Sunday Talks: Devin Nunes Discusses DC Political Games, Wuhan Virus and Spygate…

Devin Nunes appears on Fox News weekend to discuss the ongoing congressional back-and-forth over funding Wuhan Virus economic relief and specifically funding the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) within the CARES act. Nunes also discusses Beijing’s responsibility for the outbreak and their lies.

Additionally, Representative Nunes discusses the latest revelations within the recently declassified footnotes and classified documents. On this subject CTH will provide additional information later; however, one of the overlooked questions surrounds why media, total media (including Solomon and Herridge), have never questioned participants.

Think about it… Over the past three years there has been a great deal of sunlight onto the specifics of the events. We now know the primary participants in the intelligence operations against Donald Trump. However, not a single media outlet has ever attempted to question: FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith, James Baker, Joe Pientka, Bill Priestap, Tashina Guahar, James Crowell, Sally Moyer, Peter Strzok, Bruce Ohr, Nellie Ohr, Dana Boente or even Fusion-GPS Glenn Simpson or Rod Rosenstein…. Why not?