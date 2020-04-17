White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 6:00pm ET Livestream…

Unfortunately, with President Trump effectively communicating the latest information on the federal efforts to mitigate COVID-19, more corporate U.S. resistance media have decided not to carry the live broadcasts from the White House task force briefings.
Today at 6:00pm ET the White House will hold a briefing for the public and media on the latest mitigation efforts against the coronavirus. [Livestream Links Below]
White House Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream
.
.
“We’ll be opening our schools.” I Love our President.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Several Governors including my Republican one in Missouri have already shut down schools till the fall
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep, abbott closed them the rest of the year so wondering what those returning to work will do. Friends i know are not happy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I expected A LOT MORE from Governor Abbott….MUCH MUCH MORE. So DISAPPOINTED in him I can hardly stand it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Me, too. I was so hopeful and he let us down. Whoopdeedo, state parks open monday but wear masks. Not much else that liberates us. Me thinks, he is beholden…i have never been a fan, even as a trumper.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So did the democrat governor in Illinois.
LikeLike
LikeLike
If an Illinois governor is proud of you, you may be doing something wrong. (overdrew the pension funds, raised taxes, started a one-woman political “diversity” company to justify a big state contract, voted by mail or from the graveyard…)
LikeLike
Not in texas.
LikeLike
Now in SA we are suppose to wear a mask.
I guess crime will continue to rise 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow! Didnt know. I live between s.a. and austin and today coming and going to the park i didnt see a single mask.
LikeLike
yes, but not required, so don’t wear one unless it’s a Trump 2020 mask.
LikeLike
If you can’t maintain a social distance, you are suppose to wear one.
It is a new fad. 😣 virtue signaling.
https://www.kens5.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/san-antonio-coronavirus-updates-april-17/273-0b7986a8-b00e-4f85-a068-947e192906a0
I have no reason to participate in this experiment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pretty sure if we all wore Trump 2020 masks, the mask requirement would be over in a matter of minutes!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mine says……..CNN SUCKS
TRUMP 2020
Wear it to HEB along with Trump 2020 T-Shirt
LikeLike
I am not-so-patiently waiting for the Trump campaign to start selling them! You can get a few on Etsy, but I’d MUCH rather support the campaign.🇺🇸😷👍🏻
LikeLike
The campaign site sells a Trump bandanna for pets.
LikeLike
There’s not much time for any school this season. It would be an interesting experiment for some procreators to actually spend some time taking care of their offspring.
(Food and some other essentials already provided at taxpayer expense.)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Our local district in Central Ohio has May 22 as their last day of school. I really don’t think they will go back except to maybe collect belongings from classrooms. They have already re-scheduled commencement for the high schools towards the end of July.
LikeLike
Wonder if it is true!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Perfect!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope it’s true!
LikeLiked by 2 people
NOOO to the Red Cross!
LikeLiked by 9 people
A rock and a hard place?
LikeLike
Yeah, they have to deal with the little monsters they spawned 24/7!
LikeLike
Here’s another interesting development regarding vaccines, appears Gates has a patent:
https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/microsoft-patent-buying-selling-cryptocurrency-human-body-device-id2020-mark-of-the-beast-666/
LikeLiked by 1 person
there is no way he will touch any of my family members!
LikeLike
read this!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Red Cross is not much better then the U.N. and that money should go to all faith based organizations. Now defund the U.N. completely along with PBS and many other corrupted organizations and we will be saving big bucks.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Many of them aren’t worth a damn either. Read Michelle Malkin’s latest book “Open Borders Inc.” He should just keep the money and use it to build some more of the wall.
LikeLike
I so so so so want this to be true. Heart jumping 🙂 yes Mr. President, this would be outstanding.
I know Red Cross has a bad rep in places but locally they’ve done great work for people burnt out of their homes, tornadoes etc.
Love Samaritan’s Purse
LikeLiked by 1 person
we loses one!
LikeLike
Ack…Red Cross?!! A corrupt org that will never get a dime or a drop of blood from me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
salvation Army is much better!
LikeLike
Good question by the red head about folks going back to work without schools being open. Trump is incorrect about schools opening up because here in TX abbott is mandating closures for the rest of the year. Parents arent too happy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rest of the School year (June-July) not the year. FYI
LikeLiked by 1 person
Correct.. still doesnt address parents returning to work
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ummm, take care of your kids first…and then figure out how to work around that?
LikeLiked by 2 people
They’re closed here in Michigan too. For the rest of the year.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Governor announced yesterday that New Hampshire schools are closed for the rest of the school year.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not good for the kids.
LikeLike
NYC closed for the rest of the school year.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump needs to clarify to the states.
LikeLike
😦
LikeLike
I hear ya. I talked to lady (grandmother) the other day that had to come to Texas from California just to keep the kids while the dad worked. (no mom around) Lots of parents who will have real challenges trying to have the kids cared for. The other side of the coin is that there is almost NO learning that goes on in May. (former teacher here) All ages of kids just want to be finished and doing all of the summer activities that they look forward to.
LikeLiked by 3 people
My son and DIL are in this boat. Will ask my son what they will do. Retail is opening next friday with retail to go.
LikeLike
Tennessee closed for the rest of the school year. Teacher friends not happy, they miss their kids.
I WISH there was a decent summer school offering — not just for kids who need to catch up, but for kids who want to study Latin, horticulture, whatever. I took Typing in high school summer school way back when (now known as Keyboarding, but NOT available during the summer). Give families opportunities to organize their kids’ education to excellence
LikeLiked by 1 person
And — a lot of parents would be willing to pay a little extra, and some donors would be willing to back supplemental education — Summer School could be a fundraiser of sorts if handled appropriately.
I was willing to pay $1000 for a summer school French class at the local state university years ago for eldest daughter — she had tested into French III and had been studying on her own — but NO, at that time they didn’t want to have anybody there without a high school diploma, even kids who were motivated and NO PROBLEM.
No management skills running those operations, and advancement of education isn’t their real goal, apparently. It’s more about Social Control. Would love to see that CHANGE please God
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very good ideas. Like enrichment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our school in TN is closed but online classes will continue until end of school year.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s up to the states, just like they’re supposed to manage re-opening their economies. Start roasting the behinds of you state senators.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cruz and Cornyn? Better off calling abbott. Last time i called some lady answered. Maybe mrs. Abbott…lol
LikeLike
I think Mugze meant the senators at the state level NOT the ones that you send to DC.
LikeLike
NY didn’t need the Comfort ship. Hillary’s glass ceiling arena wasn’t used….again.
That was great news.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Normalizing is going back to where we were!!!
Not a new normal.
I like that!
LikeLiked by 8 people
CCP virus is probably man made….WOW
LikeLiked by 2 people
Falsie FauXi
LikeLiked by 1 person
Everyone is dumber when Falsi finishes speaking.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Fauchihuahua scooted off of stage pretty darn quickly! He must have felt the eyes of The Lion burning two holes into the back of his globalist noggin!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lol. That is why i slept from falsi to giroir.
LikeLike
Went from slowing the spread to eradicating the virus
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yea. What happened with that?
LikeLike
Fauci, liar. Wasn’t from a bat.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The truth will come out. Fauci is a fraud! I’m not a virologist but if you’ve got two brain cells, you know this was not naturally occurring……jump from a bat to a human. Hogwash!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The truth is out about FauXi. This video and if you go to The Next News Network YouTube page you’ll find one with Dr Shiva outing Fascist Fauci.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reserved,
I did watch it. Just because you recommended it.( I don’t like videos, time consuming)
Yes. Verified some things I have read. The vaccine information really needs to get as much attention as possible. IMO.
LikeLike
Tucker is calling him out.
LikeLike
DR falsi looks like a bat mutation.
LikeLiked by 3 people
petzmom🤣
LikeLiked by 1 person
Protesting is only patriotic when Nanzi’s Nanzis protest.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trygve ,
You are right. P Trump owns the downside and uses Fauci against the deep state.
Fauci’s open resistance and meeting with Democrats is shocking. He is loudly bragging about it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Dr Faki is still trying to have the President say You’re Fired so he can help the Democrat party take another shot at an impeachment.
LikeLike
Fauci is a washed up government bureaucrat who is desperate for his moment in the limelight, but the more he talks the less respected he becomes…keep him up there Mr. President and let him be the face of those who insisted on shutting down our economy!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Looking at: “the failing of the last president…” Bwahahaha – How Barry must hate his guts! Love our President!
LikeLiked by 10 people
You’re making me smile -again.
LikeLike
We were never going to lose 2,000,000 people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No, but the Dems, the Deep State and their MainSwampMedia lickspittles insisted that that number was correct.
They tried to hang that number around the President’s neck, I don’t have a problem with him using their own scare number as a millstone around THEIR neck.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I suppose. Like throwing someone’s grenade back at them. I just hope he doesn’t really believe it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Notice the way POTUS keeps a close eye on Faustinstein when he talks..haha…keeping him on a leash.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Needs one of those shock collars to go with that leash! 💥⚡️
LikeLiked by 3 people
Press calls up Fauci and asks him a question on the economy. He begged out and said his role is to advise on health.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Notice how Faustinstein was not the last one off the stage his time…
LikeLiked by 5 people
The had him in a cocoon.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Booger71,
“The had him in a cocoon.”
LOL. I noticed. They formed a phalanx around him to usher him out.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yesterday too.
LikeLike
Honestly, who in their right mind cannot see how (more than) capable, competent and awesome Donald J Trump is???
….. How absolutely perfect he is for the job …. , for the Office he holds?
LikeLiked by 6 people
No hanging back and making signs from Falsie today! He may finally have been knocked into submission!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Tucker on now. Fauci was asked a question this afternoon.
“Was the virus started in a lab.?
Fauci’s answer,”The virus was not engineered.”
Huh?
LikeLiked by 2 people
It has a HIV protein. It was started here and through FauXi it was transfered to Wuhan China along with millions in NIH grant money.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I admit, I’d like to see the sequencing of the COVID 19 w 4 HIV sequence. I haven’t searched for it as yet as I am not particularly qualified to do so (although in medicine). I’d like Dr. Fauci to answer with details proving that sequence is not involved: i.e.no broad brush). After reading hundreds of scientific articles on this pandemic, I’m leaning to Wuhan lab accident w spread and coverup.
LikeLike
She asked if it escaped, not if it was engineered.
The woman who ran this lab specialized in taking a virus and making it a super-virus, ostensibly to make a super-virus vaccine. This is the lab funded by Dr. Fauci for years. Odd how he never thought to mention that little fact.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep.
LikeLike
As I understand it, it escaped in a lab it was being studied in, but was not engineered there.
LikeLike
Did Fauci just provide cover for China saying the virus was a normal progression from a bat to a human? So the sequence wasn’t done in a lab? Democrats and Chicoms will be pleased! Did I hear that right?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes you heard him right. He will be proven a liar….and I hope it’s sooner rather than later.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dr Shiva is interviewed by the same guy. Go to their YouTube channel.
LikeLike
Never forget this.
Dr. Fauci 11/25/2019 “the thing that I aspirationally hope to be able to encounter is the ability to rapidly respond to something brand new whether it’s a brand new pandemic or as you mentioned brand-new attack upon us deliberately by bioterror top two”
Note the date of publication. Only weeks before his gets a shot to scratch his aspirational itch of a brand new virus to encounter.
14:23 to 14:39 in linked video just press play.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He said in January ’17 that Trump would face a pandemic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yea i have heard that but what he said within a couple weeks of this virus appearing is way stronger than that generic statement of 2017.
LikeLike
This is a false quote attributed to Fauci. Do more research, we don’t need false news here.
LikeLike
Now that we know it didn’t come from bats.. Baseball Season.. Batter up!
LikeLike
Just make sure the bat boy wipes all bats down with disinfectant first! Play ball!
LikeLike
Speaking as an outsider: while I’m certainly not blind to America’s faults, i’m moved once to again by just how remarkable a country it really is.
To respond as it has in such a relatively short space of time to meet the challenges caused by Xi’s Disease is nothing short of miraculous.
It has to be said, though, that it was President Trump’s willingness and ability to Marshall the power of private enterprise that has been the key.
Something for Democrat voters – who seem to want Government to run every aspect of their lives – to remember: it is an amazing country with wondrous resources, but it needs a dynamic conservative Government to harness all of that energy to benefit everybody.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Jase, Thank you.
You are not an outsider. By what you are able to see, you prove yourself to be an American at heart.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Honestly, I think Pres Trump’s background in business is what allowed hat partnership to flourish. No other President, Rep or Dem could have done what he did. He probably has many of the CEO’s phone numbers in his cell phone.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Well said…and if you’re an ‘outsider’, would love to trade a whole passel of ‘insider’s for you.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Xi’s Disease
First time I heard that. I like how that sounds and it does a smooth roll off the tongue.
WuFlu was good but Xi’s Disease is better 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
Did dr Fraud say he was practicing medicine in his early years? That’s a lie. He never did.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I suspect he’s counting his residency as ‘practicing medicine’.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So fredo-2 really thinks he can keep New Yorkers locked up in their cells for the next 18 months and nothing will happen? He REALLY thinks that?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wonder what we are going to do about China? I don’t know if there is any Truth to it but supposedly the doctor that discovered the AIDS virus says the Wuhan flu is a man made virus with genetic AIDS inserts that could have only gotten their via the use of genetic engineering tools.
https://www.gilmorehealth.com/chinese-coronavirus-is-a-man-made-virus-according-to-luc-montagnier-the-man-who-discovered-hiv/
LikeLiked by 4 people
We had to destroy the village in order to save it
We have to destroy America in order to save it:
Prof Irwin CoreyDr.Anthony Fauci, The World’s Foremost Authority
LikeLike
Federal baby-sitters? You mean they’re finally making it official?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fauci is a disgrace. He wants testing everybody daily before he’ll agree to open the country up. If they’re negative. Everybody negative. Birx is no better wrapped up in her charts. All they want is their perfect experiment to continue and gather stats while we all die. THOSE TWO NEVER ADDRESS THE SEVERAL TREATMENTS THAT ARE WORKING! Treatments are a game changer. No different than any other infectious disease. Don’t get why Trump gives them such prominence. They are not so industrious as they seem.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They don’t make the decisions. I don’t care what they have to say. Both a Deep State operatives.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It seems Dr. Fauci is wrong. Professor Luc Montagnier credentials, far outweigh those of Fauci. And Professor Luc Montagnier seems to believe this virus was created in a lab.
Does this mean it was leaked or released from Lab in China?
Doctor Who Discovered HIV Confident COVID-19 Was Created in a Lab!
By Jared Harris Published April 17, 2020
Professor Luc Montagnier, a central member of the team that identified HIV during the early days of the AIDS epidemic, is now bucking the media consensus on the novel coronavirus by claiming the pathogen was at least partially edited in a laboratory.
According to research performed by Montagnier, a Nobel Prize winner, and his mathematician partner Jean-Claude Perez, SARS-CoV-2 contains sequences of the human immunodeficiency virus — HIV.
Montagnier revealed his reasoning on a French medical podcast Thursday, according to the French newspaper Le Parisien.
http://www.westernjournal.com/doctor-discovered-hiv-confident-covid-19-created-lab/?utm_source=Email&utm_medium=WJBreaking&utm_campaign=ct-breaking&utm_content=western-journal
Tying It All Together: China, Dr. Fauci, French Company Sanofi Pasteur, George Soros and the Gates Foundation
April 17, 2020, 8:02amby Jim Hoft
content/uploads/IMG_9979-1-345×181.jpg
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/tying-together-china-dr-fauci-french-company-sanofi-pasteur-george-soros-gates-foundation/
Tucker Carlson is on now with Similar remarks about the COVID – 19, It was created in a lab.
LikeLiked by 5 people
VP Pence was remarkable. He threw down the gauntlet to the Governors. He said we have enough testing capacity for all states to move to phase 1.
Both doctors defied him and tried to portray that we did not. The open defiance of the VP, on the podium, in front of him was a remarkable display of elitist arrogance from those two insulated academics.
Pence did not let it lay. He stepped up to counter Brix right after her presentation to once again state clearly that all states have enough testing capacity to move to phase one.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Why the continued panic when we have treatments available?? Except that it serves some other purpose, and props up somebody’s dismal bureaucratic scientist career?
Pathetic.
LikeLike
And then Gorior stepped up and ran through the numbers. Bottom line, w/ 1.2M tests/week which is where we are now, and continuing to scale up, we’ve got enough tests to roll out phase 1 nationwide. Put that in your pipe and smoke in Faucki & Scarf.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fauci and Brix, just another Al Gore and Greta Thunberg with a similar scam.
LikeLiked by 5 people
These daily press conferences, and my daily on line AA meeting, make my day.
Life is sweet.
LikeLike
835 days and all is well!
LikeLiked by 1 person
One at a time.
Good job, brother.
15 years here, one day at a time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The press people ( I was almost tempted to call them the press monkeys) are subdued today. No shouting.
We’re they given a new set of behavioral rules or is the wind taken out of their sails since now they have to go to the Governors. The President has given all the help he could and more but it’s clear the States have to make the death of life decision.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The “jackal mosh pit” is what I call these surly, arrogant turds. They should be required to wear a dunce cap with the name of the drivel-rag they represent printed on it. That way we can hound them at their jobs.
LikeLike
Having a Government provided babysitter has gotten to be expected for about 10 months out of the year. What to do? Well thats where us senior citizens come in. School? Overrated. Theres so much to do here,painting, property upkeep, digging irrigation ditches..by hand. Pouring cement for that new pole building.Why there’s endless opportunities here on my property to amuse them youngins. And they will learn marketable job skills too. I’m willing to do my part to help out those parents.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wow … That’s hilarious! With few exceptions, it’s doubtful that even the parents would participate, much less the kids.
LikeLike
And China bought the American medical bureaucracts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh, shit; Fauci’s Vaccine Queen is a Black Lives Virologist.
What could possibly go wrong?
LikeLiked by 1 person
No doubt she’s on board with Oprah, “Old white people just need to die”.
But only white people are racist, of course.
LikeLike
Communists hate the people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Schiffty is much too busy conspiring with Nazi Pelosi to investigate/impeach a duly-elected President to consider doing anything for their constituents. Because, it doesn’t matter! They aren’t duly-elected, they win by voter fraud!
LikeLike
Ruh roh
https://news.mit.edu/2019/storing-vaccine-history-skin-1218?fbclid=IwAR0AO7UWdan1kxeNbmALLv7_H-ZBfMQP_wMuS6JjDJrohQsxyLHaGNaRFPM
LikeLike
LikeLike