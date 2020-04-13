Dr. Fauci: President Trump Followed Health Recommendations Every Time They Were Made…

This guy is sketchy. Sometimes within a 24 hour period Fauci will make a statement, then contradict the initial assertion, then attempt to cloud his own conflict with obtuse and wordy explanations. After watching for several weeks, we first called it out HERE.

Yesterday Fauci told CNN if the country had been shut down in February lives could have been saved. Today Fauci is in the contradiction and wordy explanation phase. Obviously, reversing course on any issue while the media is in a frenzied attack against the president is like removing a bloody carcass from the piranha pool before the frenzy is over.

To wit Fauci saddens the media and makes himself a target; the media immediately focus their anger toward him. Fauci was good, now bad. Spontaneous anger leads the media to question Fauci if he was being forced to reverse himself. Quite remarkable. WATCH:

Paula Reid (CBS) …”Are you doing this voluntarily, or is the President making you do this?”…