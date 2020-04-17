Washington State Directorate Jay Inslee: “The president is fomenting domestic rebellion”…

Some language, some very specific wording, has a very specific meaning in the United States of America. One of those words is “rebellion”; and it carries a deeper meaning to a nation of American citizens born into the idea of individual rights, liberty and freedom.
All of the various restrictions coming from state governors in response to the COVID-19 do not come from State House and/or State Senate decisions. These are not laws.
The rules restricting liberty, in response to the crisis, have been pronounced without any representative voice supporting them. All of the rules are arbitrary, and many of these rules will be challenged in court.
However, until those court challenges take place, the only option for a redress of grievance comes in the form of public protest. Currently, there is no way for an citizen to appeal to a representative voice against the decrees from a state governor; other than a public protest…. This is a critical point; because non-representative government was the origination of the first great American rebellion against dictates from King George III.
Rebellion against unilateral and authoritarian power is America. Rebellion or push-back against non-representative government is the thread that connects the varying patchwork of our constitutional republic. Protest is so critical to our nation that it is protected within the very first amendment to our constitution.
This is the background where the comments today from Washington State Governor Jay Inslee should be considered when he says: “”The president is fomenting domestic rebellion.”
Governor Inslee is saying that any form of protest against his unilateral authority; against his self-defined power and unrepresented decree; is an act of “domestic rebellion.”
When people show you who they are, believe them.
What type of ideology exists in the heart of a man who would declare that any form of protest against him is a form of “domestic rebellion?”
Pay attention.
Freedom is a tenuous proposition. Cherish it, and fight anyone who would arbitrarily remove it. There are more of us than them.
Yours as a faithful American rebel,
~ Sundance
“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
You know what would surprise me? The demonrats actually coming up with a new “accusation”. Can someone please tell them the 1950s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s want their campaign buzz word back?
Heard all over these days, “They’re not even trying to hide it any longer.”
When I run errands in town, every once in a while I will see a person wearing a pistol in full view.
Today while running errands, I saw six different 30-40 year old men wearing pistols in full view.
I was very happy to see this.
Also more and more Trump 2020 flags/bumper stickers are being displayed around the town and county.
Idaho or Wyoming? Texas?
The local Home Despot has become a place to carry open, or notoriously concealed/not and I am very happy to see it. Good equipment with retention and trigger protection, but the age range is 30s to 70 and a substantial percentage of females.
Yep.
Lots of good stuff here in condensed format.
https://www.azquotes.com/author/19687-Sun_Tzu/tag/enemy
So secede. America gets the east side.
Governors are waking up to the realization that not a single solitary one of them is bullet proof. Look forward to congress making the same connection.
Doubt the real leftist can see beyond Orange man bad at this point.
Thank you, Sundance.
You make a very good point that many of the most outrageous and severe restrictions have been taken without any representation, and totally unilaterally by the governors.
This has to stop!
“LIBERATE MINNESOTA!”
That’s firing on Ft. Sumter?
The President is urging Minnesota to begin returning to normal. That’s rebellion? That’s sedition? Inslee flouts Federal law by letting foreign criminals prey on his citizens. That’s rebellion. Not the Bill of Rights.
WHO is fomenting rebellion Governor Inslee?! Think mirror.
Hollywood is fomenting a rebellion with a concert for WHO.
“Governor Inslee is saying that any form of protest against his unilateral authority; against his self-defined power and unrepresented decree; is an act of “domestic rebellion.””
Civil society precedes the state, both morally and historically. Society creates order and grants the state legitimacy. If a ruler seeks absolute power, if he acts both as judge and participant in disputes, he puts himself in a state of war with his subjects and we have the right and the duty to kill such rulers and their servants.
– John Locke
Target practice in Olympia tonight!🇺🇸
Target practice in Olympia tonight!🇺🇸
