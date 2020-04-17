White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 6:00pm ET Livestream…

April 17, 2020

Unfortunately, with President Trump effectively communicating the latest information on the federal efforts to mitigate COVID-19, more corporate U.S. resistance media have decided not to carry the live broadcasts from the White House task force briefings.

Today at 6:00pm ET the White House will hold a briefing for the public and media on the latest mitigation efforts against the coronavirus. [Livestream Links Below]

White House Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream

.

.

599 Responses to White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 6:00pm ET Livestream…

  1. romy911 says:
    April 17, 2020 at 7:56 pm

    “We’ll be opening our schools.” I Love our President.

    Reply
  2. codasouthtexas says:
    April 17, 2020 at 7:56 pm

    Wonder if it is true!

    Reply
  3. petszmom says:
    April 17, 2020 at 7:57 pm

    Good question by the red head about folks going back to work without schools being open. Trump is incorrect about schools opening up because here in TX abbott is mandating closures for the rest of the year. Parents arent too happy.

    Reply
  4. sunnyflower5 says:
    April 17, 2020 at 7:58 pm

    NY didn’t need the Comfort ship. Hillary’s glass ceiling arena wasn’t used….again.
    That was great news.

    Reply
  5. kallibella says:
    April 17, 2020 at 8:00 pm

    Normalizing is going back to where we were!!!
    Not a new normal.
    I like that!

    Reply
  6. kallibella says:
    April 17, 2020 at 8:02 pm

    CCP virus is probably man made….WOW

    Reply
  7. Reserved55 says:
    April 17, 2020 at 8:02 pm

    Falsie FauXi

    Reply
  8. booger71 says:
    April 17, 2020 at 8:02 pm

    Everyone is dumber when Falsi finishes speaking.

    Reply
  9. Betty says:
    April 17, 2020 at 8:03 pm

    Went from slowing the spread to eradicating the virus

    Reply
  10. lolli says:
    April 17, 2020 at 8:03 pm

    Fauci, liar. Wasn’t from a bat.

    Reply
    • vicschick says:
      April 17, 2020 at 8:05 pm

      The truth will come out. Fauci is a fraud! I’m not a virologist but if you’ve got two brain cells, you know this was not naturally occurring……jump from a bat to a human. Hogwash!!!

      Reply
      • Reserved55 says:
        April 17, 2020 at 8:14 pm

        The truth is out about FauXi. This video and if you go to The Next News Network YouTube page you’ll find one with Dr Shiva outing Fascist Fauci.

        Reply
        • lolli says:
          April 17, 2020 at 9:15 pm

          Reserved,
          I did watch it. Just because you recommended it.( I don’t like videos, time consuming)
          Yes. Verified some things I have read. The vaccine information really needs to get as much attention as possible. IMO.

          Reply
    • stlowman says:
      April 17, 2020 at 8:09 pm

      Tucker is calling him out.

      Reply
  11. petszmom says:
    April 17, 2020 at 8:03 pm

    DR falsi looks like a bat mutation.

    Reply
  12. Reserved55 says:
    April 17, 2020 at 8:05 pm

    Protesting is only patriotic when Nanzi’s Nanzis protest.

    Reply
  13. ichicinnabar says:
    April 17, 2020 at 8:05 pm

    Trygve ,

    You are right. P Trump owns the downside and uses Fauci against the deep state.

    Fauci’s open resistance and meeting with Democrats is shocking. He is loudly bragging about it.

    Reply
    • Mo says:
      April 17, 2020 at 8:10 pm

      Dr Faki is still trying to have the President say You’re Fired so he can help the Democrat party take another shot at an impeachment.

      Reply
    • vikingmom says:
      April 17, 2020 at 8:19 pm

      Fauci is a washed up government bureaucrat who is desperate for his moment in the limelight, but the more he talks the less respected he becomes…keep him up there Mr. President and let him be the face of those who insisted on shutting down our economy!!

      Reply
  14. gabytango says:
    April 17, 2020 at 8:05 pm

    Looking at: “the failing of the last president…” Bwahahaha – How Barry must hate his guts! Love our President!

    Reply
  15. JohnCasper says:
    April 17, 2020 at 8:06 pm

    We were never going to lose 2,000,000 people.

    Reply
    • Jase says:
      April 17, 2020 at 8:19 pm

      No, but the Dems, the Deep State and their MainSwampMedia lickspittles insisted that that number was correct.
      They tried to hang that number around the President’s neck, I don’t have a problem with him using their own scare number as a millstone around THEIR neck.

      Reply
  16. littleflower481 says:
    April 17, 2020 at 8:06 pm

    Notice the way POTUS keeps a close eye on Faustinstein when he talks..haha…keeping him on a leash.

    Reply
  17. ichicinnabar says:
    April 17, 2020 at 8:07 pm

    Press calls up Fauci and asks him a question on the economy. He begged out and said his role is to advise on health.

    Reply
  18. littleflower481 says:
    April 17, 2020 at 8:08 pm

    Notice how Faustinstein was not the last one off the stage his time…

    Reply
  19. Patience says:
    April 17, 2020 at 8:08 pm

    Honestly, who in their right mind cannot see how (more than) capable, competent and awesome Donald J Trump is???
    ….. How absolutely perfect he is for the job …. , for the Office he holds?

    Reply
  20. gabytango says:
    April 17, 2020 at 8:09 pm

    No hanging back and making signs from Falsie today! He may finally have been knocked into submission!

    Reply
  21. WSB says:
    April 17, 2020 at 8:11 pm

    Tucker on now. Fauci was asked a question this afternoon.

    “Was the virus started in a lab.?

    Fauci’s answer,”The virus was not engineered.”

    Huh?

    Reply
    • Reserved55 says:
      April 17, 2020 at 8:18 pm

      It has a HIV protein. It was started here and through FauXi it was transfered to Wuhan China along with millions in NIH grant money.

      Reply
      • Skippy says:
        April 17, 2020 at 8:59 pm

        I admit, I’d like to see the sequencing of the COVID 19 w 4 HIV sequence. I haven’t searched for it as yet as I am not particularly qualified to do so (although in medicine). I’d like Dr. Fauci to answer with details proving that sequence is not involved: i.e.no broad brush). After reading hundreds of scientific articles on this pandemic, I’m leaning to Wuhan lab accident w spread and coverup.

        Reply
    • The Gipper Lives says:
      April 17, 2020 at 8:32 pm

      She asked if it escaped, not if it was engineered.

      The woman who ran this lab specialized in taking a virus and making it a super-virus, ostensibly to make a super-virus vaccine. This is the lab funded by Dr. Fauci for years. Odd how he never thought to mention that little fact.

      Reply
    • mimbler says:
      April 17, 2020 at 8:33 pm

      As I understand it, it escaped in a lab it was being studied in, but was not engineered there.

      Reply
  22. Bubby says:
    April 17, 2020 at 8:12 pm

    Did Fauci just provide cover for China saying the virus was a normal progression from a bat to a human? So the sequence wasn’t done in a lab? Democrats and Chicoms will be pleased! Did I hear that right?

    Reply
    • vicschick says:
      April 17, 2020 at 8:14 pm

      Yes you heard him right. He will be proven a liar….and I hope it’s sooner rather than later.

      Reply
    • Mo says:
      April 17, 2020 at 8:24 pm

      Never forget this.

      Dr. Fauci 11/25/2019 “the thing that I aspirationally hope to be able to encounter is the ability to rapidly respond to something brand new whether it’s a brand new pandemic or as you mentioned brand-new attack upon us deliberately by bioterror top two”

      Note the date of publication. Only weeks before his gets a shot to scratch his aspirational itch of a brand new virus to encounter.

      14:23 to 14:39 in linked video just press play.

      Reply
  23. disgusted citizen says:
    April 17, 2020 at 8:14 pm

    Now that we know it didn’t come from bats.. Baseball Season.. Batter up!

    Reply
  24. Jase says:
    April 17, 2020 at 8:15 pm

    Speaking as an outsider: while I’m certainly not blind to America’s faults, i’m moved once to again by just how remarkable a country it really is.
    To respond as it has in such a relatively short space of time to meet the challenges caused by Xi’s Disease is nothing short of miraculous.
    It has to be said, though, that it was President Trump’s willingness and ability to Marshall the power of private enterprise that has been the key.
    Something for Democrat voters – who seem to want Government to run every aspect of their lives – to remember: it is an amazing country with wondrous resources, but it needs a dynamic conservative Government to harness all of that energy to benefit everybody.

    Reply
  25. no-nonsese-nancy says:
    April 17, 2020 at 8:16 pm

    Did dr Fraud say he was practicing medicine in his early years? That’s a lie. He never did.

    Reply
  26. CountryClassVulgarian says:
    April 17, 2020 at 8:18 pm

    So fredo-2 really thinks he can keep New Yorkers locked up in their cells for the next 18 months and nothing will happen? He REALLY thinks that?

    Reply
  27. dscottv says:
    April 17, 2020 at 8:19 pm

    I wonder what we are going to do about China? I don’t know if there is any Truth to it but supposedly the doctor that discovered the AIDS virus says the Wuhan flu is a man made virus with genetic AIDS inserts that could have only gotten their via the use of genetic engineering tools.
    https://www.gilmorehealth.com/chinese-coronavirus-is-a-man-made-virus-according-to-luc-montagnier-the-man-who-discovered-hiv/

    Reply
  28. JohnCasper says:
    April 17, 2020 at 8:20 pm

    We had to destroy the village in order to save it

    We have to destroy America in order to save it:
    Prof Irwin Corey Dr.Anthony Fauci, The World’s Foremost Authority

    Reply
  29. The Gipper Lives says:
    April 17, 2020 at 8:22 pm

    Federal baby-sitters? You mean they’re finally making it official?

    Reply
  30. captain Nonno says:
    April 17, 2020 at 8:22 pm

    Fauci is a disgrace. He wants testing everybody daily before he’ll agree to open the country up. If they’re negative. Everybody negative. Birx is no better wrapped up in her charts. All they want is their perfect experiment to continue and gather stats while we all die. THOSE TWO NEVER ADDRESS THE SEVERAL TREATMENTS THAT ARE WORKING! Treatments are a game changer. No different than any other infectious disease. Don’t get why Trump gives them such prominence. They are not so industrious as they seem.

    Reply
  31. islandpalmtrees says:
    April 17, 2020 at 8:22 pm

    It seems Dr. Fauci is wrong. Professor Luc Montagnier credentials, far outweigh those of Fauci. And Professor Luc Montagnier seems to believe this virus was created in a lab.

    Does this mean it was leaked or released from Lab in China?

    Doctor Who Discovered HIV Confident COVID-19 Was Created in a Lab!
    By Jared Harris Published April 17, 2020

    Professor Luc Montagnier, a central member of the team that identified HIV during the early days of the AIDS epidemic, is now bucking the media consensus on the novel coronavirus by claiming the pathogen was at least partially edited in a laboratory.

    According to research performed by Montagnier, a Nobel Prize winner, and his mathematician partner Jean-Claude Perez, SARS-CoV-2 contains sequences of the human immunodeficiency virus — HIV.

    Montagnier revealed his reasoning on a French medical podcast Thursday, according to the French newspaper Le Parisien.

    http://www.westernjournal.com/doctor-discovered-hiv-confident-covid-19-created-lab/?utm_source=Email&utm_medium=WJBreaking&utm_campaign=ct-breaking&utm_content=western-journal

    Tying It All Together: China, Dr. Fauci, French Company Sanofi Pasteur, George Soros and the Gates Foundation
    April 17, 2020, 8:02amby Jim Hoft
    content/uploads/IMG_9979-1-345×181.jpg
    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/tying-together-china-dr-fauci-french-company-sanofi-pasteur-george-soros-gates-foundation/

    Tucker Carlson is on now with Similar remarks about the COVID – 19, It was created in a lab.

    Reply
  32. ichicinnabar says:
    April 17, 2020 at 8:23 pm

    VP Pence was remarkable. He threw down the gauntlet to the Governors. He said we have enough testing capacity for all states to move to phase 1.

    Both doctors defied him and tried to portray that we did not. The open defiance of the VP, on the podium, in front of him was a remarkable display of elitist arrogance from those two insulated academics.

    Pence did not let it lay. He stepped up to counter Brix right after her presentation to once again state clearly that all states have enough testing capacity to move to phase one.

    Reply
    • mugzey302 says:
      April 17, 2020 at 9:04 pm

      Why the continued panic when we have treatments available?? Except that it serves some other purpose, and props up somebody’s dismal bureaucratic scientist career?
      Pathetic.

      Reply
    • SharonKinDC says:
      April 17, 2020 at 9:06 pm

      And then Gorior stepped up and ran through the numbers. Bottom line, w/ 1.2M tests/week which is where we are now, and continuing to scale up, we’ve got enough tests to roll out phase 1 nationwide. Put that in your pipe and smoke in Faucki & Scarf.

      Reply
  33. JohnCasper says:
    April 17, 2020 at 8:25 pm

    Fauci and Brix, just another Al Gore and Greta Thunberg with a similar scam.

    Reply
  34. All Too Much says:
    April 17, 2020 at 8:25 pm

    These daily press conferences, and my daily on line AA meeting, make my day.
    Life is sweet.

    Reply
  35. Kristin DeBacco says:
    April 17, 2020 at 8:28 pm

    The press people ( I was almost tempted to call them the press monkeys) are subdued today. No shouting.
    We’re they given a new set of behavioral rules or is the wind taken out of their sails since now they have to go to the Governors. The President has given all the help he could and more but it’s clear the States have to make the death of life decision.

    Reply
    • mugzey302 says:
      April 17, 2020 at 9:10 pm

      The “jackal mosh pit” is what I call these surly, arrogant turds. They should be required to wear a dunce cap with the name of the drivel-rag they represent printed on it. That way we can hound them at their jobs.

      Reply
  36. Mike in a Truck says:
    April 17, 2020 at 8:40 pm

    Having a Government provided babysitter has gotten to be expected for about 10 months out of the year. What to do? Well thats where us senior citizens come in. School? Overrated. Theres so much to do here,painting, property upkeep, digging irrigation ditches..by hand. Pouring cement for that new pole building.Why there’s endless opportunities here on my property to amuse them youngins. And they will learn marketable job skills too. I’m willing to do my part to help out those parents.

    Reply
    • mugzey302 says:
      April 17, 2020 at 9:12 pm

      Wow … That’s hilarious! With few exceptions, it’s doubtful that even the parents would participate, much less the kids.

      Reply
  37. Reserved55 says:
    April 17, 2020 at 8:47 pm

    And China bought the American medical bureaucracts.

    Reply
  38. Reserved55 says:
    April 17, 2020 at 8:49 pm

    Reply
  39. The Gipper Lives says:
    April 17, 2020 at 8:53 pm

    Oh, shit; Fauci’s Vaccine Queen is a Black Lives Virologist.

    What could possibly go wrong?

    Reply
    • mugzey302 says:
      April 17, 2020 at 9:15 pm

      No doubt she’s on board with Oprah, “Old white people just need to die”.
      But only white people are racist, of course.

      Reply
  40. Reserved55 says:
    April 17, 2020 at 9:13 pm

    Communists hate the people

    Reply
    • mugzey302 says:
      April 17, 2020 at 9:26 pm

      Schiffty is much too busy conspiring with Nazi Pelosi to investigate/impeach a duly-elected President to consider doing anything for their constituents. Because, it doesn’t matter! They aren’t duly-elected, they win by voter fraud!

      Reply
  42. Troublemaker10 says:
    April 17, 2020 at 9:19 pm

    Reply
