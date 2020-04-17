Under Pressure Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Says Possible State Opening May 1st….

Amid a litany of Blue state governors who saw the Wuhan Virus as an opportunity to seize absolute control over their citizens, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been one of the worst. Whitmer enforced some of the most draconian lock-down measures in the country banning people from most aspects of social and civic life.

As a result of her lust for power, residents in Michigan have begun openly protesting the dictatorial fiats from the governor’s office. The media initially attempted a full-throated defense of the governor; who was previously hand-selected by the DNC club to deliver the state-of-the-union rebuttal to President Trump. However, the citizen revolt has continued and gained momentum…. The flickering embers of the Michigan Tea Party quickly reignited.

Facing increased pressure from within her state, the governor is now attempting to control the enemy before they breech the gates at Governor Whitmer’s Bastille Saint-Antoine:

“I am hopeful that come May 1 we will make some steps forward, and we proceed, if that goes well and we continue to see progress, that we then go into a second phase,” Whitmer said during a tele-town hall hosted by the Detroit Regional Chamber Friday. She said she recognized people are desperate to get back to work and no solution would be zero risk. (more)

17 Responses to Under Pressure Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Says Possible State Opening May 1st….

  1. T2020 says:
    April 17, 2020 at 5:01 pm

    God bless Patriots!! God bless America!!! Well done!!👍🏻🇺🇸😇🙏

  2. Eaglet says:
    April 17, 2020 at 5:03 pm

    President Trump will not let these Democrats lock down their states. President Trump said he will watch!!!!

  4. trnathens says:
    April 17, 2020 at 5:03 pm

    When he said he controls when the States reopen, THIS is what he meant.

    We have the numbers, which means WE have the power.

    Millions will answer the clarion call. Be smart, stay safe, pursue happiness.

    • Publius2016 says:
      April 17, 2020 at 5:07 pm

      exactly, Governors can open before the guidelines…that’s the key…county by county…

      like 45, Governors should consult with county commissioners and mayors…

  5. Bethany Beach says:
    April 17, 2020 at 5:04 pm

    Appears that totalitarian power grabs are none too popular in the Wolverine state. Go Big Blue.

  6. Publius2016 says:
    April 17, 2020 at 5:05 pm

    Demon fool! liberate every county but Detriot…nuff said! May 1 Deteoit.

  7. paper doll says:
    April 17, 2020 at 5:05 pm

    She’s like some Disney villainess! 😂

  8. amjean says:
    April 17, 2020 at 5:05 pm

    Now we should all know why you don’t vote for a democrat.

  9. James Carpenter aka "Felix" says:
    April 17, 2020 at 5:06 pm

    I can abort a child but can’t buy vegetable seeds in Michigan..
    A picture may be worth a thousand words but it Whitmer’s case, neither are required.
    We get the picture.
    Her self-ordered her own reckoning. Only question is the delivery date.

  10. cdor1 says:
    April 17, 2020 at 5:06 pm

    Meanwhile, my Mayor has extended his shutdown order to May 16. This is in Missouri, but both of the two major cities are run by Democrats. Methinks his honor, the mayor, is out over his skies.

  11. Mark L. says:
    April 17, 2020 at 5:07 pm

    What a hack. So who sends out the orders?

  12. Publius2016 says:
    April 17, 2020 at 5:08 pm

    no painting baby’s bedroom or the garage…must sit quietly; the governess is sleeping…

  13. JohnCasper says:
    April 17, 2020 at 5:08 pm

    Gretchen Whitmer seems to think she is the reincarnation of Joseph Stalin. And she may be right.

  14. California Joe says:
    April 17, 2020 at 5:08 pm

    She’s become Governor Cruella Deville!

  15. rebelinme2 says:
    April 17, 2020 at 5:08 pm

    Maine’s governor openly stated she is extending the constriction of people’s rights to continue to exercise the ‘special powers’ she afforded herself due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Destroying the economy and over-riding people’s constitutional rights is a dream come true for democrat wannabe dictators.

  16. joeknuckles says:
    April 17, 2020 at 5:08 pm

    How about liberating California? I’m not talking exclusively about the lockdown. I mean in general. For example, how about bringing back free and fair elections?

