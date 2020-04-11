Dr. Fauci Now Says Coronavirus Models Did Not Drive National Health Policy…

This guy is sketchy. Sometimes within a 24 hour period Fauci will make a statement, then contradict the initial assertion, then attempt to cloud his own conflict with obtuse and wordy explanations. After watching for several weeks, we called it out HERE.

In an interview Friday night with Martha MacCallum Dr. Fauci now claims the now collapsing coronavirus prediction models never influenced national health policy. It’s a rather disingenuous claim given everything that has taken place.

There’s been a debate about possible political motives surrounding the panic he has created; the massive economic damage he has inflicted; and the conflicting assertions of National Institute of Allergy and Infections Diseases (NIAID) Director Dr. Anthony Fauci.

CTH identifies the motives as sketchy. He appears to use his position to advance theories and yet position himself to avoid scrutiny.