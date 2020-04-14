White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 5:00pm Livestream (Rose Garden)…

Unfortunately, with President Trump effectively communicating the latest information on the federal efforts to mitigate COVID-19, more corporate U.S. resistance media have decided not to carry the live broadcasts from the White House task force briefings.
Today at 5:00pm ET the White House will hold a briefing for the public and media on the latest mitigation efforts against the coronavirus. [Livestream Links Below]
White House Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream
He can’t be here. “Who cares”
I love how he treated that prize turd Karem from Playboy like the overgrown schoolboy he is:
‘If you keep disrupting the class I’m going to punish all of them – then I’ll leave you alone with them’.
Did I miss Dr. Scarf & Fasci? Uh-oh…
Fauci was not there and Dr Scarf didn’t get to speak
I was wondering myself. I don’t think the CDC & related govt agencies are very high on Pres. Trump’s list right now for understandable reasons. The testing delays were caused in large part by the CDC and I think they should have brought the issues about WHO’s failures to his attention at the beginning.
“‘are *not* very high on his list” i meant to write…
Cat may have gotten Scarf’s tongue, and Fasci might be watching a private video compilation of his own soundbites and gestures.
President Trump was asked about another contradicting statement from Fauci today. The President responded “I don’t know what he says. Nobody does.” Or something like that! Definite shift in his patience with Fauci. I’m sure the rubber met the road over opening things up. They will part ways soon.
Trump just pulled the pin and dropped a grenade into the lap of he Swamp. Their hair will be on fire tonight. Should be fun.
Is it just me or was PDJT’s tone today completely different than previous days?
He has had enough of the Rodeo Clowns (no offense to Rodeo Clowns)
That is exactly how it felt.
I think that is how he is in behind closed doors meetings. So often you see folks post meeting with him who are shell shocked. They expected something else entirely.
Yea, he was kind of down today! Hope he is ok!
he pointed out today the following things requested that he didnt believe they would need:
extra hospital beds
hundreds of thousands ventillators
the ships on each coast
yet did it to PROVE HIS POINT that ‘some governors have become WORTHLESS relying on STEALNG from the Federal payroll and never being held accountable’.
Question: How many gotcha reporters at the White House briefing does it take to screw-in a light bulb?
Answer: One to hold the microphone and the remainder all to ask: “When are the States going to re-open”?
Am I the only one who notices the Fake News White house press core who love to scream about reopening the economy because “social distancing” or something …yadda yadda yadda were not wearing masks, not wearing gloves and when they thought the cameras were done were all standing around with in a foot of each other in large groups chatting and smiling away as if it was another “Normal” day with out #Covid19 … Why is that I wonder 🤔
Red state will open up faster and get back to work. Blue states will remain closed as long as possible whilst demanding more $$ from the govt, which mainly comes from the Red States workers. Why does my taxpayer $$ go to support idiots that destroy everything?
I live in blue MA and I completely understand the answer to your question. Because they are Communists, that’s why.
I am just not in a position to leave here – yet (it may happen someday) – so I don’t bother worrying about it and just do the best I can. I especially enjoy reporting here to CTH from behind enemy lines.
I actually expect as the red states open up (yay! very happy about that), MA will be in a problem situation for at least a couple/few more weeks because our numbers are not great in the almighty models. We are in the Dreaded Acela Corridor, and deep staters have been merrily traveling in and out of here, back and forth to New York and DC the other swamps, ever since the BioGen conference. Whatever infections we have surfacing now were baked into the cake then.
Luckily, however, I don’t think we’ll be joining that cabal of NorthEast Dim governors, since Charlie Baker can’t really claim to be a DimRat, no matter how much he acts like one.
Can’t wait to hear what my gov Northam says- as well. As Michigan, Ohio and other governors say tomorrow morning.
My Gov, Governor DeSantis was already talking about forming his reopening task force today. Let’s be honest, he never wanted to shut the entire state down anyway and was pressured by the loudmouths Dems in the state and nationwide by the fake news.
I am extremely envious – but glad at least Florida has someone sane!
Unfortunately for the rest of Floridians, a couple of New Yorkers who decided to hop on planes with the virus took it out of the Governors hands. Well – that and the spring breakers in the Miami/FLL area 🙄
Our Governor in Michigan is an absolute disaster.
The Worst Governor in America
Gretchen Whitmer imposes insane policies on Michigan.
“Posting photos from a Walmart in Grand Rapids showing the now-banned seeds cordoned off with yellow tape, one Twitter user declared, “@GovWhitmer has banned us from growing our own food. This is [bleeping] insane.” Another user posted a photo indicating that it’s now apparently forbidden to sell American flags in Michigan. Barbecue grills, lawn chairs — anything in the garden section is now streng verboten in Michigan. References to Whitmer as a “dictator” proliferated on social media over the weekend as Michigan residents came to grips with the consequences of the governor’s draconian order.
Whitmer imposed a strict prohibition on “not necessary” travel, which means that Michiganders are forbidden even to visit their own private vacation cabins in the “Up North” part of the state. This prohibition includes exceptions, however, that expose the arbitrary nature of Whitmer’s policy. My friend Ray Patnaude remarked on Facebook, “If you live in Chicago you can visit your Michigan Lake house. If you live in Michigan, nope. Unless you drove to another state first and come back in. Insane.”
https://spectator.org/the-worst-governor-in-america/
I’m a fellow Virginian. No doubt that Northam will continue to punish us! Our poor state. I was born at MCV in 56. It’s difficult to stomach the changes in and around Richmond.
LikeLike
Since the virus is winding down and the states don’t need as much federal assistance maybe it is time to end these pressers and let them stew for awhile.
Well now. He did not play any games with the press today did he. Ask a question and then shut up and let me answer it. I thought it was funny he didn’t let a couple of them even finish their questions. He just said I know what your question is already. LOl. They are a clueless bunch aren’t they.
So let me understand. The Playboy clown that PT blasted is allowed in there even after he said some really nasty things, but the OAN reporter was told she couldn’t be there by the managers of the WH press corps or whatever they are? Such a bunch of hypocrites. She said something about the press they didn’t like so she is banned, but this loudmouth can say whatever he wants about PT and his supporters and he’s just good to go. smh. Glad he got smacked down. PT probably called on him just so he could give him what for. Good.
@OANN was there today at the Press Conference.
Chanel Rion tweeted this:
bingo -!!
he is slapping people that SLAPPP US AND WE CANT DO ANYTHING ABOUT IT
he literally is CALLING ON THEM to SLAP them FOR SLAPPING US
briliant comment! ty!
I think it’s fair to say that China and its communist running dogs at WHO, the UN and the Washington Press pack are smarting a little after that.
How about all the Dem pols who have — in the past — had their hand out to WHO for contributions for voting the funding for them in the first place . . .
What these idiots don’t get, because they live in a bubble of their own making, is that half the country is already working and we don’t have millions dying. The doomsayers and their modelers blew it way out of proportion, acting like we would all be Italy or NYC, etc.
The fun and games are over. And if it’s good enough for prisoners to go out, it’s sure as h311 good enough for the rest of us to roam about again.
Dimms closed Congress til May so lets get the Heartland Reopened!
Lots of businesses are going to be moving there because this was a WAKEUP CALL…lots of Dimm Mayors and Governors jumped the shark!
