Under Pressure Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Says Possible State Opening May 1st….

Amid a litany of Blue state governors who saw the Wuhan Virus as an opportunity to seize absolute control over their citizens, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been one of the worst. Whitmer enforced some of the most draconian lock-down measures in the country banning people from most aspects of social and civic life.
As a result of her lust for power, residents in Michigan have begun openly protesting the dictatorial fiats from the governor’s office. The media initially attempted a full-throated defense of the governor; who was previously hand-selected by the DNC club to deliver the state-of-the-union rebuttal to President Trump. However, the citizen revolt has continued and gained momentum…. The flickering embers of the Michigan Tea Party quickly reignited.
Facing increased pressure from within her state, the governor is now attempting to control the enemy before they breech the gates at Governor Whitmer’s Bastille Saint-Antoine:
“I am hopeful that come May 1 we will make some steps forward, and we proceed, if that goes well and we continue to see progress, that we then go into a second phase,” Whitmer said during a tele-town hall hosted by the Detroit Regional Chamber Friday. She said she recognized people are desperate to get back to work and no solution would be zero risk. (more)
God bless Patriots!! God bless America!!! Well done!!👍🏻🇺🇸😇🙏
President Trump will not let these Democrats lock down their states. President Trump said he will watch!!!!
lol..oopsie
When he said he controls when the States reopen, THIS is what he meant.
We have the numbers, which means WE have the power.
Millions will answer the clarion call. Be smart, stay safe, pursue happiness.
exactly, Governors can open before the guidelines…that’s the key…county by county…
like 45, Governors should consult with county commissioners and mayors…
Appears that totalitarian power grabs are none too popular in the Wolverine state. Go Big Blue.
Demon fool! liberate every county but Detriot…nuff said! May 1 Deteoit.
She’s like some Disney villainess! 😂
Now we should all know why you don’t vote for a democrat.
I can abort a child but can’t buy vegetable seeds in Michigan..
A picture may be worth a thousand words but it Whitmer’s case, neither are required.
We get the picture.
Her self-ordered her own reckoning. Only question is the delivery date.
Meanwhile, my Mayor has extended his shutdown order to May 16. This is in Missouri, but both of the two major cities are run by Democrats. Methinks his honor, the mayor, is out over his skies.
What a hack. So who sends out the orders?
no painting baby’s bedroom or the garage…must sit quietly; the governess is sleeping…
Gretchen Whitmer seems to think she is the reincarnation of Joseph Stalin. And she may be right.
She’s become Governor Cruella Deville!
Maine’s governor openly stated she is extending the constriction of people’s rights to continue to exercise the ‘special powers’ she afforded herself due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Destroying the economy and over-riding people’s constitutional rights is a dream come true for democrat wannabe dictators.
How about liberating California? I’m not talking exclusively about the lockdown. I mean in general. For example, how about bringing back free and fair elections?
