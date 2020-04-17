Under Pressure Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Says Possible State Opening May 1st….

Amid a litany of Blue state governors who saw the Wuhan Virus as an opportunity to seize absolute control over their citizens, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been one of the worst. Whitmer enforced some of the most draconian lock-down measures in the country banning people from most aspects of social and civic life.

As a result of her lust for power, residents in Michigan have begun openly protesting the dictatorial fiats from the governor’s office. The media initially attempted a full-throated defense of the governor; who was previously hand-selected by the DNC club to deliver the state-of-the-union rebuttal to President Trump. However, the citizen revolt has continued and gained momentum…. The flickering embers of the Michigan Tea Party quickly reignited.

Facing increased pressure from within her state, the governor is now attempting to control the enemy before they breech the gates at Governor Whitmer’s Bastille Saint-Antoine:

“I am hopeful that come May 1 we will make some steps forward, and we proceed, if that goes well and we continue to see progress, that we then go into a second phase,” Whitmer said during a tele-town hall hosted by the Detroit Regional Chamber Friday. She said she recognized people are desperate to get back to work and no solution would be zero risk. (more)