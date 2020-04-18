NEC Director Larry Kudlow Discusses USA Economic Reopening…

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow appears on Fox News to discuss states and counties using the White House three-phase plan to reopen the economy.
National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow appears on Fox News to discuss states and counties using the White House three-phase plan to reopen the economy.
Kudlow expressed his normal healthy optimism tempered with the reality of the process that the President is promoting. Vermont and Texas to begin very soon!
Boeing here in Washington is starting back up next Wednesday – praying the rest of the state follows suit VERY shortly thereafter! (And tells Jay Inslee to shove it if he tries to push his ridiculous “Stay Home” orders past May 4th!)
What if one objects to testing? I certainly do not want to be stuck with something contaminated.
Think Boris Johnson….
There were about 38% more flu deaths in 2018 than there have been from covid19. No one had to submit to a test or vaccine in order to earn a living then, nor should they now.
I hate to be mean, but something occured to me listening to Kudlow. It seems older people like himself with past health issues but very secure finances seem to have little urgency to reopen society. I get it from their narrow perspective, they’re vulnerable to viruses, but millions of others are vulnerable to poverty. Grants and loans aren’t the way out of this mess.
I’m retired, in a high risk group, not experiencing any loss of income, and I want to return to normal tomorrow! It’s just plain wrong to continue!
Everyone I know who’s like me also wants the same exact thing. Open up all businesses, including restaurants, tomorrow!
(I DO want to know if my doctor can prescribe HCQ, zinc, and azithromycin if I catch the bug, and if that triple med cocktail is available at my local pharmacy.)
I don’t know or associate with any anti Trump DemonRATs, so that’s why no one I know wants to prolong the shutdown past tomorrow.
I’m replacing Kudlow with you. 🙂
I too am retired BECAUSE of an illness, rendering me high-risk, that will shadow me for the rest of my earthly life. I am on a pension…a pittance. My condition requires that I take Plaquenil (hydroxychloroquine) every single day. My insurance/pharmacy will only let me refill it once a month now, not the 3 months’ worth I could get before. By the way, I take 200mg/day, and it may have saved my life some 3 weeks ago. I came down with something that produced a scratchy throat, pain in my lungs and shortness of breath…but no fever. No energy at all for a week.
While I must be very selective about when I leave my home, and for what (I’ll probably never darken the door of a Costco within 6 months), I agree: I can’t wait for this circus to be over. I live in a deep blue island State dominated by (D)umbasses who wouldn’t know public policy, let alone public health, unless it came up and knocked them on their keisters.
The Sheeple in this State are getting restless, impatient, and angry. We went along for a few weeks because of fear and panic. Now, with unemployment topping 21%, we’re ready for a rumble. Our Governor and other lawmakers/breakers must be wearing Depends because there are quite a few (R), (D) and (I) citizens who have simply had enough. When “lambs” evolve into “rams” the ruling class are in trouble.
I meant to borrow from the late Tip O’Neill (and numerous others) in observing that, now, “all politics is medical”…until that thread of the leftist narrative becomes unfruitful, and they move on to another outrage ju jour! Oh, ¡Outré!
i agree. The older, economically secure seem to be behind maximalist positions regarding the virus. The goalposts keep getting moved as to when we can reopen the economy with some now saying we must test to prove everyone is virus free because of the presumed asymptomatic carriers roaming in the population.
“Grants and loans aren’t the way out of this mess.”
OK, genius, what’s your solution then? Perhaps a phone call to Paul Krugman might be in order?
Personally, I’d listen to Kudlow all day long and then some. Listen to him again and make an effort to understand what he’s saying next time.
…. “Those bulk warehouses, the feeder pools for retail/consumer manufactured food products, are starting to run low. Believe me: (1) we don’t want to find out what happens when those 800 mass storage facilities run out; and (2) the food supply chain will be a big part of President Trump’s decision-making on ~>>reopening the economy thereby re-opening restaurants, cafeterias, etc…. and switching consumption back to fresh supply.”
This “bigger picture” is not being considered by politically-minded governors, DC politicians, and public health-centric advisors who focus exclusively on the virus.
[from ~Phase Five Supply Chain – With a Message From A Dairy Farmer~ …. Posted on April 14, 2020~ at TheConservativeTreehouse.]
GGHD, I don’t cook, but my older neighbor cooks everyday for both of us. We buy our meat at the local butcher shop, one block from our homes.
The meat delivery (two smaller box trucks and one large truck) comes on Wednesday. We called that day and placed our order (as usual), which is usually ready same day.
This week it was not ready until SATURDAY. They are slammed!
We did order slightly more than usual out of what we thought was probably unfounded concern…..but maybe not.
I find it difficult to believ by hat most have not read the Fauci 3 phase plan. If they had they would realize it is virtually unworkable and won’t really can’t really be followed. How many employers are going to take employee temps each day also that is no indication that you have the virus. If an employee looks like they have a symptom, it could b a cold, they must go to a doctor and can’t return to work until you are symptom free. Who is going to pay for the doctor or time off ?
The most discriminatory part is people in the “vulnerable “population must stay home until phase three which could be six months. Who is in this population : the elderly (over 65)., people with high blood pressure, undergoing cancer treatment, asmatic,diabetics , obese. Considering that Americans are some of the most obese in the world if you combine the above half of the work force will have to stay off from work. What about the American with disability act, did theynjustbthrow that out the window like the rest of our rights. I find it hard to believe that Trump has focused on the ramifications in this plan. Or if he has then my faith and trust in him has been misplaced.
It is all about control. We have a right to earn a living, but now are made to ask permission.
States have primary responsibility and they will interpret or ignore the three stages as they see fit. PDJT and the federal “experts” have provided leadership and set direction. Job done.
Most important, PDJT has framed the economic battle and claimed the optimistic high ground with his LIBERATE message, forcing the Dems to double-down on their RESIST position. And economic suppression (resistance) led by Pelosi adjourning the House until May 4 while the PPP sits empty is a sure loser in an election year. Even apolitical independent normies who just want to get on with their lives will blame the Dems. WINNING!
