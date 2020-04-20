Bernie Sanders Advocate AOC Cheers U.S. Economic Collapse: “Absolutely Love to See It”…

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez could not contain her glee as the U.S. economic collapse leads to negative oil prices. Never let a crisis go to waste.
Unfortunately we will always have to fight the idiot communists.
The Wu Flu: Even Better than the Green New Deal
While everyone else is miserable right now, the International “climate change” community is delirious with joy. They have won. On pretty much every action item, and a few they want but won’t admit to (such as population reduction), they’ve seen the entire world surrender to their agenda. Since February 1, every environmental dream of Greta Thunberg and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and their Green New Deal collaborators has been realized.
And all it took was a little bio-engineered bat virus! Thank you, Wuhan!
https://the-pipeline.org/the-wu-flu-even-better-than-the-green-new-deal/
There will be no real pushback. 45% of the country agrees with her. How far we have fallen.
Those 45%ers will change their minds quickly when there is no electricity, food, iPhones and Starbucks
They do not realize YET that they are the Proletariat
“They do not realize YET that they are the Proletariat”
As a matter of fact, they think they might even have a shot at being a “shop steward” or better. Why? Because their motives are pure and _surely_ someone will recognize _that_ and reward them. Such happy delusions.
Note to Bernie Bros and AOC Devotees…
You can relax at your oars today.
But tomorrow? The captain wants to go water skiing.
What’s different than any other week if you’re a Dem Party Gubmint dependent. The checks in the mail from the government. What’s a job?
So were pulling numbers out of our ass now? How leftist.
Disregard and my apologies Chip. Was having a good day but atp Im getting pissed. Think I may have to oil my weapons tonight.
Some people are just too stupid to be fixed…
Moron doesn’t realize that low oil prices means fossil fuels have a better return on investment that any “green new deal” investment.
Plus, cheering on the collapse of the market is just plan evil.
That’s why the Dems worked and collaborated so hard to bring the collapse about…
That must be why Bernie is out Begging For Ca$h for their campaigns. $5 anyone?
Now is that time for the playback reel of how super smart The Mouth is. Roll it.
Takes forever to compile AOC’s stupid comments, the simple reason, she never had a single normal comment.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah, I could be at this all day. 🙂
Too insufferably ignorant to even know what she’s saying! And I agree – cheering for the collapse is evil on top of stupid.
AOC is the result of mass immigration both legal and illegal without assimilation…..Same as Illmar Omar etc……
I would prefer to keep my electricity, thanks.
OOOO YAH.
Had yuge threats of nasty Thunder storms and tornadoes here in central Fla today. Several tornadoes touched down. So ya keeping electricity was a concern today…freezer full of stuff…Would like to see AOC try and eat or take a shower, etc without electricity…BRAT!
Bcsurvivor, She (AOC) prolly thinks her cell phone is charged by magic.
The ONLY way to save America is to take the communists out of our education system.
“Give me four years to teach the children and the seed I have sown will never be uprooted.”
Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov, better known as Vladimir Lenin.
Too late. AOC is an actress who was born to family in a suburb of NYC. She was born a rich kid with a silver spoon in her mouth. Sandy Cortez is a product of our education system.
Home schooling (though a small minority) will seed future battlefields with people who can cope, adapt, perhaps win.
What do the hive-minders of public education offer? Legions. Empty, ignorant legions.
Victory is aided by numbers but not dependent upon them.
No. The ONLY way to save America is to take the communists out of our education system AND MAKE COMMUNIST IDEOLOGY ILLEGAL. Period. Communism is anathema to the constitution and it must be prohibited. Communists carved the deep political speech exception into the First Amendment more than 100 years ago and it is high time SOMEONE grows the cojones to say enough. Communism is a one way street. It is IRREVERSIBLE. It is FOREVER. Now, look at your children and let that sink in.
Mixologist coughing Wuhan Virus should face terrorist charges.
She is a puppet but nobody believes or understands why. Ignorance is bliss?
I’m going to fill in some blanks that people probably breeze over. 45% of our population would probably allow their children to be taken. 45% of the population would give up their elderly parents. 45% of the population would give up guns and would even vote to take yours. 45% of the population would take a chip implant in their head to be numbered. 45% of the population would agree to be executed at the end of a short life if they were offered a ‘no work’ life of luxury.
We are 5 to 6% away from loosing it all.
If historical perspective offered any balm, would our own revolutionary period be good to review?
When King George irritated his American subjecst to the point of kinetic force being applied, there were yet many who professed to remain loyal to the crown, no?
When festering revolt became open, sides drawn, many wanted to sit on the fence, no?
The actual number of Patriots who risked their lives, their fortunes, their sacred honor… what percentage of 1776 population are we talking?
There is no single price for oil and even though the negative numbers today are making history and big headlines, that doesn’t mean that prices will be negative going forward.
As I explained on the Daily thread, the negative price for oil seen today is the result of a pricing anomaly on the near futures contract expiration. There were speculators, hedge funds and other traders that got caught long on these contracts but have no place to actually take delivery and store the oil. So they had to close out their positions even if that meant taking heavy losses.
The forward contracts are still priced in the 20 dollar area, so tomorrow (or perhaps the day after), you will magically see the “price of oil” back in the twenties. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t lower prices yet in store.
“the forward contracts …” The Future Contracts for June, July, August Crude Oil did not suffer such a great loss as May. Thr summer months of Gasoline did not drop as much as the Crude drops in those months. Why ? The futures markets know what demand will return by July and August. America will not be ‘locked in the house this Summer’.
Another thing that is being battered around is the fact that there are a number of tankers headed here from SA and other places along with the thought that we should no longer be importing oil because of the oversupply produced here. A couple of things…
Oil comes in many different grades types. There are some grades that we do not produce here in the US, but are still needed in the refining process. Some heavier oil is needed from overseas to be blended with the light oil from the Permian and other places in order for the refineries to be able to produce the various after products that come from the refineries. So although we are awash in US produced oil, we still DO need to import some grades of oil from other countries.
I’ll post again for all to see.
The GCF wrote: “The COVID-19 pandemic and the global response required to stem it shows the importance of acting together to solve unparalleled threats to people and our planet. The far-reaching impacts of COVID-19 are a stark reminder of the catastrophic implications the world faces if we don’t.”
Spot crude has fallen to ZERO because this lockdown has destroyed the economy from top to bottom. There is no place to store the oil and the Climate Change conspiracy against the world is jumping for joy. What they fail to understand is the cheap oil makes every other form of energy now TOO expensive.
Their goal to reconstruct the economy without oil wiping out all the jobs in airlines and the auto industry for starters is going to unleash absolute civil unrest. If the governments DO NOT launch serious investigations into this deliberate destruction of the world economy to force the end of CO2, there will be revolutions as long as governments protect these people.
Gates and his co-conspirators are such elitists that fail to comprehend how many people’s lives, pensions, jobs, and healthcare have been wiped out all because of their obsession with CO2. He has admitted that there is no formula that if you lower CO2 to x you will get y temperature. There are plenty of studies that disagree with Gates. He refuses to even listen and assumes the effects will be bad, with no historical data whatsoever. There is NO formula to measure CO2 to predict the climate – PERIOD! Yet he has advocated destroying our economy to further his paranoia about Climate and has advocated reducing the population to achieve his goal.
If a full-scale investigation is NOT launched, we are going to see untold civil unrest sweep the world. So many third world countries that depended on tourism have been wiped out. Reports are already coming in from places like the British Virgin Islands where they are seeking a 7% tax to try to wire money out of the country.
We are facing a UNPRECENTED economic collapse on a grand scale without a full-blown investigation.
From Armstrong Economics
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/climate/the-climate-change-conspiracy-to-destroy-rebuild-the-economy-in-their-vision/
There is also a petition to investigate Bill Gates on the White House page here. Spread this around and let’s get this above 1 million signatures, currently there are 352,000+
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/we-call-investigations-bill-melinda-gates-foundation-medical-malpractice-crimes-against-humanity
AOC Celebrating the Economic Collapse of one of America’s Great Industries so she can implement her Delusional Green New Deal? Time to go back to the ONLY job you were good at: Bartending.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Hate’em back, it works for me.” Martin Riggs
Cheap and abundant oil means a great time to use less efficient and more expensive “green” energy? What are they teaching the Boston U Econ kids??!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The “Peak Oil” fallacy was a primary driver of the alternative energy hoax.
We had to switch to wind and solar (and nuclear, now verboten) because oil was going to run out, any day. Now we’re drowning in cheap oil. That’s bad for your side, AOC.
Forcing down the Western standard of living was always the point, not the environment.
The Saudis will make sure oil stays cheap, long-term, to defeat the environmentalists.
Breaking the Iranians is the Saudi’s short-term goal. And don’t those wretched Iranians deserve it!
“It only took 23 Commies to take over Russia.”
Edgar J. Hoover
Yeah, stupid…we already know that. Problem is the millions that agree with her. The bastards may just get what they want. The old adage ‘be careful what you wish for’ sounds appropriate ’bout now.
This will not end the way she and her sheep think it will.
Like a football coach who is estactic their opponent keeps turning the ball over, one can’t really be suprised that a communist like AOC is equally ecstatic about her poltical foes self destructing. She’s evil, but we’re dumb.
She’s part of the virulent strain that has infected the body politic.
There it is America…Communism reveling in your poverty and anguish…starving and living in the dark…
I’d love to see the look on her face when she flips the switch on her blender of Margaritas and it doesn’t work…and she can’t Tweet her dismay because her i-phone doesn’t work either…
BCNU…
AOC legs will shaking with joy when gas stations go out of business in the near future.
I am suspect of the “Cough” at the end of her rant. Is she giving a “wink wink, nod nod” that she knows the response in the media and by politicians is overblown and nothing more than a way to drive their agenda?
The cough may become the dog whistle of Democrats. So much of this destruction of the economy is intended to destroy Trump, but this thing has gone way out of their control.
The rich Democrats who think they can control their left wing will realize they have a wolf by the ears. The breakdown of law and order can’t be controlled, by definition.
The silent majority of Americans, the quiescent middle class, is what maintains social order. The illusion, the delusion, that government has control, could evaporate within hours. Desperate people have very little to lose.
Foolish Democrats like Bob Iger of Disney are shocked that their empty amusement park is bad for more than Trump’s re-election chances. Where this goes from here is a giant enigma. Why throw the dice like this?
Meanwhile, in a basement in Delaware:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/biden-covid-19-an-opportunity-to-fundamentally-change-the-science-relating-to-global-warming
WILMINGTON, Delaware, April 17, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden identified the recovery needed following the COVID-19 pandemic as an “opportunity” to “fundamentally change the science relating to global warming.”
Notably, the former vice president under President Barack Obama used the term “global warming,” not the broader and more common “climate change.” He did not explain how science, which is concerned with truth, can “change” all of a sudden.
During a CNN coronavirus town hall event Thursday night, Biden proposed to invest “billions of dollars” in projects related to climate change – for instance, wind and solar energy – as well as new battery technologies.
LORD I PRAY FOR A GOP LANDSLIDE. I PRAY THE RATS BE REMOVED FROM GOVERNMENT AND SILENCED. I PRAY THAT OUR VOTES GIVE DJT THE STRENGTH TO CONTINUE THIS FIGHT ON OUR BEHALF. LORD HEAR OUR PRAYERS. WE NEED TO SAVE OUR BLESSED LAND FROM THESE POD PEOPLE.
Someone should tell Chiquita Khrushchev that the revolution already occurred in November, 2016 and her side lost.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I remember they wanted the economy to tank then too. Propaganda media was foaming at the mouth reporting on the DJIA loss til it turned around the next day. 🙂
What a stupid BEATCH
Congress is crowded with two extremes: Old farts (both parties) who don’t know what day it is and a Democrat Party filled with totally unqualified, seditious morons like @AOC. It is not a pretty picture. Any and every member of congress should have America’s best interests at heart (above party affiliation) and the mental means to understand basic law and economics. As for @AOC, back to the bar room!
I’m just shocked she deleted it.
