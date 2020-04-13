Senator Rand Paul Discusses His Experience With the Wuhan Virus…

Senator Rand Paul appears on Fox News to discuss what it was like for him to contract the Wuhan Virus. Interestingly, as a doctor himself, Senator Paul shares that he had no symptoms for the virus despite testing positive. Additionally, Senator Paul shares that his local healthcare providers are prescribing hydroxychloroquine as a treatment and there appears to be anecdotal evidence the medication has positive effects.

