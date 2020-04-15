President Trump Threatens to Adjourn Congress: “They’ve Been Warned and They’re Being Warned Right Now”…

The last time the Supreme Court ruled on an issue related to congress not formally adjourning session they left open the door to support Executive Branch invocation of Article II, Section 3, during an “unusual circumstance” or “national catastrophe.”
Today President Trump warned congress he may invoke Article II, sec 3, due to the COVID-19 crisis and his need for administration positions that have been delayed by democrats in the Senate for more than two years.
.
The coronavirus pandemic would seem to qualify as an “unusual circumstance” where recess appointments would be needed, valid and justified. However, senate democrats would likely fight any attempt in court. The Senate has refused to adjourn session since President Trump was inaugurated, and multiple cabinet officials have been blocked from confirmation.
According to Politico:
“Leader McConnell had a conversation today with the president to discuss Senate Democrats’ unprecedented obstruction of the president’s well-qualified nominees and shared his continued frustration with the process,” said a McConnell spokesman. “[McConnell] pledged to find ways to confirm nominees considered mission-critical to the COVID-19 pandemic, but under Senate rules that will take consent from Leader Schumer.” (link)
After the prepared remarks from President Trump, he explained why he is now looking strongly at the possibility of triggering the forced adjournment:
.
Success in the courts would be a 50/50 proposition. Generally the courts lean toward supporting the separation of power and there’s ample loony activist judges to support the Democrats. However, that said, the urgency of COVID-19 could very possibly tip the scales in favor of the executive branch during this crisis.
Ultimately the battle is more-or-less political. Democrats and their media allies will weaponize any article II invocation effort to frame President Trump as a dictator. As long as the Democrats have the DNC national media as their ally, public opinion on the issue would be challenging.
Thank you, Sundance! I wasn’t sure what this was about when I heard him say this, so I appreciate you putting forth the explanation.
At this point, I hope President Trump goes forward. After all, what do we have to lose (you know, besides our country)?
ha – I had to rewind the press conference 3 times when he said this!
When I heard it live, I was stunned. Rewound, and confirmed what he said. Then listened a 3rd time just to make sure!
It is MORE mitch McConnell than the demoncraps. He has blocked recess appointments. I expect the demoncraps to obstruct but mitch is a POS.
You are correct. This is on the Turtle and RINO Republicans in the Senate. They are the ones that keep the Senate in session, while absent, in order to block Trump’s recess appointments.
Trump certainly knows how to keep ratings high! Tune in tomorrow for the next episode of “As the Presidency turns”. Fox must be loving the ratings bonanza.
Thanks Sundance. God bless President Trump
Do it. Do it now. Do it fast.
Have those appointments through and those folks working starting next week.
It’s time, he should flex his muscle while he can. Let the congress know that he is a co-equal branch of government and more is coming if they don’t play along.
Truly NOW IS the time for a full-on pro-Constitutional “blitz/RollingThunder/pro-America, all out offensive operation…while Nanzi pigs out on her freezer full of chocolate ice cream back home, blocks away from her feces-filled sidewalks & Mitch’s turtlesmirk tightens up like never before !
Patriots are with you 1,000%, VSGPDJT !
MAGAKAGslide2020 !!!
🙏🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸
Lets hope his threat is enough to get the seditious uniparty off their azzes.
Otherwise, I am 100% supportive of Trump on this
Are the gloves finally coming off?
About bloody time!
With 7 months to go before the election, do you think?
Any one Senator could fix this in an instant. And there are a hundred of them. I’m sure the President is tugging at McConnell’s heartstrings. Hey Georgia treepers, vote Doug Collins this fall.
I’ve said this over and over again. It’s not the Dems that are against Trump that cause this, it’s the Reps who are ALL against Trump. ALL. Every Single One. Yes, and that includes our “dear little friend” Sen Paul. It only takes 1 senator, and there have been many votes. EVERY SINGLE SENATOR hates Trump, and REFUSES to let him form his administration. It’s never happened before in the history of the country. EVERY SINGLE SENATOR. ANYthing else you see on TV is pure smoke and mirrors. EVERY SINGLE SENATOR hates Trump. Remember that.
Agreed. Many Senators call themselves Constitutionalists. Lots of BS there. Then again maybe Turtle (or the Cabal) has them by the cahones.
Yes. I remain curious why Rand Paul has not stopped this farce in the Senate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Any one Senator could fix this in an instant
Can you explain how, please – in a sentence or two?
Thx
100% is required to vote not to adjourn the Senate. So 1 vote against allows Trump to appoint during recess.
I”m all for this, but the courts could make short order of President Trump on this matter.
And then the “gloves are off crowd” might start complaining about “this doesn’t feel like winning” again.
Flash, slash!
Glisten and gash!
Never under estimate the political intelligence of Americans, we are onto the left.
Never underestimate the political ignorance of more Americans, they are programmed. Objectively the informed are WAY outnumbered. My fear is you give too much credit to others, thinking they think like you.
Our National Disgrace Congress vs. Your Constitution:
Article II, Section 3
The President may, on extraordinary Occasions, convene both Houses, or either of them, and in Case of Disagreement between them, with Respect to the Time of Adjournment, he may adjourn them to such Time as he shall think proper…
Constitutional? Check.
Extraordinary Occasion? Check.
Disagreement Between Them on Time of Adjournment? Check.
And they are already on paid vacation during a National Emergency, hiding in their mansions while grocery clerks risk their lives.
We have jobs but can’t do them.
They have jobs but WON’T do them–while they still get all their benefits and all their pay.
By refusing to give up-or-down votes on President’s nominees, they have robbed the President of his team, kept mutinous Obama scum in their jobs and robbed you of the government you voted for.
By playing dirty games with Adjournment, they have prevented the President from making recess appointments of those nominees.
Screw them, Mr. President. Adjourn them. Nobody will miss them, anyway. They suck. Good riddance. Scumbags and criminals. the lot of them.
BTW, you would have had your check a week ago but for Nancy Pelosi, who is laughing it up on late night TV.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How do you see a disagreement on time of adjournment between Pelosi and Mitch?
LikeLiked by 1 person
TO. The Gipper Lives
Amen. Amen and again I say AMEN !!! Grammy
Please do not trust The Turtle on this matter Mr. President. Just do it.
LikeLiked by 8 people
He doesn’t trust McConnell….he knows he can’t fight a war on two fronts and he also knows that if enough people in this country knows our political system is a sham then there will be a lot of lynchings of politicians from lampposts. He’s trying to get the GOPe to come to Jesus before he goes to Defcon 1 on them.
I was so happy when I heard Pres Trump say this today. He needs to do it, gloves off. Enough is enough.
Mitch, what are ya doing, keeping hundreds of Obama appointees in to harm MAGA while Trump’s nominees gather dust? Sure, you’ve done some Constitutional judges with your right hand. That right hand product will begin to return good things for us, some time in the future.
Your left hand, Mitch, is taking MAGA away from us right now, for the past 3 years and forward for another three years, in great quantities, hand over hand and hand over fist! Your left hand is an enemy of the People of America, Mitch, and everyone knows it.
Adjourn the damn Senate Mitch! Do It Now!
👍👍👍👍👍
Mitch does not want to.
He will not do it.
He will fight the president in court if need be.
Remember, the Senators still all look at PDJT as an outsider – not worthy of their time.
PDJT has caused them grief, aggravation, loss of stature and possibly loss of INCOME.
……….the bastards……….all one hundred of them….
MAGA
They handed him a disaster . What they didn’t know it was a hammer for him to use.
“The coronavirus pandemic would seem to qualify as an “unusual circumstance””
Although not as unusual as the hysteria following it. Of course, that would be almost impossible to match.
“extraordinary Occasions” reads as if there would be multiple times during a Presidential term to call, and dismiss Congress. “unusual circumstance” is even a lower trigger standard. It is just the power to make the congress do its job, not telling them what they must do. And if they refuse to go to work to do their job, dismiss them.
So, Pelosi and Schumer say we can’t do our job because of the corona virus we might catch? Seems like honest Courts would have a hard time finding this is not an ‘extraordinary Occasaion”, or at least an ‘unusual circumstance’. On the other hand, there are too many dishonest judges. That is why the Senate doesn’t want PDJT to appoint more honest judges.
200 people replacing swamp rats sounds like a worthwhile endeavor. Follow it up with the October surprise of everyone at Fusion GPS being indicted and rolling over on Brennan, et al.
I had a good day. So I’m being optimistic.
It was very confusing how DJT kept talking about judges during the presser when he is really talking about recess appointments of executive branch positions. I didn’t get why at first, but I wonder if he was mentioning the judicial appointments as a way to blame the Dems on the record while baiting the media into pointing out that it’s really McConnell and the GOP Senators that are preventing his recess appointments. Allows public pressure on McConnell while the President keeps his hands clean. We all know that McConnell is the real issue.
Dear Mitch,
Lead me, follow me or get the Hell out of my way!
Your best friend or worst enemy, Donald
Not confusing to me.
PDJT gives credit where credit is due, even to DemonRATs at times.
He was crediting Mitch for getting the judges through.
What Mitch has NOT done – to the President’s detriment – is simply change the Senate rules to remove Schumer’s power in preventing the nominations from even being considered and brought to vote..
Possible and it might be pressure onNancy to get back in session to pass the extra 250 billion for the Paycheck Protection Plan
He was talking about judges because getting them through has been taking up all of the Senate’s time and there has been no time left to confirm the other appointments
He’s finally got some real leverage. Everyone is going to realize that China made a bioweapon on purpose, and easily deduce that the media is complicit in assisting the bioweapon’s intended terror.
Trump has now unquestionably secured the 2020 elections – there’s nothing getting in the way now – not Cuomo, not Fauci, not even JFK could stop this freight train. Let’s hope the a majority of the dems switch sides upon thinking the facts through.
I say we don’t gloat, don’t rub it in their face, don’t even bring up the political side of this. Let’s stay focused on figuring this situation and our economy out – there’s a lot of cleanup to do, and a lot of answers that need to be made.
This is what we’ve been waiting for folks.
JMO – He’s sold the national emergency. The sale is complete. The PDT backers and independents all know what the Dims and media are doing. He’s got the bully pulpit – use it for maximum effectiveness as we all know the patriots have the whole run up to the election game planned. Pelosi has already torpedoed the left’s chances and Biden will bring nothing to the table. They will use the old ‘he thinks he is a king’ and all he has to do is trot out the graphics and charts to show the obstruction, all while B2 minds the kitchen. He’s probably already got the GOP behind it or he would not have floated it out there.
B2?
This would be incredible! First thing he should do is fire the AG and appoint an AG that will clean out the deep state club!
Trump needs to use his bully pulpit to explain to the people the democrats are holding up appointments that are vital to fighting the virus
He also needs republicans to start sounding the horn, although getting the RINO’s (including McConnell) to help is a stretch
It’s obstruction of his right to lead to the best of his ability and with the people he needs during a national emergency. The Supremes should step in as this is an emergency on top of an emergency
Don’t let a crisis go to waste! Two can play that game, and as now positioned, the odds of the Supreme Court upholding POTUS’s executive branch rights are better than not. Our conservatives on the Supreme Court are not blind and have seen the more than slow walk of the executives appointments and the obstruction of the executive branch. These judges know there has been unprecedented obstruction and weaponization of the congressional rules. The iron is hot and it’s time for our POTUS to exercise his lawful and constitutional powers in order to bring things back to the legitimate, verses weaponized, congressional functions.
He is doing that and will continue to do it.
President Trump clearly has the Constitutional authority to adjourn Congress. Then he can proceed to root out Obama holdovers and appoint people who agree with his agenda. This may be politics, but it is Constitutional. Why Mitch McConnell has thwarted President Trump’s appointees is anyone’s guess (I have a pretty good idea), but this pro forma stance is definitely inappropriate and possibly un-Constitutional. The Senate may have the ability to write their own rules, but if collides with the Constitution they are moot.
The uni-party will never let it happen… its an agreed upon tactic to obstruct Trump and maintain control.
this starting to look like the old west. glad to live in this moment in Gods time.
Confused here. What happens if both senate & house will not adjourn? That would not be “disagreement between them” but AGREEMENT between them. Can POTUS still invoke this remedy? Thanks all for answer!
I hate it . But do it. This is war and the enemy is within every hall and seat of government.
If we win we may, by the grace of God, be given a final chance to resurrect the Republic which we have squandered.
Just do It – these liberal anti-American communist/socialist progressive have clearly shown the American people that they have absolutely no respect for the office, no respect for the Constitution and that their only aim is power and control they want to impose on us.
America and the American people have had enough of them all, their anti-American sentiment and their continual unwarranted attacks on this President.
If they spent just 1/10 of the time doing the job they were elected to do, something could get done – as it is, they spent and continue to spend 100% of their time going completely against America its people, and their constituents – they’re all a bunch of bums – time to clean house and throw them out!
We are seeing the Quickening of the Awakening.
Awesome moment at today’s presser.
He’s throwing down.
Winning issue for POTUS irrespective of a potential adverse SCOTUS decision.
The relevant part of art. II, sec 3 – [the president] may, on extraordinary Occasions, convene both Houses, or either of them, and in Case of Disagreement between them, with Respect to the Time of Adjournment, he may adjourn them to such Time as he shall think proper;
A disagreement between the House and Senate regarding the time of their adjournment would need to exist.
see also art. 1, sec 5 – Neither House, during the Session of Congress, shall, without the Consent of the other, adjourn for more than three days, nor to any other Place than that in which the two Houses shall be sitting.
” As long as the Democrats have the DNC national media as their ally, public opinion on the issue would be challenging.”
HST successfully ran against a “do nothing congress”.
The Left-wing communist democrats have been the minority. The media makes us try and think otherwise. President Trump needs to keep the focus as to what is best for America and the American people. Thanks to Trump’s daily “pressers” more Americans are becoming more educated. Trump knows this and is using his sense of timing as it comes to exercising what and when to implement necessary events.
There comes a point no one likes to be ordered to stay in their homes or ordered not to go to work and provide for their families. It will be interesting when the Governors of each State determine their States lockdown relief. As for President Trump, Trump becomes more emboldened with each passing day.
mitch is deep state
term limits, please
““[McConnell] pledged to find ways to confirm nominees considered mission-critical to the COVID-19 pandemic, but under Senate rules that will take consent from Leader Schumer.””
Republicans have the majority.
Change the rules.
After this is over, change them back.
“As long as the Democrats have the DNC national media as their ally, public opinion on the issue would be challenging.”
Not if our VSGPDJT says the country is ready to open back up.
Tell your state and local officials to get with it.
Carrots and sticks:
Federal money is at stake.
