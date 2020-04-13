Dr. Fauci: President Trump Followed Health Recommendations Every Time They Were Made…

This guy is sketchy. Sometimes within a 24 hour period Fauci will make a statement, then contradict the initial assertion, then attempt to cloud his own conflict with obtuse and wordy explanations. After watching for several weeks, we first called it out HERE.
Yesterday Fauci told CNN if the country had been shut down in February lives could have been saved. Today Fauci is in the contradiction and wordy explanation phase. Obviously, reversing course on any issue while the media is in a frenzied attack against the president is like removing a bloody carcass from the piranha pool before the frenzy is over.
To wit Fauci saddens the media and makes himself a target; the media immediately focus their anger toward him. Fauci was good, now bad. Spontaneous anger leads the media to question Fauci if he was being forced to reverse himself. Quite remarkable. WATCH:
Paula Reid (CBS) …”Are you doing this voluntarily, or is the President making you do this?”…
Fauci in his natural habitat.
He has a stark resemblance to Rod Rosenstein.
I just loved, loved, loved that video clip show he showed the media. He basically threw all their lies (fake news) right back at ’em. One of them accused him of it being a campaign ad. And using tax payer funds to produce the video clip. Trump said it was Dan and it was done in 2 hours.
Chess.
James Corbett Of The Corbett Report Reveals How Coronavirus Is Being Used By The Parasitic Elite To Implement The New World Order
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/james-corbett-of-the-corbett-report-reveals-how-coronavirus-is-being-used-by-the-parasitic-elite-to-implement-the-new-world-order/
Who is this briefing for? Citizens or MSM? Only MSM gets to see charts and graphs. They don’t have split-screen technology?
“We can do this two ways, Tony. You can go down in history as the man who helped me beat this virus and save America, or the man who I had to fire to beat this virus and save America. Which is it going to be?”
keep thinking all this coronahysteria is for your own good…. good sheeple
Lo, and behold!
After knowing about how the black community has co-morbidities that lead to less-desirable outcomes, the esteemed, 5 administration serving doctor, is AT LAST (and perhaps to some of us cynics, AT LEAST) FINALLYtakung meetings with that other esteemed body, the Black Congressional Caucus.
Retcon?
same erratic actions as comey when they found weiners laptop. confusion about what to do.
