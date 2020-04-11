Bill Maher: The Naming of The Flu…

One of those odd times when Bill Maher finds himself on the same side as the rebel alliance; pointing out a transparent truth the moonbats refuse to accept. WATCH:

36 Responses to Bill Maher: The Naming of The Flu…

  1. Will J. says:
    April 11, 2020 at 10:18 pm

    Of all those leftist celebs Maher is correct on issues more than most.

    Extremist Islam, Free Speech. To name a couple.

    That said he’s still extremely dangerous on most issues having a big platform and bullhorn to get his message out.

  2. Reserved55 says:
    April 11, 2020 at 10:18 pm

    A couple more synapses firing than most Communists

  3. Paul B. says:
    April 11, 2020 at 10:20 pm

    Maher gets in right about once every three weeks. Not worth watching, especially with the foul mouth.

  4. GB Bari says:
    April 11, 2020 at 10:21 pm

    A stopped analog clock is accurate twice per day.
    That has Bill Maher beat by a long shot.

    But in this rare instance (log it!), he absolutely nailed the truth dead center.

  5. Muthaucker says:
    April 11, 2020 at 10:22 pm

    The virus didn’t come from a bat. It was lab derived.

  6. LafnH20 says:
    April 11, 2020 at 10:23 pm

    Wow

  7. Linda K. says:
    April 11, 2020 at 10:24 pm

    He is still a democrat and has no problem labeling conservatives or people he disagrees with as racist. He owns the idiocy of the left, in my opinion.

  8. Sun Yat Sen says:
    April 11, 2020 at 10:30 pm

    It is strange that Maher has a statue of Hillary in his back yard. Although the hair color was a little too dark.

  9. allhail2 says:
    April 11, 2020 at 10:35 pm

    I will not give up Hot Pockets unless Jim Gaffigan says so.

  11. lisabrqwc says:
    April 11, 2020 at 10:39 pm

    He was hoping for a ruined economy not that long ago as a means to getting rid of our dear PDJT. I sort of liked him many years back, but he’s dead to me.

    That said, hopefully his rant makes a few of his viewers stop and think before they next field the need for spewing their social justice nonsense.

    Meanwhile, loved the Chik Fil-A moo cows 🐮

    Happy Easter Ya’ll

    Happy Easter

  12. mazziflol says:
    April 11, 2020 at 10:40 pm

    Must be the end of word…Bill Maher says something I can get behind.

    Liked by 3 people

  13. Perot Conservative says:
    April 11, 2020 at 10:41 pm

    I prefer either:

    Wuhan Virus

    or

    Wuhan-Bat Virus.

    Top many viruses come out of China… need a more specific name.

  14. DesertRain says:
    April 11, 2020 at 10:43 pm

    Well done, Mr. Maher.

    Liked by 1 person

  15. gary says:
    April 11, 2020 at 10:44 pm

    my dad was an I and R platoon sgt in ww2. mahers old man was in his outfit. dad said he was an ass too.

  16. Mr Lawson says:
    April 11, 2020 at 10:45 pm

    Chinese Communist Party Virus (CCPV-19)

    Liked by 4 people

  17. Parker Longbaugh says:
    April 11, 2020 at 10:45 pm

    Xi Pooh Flu is proud of the Chinese Coronavirus Communist Party Cadre efforts ensuring the world has been informed that the Wuhan Flu did not originate in China.

    Liked by 1 person

  18. Heika says:
    April 11, 2020 at 10:45 pm

    Except its worse that Maher knows…. CHINA created the friggin thing – literally to use as a weapon. A fantastic first doco on it here – Epoch Times does it right.

    Liked by 1 person

  19. A2 says:
    April 11, 2020 at 10:46 pm

    Great rant and from the left side of the American bed.

    The US consulate sent a message to all Americans registered with the consulate, particularly Black Americans to get out of Guangzhou. The police and government has been throwing Africans in quarantine, evicting them from residences, will not serve them in shops and so on. There is a district in Guangzhou, Yuexiu where they generally live. Locally they call it chocolate town.

    African diplomats are shouting at the CCP whilst the MFA denies it is happening.👇

    👇

    👇

    👇

  20. T2020 says:
    April 11, 2020 at 10:50 pm

    Bill Maher: 🎯

    Like

  21. sherryoftexas says:
    April 11, 2020 at 10:53 pm

    Calling it chinavirus still works for me. I’ve never though naming a virus after a beer sounded like anything other than the beer had mold, instead of it being a human disease.

    Liked by 1 person

  22. Pale rider says:
    April 11, 2020 at 11:01 pm

    When a liberal agrees with you back up and put your hand on your gun, they mean you harm.

    Like

  23. CountryClassVulgarian says:
    April 11, 2020 at 11:11 pm

    He was fine until he blamed “racists” for “targeting” Chinese people ans when he said Americans would not stop eating hot pockets if we learned it was deadly. You see, for people like maher, Americans are STILL stupid. I would love to see the evidence of those “racists” (i.e Trump supporters) who were targeting Chinese people in this country because of the Wuhan virus. Did some drive by “journalist” make the claim and every one else have been running with it? Where did it happen? When?

    And no bill, if American’s were practicing some strange cultural eating habit that every few years was causing chaos around the world and killing people, you can bet your bottom dollar it would have been banned.

    Like

