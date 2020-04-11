Bill Maher: The Naming of The Flu…

One of those odd times when Bill Maher finds himself on the same side as the rebel alliance; pointing out a transparent truth the moonbats refuse to accept. WATCH:
One of those odd times when Bill Maher finds himself on the same side as the rebel alliance; pointing out a transparent truth the moonbats refuse to accept. WATCH:
Of all those leftist celebs Maher is correct on issues more than most.
Extremist Islam, Free Speech. To name a couple.
That said he’s still extremely dangerous on most issues having a big platform and bullhorn to get his message out.
Maher is no fan of free speech HE disagrees with. Like every Leftoid that way.
But he’s the only one who had the stones to criticize Islam.
A couple more synapses firing than most Communists
Maher gets in right about once every three weeks. Not worth watching, especially with the foul mouth.
A stopped analog clock is accurate twice per day.
That has Bill Maher beat by a long shot.
But in this rare instance (log it!), he absolutely nailed the truth dead center.
PS – “Hot Pockets“?? What a strange selection for an analogy….
Code for obesity.
The virus didn’t come from a bat. It was lab derived.
Unless there has been updated evidence to the contrary, most reports from the outset stated that this particular coronavirus originated in bats and may have been genetically modified in a lab.
This is the Chinese researcher who was doing the research on this virus at the Wuhan lab. I don’t think we have any doubt the virus escaped from the lab. I am certain our IC knows exactly what happened and how, and so does the Chinese government. China can not be trusted to handle this type of research in the future.
When this is contained and we have treatments rolled out, we should approach the rest of the world to join us in monitoring the shut down of the Wuhan lab to be sure China doesn’t just move it somewhere else. Then continuing monitoring of ALL Chinese labs, much like nuclear monitoring of countries that have given up their nuke programs.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/huge-exclusive-chinese-doctor-shi-zhengli-ran-coronavirus-research-wuhan-us-project-shut-dhs-2014-risky-prior-leak-killed-researcher/
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/04/01/u-s-intel-confirms-china-hid-severity-coronavirus-outbreak/
Wow
He is still a democrat and has no problem labeling conservatives or people he disagrees with as racist. He owns the idiocy of the left, in my opinion.
It is strange that Maher has a statue of Hillary in his back yard. Although the hair color was a little too dark.
Hillary is a bottle blonde.
I thoght it was Mao.
I will not give up Hot Pockets unless Jim Gaffigan says so.
Alexa, how long will the Corona virus last?
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/alexa-spoof-is-brilliant/
Priceless!!😆
He was hoping for a ruined economy not that long ago as a means to getting rid of our dear PDJT. I sort of liked him many years back, but he’s dead to me.
That said, hopefully his rant makes a few of his viewers stop and think before they next field the need for spewing their social justice nonsense.
Meanwhile, loved the Chik Fil-A moo cows 🐮
Happy Easter Ya’ll
Must be the end of word…Bill Maher says something I can get behind.
I prefer either:
Wuhan Virus
or
Wuhan-Bat Virus.
Top many viruses come out of China… need a more specific name.
Edit: Too…
Xi’s Disease or CCP-19.
WuFlu.
Well done, Mr. Maher.
my dad was an I and R platoon sgt in ww2. mahers old man was in his outfit. dad said he was an ass too.
Thanks to your dad we have confirmation: (_!_) + (_!_) = (_!_) 2
Chinese Communist Party Virus (CCPV-19)
Xi Pooh Flu is proud of the Chinese Coronavirus Communist Party Cadre efforts ensuring the world has been informed that the Wuhan Flu did not originate in China.
Except its worse that Maher knows…. CHINA created the friggin thing – literally to use as a weapon. A fantastic first doco on it here – Epoch Times does it right.
Great rant and from the left side of the American bed.
The US consulate sent a message to all Americans registered with the consulate, particularly Black Americans to get out of Guangzhou. The police and government has been throwing Africans in quarantine, evicting them from residences, will not serve them in shops and so on. There is a district in Guangzhou, Yuexiu where they generally live. Locally they call it chocolate town.
African diplomats are shouting at the CCP whilst the MFA denies it is happening.👇
👇
👇
👇
Bill Maher: 🎯
Calling it chinavirus still works for me. I’ve never though naming a virus after a beer sounded like anything other than the beer had mold, instead of it being a human disease.
Agreed ‘sherryoftexas’; “CoronaVirus” is too much like “Brown Bottle Flu”. I’ve been using WuFlu and Chinese Virus myself.
When a liberal agrees with you back up and put your hand on your gun, they mean you harm.
He was fine until he blamed “racists” for “targeting” Chinese people ans when he said Americans would not stop eating hot pockets if we learned it was deadly. You see, for people like maher, Americans are STILL stupid. I would love to see the evidence of those “racists” (i.e Trump supporters) who were targeting Chinese people in this country because of the Wuhan virus. Did some drive by “journalist” make the claim and every one else have been running with it? Where did it happen? When?
And no bill, if American’s were practicing some strange cultural eating habit that every few years was causing chaos around the world and killing people, you can bet your bottom dollar it would have been banned.
