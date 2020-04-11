Dr. Fauci Now Says Coronavirus Models Did Not Drive National Health Policy…

This guy is sketchy. Sometimes within a 24 hour period Fauci will make a statement, then contradict the initial assertion, then attempt to cloud his own conflict with obtuse and wordy explanations. After watching for several weeks, we called it out HERE.
In an interview Friday night with Martha MacCallum Dr. Fauci now claims the now collapsing coronavirus prediction models never influenced national health policy. It’s a rather disingenuous claim given everything that has taken place.
There’s been a debate about possible political motives surrounding the panic he has created; the massive economic damage he has inflicted; and the conflicting assertions of National Institute of Allergy and Infections Diseases (NIAID) Director Dr. Anthony Fauci.
CTH identifies the motives as sketchy. He appears to use his position to advance theories and yet position himself to avoid scrutiny.
In other words, he’s a democrat. 😒
The sooner PDJT gets some top medical experts at his task force briefings who tell the public the truth, the better life will be.
I believe Fauci is starting to realize the Deep State/Left will set him up as the fall guy if things go south for them. The doctor must also realize he’s become a highly divisive partisan figure on a national level. Unless you are used to national politics, that is tough for someone to swallow that half the country hates your guts. It takes a certain personality type.
Not defending him, Fauci is little more than a minion working for the Left’s usual overlords. He’s in way over his head.
From Armstrong economics….
Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci MUST be stopped. Robert Kennedy, Jr., Chairman, Children’s Health Defense, has come out with a warning: “Vaccines, for Bill Gates, are a strategic philanthropy that feeds his many vaccine-related businesses (including Microsoft’s ambition to control a global vaccination ID enterprise) and give him dictatorial control of global health policy.”
It is true that India has broken funding ties with Bill Gates. The decision is seen as part of India’s broader clampdown on non-governmental funding which we should also adopt in the CDC, NIH, and WHO. Gates has dominated world health and has been using an authoritarian approach to force his agenda on the world. Now Former Rep. Ron Paul has also come out urging Trump to fire Dr. Fauci for he is a ‘fraud’ leading coronavirus response. Ron Paul, many may not realize, is actually a medical doctor. He has come out, and I 100% agree, Fauci must be terminated ASAP. Ron Paul wrote:
“Even the bad guys are admitting it, and that is they made these dire predictions so that they could go ahead and destroy peoples’ civil liberties and spend a lot of money and make up an excuse on why the stock market actually went down — all kinds of things by having this coronavirus event blown way out of proportion,”
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/corruption/john-f-kennedy-jr-ron-paul-come-out-against-fauci-gates/
This guy Fauxi is a walking talking contradiction. I truly think he’s pulling the wool over the public’s eyes.
I read today that the Wuhan Viral Study Laboratory was doing these viral tests on animals since atleast 2014. So did Hillary and Obozo’s lover doctor through the WHO knew this all along.
In 2017 Fauxci foretold PDJT would have a serious pandemic to deal with. All sounds suspicious to me.
I wonder how much money he is getting from Bill Gates.
BINGO NUFF SAID
Plenty, Grandma Covefe. And besides, who died and left Fauci boss? Or for that matter, Gates? Here’s what a top doc has to say about Dr.? Fauci.
▶Dr.SHIVA LIVE: We are at War. #FireFauci. End the Shutdown. 10/4/20
Which one or more types is Dr. Fauci? Remember this is the swooned guy who wanted to make sure Hillary knows he loves her. This is the mini shrimpy guy who suggested to have Brad Pitts play him in SNL.
Snippet from https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/321649#types
Delusions of grandeur can manifest in virtually limitless ways. Some of the most common types include:
an inflated belief in one’s own importance, such as having the power to end war
a belief that one is famous or occupies a high position in society
a belief that one is a religious leader
a belief in one’s ability to live forever
a false belief that one cannot be harmed by disease or injury
an inflated sense of intelligence
a belief that one possesses magical skills, such as the ability to read minds
This entire Chinese Wuhan Coronavirus farce needs to end. It is becoming clearer the “experts”, Fauci/Birx, have sold everyone a bill of faulty goods that will do more damage in the long-term than good. We are in need of voices of reason that know how to balance the Chinese Wuhan Coronavirus and a citizenry that needs a healthy economy to thrive.
The fact that he’s demonstrably a Democrat (donated to Hillary, as I recall) is a good thing. In late January he was saying that he didn’t think coronavirus was something Americans needed to worry about. As late as March 9th, he was telling people to go on cruises. So if anyone claims that the President was too sanguine about the virus, the President can reply – correctly – that he was no more sanguine than the Left’s vaunted hero, Fauci.
As far as the models, I’d cut him some slack. Even now, we have no earthly idea what percentage of the overall population has been exposed to the virus. The serological tests have only recently been deployed. Their accuracy varies and the selection of those tested is perhaps unrepresentative of the population at large. Back about five weeks ago when the WHO was projecting an average fatality rate of 3.4%, Fauci was publicly stating that he expected it to be less than 1% – and perhaps well under 1%.
As far as the total net deaths from the virus, even with an incidence fatality rate of only .4%, if treatments don’t prove fantastically effective, the eventual infection of most of the population would result in deaths far outstripping the very short term projection – model – of the Washington State team. I believe Fauci has been stating his honest opinions.
I agree.
For the past… what… month? two months?… all we’ve heard about is three things:
1.) “Flattening the curve”
2.) “Social distancing”
3.) “Models”
So now I take it #3 is whatevs. And it seems maybe #1 wasn’t really an issue after all? Which leaves us with #2.
Number Two, indeed.
Flattening the curve was never a solution unto itself. Arguably it seemed prudent to slow the infection rate so that hospitals could ready themselves and treatments could be proposed, developed and agreed upon. Still, since no treatment is proving to be the cure-all – including hydroxychloroquine, remdesivir and Tocilizumab – and since totally suppressing the virus is unlikely (all of the Asian “success” countries are seeing a resurgence of the virus), the eventual death toll could still be a seven figure number in the US alone. That doesn’t mean we should maintain these lockdowns much longer. It does mean that we could be a long way from being done with this virus – if we ever are.
Touché
Facial expressions in both photos. Vice President Pence and President Trump : “ Oh s&#t !”
