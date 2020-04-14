Terms and Conditions – California Outlines Six Requirements Before Lifting Home Detainment and Reopening The Economy…

To get ahead of any federal guidelines allowing states to re-open their economy, Governor Gavin Newsom is outlining the terms and conditions for California. Please remember the key words that all totalitarian minds use in their language. When you see the code-words: “challenge“, “opportunity“, “partner” or “support“, pay extra attention.
Governor Gavin Newsom and the government of California now outline six conditions and requirements that must be met before the government will lift the stay-at-home restriction and/or modify the California economic closure. [pdf Here]
California will not lift their lock-down orders until the government has:
(1) The ability to monitor and protect our communities through testing, contact tracing, isolating, and supporting those who are positive or exposed.
- Do we have the ability to identify contacts of those who are positive to reduce further transmission?
- Do we have the ability to test everyone who is symptomatic?
(2) The ability to prevent infection in people who are at risk for more severe COVID-19.
- Are older Californians and the medically vulnerable living in their own homes
supported[under surveillance] so they can continue appropriate physical distancing?
- Have we developed a plan to quickly identify and contain outbreaks in facilities housing older Californians, those living with disabilities, those currently incarcerated, and those with co-morbidities?
(3) The ability of the hospital and health systems to handle surges.
- Do we have adequate bed capacity, staff and supplies such as ventilators and masks?
- Can our healthcare system adequately address COVID19 and other critical healthcare need?
(4) The ability to develop therapeutics to meet the demand.
- Have we built a coalition of private, public, and academic partners to accelerate the development of therapeutics?
- Have we identified potential therapeutics that have shown promise?
(5) The ability for businesses, schools, and child care facilities to support physical distancing.
- Have we worked with businesses to support physical distancing practices and introduced guidelines to provide health checks when employees or the general public enter the premises?
(6) The ability to determine when to reinstitute certain measures, such as the stay-at-home orders, if necessary.
- Are we tracking the right data to provide us an early warning system?
- Do we have the ability to quickly communicate the need to reinstate these measures?
The publication of this decree is actually quite remarkable. I was floored when I read it.
Notice within the six terms and conditions there is ZERO CONSIDERATION for rights of the individual. Every condition is framed around the interests of the state. The individual is literally framed as adverse to the interests of the state.
Please pause and allow yourself appropriate time to reflect on the seismic shift in this big government state outlook. It doesn’t matter if you don’t want to be tested.
It doesn’t matter if you want to be contract-traced. It doesn’t matter if you don’t want to be monitored. It doesn’t matter if you don’t want to be “supported”.
Your rights as an individual are dissolved by the state, where the state interests begin.
Again, re-read it. There is ZERO consideration for rights of individuals. All consideration, every consideration, is framed around the interests of the state.
Until the state government identifies and agrees that these specific state designated terms and conditions are met, all Californians are to remain under home detention; and all civil rights are suspended by order of the state.
Additionally, the state will only consider a limited amount of loosened the restrictions; and permit a modified amount of liberty; if, and only if, the state is assured to be able to immediately institute the rules of the original citizen confinement. That means as long as the state fears they may not be able to accomplish this again… the current status will be retained.
They Say This In Writing !
The State of California is accomplishing this without even attempting to create a single law; or have a single representative vote… This is all being carried out by decree.
At the end of their presentation the California government admits things will forever be changed. Restaurants will have new rules, less tables; citizens will be required to wear masks; and “new opportunities will likely arise to support mitigation.”
As a former Califrutopian, I can tell you that most Cali folks can’t stand the Governor. They’re not going to bow down and scrape. They’re not going to put up with the Governor any more than they ever have. It’s just an illusion that the Governor has any power at all and that power is mostly for the benefit of the welfare crowd. The majority of Californians are more right leaning than left (i know that’s shocking for some of you). Most of Law Enforcement is to the right. Most Californians go to church. Yes, they do. I just get sick of hearing about the Californians this, the Californians that. No, the PEOPLE OF CALIFORNIA are wonderful. The Administrative State in California is as corrupt as it’s ever been thanks to the Pelosi and Feinstein dynasties. So, yeah, Governor, you just keep on pulling everyone’s chain. LOL. #spicytimes #governorNuisance
I am so not worried about Californians. I would worry more about the people storming the capitol building in Sacramento. LOL.
The state can save tons of money here. Social distancing cannot be accomplished at schools so all schooling will be done online at home. Teachers have to hit the unemployment line.
Thank you…so well said. I am reading some positive comments about Californians but many comments are so mean spirited about how we deserve what we vote for.
PEOPLE….DO YOU UNDERSTAND…IT DOES NOT MATTER WHO WE VOTE FOR. AND NOW WITH BALLOT HARVESTING IT IS WORSE..
I have posted many times……DO NOT TRUST NEWSOM…..WELL TODAY PROVED MY POINT.
Yes, and as I’ve commented here before, hopefully this overreach will wake enough CA voters here to bring some political balance back to the state
I wonder what the record is for the most people and businesses that leave a state is over a 3-6 month period.
Hollywood is going to have to pay for everyone as there won’t be enough state income tax coming in.
IMO I’d sell early before the property values start declining fast.
I wonder how many house seats they lose when 5 million less people live in the state?
On the same day we also get these headlines out here in Clownifornia:
COVID-19 Spread Faster Through LA’s Homeless Population
The deadly coronavirus is now spreading faster through Los Angeles’ homeless population, outreach workers tell the NBC4 I-Team.
Judge Says LA Can’t Throw Away Large Items Belonging to Homeless
A federal judge granted a request Tuesday to stop Los Angeles police and sanitation workers from seizing and tossing out items belonging to homeless people based on an object’s size.
THEY WOULD RATHER TAKE REAL PROPERTY
so they stay shut down,the stimulus money runs out the unemployment money runs out then what.is newsome gonna beg the fed to bail them out..my guess is yes,and if PT’s national disaster order is still in effect this is newsomes way to scam more money from the fed??PT needs to lift the national disaster order for the entire country,from there it’s all on the gov’s.
Humph, guess I was wrong thinking tax’s are an important source of revenue for dub A$$ newsome and California/
Exactly. The Dem governors can only maintain these policies if the federal government bails them out. They also want the federal government to pay for their lost tax revenue. The states are responsible for their policies. We should not incentivize policies like those in California.
Newsom can espouse such nonsense, but there will be immense blowback the longer this house arrest goes on. It is untenable.
newsom is framing a bail out from china…
this is the Man in the SKY except its China and the Muslim Brotherhood
nope…this is the real thing actual Civil War…
however, 45 is using US Constitutional Framework to protect USA…each state has a Supreme Court who will need to interpret these “Governor Decrees”…since 45 is making it specific to each state, Federal Court may not be proper venue so Supreme Court may not enter but we’ll see…
“Buckle up Buttercup” any Judge Roy Beans out there? Independent County Judge may CHANGE HISTORY!
Will Ole Gavin still allow Tents on every street corner?
Will Ole Gavin be allowing people to be using the streets as a bathroom?
Will Ole Gavin be allowing the rat population to spread every disease know to man?
Will Ole Gavin be building Bathrooms for the public?
Will Ole Gving still be printing poop maps once this is over?
Can you say Finger Popping Fraud….. Why sure you can
Never let a crisis go to waste? Remember the reconditioning of building for use in interments? Oh surely this could never happen? Want to ask Soros and company say 2025-6? Surely they will not remember these rules then and what kind of a new computer system would help? 5G? What a nut job me?
I tried to suppress my gag response long enough to get through this video. It was a bit difficult to figure out what she was promoting until the accolades for Obama’s “poetic language.”
Remember these sites around the country that have been conveniently forgotten? No connection or why all the money was spent then forgotten?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/FEMA_camps_conspiracy_theory
40M people and after 3 months a total of 750 CV related deaths in the State and this is what MUST be done, forgo all your freedoms?
Also, Watch the rules will shift if you are a democrat vs a republican.
Good point, the rules will absolutely shift because they are vaguely stated without precedent.
Deep breaths….
This really is insane. We’re to be “isolated” until conditions are deemed ok by them. And of course they won’t abide by their own guidelines. Bc they never do.
Who would have thought that keeping people scared would turn into locking ourselves indoors.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hence the OR WHAT question.
Trump will immediately tell them they CANNOT own their citizens like slaves. Hence his TOTAL authority, unless they want to secede or TRAITOR to china
Ok. First there will be protests, then police confrontations, then violence, then real lockdowns and arrests, then big protests against the state government, then really big violence….. this is starting to sound like China…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did you realize there are over 30 military installations in the People’s Republic of California …Just saying …
We as conservatives love the military right?
What California is trying to get, intentionally, is a state for the wealthy, pretty people – wealthy democrats / movie stars / environmentalists / etc. Only they will get to enjoy the beautiful weather and scenery. They’ll have a lower class to pull from for menial tasks, and they’ll have tech experts to keep all their gadgets and cars and plumbing going. Basically, they’ll have a modern day feudal system. There will be no middle class.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How long before the majority of leftist-citizens realize how screwed they are?
>What needs to happen for them to realize what they’ve enabled, what they’ve created by electing the shmucks they have?
>WHAT did they think “fundamental transformation” meant????
Social Justice? Ha! –What’s that ???
“Yes WE Can” was not an earnest unifying and liberating inclusive club-slogan –for the US citizenry.
~>It was a promise from the few control freaks who are the “WE”..
God, Help US save our Country.
As soon as he said vaccine I knew it was all BS. There are NO vaccines for viruses….
Of course there are, starting with polio and smallpox as examples.
Hmmm, Silly me, and I thought the US Constitution was my permission to leave my home in freedom for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. This is outrageous, California….you get what you deserve for electing these control freaks in your state government.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In criminal law, there is a principle called “void-for-vagueness.” Basically, where a criminal law is so hopelessly vague and disconnected from what it supposedly proscribes or regulates that no reasonable person could figure it out, it is considered void-for-vagueness. It’s rarely done; the courts avoid interfering with legislative enactments, for better or worse.
But this is my thought when I read California’s Terms of House Arrest: how does anyone actually know what they mean? All they do is set vague guidelines that the scum in power can constantly say haven’t been met, that we need “just two more weeks to reconsider,” “better tests,” “more collaboration,” ad nauseam, until the backs of any remaining honest Californians break under the weight of the arbitrary tyranny put into play. These Conditions of Liberty are just another power-grab. May the Californians, even those hopelessly lost in leftism, rise up to finally say, “NON CONSENTIMUS,” and soon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
California…. NO
I grew up there, left for the last time in 77, never to return.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Virginia Governor Signs New Gun Control Laws During Pandemic While Nobody Can Protest
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is China bankrolling California???
can’t see California Supreme Court rule anyway but down…Science says Wuhan 400 is twice as deadly as regular flu…
This is CONFISCATION OF PRIVATE PROPERTY and DESTRUCTION OF PERSONAL LIBERTIES and of course, deprivation of constitutional rights…how can Joe Realtor lose his livelihood because Annie may possibly get sick???
This is Bull Shyte!
The President needs to declare the thing over, and be done. Every State, everywhere: done. Open for business, 0800 tomorrow.
God. I am so happy to live in South Carolina.
And I’m in South Georgia far from interstates and laughing at these people in big cities and democrat states. They are getting what they deserve. Hopefully some will wake up. My never Trump brother who is only politically active since he was elected lives in LA. He has never been one to conform. I am waiting for him to even say enough is enough. The pot boiling the frog gets hotter each day.
Me too! York county represent!
While they are tracking …..collecting (ahem) data, what’s the possibility /probability that people may/will be housebound /under house arrest based on false information?
Police had to have cameras to prove they won’t falsely arrest, shoot or harm people.
HOW do people protect themselves from false accusations and/or false test results?
This is nuts!
I’ll tell you one thing, Newsom and his fellow comrade Governors and Mayors have ruined professional sports teams in those states. Only a far left loon would sign a contract to play in one of those states. If you’re a team in the south or in some of the midwest states, you’ve got the pick of the free agent market now!
Newsom needs to be besieged by lawsuits. One per hour would be good.
The Raiders are feeling real good right now…..
Essentially, what we are witnessing in real time is “The Constitution and Bill of Rights” being willfully subverted and ignored…..Using the Coronavirus is a Ruse…….Our top Law enforcement agencies are corrupt….Who’s going to enforce the Law or better yet……Who’s going to enforce The Constitution and Bill of Rights??? Look what has happened to our Republic, economy and lives in a mere 2 months…Beyond comprehension….
It’s truly has come down to ‘We the People’…….
LikeLiked by 1 person
These states actions are showing again that Mao was right. that for all revolutionaries the law is a means to an ends to achieve political purposes and not a thing in itself and that ultimately Power grows out of the barrel of a gun.
Just like Self-Censorship is the Best Kind of Censorship, Self-Jailing is the Best Kind of Jailing!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance,
That photo sure looks a lot like the painting you post: inside or outside the wall.
By God it is time to dust off an old Fritz Lang favorite-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GrFBId1b8U0
A few days ago, 6 guys drove from Fremont to Santa Cruz, a beach town, for a beer.
All 6 were FINED $1,000 each.
And Newsom is planning to give $$$ to illegal immigrants.
Newsom will quickly burn through the California surplus, and then ask the Feds for a bailout.
To which the President needs to tell him to hit the nearest beach and POUND SAND!!
The “state” appears to be making demands of the citizens of California, while those citizens have no means to meet the “state’s” demands.
Actually, the “state” is looking at the people while informing the federal government what the “state” will accept.
However, it seems likely that in this case, the federal government can choose to ignore what the “state” demands while looking at the people, leaving both the “state” and the people to fend for themselves.
I could be wrong, but Trump has all of the leverage. Trump will decide what the course of action will be, and Newsom and his clowns can take it or go their own way.
They should rename the state, “New China”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Definitely, Helix. We’ve all heard Commiefornia.
Now the “New China” aka “Calichina.” And we barely heard a peep from Mexifornia when it was taken away by China.
So there will be no opening of the CA economy, just dystopia. I expect to see an exodus from CA by many.
LikeLiked by 1 person
#’s 3,4, and 6 have been addressed by the Fed government, which has proven they can surge bed capacity, ventilators and even medical personell, and of coarse PPE, on very short notice.
Yes they have developed public/private partnerships, to develop theraputics,
And they are giving the states the,tests and cartridges they need.
As PDJT explained several days ago, while the Fed gov will HELP with testing, its,really the STATES responsibility.
As for 1 and 2, those are obviously local responsibilities, not really even State.
And as for #5, I suspect the task force may well have,…suggested guidelines for social distancing.
The Dems may TRY to use this to their advantage, but I think PDJT has this mapped out, to checkmate in 10 moves.
Bottom line, he’ll let THEM own it, while he (the Fed government) sits back ready to help, if they ask. With ventlators, etc NOT with forcfully detaining people in their homes.
Contract tracing is done by county and city health departments, anyway.
Bet they don’t have enough qualified personell in California, to do it.
“The State of California is accomplishing this without even attempting to create a single law; or have a single representative vote… This is all being carried out by decree.”
Which means lots of court cases declaring these “guidelines” unlawful.
yeah gavin twinkle toes…. good luck w/that… you democrats f’up EVERYTHING you touch…. seriously, take a look across this country and check out the stupid misery they have inflicted on their constituents… NEVER ELECT ANOTHER DEMOCRAT… they’re a totally different breed.. they’re anti-american tyrants…. no one living will ever forget what they have done!
“Have we worked with businesses to support physical distancing practices and introduced guidelines to provide health checks when employees or the general public enter the premises?”
Credit were credit is due. At least he said physical distancing and not the ridiculous social distancing. 6 feet is a physical distance after all. Social distancing would be staying apart from those of another social class from you. Such as in the military with no fraternization, such as separate clubs for officers and enlisted. Also see segregation, apartheid and a caste system.
Governor Gavin Newsom : I must destroy California in order to save it.
Dr. Anthony “The World’s Foremost Authority” Fauci: I must destroy America in order to save it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A lot of this nonsense will end up in the courts-and I recall that POTUS has either flipped the 9th or is close to flipping it-this crap CANNOT STAND-
Newsom was loaded with words. Lots and lots of nice sounding words, all aimed at calming the terrified liberals, assuring them he has this vision, a 6 point plan, leading to “the new normal.”
He made an appearance. He had a mouth full of words. But, he said nothing. He decided nothing.
Newsom has “plans;” but, no timeline. Smart move.
When asked for timelines he said he doesn’t have any. ‘I’ll know more beginning in May.”
The 6 points of “the plan” are going to be “discussed” by various committees. Who’ll report back sometime in May.
What happens in May? Trumps guidelines will be out.
Just make a few changes to the Ag inspection stations, and CA could be locked down tight.
He’s a real Control Freak Man
Ruling in what he wants to be a vassal land
Making all his controlling plans
For everybody
Doesn’t listen to an opposing point of view
Control Freak man, ruling all he thinks is his purview
Control Freak Man, he had better listen
He don’t know with what he’s messin’
Knows already just what he wants to do
Doesn’t he seem more and more like Hitler and Stalin to you?
He’s as blinded by his lust for power as he can be
Just sees what he wants to see
He’s got such a God complex point of call
Control Freak Man can you even see America at all?
Knows already just what he wants to do
Doesn’t he seem more and more like Hitler and Stalin to you?
He’s a real Control Freak Man
Ruling in what he wants to be a vassal land
Making all his controlling plans
For everybody
You can’t help but admit that Govnor Newsom has made a fatal mistake; PDJT has him just exactly where he wants him. I have never seen such a grievous battle prepared for so ruthlessly: “Why, you go right ahead.”
“Governor Gavin Newsom and the government of California now outline six conditions and requirements”.
OK, but who actually wrote them? I have reservations that many of these elected officials are actually capable of thinking up such deep and provocative intrusions. But they willing put them forward when the suggestions for control present themselves.
