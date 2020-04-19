Sunday Talks: Peter Navarro Discusses Chinese Duplicity and Ongoing COVID-19 Battle…

White House manufacturing and trade adviser Peter Navarro appears on ‘Sunday Morning Futures’ with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the activity of China during the Wuhan Virus. Navarro brings up a good point that prior to the pandemic outbreak Beijing purchased all of the global PPE, gained control of the global supply, and is now profiteering from the problem they created.

Navarro and Pompeo (audio clip) point out that China’s 5G Hauwei endeavor is now likely to collapse as people around the world realize rebuke the dangerous and manipulative Chinese communists.

Additionally, Navarro gives examples of how the Defense Production Act (DPA) is being used to make rapid changes to manufacturing processes and generate industrial health products in record time.