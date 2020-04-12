April 12th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1179

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
* USA * 🇺🇸 —-” The Easter Victory…He Is Risen! ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*
🌴 “He is not here; he has risen!” —Luke 24:6-7
🌴 “Jesus said to her, ‘I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die. ‘” — John 11:25-26
🌴 “Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! In his great mercy he has given us new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.” — 1 Peter 1:3
🌴 “Christ Jesus who died—more than that, who was raised to life—is at the right hand of God and is also interceding for us.” — Romans 8:34
🌴 “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” — John 3:16
🌴 If you declare with your mouth, ‘Jesus is Lord,’ and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.” — Romans 10:9
🦅 ”At Easter Sunday, we will celebrate his glorious resurrection.”
🦅 “Wishing all a safe and blessed Easter Sunday. I will be tuning into Pastor Jeffress
at http://firstdallas.org/liveworship Church in Dallas, Texas tomorrow morning at 10:20 AM Eastern.” —-President Donald J. Trump –April 9, 2020
—————————————————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “In addition to all this, take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one. Take the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God. And pray in the Spirit on all occasions with all kinds of prayers and requests. With this in mind, be alert and always keep on praying for all the Lord’s people..” 🌟 —Eph 6:16-18
—————————————————————–
***Praises:
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We’re All in this Together
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 health protection for President Trump and his **MAGA Team(**See Note at bottom)
— for the right people to be part of President Trump’s prospective “American Comeback Advisory Council” to give facts and ideas on how/when to open up USA > > >MAGA
— the Lord to give President Trump wisdom and timing to reopen our country-America stands with President Trump no matter what and when
— for Doctors, nurses, truck drivers, grocery workers & front responders
— America: *Keep Calm and *Use Common Sense
— for all Treepers and Trump Supporters in harm way due to Easter Storms/possible Tornadoes in South, Midwest, etc.
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for 24/7 protection/healing for USA from Chinese Wuhan virus/other illnesses
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Rejoice on Resurrection Day *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”Our story ends not in despair, but in Triumph.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
——————————–Today is Day 12 of 30
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday, April 12, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 205 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
——————————-
Note: Good time to review this again….** ‘MAGA Team’ can refer to President Trump’s family, VP Pence and family, Administration staff, Cabinet and numerous other Pro-Trump/Americans too many to list here, who are directly/indirectly associated with President Trump in helping to Make America First and Great Again.
——————————–
Happy Easter to all the Beloved Treepers–We All Love All of You!
We Love You! We are together even when we are alone at home.
Amen & Happy Easter Grandma
Happy Easter 🌷🙏🐣⛪️
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/04/11/april-11th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1178/comment-page-1/#comment-8060906)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Saturday night update – 4/11/20
– Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza retweet with article: Boeing in Mesa prints 3D face shields for medical staff fighting coronavirus
– Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza retweet with video recognizing dedicated health professionals and Sailors across the world who are on the front lines of the #COVID19 response.
– Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza retweet of Justice Department press release: Executive Branch Agencies Recommend the FCC Revoke and Terminate China Telecom’s Authorizations to Provide International Telecommunications Services in the United States
– Misc. retweets of White House photos and a video
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, passed AZ House on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3, 4, & 5; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion
– for healing of Amanda Shea’s 14 year old son who has Covid-19.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8 (rescheduled below).
(Mar 31)… Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Judge Randy Crane rescheduled the hearing from April 8 to May 6.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza retweet with article.
Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza retweet with video.
Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza retweet.
This is very important. Well done.
Yes!
Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza retweet with photo.
Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza retweet with photo.
Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza retweet with video.
Thank you, Stillwater, for sharing those beautiful photos from Mary Ann. I feel uplifted just looking at them….All is Well….God is Nigh.
He is Risen, Grandma…that is all that we need to remember!! He is Risen indeed! Happy Blessed Easter to you and yours!!
Glad you enjoy them Grandma C ~ 🙂
That location always reminds me of the beautiful state dinner hosted outside by President Trump & Melania Trump for Australia’s Prime Minister, Scott Morrison.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2019/09/20/state-dinner-trump-hosts-australian-prime-minister-scott-morrison/2344441001/
Grandma did you see the Mississippi Pastor who was stopped from having a drive up religious service by police?
No! This is terrible.
Can you post the info here?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Mo!
Praying that AG Barr will do something about this, instead of tootin’ his pipes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He talks but we need action.
Yeup! That’s straight up there C3 and Grandma….
Wonder how many others will notice this shameful hypocrisy…not to mention senility.
I would bet
Dianne is in on it.
Covid 19.
Brazen corruption right under our noses.
Not only that. They have attacked US forces there, and threatened further attacks 👇
I’m sure they know what comes next.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8211257/Wuhan-lab-performing-experiments-bats-coronavirus-caves.html?ito=amp_twitter_share-top
That was legitimate research because of SARS and then MERS. At least the US got to see the results
Now under Xi Mao2.0, it’s been nothing but obfuscation, denial, lying and so on and so forth.
Here is something we all can do all this week. Call the Dems and let them know what you think of them. Shame them for not caring about America. Accuse them of deception: not representing their constituents. Rep Scalise has made this very clear, too.
You have to have a conscious to feel shame. The issue with so many Democrats, especially those in a leadership roll, they are void having a conscious. There is no way a “normal” person would do what so many democrats do and think nothing of it.
Dear Michael, It’s rude to flop. Real women bind up their bits.
It’ll be like he never existed. Erased from history books. A usurper.
Good catch on the elbow!
🧐 🤔 Interesting.
Wait…CIA??!!!
Pretty sick of former Nazi Commies and their family ties waltzing into the White House.
Makes me want to make sure that never happens again. BAMN.
This was what was worrying me back during BO’s reign of terror. The innocent people getting thrown in jail that we never heard about.
Did they all get the Trump or Roger Stone treatment too?
The FISA court wants the names of the targets of all the faulty audited FISA reports. Suspicion is they may he largely political targets.
Will the names be made public, ASAP?
Awesome! Maybe this will help OANN get broadcast on more TVs at some point!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The problem with OANN is that their production format is boring as he**!
Dull is another term that comes to mind.
Everyone I know who actually gets the station loves it.
I’ve never lived in an area that actually carries it. But it sounds like (from what friends say) they just deliver straight news, w/o added intrigue and BS.
I am *fine* w/ that. It would be a welcome change from the Clown Show Entertainment “News” of the past several decades.
Sen Grassley’s statement:
https://www.grassley.senate.gov/news/news-releases/fbi-ignored-early-warnings-debunked-anti-trump-dossier-was-russian-disinformation
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or….
Dems are going batty.
LikeLiked by 4 people
There’s a vid of the Field Hospital being set up in Central Park, NYC by Samaritans Purse here.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8202125/National-Guard-New-York-City-picking-dead-bodies-Enterprise-rental-vans.html
…..and here we have it, folks………..NOVEMBER. He said it.
================
“Fauci made the remark on Friday in an interview with MSNBC host Brian Williams, who asked him whether voters should be able to vote by mail in the 2020 presidential election.
Fauci said that while this was not his area of expertise, ‘I would hope that by November we would have things under such control that we could have a real degree of normality.'”
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8210973/Dr-Fauci-says-return-degree-normality-November.html
So VP Pence stopped him from appearing on CNN and this little rat goes to MSNBC??? He is getting his marching orders from Hillary. Why can’t he shut up?? Praying President Trump will phase him out immediately. Slowly, but surely.
Kansas Supreme Court about an hour ago
The Kansas Supreme Court has voted to uphold an executive order by the state’s governor limiting the size of church gatherings on Easter Sunday, ending a dramatic legal clash in which the court was asked amid a global pandemic to decide between public health and religious liberty.
In a ruling issued on Saturday, the court said Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly was within her rights when she announced an order on Tuesday limiting religious gatherings in the state to 10 people. The ruling came after an extraordinary morning session in which the court’s seven justices heard oral arguments via videoconference in order to comply with social distancing guidelines.
https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/04/12/832644243/kansas-supreme-court-upholds-governors-order-limiting-the-size-of-easter-service?utm_campaign=npr&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_term=nprnews&utm_medium=social
Pelosi warns Trump not to reopen country too soon
“Speaker Nancy Pelosi signaled Thursday that the House is unlikely to return to session later this month, her clearest indication yet that Congress — like the rest of the country — could remain shuttered for weeks or even longer as the coronavirus crisis continues.
In a half-hour interview, Pelosi issued a stark warning to President Donald Trump, urging him not to prematurely reopen major segments of the country before the coronavirus is under control, which she said could further send the U.S. economy into a tailspin.”
