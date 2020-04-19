Sunday Talks: Devin Nunes Discusses DC Political Games, Wuhan Virus and Spygate…

Devin Nunes appears on Fox News weekend to discuss the ongoing congressional back-and-forth over funding Wuhan Virus economic relief and specifically funding the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) within the CARES act. Nunes also discusses Beijing’s responsibility for the outbreak and their lies.
Additionally, Representative Nunes discusses the latest revelations within the recently declassified footnotes and classified documents. On this subject CTH will provide additional information later; however, one of the overlooked questions surrounds why media, total media (including Solomon and Herridge), have never questioned participants.
Think about it… Over the past three years there has been a great deal of sunlight onto the specifics of the events. We now know the primary participants in the intelligence operations against Donald Trump. However, not a single media outlet has ever attempted to question: FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith, James Baker, Joe Pientka, Bill Priestap, Tashina Guahar, James Crowell, Sally Moyer, Peter Strzok, Bruce Ohr, Nellie Ohr, Dana Boente or even Fusion-GPS Glenn Simpson or Rod Rosenstein…. Why not?
It’s now been a year since the heroic Devin Nunes made his numerous criminal referrals to Bill Barr. Nunes, Patel, Ratcliffe et al had seen FAR more than we’ve seen even now. No doubt several of the referrals were already “indictment ready.” Other “conspiracy” referrals probably contained sufficient info to indict some of the participants, but called for further investigation to see just how many conspirators materially aided the plots.
A year and nothing. Very discouraging.
I can’t answer “why not?” but it’s time to do whatever we have to in order to find out.
Why not indeed!!! Maddening.
I think I know why, they have no balls, or been threatened, bribed, or blackmailed. There’s lots of people Involved. They could be scared( no balls).
Sundance wrote: However, not a single media outlet has ever attempted to question….
The media-rats that are pure propaganda would cover for them and give them platforms and puff interviews with no challenge, the limited media that tries to report the news would not be allowed anywhere near them. JMHO
I still have some faith.
What was the name of the FIB agent that said “If Trump gets elected,
I’m gonna start carrying both my guns.” ?
Now that I think about it, we don’t see those treasonous bastagees on TV, but we do see Egghead Crapper, Brennan, and Comey.
Those on the list in Sundance’s last paragraph are the bit players. Never let them get on TV; why give them any power to leverage something, or screw up the messaging. No, only let the actual coup leaders on TV.
So, if the media is in on it, at a high level, they just lay off those bit players.
Devin Nunes is criticizing Nancy for her freezer and gourmet ice cream and I agree, the optics are terrible for her. But I criticize Nancy for her dishonest politics, the rampant homelessness in her district and her attempt to pin this virus on Trump, when she was the one trying to impeach him instead of dealing with this crisis. She certainly can have her ice cream, she won’t be taking it with her when she dies. She will be taking the stigma of pain and despair she has created with her selfish greed and political power games.
