.’s want their constituents on the verge of suicide- or in a state of depression at best.
LikeLike
Don’t forget, this place spent $1 MILLION to plant these bulbs and prepare for these flower tours.
They spent a million dollars, and then the government told them they can’t recoup that through tours because the virus can somehow slip out of one locked car and into another.
LikeLike
Easy solution; rename as the Obama Chinese DNC Tulip Farm. They will be promoted by the msm plus get bailout funds… easy peasy. It will be Racist not to go see the tulips.
LikeLike
I live here where the tulip farm (Swedesboro, NJ) is and we visited it Saturday as a diversion to all of this quarantine life….it was a very well thought out plan by Dalton Farms to make sure that social distancing and precautionary measures were taken. We all drove through in our cars…still not sure how this became a problem…it was actually an enjoyable outing..that we all have craved for since this Covid-19 lockdown….but leave it to our governor..whose pay grade is not knowing what the bill of rights says….Sad!
LikeLike