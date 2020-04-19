Sunday Talks: Peter Navarro Discusses Chinese Duplicity and Ongoing COVID-19 Battle…

White House manufacturing and trade adviser Peter Navarro appears on ‘Sunday Morning Futures’ with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the activity of China during the Wuhan Virus. Navarro brings up a good point that prior to the pandemic outbreak Beijing purchased all of the global PPE, gained control of the global supply, and is now profiteering from the problem they created.
Navarro and Pompeo (audio clip) point out that China’s 5G Hauwei endeavor is now likely to collapse as people around the world realize rebuke the dangerous and manipulative Chinese communists.
Additionally, Navarro gives examples of how the Defense Production Act (DPA) is being used to make rapid changes to manufacturing processes and generate industrial health products in record time.
Give them hell Peter
“Navarro brings up a good point that prior to the pandemic outbreak Beijing purchased all of the global PPE”
And at the same time, they purchased Joe Biden and likely 90% of the democrats in congress. .
I hope The Prez tweets that out today.
….they purchased Joe Biden, INSERT: Hunter, Piglosi, Mitch/Elaine, many RINOs…. and likely 90% of the democrats in congress.
Was NOT just China. CDC ran a global-stockpiling program back in 2017. Article re. was on their site blog. It was meant to “prevent” exactly what happened, should there ever be a Pandemic.
Add that to Fraudci’s 2017 “PDJT/pandemic” comment. He also broke a particular moratorium to directly fund China continuing UNC’s virus research. I have no doubt this was planned over a couple years, & the Left were very much involved.
If they purchased all the PPE BEFORE the pandemic then surely they must have released the virus on purpose. I would like to know exactly when they started buying it all up.
Feds need to impound the PRC drones being donated to state and local big a—hole brothers. Couldn’t be more direct intrusion and collusion.
Eyes of Xi in the Sky.
If anyone had any question that CCP is the enemy of the world, Peter Navarro just answered that.
Despicable behavior.
Early in all of this, China sourced WeChat groups were begging Americans to send as many N95 mask donations as possible. A lot bought and sent them. The Chicoms horded them, then later sold the donations at a huge overprice.
Watched it first hand. Dear Wife is a Shanghi ex-pat on WeChat.
Does using the NPA serve as a catalyst for industrial conglomerates to increase their imagination to the possibilities inherently baked in the new normal?
Trump needs to pull out the tariff hammer and beat China bloody.
Hello, my name is Joe Biden and I’m running for President of China … um, um … um … um … I’m sorry, I must have been thinking of something else, man, like my bank account. In any case, I’m so glad to be here in the great state of New Shanghai once again. Or is it the great state of South Wuhan?
It is unfortunate that people died but it is not in vain. This seems the only way to get the attention of our leaders. We should not be doing any business with a communist country-period. Forget business-they would sell their mother’s soul to the devil if they could make a profit.
Anyone know what the dollar figure is on total US business investment in China?
What would it cost (the taxpayer) to simply end and prohibit any and all commerce with China going forward? What would it cost in direct reimbursement or tax credits to “make whole” all the corporations’s that have infrastructure and factories inside China? A trillion dollars? More? Less?
I wish we could pull ALL production and manufacturing out. Bring it home or to friendly nation partners. Disassemble and repatriate or destroy any equipmnet left behind so China couldn’t easily benefit from the abandoned factories. Cripple China’s economy and world domination dreams. Could we fund or afford such a gambit?
We must.
There is a lawfare component to the China Inc. plan that is still not being outed publicly. China Inc. can hire a hoard of very willing US lawyers to fight moving anything from China, tooth and nail, thanks to all the legal export licenses, signed and/or renewed by the 3 previous Presidents.
So, not only did Obama leave the closet bare, he and his peers (Clinton and Bush II) handed China Inc. the legal means to attempt to keep them bare. Does the 3M PPE situation sound familiar? The President knew he was on very legal thin ice and was basically shaming 3M to do something for the US.
The public needs to know how the US found itself with bare closets and hamburger flipper as the top end job in 2016. Then point out, the democrats are resetting the clock to 2016.
Good point. Could the President negate all contracts through his War Powers?
Nope. These are not the same as contracts and the property (intellectual and physical) is located in China Proper. The Chinese Government allowed these companies to operate and establish inside their borders. Those licenses are near akin to being treaties.
The one thing the President can attempt via the State Department is re-evaluate all the licenses and supporting off-set agreements. Those coming up for renewal is a no brainer, renewal denied. Those with longer term effective dates will require allot of legal action to unwind for national security or weapons (dual use) related export reasons, which will still require allot legal work. Plus, the President is going to bucking allot of negative press from Us politicians receiving China Inc. Lobby money and the MSM.
A look at the licenses and off-set agreements would be most entertaining. A few things come to mind:
– Companies likely forfeit allot of money and property if they break the license.
– Companies likely granted access to their research and granted seats on the boards, loss of which incurs a penalty.
– Companies likely had manufacturing and sales quotas to hit or face penalties.
– Companies likely had to sponsor seats in US research universities and endow chairs at Chinese Universities or face penalties.
China also has the ultimate card to play. Possession is 9/10’s of the law and they nationalize assets as well as do a smash and grab as their nationals are removed from US locations.
Remember, remember, forever and ever
The festering heat China has brought
‘Tis no reason why its assault on America
Should ever be forgiven, or forgot
With her shimmering, glimmering blade
Our Lady of Justice will sing him a last serenade
She will possess Xi in her breathtaking, hair raising bed
As she will tingles his spine she will capture his heart and his head!
The “New Normal” (I cant stand hearing that phrase…) ought to include scuttling our relationship with the CCP. Bring all Chinese outsourced manufacturing home immediately and convert our debt to that evil regime into payment for this CCP manufactured disaster.
Que the piano music and then “…. in these challenging times.”
That’s another phrase that has become long in the tooth.
“The new normal”…. The best tactic should be to stop the blatherings..BOOM, right there and confront the moron. Normal is and has been normal. If something wants to be ‘new’, we can test it. We don’t change history and normal . Progressive whisky dreams don’t come out of the Genie Bottle and become normal. Shazzaaam! We already had a Kenyan president that tried that for 8 years.
and Pelosi continues to blast OUR President…she needs to shut her fricken mouth and just go away!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hopefully there will be a localized tremor in San Francisco and her $24,000 refrigerator will tip over on her.
Oh there is a tremor from SF and it’s a lot of people waking up to that evil witch (I wanted to call her something else, oh you get the idea) and her “Let them eat cake!” attitude.
Beijing purchased all of the global PPE, gained control of the global supply and if the following is right applied for critical patents.
EXCLUSIVE: After Coronavirus Spread in Hubei Province Chinese Officials Applied for Remdesivir Patent – They Knew Then It Would Treat Coronavirus – We Now Have Their Application
By Jim Hoft
Published April 18, 2020
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/exclusive-coronavirus-spread-hubei-province-chinese-officials-applied-remdesivir-patent-knew-treat-coronavirus-now-application/
Both the House and the Senate should be back in Washington coming up with bi-partisan solutions to wage the battle against China…grrrrrrrrrrrrrrr
Yes they should be back in the swamp but I’m afraid many of them are beholding to the CCP. THAT is why Trump got elected.
#NovemberIsComing
But I want to see their true colors fully displayed by what they do or don’t do…from both the DemRats and the Rinos
Well, it may happen but it doesn’t look good.
80% of Restaurants Say They May Not Reopen — 11 Million Jobs on the Line — While Pelosi Sits at Home with Her Chocolates, Refuses to Approve More Loan Money
April 18, 2020, 12:07pmby Jim Hoft
What I would like to see is that the list of Governors, Congress and Senate that are on the CCP payroll are the recipients of a FISA warrant and that is why it was renewed. These traitors need to be exposed.
Sundance, if you can find the time. I would like to find out if their is a connection between the Impeachment dates and the release of the virus.
Remember how the Democrats were pressing to meet a specific date. And the date of first discovery of the virus.
Now some of the FISA documents have been released.
MUST-READ EXCLUSIVE: The One Reason China’s Communist Leaders Would Deliberately Release the Coronavirus and Kill Their Own People in the Process
By Jim Hoft
Published April 19, 2020
he answer may be because China’s economy was collapsing. This was the regime’s real hold over its people. The country was growing economically and it was winning its economic war with the US. Then came President Trump and in a matter of a couple of years, the feared nation turned into a paper tiger. Steve Bannon talked about how China was at war with the US a couple of years ago.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/must-read-exclusive-one-reason-chinas-communist-leaders-deliberately-release-coronavirus-kill-people-process/
Inslee loves China
From his own website. Links and PR blurbs about how Lady Peng, WHO representative, was shown around a hospital doing vaccine research. Bill and Melinda Gates foundation and the interest they have in discussing tech and health issues with China.
“Washington state became the sixth sub-national government to sign an MOU for a Joint Working Group for Trade and Investment Cooperation between U.S. States and China Provinces. The Department of Commerce will lead the state’s participation in the working group with the provinces of Guangdong, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Hunan, Liaoning, Shanghai.
The Washington State Department of Commerce also put together an agreement between the state, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Intellectual Ventures and Stratos Group to explore collaboration between a Seattle technology incubator center and the Shenzhen Institutes of Advanced Technology, manufacturing and life sciences. Bonlender initiated the agreement on an earlier trade mission to China and signed it several weeks ago in China in preparation for President Xi’s visit this week.”
The Snake has been busy blowing past the US government laws on immigration, drugs, and it seems is so eager to do business and incubate with China that he don’t even need that ol’ US government to slow him down as he deals as directly with China as he can.
No wonder Inslee makes so much noise about PDJT…He has a lot to distract Washington State voters from…
Can anyone name one state. That has not trampled on our unalienable rights in one form or another. Just one. Not so unalienable are they.
This tweet and article by Richard Dawkins really has smoke coming out of my ears. He tries to use Hong Kong’s response to Covid19 as a cover for the PRC tainted WHO. It is false. Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore specifically ignored the WHO and its fumbling.
Here is a thread that documents exactly what happened. Worth a read folks. It is all there.
Furthermore, if Hong Kong had followed WHO so-called guidelines we would have been decimated.
Doesn’t matter if it came from a wet market or bio lab and that is a waste of time debate that will never be resolved.
The crimes against the world are all proven:
They lied about human to human transmission,
They restricted travel out of Wuhan to all other provinces yet allowed international travel from Wuhan all over the world; and
quietly cornered the world market on PPE.
DOESN’T GET MORE INTENTIONAL OR CULPABLE THAN THAT!
The question is, how does the US and world respond and what can realistically be done.
