Senator Rand Paul Discusses His Experience With the Wuhan Virus…

Senator Rand Paul appears on Fox News to discuss what it was like for him to contract the Wuhan Virus. Interestingly, as a doctor himself, Senator Paul shares that he had no symptoms for the virus despite testing positive. Additionally, Senator Paul shares that his local healthcare providers are prescribing hydroxychloroquine as a treatment and there appears to be anecdotal evidence the medication has positive effects.
The Big Pharma (and thereby CDC) worldview is simply wrong. The virus is not the real problem, it is just a trigger on a bad immune system.
We should generally focus on the immune system first and foremost. Sleep, nutrition, vitamins, minerals, etc.
Drugs, such as HCQ, should be used as needed, it works.
The quarantine is BS and destroyed already 17 million jobs.
LikeLiked by 32 people
Trumplandslide, there is a MIT PhD Scientist and Biological Engineer who agrees with you. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=86VJlhw0DQQ&feature=youtu.be&app=desktop
LikeLiked by 10 people
And instead of people like this, we get Fauci
LikeLiked by 9 people
Dr. Shiva, the youtube.com video above, speaks the truth. Fire fauxi!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Dr. V A Shiva needs much more face time so the public can decide for themselves this is just another scamdemic…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dr. Paul mentions the testing in Iceland, where about half of the people who test positive, have no symptoms. Apparently Dr. Paul also had minimal/no symptoms, he just tested positive; whereas other people apparently mount a tremendous immune response to Covid that gives them serious problems.
Thank you for this update on Sen. Paul. He looks and sounds well in this video. Was very concerned for him, and what he says about his experience is a great relief.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Studies are showing that obesity is a major problem. Obesity can increase inflammation and weaken the immune system.
https://www.zdnet.com/article/nyu-scientists-largest-u-s-study-of-covid-19-finds-obesity-the-single-biggest-factor-in-new-york-critical-cases/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Did not need a study for that, They named off the underlying conditions like the first press conference and you could put 2+2 together from that.
The government response to microbe violence is over the top. Just make microbes open carry instead of concealed carry and that way everyone can see who has microbes. Then just make non essential areas microbe free zones by posting signs. That takes all the guesswork and fear of the unknown out of our current situation.
Churches, bars, reastruants and strip clubs can all get back to business and everyone can get on with it. Problem solved.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now that he is better I hope he beats the crap out of his neighbor. I would.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He should have just coughed on the back of his neck. One good sucker punch deserves another. (not really)
LikeLike
Gov in S. Dakota (Noem) is going to use HCQ on everybody. HOORAH Yes she is a Republican. Had a presser today.
LikeLiked by 11 people
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/going-on-offense-south-dakota-implements-first-statewide-hydroxychloroquine-trial-in-fight-against-coronavirus
LikeLiked by 3 people
And as they say, under doctor supervision, of course.
LikeLike
Yes but the key is in hospital or outpatient use. This will help keep people from having to be hospitalized in the first place and what is exciting abt. this trial.
LikeLike
Yes, and there’s no reason why, all the way over in NYC, the hot spot of the world, couldn’t have pumped out a large study already.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep the only results they want to report is that is is not very effective for patients already having severe breathing problems already needing a ventilator and likely on their way to death.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“We should generally focus on the immune system first and foremost. Sleep, nutrition, vitamins, minerals, etc.”
The Coronavirus Is Not Causing Deaths- –
Weak Immune Systems Are
Straight talk about coronavirus
Bill Sardi
March 20, 2020
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/03/bill-sardi/the-coronavirus-is-not-causing-deaths-weak-immune-systems-are/
LikeLiked by 3 people
For more:
https://www.lewrockwell.com/author/bill-sardi/
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/04/joseph-mercola/how-vitamin-c-and-magnesium-helps-reverse-disease-and-treat-viral-infections/
“…“It’s very important to take Vitamin D as well. Probably somewhere along the lines of 10,000 to 15,000 units a day, at least, during the time of the epidemic … A good preparation of zinc also helps arm the immune system. General supplementation should always include vitamin K as well, and magnesium, which we’ll talk about…”
LikeLiked by 2 people
I consider Bill Sardi my go to guy on COVID-666, (my name for it). I also know that Birx and Fauci have major conflicts of interest due to their connections with BILL GATES. I can’t type Gates name without wanting to yell. Gates is a eugenics fanatic. He was involved in a tetanus vaccine in Kenya that was loaded with chemicals that caused millions of young women to become sterilized.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And don’t forget sunshine for vitamin D! Everyone stays inside too much now.
LikeLiked by 7 people
100% correct.
LikeLike
Listen to this ER Doctor from NYC, it’s very interesting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am having some Medical professionals and people in the field review his info as well
LikeLike
I wonder if the virus attaches to the hemoglobin like carbon monoxide does, preventing it from being able to carry oxygen? That seems to be what he is describing.
LikeLike
“Both carbon monoxide poisoning and influenza share a few common symptoms including headache, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, chest pain, weakness and dizziness. However, the flu often comes with a fever.”
LikeLike
The FDA approval of a blood purification treatment for the virus would seem to bear this out. It’s a blood problem, not a lung problem.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/04/10/fda-authorizes-coronavirus-blood-purification-treatment/
LikeLike
HCQ (Hydroxychloroquine) Facts:
– Used since 1950s by more than 100 million people
– Few and well known side effects
– No patent = free market = cheap. As part of Dr Zelenko’s 5 day treatment plan (including z-pak and zinc) costs $20
– Dr Zelenko treated 100s of Corona virus patients: 100% success rate
– 10,000 Lupus patients on HCQ tested negative on Corona Virus
– 6,000+ doctors preferred treatment of Corona virus is HCQ
– India uses HCQ as preventative
– Brazil hospital used HCQ on 500 patients – Zero deaths
LikeLiked by 17 people
The most important question nobody will ask, or answer:
How many of those who have DIED from COVID-19 were treated by Hydroxychloroquine, and of those, how long before their death did the treatment start?
It can’t be zero. But if it is near zero, that could be why they won’t tell us this.
It also goes a long way toward explaining why the CDC is directing deaths even marginally related to COVID-19 are being reported as caused by COVID-19. It taints the success rate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I believe, based on the well documented success rate of HCQZZ therapy that the number of patients who had it but died is infinitesimal and even so, the deaths can be attributed to treatment too late, other causes of death, and/or the rare adverse responses to the drugs themselves (eg, undiagnosed heart condition).
I agree with what I think you surmise, that if there were lots of deaths Big Pharma and TDS crowd would be crowing those mortality statistics from every MSM mouthpiece.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 35 people
The Thin Façade of Authority
As we continue to debate about numerators and denominators in determining the real impact of this virus, one common denominator remains certain about the elites advising, crafting, and developing our response: they aren’t touched by the impact of their decisions.
By Victor Davis Hanson •
April 12, 2020
https://amgreatness.com/2020/04/12/the-thin-facade-of-authority/
LikeLiked by 7 people
They need a lesson on the constitution, they have no idea what it means. They think it means whatever they want it to mean.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is Progzi dogma and the fundamental premise that proves they’re probably the most dangerous idiots we’ve ever seen.
LikeLike
There needs to be lawsuits brought against the “little tyrants” for civil rights violations and damages with no tax payer indemnification for the abuse of people’s religious, free speech & assembly, 2nd Amendment, liberty & pursuit of happiness rights among others. We don’t pay them to violate people’s civil rights, we shouldn’t pay for their defense of civil & criminal acts. Who are they to decide what is essential? Asking for and encouraging cooperation is one thing, decreeing it by government diktat with threats of fines and jail time? I don’t think so.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And the Lord said to Samuel, Hearken unto their voice, and make them a king.
1 Samuel 8:22
Free people are free to worship God. But that inherent flaw, that remnant of the fall, drives some to seek to give up that freedom, perhaps as an attempt, in their shame, to hide from God. The more things change …
LikeLike
1 Samuel 8:11; And Samuel told him all the words of the Lord unto the people; This will be the manner of the king that shall reign over you.This will be the manner of the king that shall reign over you: He will take your sons, and appoint them for himself, for his chariots, and to be his horsemen; and some shall run before his chariots.
Unchecked Copy Box 1Sa 8:12
And he will appoint him captains over thousands, and captains over fifties; and will set them to ear his ground, and to reap his harvest, and to make his instruments of war, and instruments of his chariots.
Unchecked Copy Box 1Sa 8:13
And he will take your daughters to be confectionaries, and to be cooks, and to be bakers.
Unchecked Copy Box 1Sa 8:14
And he will take your fields, and your vineyards, and your oliveyards, even the best of them, and give them to his servants.
Unchecked Copy Box 1Sa 8:15
And he will take the tenth of your seed, and of your vineyards, and give to his officers, and to his servants.
Unchecked Copy Box 1Sa 8:16
And he will take your menservants, and your maidservants, and your goodliest young men, and your asses, and put them to his work.
LikeLike
Hmmmm. Remember when the FISA extention came up for a vote and all those key guys like Rand Paul and Gaetz were quarantined because of Covid19 exposure? Were they set up?
LikeLiked by 11 people
No.
LikeLike
so annoying! anecdotal evidence?? No HCQ is a CURE!
the key is that Wuahn 400 interacts with other medicine to cause a SICK COCKTAIL!
LikeLike
Agree. The political correctness is used in medicine as well. When a treatment that cures a patient cannot be called a cure!
Any scientist who still supports the CDC is a fake. No scientist supports using correlation as the basis of decision making, but all the deaths labelled as Corona virus caused are actually mostly correlated, i.e. the virus did NOT cause the death, but was present.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, the term ‘anecdotal’ is annoying virtue signalling (“I’m against anyone who doesn’t want an expensive vaccine…”)
There are many candidates for simple, cheap drugs that moderate SARS china virus.
All that may be needed is even just some moderation of the infection to limit morbidity and mortality.
The lack of CDC work and support for anti-SARS drugs, while other countries work on it, is evidence of CDC corruption, incompetence, and co-option by BIG PHARMA. The need for SARS drugs has been known for years by the CDC. Approaches for simple drugs have been known for years. Yet the CDC/FDA have been derelict in their duty to seek effective, cheap drugs, despite enormous growth in funding and staffing in the past decade. The CDC, FDA and WHO need to be cleaned out, disinfected, and replaced wit h a clarified mission to protect the public, not the profits of big pharma. The FDA just sits around having their a$$es kissed by lobbyists, and demanding extremely expensive testing to generate proprietary treatments of enormous expense. . The FDA mission should be combined with NIH and CDC to themselved generate and initiate inexpensive generic drugs made by generic drug companies under free government license.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You are totally on point!!
LikeLike
Drg, just a few of the cheap drug approaches which the CDC could have been pursuing, but instead wants to force expensive proprietary vaccines:
Hydroxychloroquine, which CDC has snickered at, has been used for the China Virus by other countries, and was approved for medical use in the United States in 1955. It is on the World Health Organization’s List of Essential Medicines, the safest and most effective medicines needed in a health system. The wholesale cost in the developing world is under $10/month, and about $25 in the US.
HH Fan et al, “Repurposing of clinically approved drugs for treatment of coronavirus disease 2019 in a 2019-novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) related coronavirus model”, Chin Med J (Engl). 2020 Mar 6. reports that 3 well-known drugs-cepharanthine, selamectin and mefloquine hydrochloride inhibit SARS-CoV infection.
An N-Hydroxycytidine prodrug may be useful.
The FDA-approved Drug Ivermectin (Nobel Prize winner with long-known antiviral activity) is reported to inhibit replication of SARS-CoV-2 in vitro. Antiviral Research, 3 April 2020, 104787
J Virol. 2012 Jun;86(12):6537-45. doi: 10.1128/JVI.00094-12. “Simultaneous treatment of human bronchial epithelial cells with serine and cysteine protease inhibitors prevents severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus entry” proposes drugs.
Antiviral Res. 2015 Apr;116:76-84. doi: 10.1016/j.antiviral.2015.01.011 “Protease inhibitors targeting coronavirus and filovirus entry” proposes drug approaches
Curr Med Chem. 2006;13(17):2003-20 “Antiviral drug discovery against SARS-CoV” proposes drug approaches.
just a sample of drug approaches to moderate SARS-CoV infection. the CDC has known treatment drugs are needed from their experience with the even-more-deadly MERS and SARS crises years ago which were stopped by earlier warning, unlike this china virus where the Chinese and WHO withheld and lied about absence of human-to-human contact until the spread was out of control.
Our co-opted, drug-resisting CDC ‘leadership’ is way behind other countries in SARS-CoV drug development, treatment and prophylaxis. (we should be ahead…) Suppressing inexpensive drug development and treatment, while waiting to develop expensive vaccines with expensive testing, is a violation of CDC duty, IMHO. An effective SARS Vaccine is a difficult problem, more difficult than optimizing useful SARS-moderating drugs, which compounds the bad CDC behavior.
(Occams Razor – The CDC is probably not fully incompetent and corrupt, but is a co-opted inefficient bureaucracy captured by commercial pharms, which needs management replacement, downsizing and mission rejuvenation)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yup, they sure like to say “anecdotal evidence” don’t they? I wonder why front line medical “anecdotal evidence” is inferior to a “virus model” based on assumptions that could not even be classified as anecdotal?
LikeLiked by 2 people
” Additionally, Senator Paul shares that his local healthcare providers are prescribing hydroxychloroquine as a treatment and there appears to be anecdotal evidence the medication has positive effects.”
More anecdotal evidence! Curses! Curses! How many times do I have to tell you that anecdotal evidence is completely worthless?And that damn hydroxychloroquine word again ! Is Rand Paul even a real doctor? Has he ever actually treated any patients?
– The Wold’s Foremost Authority,
Prof. Irwin CoreyDr. Anthony Fauci
–
LikeLiked by 7 people
Clearly, these folks including Dr. Paul, feel they need to use the word “anecdotal” since failure to use the word would immediately be seized upon by fauxi and his pals. It’s a fair word, imho.
Fact is that it would just take too long to do “scientific” studies, and the COVID19 killing people makes, obviously, for an emergency situation.
Most doctors, thankfully, use off-label (but FDA approved for other conditions) medications a helluvalot of the time. It costs a fortune and takes a lotta time and lobbying to get approvals from the FDA.
I don’t know who determined that HCQ would “work” for this, but it’s a brilliant find.
If it’s a fact that 10,000 peeps on HCQ (for various reasons) were tested for COVID19, and NONE were found positive, that’s just amazing to me. I do not have that corroboration but wow!!
LikeLike
Scholar.google.com and do the search for “quinine pneumonia” (I think that was it, it’s been a few weeks since we did the searches for it). Basically, we found studies FROM THE 1970s on quinine/its variants as an anti viral, and from the 1980s testing it for PEDIATRIC viral pneumonia. Its effectiveness has been known FOR DECADES but see, with it being OUTSIDE PATENT no drug maker can charge NEARLY as much for it as they can for, say, FLU VACCINES and PNEUMONIA VACCINES.
And just this morning, the CNBC crew were talking up various drug makers for their potential COVID VACCINES. They were hawking Gilead for about 10 minutes straight. I wonder how much Gilead paid those ‘business channel presstitutes’ for it…
grrrrrrr….
LikeLike
Rand drive me crazy sometimes … But he strongly believes in personal freedom and constitutional rights ~ He’s a good guy to fight for these.
LikeLiked by 11 people
so, why doesn’t he ever object to mcconnell’s lie that the Senate is always in session, so PDJT can;t appoint any honest competent people to help the Administration (rather than having to do everything himself or have to rely on backstabbing SES traitors?)
Now would be a good time. There are no hearings on PDJT appointees. Make them come in, or declare out of session…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Beau Geste
Rand Paul is a ‘bean counter’ . That’s what we used to call them in the private sector.
If you owned a business and had a ‘ bean counter’ you new that every dollar would get accounted for.
They had to know everything and a lot of times they saved your company from expanding too soon.
Sometimes they cost your company growth if they were too strict. Bean counters can be good or bad.
LikeLike
One thing is for sure …everyone with bio-weapons….(be this one or not)…now see how quicky it can take down a powerful country..ruin it`s economy….spread fear and panic .
not matter what we do…America will never be quite the same again.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Not only that, but all they have to do is threaten with a bioweapon and they can collapse a society. The bioweapon doesn’t eve have to be as strong as they claim. Just draw up a ton of models and people will stay home.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Remember what Trump has done to mobilize. He is building up stockpiles of PPE and ventilators and can put together hospitals faster than Slick Willie dropping his pants. Which means we are way ahead of being prepared for the next one if there is one. I would imagine that the military is well prepared to strike back with a bio weapon if it happens again and China I am sure has been warned.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It helps when one of the major political parties and their minions in the target country are a bunch of Quislings willing to help spread FUD for the agressor country.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What doesn’t kill us makes us stronger. In January we couldn’t do more than a few dozen tests a day, the results took weeks. Today we are capable of hundreds of thousands of tests which take 15 or so minutes, and prescribing a treatment at the same time. In a year we will have the necessary pharmaceutical, mask and PPE manufacturing back here. Plus this crisis has shown the world not to trust China. We will have a lot of companies moving back. Plus we have just started with the USMCA trade deal.
LikeLiked by 4 people
One Rand Paul is worth a million Faucis.
LikeLiked by 13 people
That’s insulting to Rand Paul.
Fauci is worthless.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One Rand Paul is worth ∞ Faucis.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Fauci is essentially at a negative suck level, so any multiplication just makes it worse. He has no absolute value.
LikeLiked by 2 people
dividing by falsie’s zero is a forbidden mathematical operation ,which produces incorrect models.
LikeLike
You mean, “nothing from nothing leaves nothing”? Ya gotta have somethin’.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Linus…truer words…thanks for the hearty laugh.
LikeLike
Dividing by zero!
LikeLike
https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0?ui=2&ik=1f62bd11bb&attid=0.1&permmsgid=msg-f:1663887886005820066&th=171751377773daa2&view=fimg&sz=s0-l75-ft&attbid=ANGjdJ-VGkqVeFvsJ67mFKnK4z4lECZb-gAB5adQJiQHrfqLH1QXoQIrRxgQFNNGVWUcUeV0tzlTz-s0z69PD-YZn-Gp7m5uqkb0QykFbqZnKh4w4GpSqMiTivtqDM4&disp=emb
LikeLike
So you seriously think anyone is going to click on a FIVE LINE LINK where Google is the source without you providing a hint or a clue as to what the heck you are trying to say???
LikeLiked by 7 people
not me, that is certain !!
Berniekoppell may think we are as stupid as namesake bernie supporters?
LikeLike
Berniekoppell should go back under the bridge.
LikeLike
I thought it; you said it. Bravo!
LikeLike
bernikopell here has posted a blank google account login web address for some reason.
Adrem Please remove at your convenience Thank You
LikeLike
I saw this somewhere else:
#socialismdistancing
Let’s all leave our houses and get on with our lives. I am done with the government overreach.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The evidence – both statistical AND “anecdotal” – is overwhelming that this nation should be immediately unlocked and set free to get quickly up to normal economic activity. Get the out-of-control Leftwing totalitarian DemonRAT governors out of the way.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wasn’t the Chloroquine cocktail approved for use? Is it being used widely across the board?
It seems the death rate is going way down along with people going to the hospital. Is this due to doctors giving patients the cocktail in hospitals and prescribing it over the phone to patients who call in?
I know why the enemy of the people “media” and democrats don’t want to talk about it, but it’s odd that the cocktail has seemed to disappear from every news source
LikeLiked by 3 people
Democrat Governors are keeping their slaves on the plantation. We have to find a way to lace Hydroxychloroquine in pot.
You can’t even get a spell check on “Hydroxychloroquine”.
LikeLike
My son is a practicing MD in NY. He says all of his MD buddies ARE giving HCQ to every covid+ patient with symptoms. And I believe it’s the cocktail: HCQ, azithromycin, and zinc.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What are his “anecdotal” results?
LikeLike
I’ll bet there is not one person here who loves Hillary a 1 / 1,024th as much as I do. And you yahoos expect me to take you seriously!
– The Wold’s Foremost Authority, Prof. Irwin Corey Dr. Anthony Fauci
LikeLike
I believe the leaders of CDC should be charged with “Crimes Against Humanity”. This HDC/Z-pac has shown true accurate results and saved lives. By not allowing/endorsing it’s use they are killing thousands of people. ANY governor, state health official, etc., who does not allow it’s use or availability to Drs. to prescribe should also be charged. Any MSM talking heads who downplay the actual results being seen should also be charged. Crimes Against Humanity! They are killing thousands!
LikeLiked by 5 people
They are clearly misanthropes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You need to add the governors of Nevada and Michigan to that list. Threatening citizens’ doctors with loss of license if they prescribe an FDA-approved drug. (you can not keep your doctor and cannot have your doctor prescribe with medical judgement)
There need to be some class action lawsuits. If it can be ‘proved’ to a jury with ‘anecdotal’ evidence that Roundup causes cancer, it can be proved that these governors caused death and permanent disability by blocking moderation of chinese virus infection by denying HCQ under color of law.
LikeLiked by 5 people
You are 100% correct.
And then we should dig deeper and see what else they have suppressed in the past.
LikeLike
Could anyone have imagined 3 months ago that we would be prisoners in our homes, most everything shut down, Holy Week cancelled and people arrested for going to church an d 20 million people unemployed and some little chithead Hillary loving lifer beaureaucrat in charge of the country?
If someone had put forth this scene 3 months ago and it was not a writer of fiction outl.ining the plot to a future fiction novel, that person would have been carted off to the insane asylum.
This has to be the quickest commie takeover of the greatest nation in the world.
No wonder Dr Doom thinks he is Napolean.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Truth is stranger than fiction, but it is because fiction is obliged to stick to possibilities; truth isn’t.
– Mark Twain
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pudd’nhead Wilson was a fart smeller err smart fellow.
LikeLike
we are prisoners in our own homes because we are being lemmings and not standing up for our constitutional rights ……………………. “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.” B. Franklin
LikeLiked by 1 person
And we know what happened to Napoleon….
LikeLike
Somehow, in spite of differences of opinion occasionally, I can’t help but like that guy! A little too Libertarian for me, but NEVER any BS. He believes what he says.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He changes his tune every five minutes. He is confabulating in the psychiatric sense. Fire the putz!
LikeLike
I think old deplorable was referring to Rand Paul.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you’re referring to Fao Chi, I agree. I was talking about the subject of the article.
LikeLike
Rand Paul is a true Patriot in the mold of Our Founding Fathers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A press release from the IHU-Méditerrannée Infection Institute (where Professor D Raoult is employed) translated from french. (Link to original press release below.) Please, note the date!
Marseille, February 27, 2020
Chloroquine and Coronavirus, real or fake news
Three publications from Chinese teams working on Coronavirus 2019-nCoV are currently available in the literature.
The first, in Cell Research, reports the activity of Remdesivir and Chloroquine against the Chinese Coronavirus. It shows that both are very effective in vitro. The authors conclude their paper by recommending that these drugs be tried in a clinical setting (1).
A second pre-publication report, published in BioScience Trends, reports that the first evaluation in clinical trials of Chloroquine, which includes analysis of the results of more than 100 patients, shows that Chloroquine is superior to the control treatment. It prevented the worsening of pneumonia, improved the results of radiological pulmonary examinations, it lead to the elimination of the virus and it decreased the duration of the disease.
No side effects were observed. Given the in vitro efficacy, the authors sought a concentration of 1.1 mmol/ml, or 0.3mg/l. A dosage of three tablets of Plaquenil (OH Chloroquine) 600mg/d, which we use daily, allow us to obtain a concentration of 1mg/l, or 3 times the dose needed to reach this concentration.
After analyzing these findings, a Chinese committee including government experts, regulators and leading clinical trial investigators concluded that Chloroquine provided clinical activity against the virus. The drug will be part of the next version of the guidelines for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of pneumonia caused by this virus which is published by the Public Health Commission of the Republic of China (2).
Dr. Zhong Nanshan (3), President of the Chinese Medical Association (2005-2009), Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Thoracic Disease, Director of the Guangzhou Institute of Respiratory Diseases, said in a february 27, 2020 press conference that Chloroquine has a positive effect and that patients were no longer carrying the virus after 4 days (4).
References:
1: “Remdesivir and Chloroquine effectively inhibit the recently emerged novel coronavirus (2019-nCov) in vitro,” January 25 20020, Cell Research, Nature.
2: “Breakthrough: Chloroquine phosphate has shown apparent efficacy in treatment of COVID-19 associated pneumonia in clinical studies,” Jianjun Gao and at, February 19 2020, Advanced Publication, BioScience Trends.
3: *https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zhong_Nanshan
4: *https://www.france24.com/en/20200227-china-virus-expert-says-earlier-action-would-have-reduced-infections
*https://www.mediterranee-infection.com/chloroquine-et-coronavirus-vraie-ou-fake-news/
Question: If our authorities and media trust the Chinese regarding their reports on the virus outbreak, why do they not trust these above reports?
Update: So far in Marseille IHU-MI has treated 2570 patients for more than 3 days with CQ and AZ. Totalt number of fatalities: 10. This gives a preliminary fatality rate of less than 4‰ (<0.4%).
LikeLiked by 1 person
To be clear .4% is correct, not 4%.
LikeLiked by 1 person
4‰ (4 per thousand) = 0.4% (0.4 per hundred)
😉
LikeLike
A physician posting on this topic has made an important point. HCQ costs about $0.68 per pill, Azithromycin about $0.84 per pill. Both are produced by about a dozen domestic companies, and no patent is held.
Remdesivir, patent held by Gilead, runs about $1,000 per pill. Notice that the media reporting on Remdesivir – despite early tests which are nonrandom and definitely not “gold standard” – is very positive. And, that this positive news is absolutely hypocritical given what the media has been telling us about HCQ/Zpak/Zinc.
I don’t like this pandemic thing much, but it sure is illustrating how corrupt our pharmaceutical industry is…
LikeLike
He’s a mensch.🍷💪🏻
LikeLike
The thing that worried me was Paul said he can expose himself to COVID-19 patients at will because he now has immunity. He then admits that’s presumption on his part. AFAIK the data on this is thread bare. What if he was just lucky to this point at having got a tiny dose of COVID-19?
LikeLike
If he’s dealing with Covid patients, what would the problem be? He was not symptomatic the first time.
LikeLike
A trivial observation here. Sen. Paul, the quarantine beard is a good look for you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, it distracts from his hair!
LikeLike
Sorry. Let’s try this link again.
https://imgflip.com/i/3wesji
LikeLike