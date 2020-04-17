Washington State Directorate Jay Inslee: “The president is fomenting domestic rebellion”…

Some language, some very specific wording, has a very specific meaning in the United States of America. One of those words is “rebellion”; and it carries a deeper meaning to a nation of American citizens born into the idea of individual rights, liberty and freedom.

All of the various restrictions coming from state governors in response to the COVID-19 do not come from State House and/or State Senate decisions. These are not laws.

The rules restricting liberty, in response to the crisis, have been pronounced without any representative voice supporting them. All of the rules are arbitrary, and many of these rules will be challenged in court.

However, until those court challenges take place, the only option for a redress of grievance comes in the form of public protest. Currently, there is no way for an citizen to appeal to a representative voice against the decrees from a state governor; other than a public protest…. This is a critical point; because non-representative government was the origination of the first great American rebellion against dictates from King George III.

Rebellion against unilateral and authoritarian power is America. Rebellion or push-back against non-representative government is the thread that connects the varying patchwork of our constitutional republic. Protest is so critical to our nation that it is protected within the very first amendment to our constitution.

This is the background where the comments today from Washington State Governor Jay Inslee should be considered when he says: “”The president is fomenting domestic rebellion.”

Governor Inslee is saying that any form of protest against his unilateral authority; against his self-defined power and unrepresented decree; is an act of “domestic rebellion.”

When people show you who they are, believe them.

What type of ideology exists in the heart of a man who would declare that any form of protest against him is a form of “domestic rebellion?”

Pay attention.

Freedom is a tenuous proposition. Cherish it, and fight anyone who would arbitrarily remove it. There are more of us than them.

Yours as a faithful American rebel,

~ Sundance

“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States.”