White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 2:00pm ET Livestream…

Posted on April 10, 2020 by

Unfortunately, with President Trump effectively communicating the latest information on the federal efforts to mitigate COVID-19, more corporate U.S. resistance media have decided not to carry the live broadcasts from the White House task force briefings.

Today at 2:00pm ET the White House will hold a briefing for the public and media on the latest mitigation efforts against the coronavirus. [Livestream Links Below]

White House Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream

.

.

This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, CDC, Coronavirus, media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

491 Responses to White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 2:00pm ET Livestream…

Older Comments
  1. fred5678 says:
    April 10, 2020 at 3:46 pm

    Reporter Peter wants POTUS to make statements to be more autocratic.

    MSM next day headline “Trump is a dictator!. We told you he is Hitler”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
      April 10, 2020 at 3:49 pm

      Fake news fake journalist #1: “Why aren’t you issuing a nationwide stay-at-home order?????”
      Fake news fake journalist #2: “By what authority are you allowed to issue a nationwide stay-at-home order?????”

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  2. bambamtakethat says:
    April 10, 2020 at 3:46 pm

    BOOM!!

    THE PRESIDENT will make the decision.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  3. bambamtakethat says:
    April 10, 2020 at 3:48 pm

    Pray, for our PRESIDENT and us.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. sunnyflower5 says:
    April 10, 2020 at 3:48 pm

    Did the 2.2. Million dead Model include social distancing ?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Reserved55 says:
    April 10, 2020 at 3:49 pm

    There is nothing data driven in you theoretical models.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. nimrodman says:
    April 10, 2020 at 3:50 pm

    “the models keep modifying themselves”

    ooooooook, fine

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  7. The Gipper Lives says:
    April 10, 2020 at 3:50 pm

    Huh–there was no Chinese Agent-reporter there today.

    Except Acosta.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  8. John Obidienzo says:
    April 10, 2020 at 3:50 pm

    The Very Stable Genius defeats genius virus! Gotta love it,

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • letjusticeprevail2014 says:
      April 10, 2020 at 3:57 pm

      So, the genius “Experts on Pandemics” were clueless about dampening the spread of COVID 19 by reducing human contact? That doesn’t make them look very “expert” does it?

      No wonder their initial projections were so wrong.

      Like

      Reply
  9. Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
    April 10, 2020 at 3:51 pm

    Those of you who complain about the changing projections don’t seem to understand that changing behavior by so many citizens (including myself) changes the infection and death rate, but there’s a time lag. You don’t see the effects of behavior changes right away, you see them 5 days later, a week later, 2 weeks later.

    But if you want to do your own data collection and analysis, by all means do the hard work …

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • QuiAudetVincit says:
      April 10, 2020 at 3:56 pm

      Is that why the models with same the social-distancing assumptions–for noncompliance with which Dr. Birx has rapped our knuckles at least once–over time have been changing so much?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Dave says:
      April 10, 2020 at 3:56 pm

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • realitycheck6 says:
      April 10, 2020 at 3:58 pm

      does NOT change the total number of cases over time ….. no need to do our own data collection, its already out there. One source is https://covid19.healthdata.org/united-states-of-america. …..

      Infections shows up within days, cases normally resolve within 2 weeks … 1and 2 month lockdown?

      Want to learn ? : https://www.biorxiv.org/

      Like

      Reply
    • California Joe says:
      April 10, 2020 at 4:01 pm

      Hard work by The Bill Gates Foundation to tank the economy, put millions of Americans out of work and elect Joe Biden as President. Even Italy with a dysfunctional medical system and dysfunctional government had only 15,000 deaths (mostly elderly people over 80) at the exact time when IHMI came out with a draconian 2.2 million American deaths due to the Coronavirus.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • realitycheck6 says:
      April 10, 2020 at 4:20 pm

      entire thread : Alex Berenson
      @AlexBerenson
      ·
      4h
      Replying to
      @AlexBerenson
      2/ But it’s crucial to understand WHY they failed.

      There is a TIME LAG between infection, symptoms, hospitalization, ICU care, and death. 5 days on average from infection to symptoms, several more days to hospitalization, 2-3 more to ICU care. These are averages, but correct.
      Alex Berenson
      @AlexBerenson
      ·
      4h
      3/ The models assumed (not unreasonably) that in places like New York, lockdowns had come TOO LATE. Between March 17 and March 25, hospitalizations in NY rose 7X. The models assumed that because of the time lag, the rise would go on UNTIL THE EFFECTS OF THE LOCKDOWN KICKED IN…
      Alex Berenson
      @AlexBerenson
      ·
      4h
      4/ By that point, >5,000 new patients every day would need hospitalization – and ultimately New York would need 140,000 hospital beds and 30,000-40,000 ventilators. (Remember those numbers?)
      Alex Berenson
      @AlexBerenson
      ·
      4h
      5/ BUT THE MODELS WERE WRONG. After March 25, new hospitalizations remained roughly flat in NY for the next 10 days. Now they have plunged. That’s why the overflow in NYC is basically empty. (Outside NY, the trends are similar, and it doesn’t matter when the lockdowns started.)
      Alex Berenson
      @AlexBerenson
      ·
      4h
      6/ Now, there are several possible reasonable arguments around this, including that voluntary social distancing had some effect before the lockdown. And there’s a much broader question as to what is happening right now in Spain and Italy – or Japan, or Sweden.
      Alex Berenson
      @AlexBerenson
      ·
      4h
      7/ But before we can have that debate, everyone needs to underestimate that the models didn’t fail last week because they UNDERESTIMATED the effect of the lockdowns. They failed because they OVERESTIMATED the effect. Anyone who says otherwise just doesn’t understand the lag.

      Like

      Reply
      • Robert Smith says:
        April 10, 2020 at 4:52 pm

        NYC locked down after the west coast by a good amount.

        But at any rate there was still a lot of underground socializing that people did at least during the early parts of the lock down.

        Like

        Reply
    • mimbler says:
      April 10, 2020 at 4:27 pm

      The models had fully taken social distancing into their calculations. They were just bad models. The model without social distancing forecast over 2 million dead. The model with social distancing forecast 100 to 200 thousand dead.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  10. Bogeyfree says:
    April 10, 2020 at 3:51 pm

    My second rant,

    How many hospitalized patients have been given hydroxychloroquine?

    And of these hospitalized patients who have been given hydroxychloroquine, how many of them have recovered or been released?

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
      April 10, 2020 at 3:54 pm

      How would you determine that it’s that drug which had an effect? You can’t look at anecdotal data. You can let people use the drugs but you can’t conclude anything about it. You need to have a formal randomized trial for that.

      Like

      Reply
      • QuiAudetVincit says:
        April 10, 2020 at 3:56 pm

        There are randomized trials showing effect. P values <.05 and everything

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • Ray Runge says:
        April 10, 2020 at 3:59 pm

        And you advocate to let more people die rather than believe the successful reports of HCQ employment against COVID throughout the world.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • nimrodman says:
        April 10, 2020 at 4:04 pm

        all the people who have recovered on hydroxychloroquine will now have the luxury of awaiting the results of those “formal randomized trials”

        … calmly, since they no longer face death

        Liked by 7 people

        Reply
      • California Joe says:
        April 10, 2020 at 4:06 pm

        …..according to who, Super Elite Coveffe, you? If a patient is struggling with the virus and after a dose of HCQ immediately begins to improve that’s enough for most Americans to warrant using it especially when there’s no downside. The British Army has been taking quinine for 250 years to treat malaria. Winston Churchill said quinine saved more lives in the British Army than all the doctors in England!

        Liked by 6 people

        Reply
      • Bogeyfree says:
        April 10, 2020 at 4:07 pm

        The random trial is those who are hospitalized who have not taken hydroxychloroquine

        So that is the compare group!

        This clinical trial could have been completed in a week IMO if not for the Fauci anti-hydroxychloroquine group.

        Take 2,000 hospitalized CV patients from all from different age groups and give then the Trump Cocktail for 5 days.

        Then take 2,000 hospitalized Cv from the same mix of age groups and give them nothing.

        Monitor for 5-6 days and see who got better faster!

        Pretty simple in my book.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
      • El Torito says:
        April 10, 2020 at 4:46 pm

        Ever hear of “off label?”

        Like

        Reply
  11. booger71 says:
    April 10, 2020 at 3:52 pm

    People die everyday….straw man argument.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Debra says:
      April 10, 2020 at 4:00 pm

      Thousands of people die everyday.

      Just that these days, MIRACULOUSLY, no one is dying of all the ‘old favorites’: pneumonia, heart attack, natural cause . . .

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • Ellis says:
        April 10, 2020 at 4:18 pm

        Every death is attributed to cv if someone tested positive. Have a heart attack, the virus killed you. 90 years old with diabetes and lung cancer from smoking for 70 years, the virus killed you. The numbers are greatly inflated.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • mimbler says:
          April 10, 2020 at 4:30 pm

          Yes, this morning I saw that a 97 year old veteran died of corona virus. They say he had zero symptoms, but tested positive after death. And I’m not kidding, even though this sounds like satire.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
  12. Niagara Frontier says:
    April 10, 2020 at 3:53 pm

    So the press wants a guarantee that nobody will ever again die from the virus after the economy restarts. I’m tearing out what little hair I have left in my head. People just can’t be this stupid.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. JohnCasper says:
    April 10, 2020 at 3:53 pm

    I envision Hell as having to listen to Birx for the rest of eternity.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  14. bertdilbert says:
    April 10, 2020 at 3:54 pm

    The press are now expecting Trump to lead them. This is an interesting turn of events….

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. sunnyflower5 says:
    April 10, 2020 at 3:54 pm

    Staying at home leads to death
    The media just ask about people not getting their paychecks, rents due, ect.

    Reopening the country is a important, informed decision.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. amanda4321 says:
    April 10, 2020 at 3:54 pm

    Dr. Shiva (running for Senate against the fake Indian)
    Petition to FIRE FAUCI!!!
    Sign at link
    https://shiva4senate.com/petition-fire-fauci/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Paitience says:
    April 10, 2020 at 3:56 pm

    WHO caught holding the “bag”

    Like

    Reply
  18. Ray Runge says:
    April 10, 2020 at 3:56 pm

    Testing and models remain the focus of medical authorities contributing to the daily pressers.

    Question, Where is the practicing clinicians that can address the current treatments being employed? What treatments and what type of clinics can be utilized to better assure that a large part of the population can obtain the treatments?

    As mitigation is always a topic, Why not include treatment in the early stages of the illness as part of the mitigation effort?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • mimbler says:
      April 10, 2020 at 4:33 pm

      Not to mention that we shut down the economy to use social distancing. There are zero clinical trials to show that it is effective. Now, I think it does help, but I think hydroxychloroquine does as well. Why does only the cheap remedy need clinical trials to have the endorsement of Fauci?

      Like

      Reply
  19. petszmom says:
    April 10, 2020 at 3:56 pm

    It is getting to where i cant listen to these doctors anymore. It reminds me of being in my high school english teacher’s class after eating a tex mex enchilada lunch special with extra cheese, chili, and jalapenos. Very sleepy, nauseous, and nothing being learned.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
    April 10, 2020 at 3:57 pm

    I agree with Trump. WHO knew this was going to blow up into a disaster but failed to act promptly because the head wanted to spare China the embarrassment.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Mo says:
      April 10, 2020 at 4:01 pm

      First thing you have said that all the people you called you people agree with.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Mist'ears Mom says:
      April 10, 2020 at 4:56 pm

      The WHO, CDC and NIH all wanted this to blow up. They are all globalists and America haters.
      This manipulation of the people has shown them exactly what they need to do to create mass panic and control how people live their lives in a freedom Constitutional republic.
      This will not be the first time nor the last.
      Look what happened to us after 9/11.
      They are controlling how we live – have no doubt about it, this was engineered and had a purpose.

      Like

      Reply
  21. Patience says:
    April 10, 2020 at 3:57 pm

    Jim Acaustic
    >loser

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  23. Mo says:
    April 10, 2020 at 3:58 pm

    ACOSTA with the happy talk LMAO screw u acosta

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. nimrodman says:
    April 10, 2020 at 3:58 pm

    “There’s nothing happy about it, Jim (death, illness)”

    Turned Acosta’s “happy-talk” gotcha phrase back on him

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  25. Patience says:
    April 10, 2020 at 3:59 pm

    “This in not happy talk”
    >Maybe it is for you

    This is sad talk…… Because I’m talking about death……. Economics
    >This is the real deal

    “I have to make the biggest decision of my life”

    I LOVE me MY President Trump !!!!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  26. Tl Howard says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:01 pm

    Acosta drives me up a wall, but every day Trump calls on him, sometimes several times a session.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. fred5678 says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:01 pm

    Acosta has begun his usual string of 12 sequential questions, starting with OUTRAGEOUS “happy talk” statement while interrupting POTUS. Slime ball of the century.

    POTUS should say — “Only 6 questions and NO interruptions, Jimmy!”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  28. sunnyflower5 says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:01 pm

    I missed the Happy Talk, Acosta.
    What a foolish “question” — which is his own false misinterpretation which he sells on CNN.
    Could he be more despicable?
    Amazing how each challenge has been met by our President and our coronavirus task force, military, private sector, medical community, ect.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  29. booger71 says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:01 pm

    CNN is the network of NO No NO

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. bambamtakethat says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:03 pm

    The head of a hospital was recently fired for wanting PRESIDENT TRUMP supporters to get sick and be allowed to die. ….

    So Acosta…..not all medical health care providers are good people…bad people in EVERY profession….including JOURNALISM.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  31. Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:05 pm

    Trump is right again. If we had kept everything open we would see many many more deaths. Why the dump fake news fake reporter thinks we’re like Sweden, what an idiot.

    Sweden # of cases right now: 9,685
    Sweden # of deaths right now: 870 (almost 9%)

    They’re not doing very well.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
      April 10, 2020 at 4:11 pm

      US cases: 486.994
      deaths: 18022 (3.7%)

      Sweden has a COVID-19 fatality rate more than twice ours. Nobody should be applauding Sweden right now.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Lady in Red says:
        April 10, 2020 at 4:29 pm

        Personally, I wish I were in Sweden right now where I could live more freely. Never thought I would consider Sweden more free than the US, but here we are… I would never choose safety over my freedom.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • realitycheck6 says:
      April 10, 2020 at 4:12 pm

      number of identified cases is NOT the total number of people infected …. Sweden has the additional problem of limited heath resources : https://covid19.healthdata.org/sweden

      Like

      Reply
    • alligatriot says:
      April 10, 2020 at 4:23 pm

      Sweden is hoping the herd-immunity approach is the best in the long-run. Norway, similar to the U.K. and U.S. is counting on severe restrictions to save the day.

      The actual approach being used by Sweden sounds very similar to what we are doing currently in Florida:

      (FTA)
      “Everyone in Sweden is urged to stay at home if they are at all sick (even a mild cough or sore throat), practice social distancing, avoid non-essential travel within the country, work from home if possible, follow good hygiene practices, and avoid non-essential visits to elderly people or hospitals. People aged over 70 or in risk groups are advised to avoid social contact as much as possible.”

      Whether either of these methods is more effective than the other we won’t know until some future time.

      A Norwegian official who was critical of the Swedish method was probably the most accurate, when he said: “Therefore, nobody knows what the best strategy is in the long term.”

      The trick will be what type of civilization we will have left once the little bugs finish their job. But enough about government and reporters ……

      https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2020/04/norway-and-sweden-conduct-an-experiment.php

      Like

      Reply
  32. Mo says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:06 pm

    Now add all the bankrupt citizens they saved

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. bertdilbert says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:06 pm

    Yesterday Trump walked out and left them with Pence. Like a negotiating tactic.

    Today he has turned this into a personal conversation with reporters. Trump is a master at this.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  34. nimrodman says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:07 pm

    “Thank you very much”

    translation:

    “OK, I’ve had enough”

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  35. fred5678 says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:07 pm

    CNN has now cut off the feed, I assume as soon as Acosta was done ranting.

    Like

    Reply
  36. booger71 says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:07 pm

    There was the patented Fauci wave

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. Og Oggilby says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:08 pm

    “I have a big decision coming up…and I hope to God it’s the right decision.”

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  38. Publius2016 says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:08 pm

    45 is the Master VSG!

    Greatest summary ever! Owns the downside but signals HOPE!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  39. Liberty Forge says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:08 pm

    Hart’s Island. President Trump just mentioned Hart’s Island.

    Hart’s Island is used by NYC as a potter’s field, and has been for many, many years.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hart_Island_(Bronx)

    Yes, there are mass burials on this island. Those buried are unclaimed people. They either have no family, or did not have the financial means to pay for burial.

    There are no more bodies being buried there during this crisis — than there normally is!

    It was really deceitful for the media to proclaim that there is — and sad that President Trump took the bait.

    Like

    Reply
  40. realeyecandy1 says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:09 pm

    And he REPEATEDLY said today that BOTH Birx and Fauci have told him OVER and OVER that CUOMO did NOT need the OVER THE TOP equipment that he got on tv and CRIED ABOUT

    Trump pitting the doctors against Cuomo and the NY governor NOW ….haha …he’s gonna destroy Cuomo along with the media narrative

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  41. Bogeyfree says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:10 pm

    When doctors are allowed, ordered or told to record the cause of death of their patients who actually died from other causes such as heart disease, diabetes, pneumonia, normal flu, Alzheimer’s, etc as a COVID-19 death simply because they had CV SYMPTOMS or because they were AROUND a COVID-19 infected person…….

    You know we have a MAJOR problem in the accuracy of the reported CV death count.

    So, not only IMO are the models way off, they are allowing, instructing deaths to be counted as COVID deaths who should IMO be recorded as death by something completely different.

    It’s not very hard to reach a high CV death count when you can “borrow” or assign CV death counts from virtually the full gambit of actual deaths of thousands of Americans, every day.

    On average 7,400 Americans die everyday.

    My bet is, if someone looked back and took the actual day by day daily American deaths in total recorded for these past 30 days, we would see nearly the same average daily number of deaths at around 7,400.

    And if that were to pan out the next question should be how is that possible if we have been inundated with all these NEW CV deaths, right?

    The reality is IMO, it is primarily a game of slight of hand. For example,

    I had terminal cancer but was observed coughing near my time of death so I died of CV

    I had pneumonia but had a fever at the time of my death so I died of CV

    I had diabetes but a family member tested positive for CV so I died of CV.

    See how easy this game is.

    For example if 20,000 are counted as CV deaths over the past 30 days then this should work out to be an ADDITIONAL 667 NEW deaths vs last year since there was no CV last year.

    So, in this case the daily average of Americans deaths for the past 30 days should be around 8,067 vs 7,400 or an increase of 9% above our avg.

    When someone takes the time to do the research and if over these past 30 days there was not a significant spike in the daily average total death count in America then IMO we have all been had!

    Plain and simple!

    Numbers don’t lie but liars do figure!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  42. bertdilbert says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:12 pm

    Trump left the room without Acosta yelling out a nasty question as he exited. This is change.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Publius2016 says:
      April 10, 2020 at 4:15 pm

      45 gave Acosta all day and then hit homerun after homerun…

      45 used science in the debate and Acosta could not answer anything…worse than the guy who didn’t know the price of oil!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • bertdilbert says:
        April 10, 2020 at 4:18 pm

        Trump now has the press eating out of his hand. Hope he does not run out of peanuts! School is in session and Trump is the teacher.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Ninja7 says:
        April 10, 2020 at 4:31 pm

        Publius2016, Maybe not worse, once one starts scrapping the bottom of the barrel, you really can’t go lower. 🤔🤔

        Once they are in the basement, you usually stop. Do they? No, they continue to blast their way into the subbasement, when they reach the last subbasement, guess they will work on bedrock 🤗😊😉🤣😂😁

        Love President Donald J Trump, 😙😗😘😍

        Like

        Reply
    • The Gipper Lives says:
      April 10, 2020 at 4:16 pm

      Acosta tried to trap him with his ‘Will you obey the Doctors?’-question.

      Did you vote for Doctors? I didn’t.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • Ninja7 says:
      April 10, 2020 at 4:22 pm

      JMHO, He was so she’ll shocked that he couldn’t think of anything 🤗🤗🤗😊😆🤣

      Like

      Reply
  43. Publius2016 says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:13 pm

    Biggest news from today…45 will hear the opinions of alot of smart brilliant people and then, MAKE A DECISION!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • ParteaGirl says:
      April 10, 2020 at 4:24 pm

      I think Trump should do what he’s done all along and let the governors make the decision for their own state. I do think though, that they need a Presidential green light.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • riverelf says:
        April 10, 2020 at 4:52 pm

        Agree.

        Every time President Trump suggests something, people listen—hence so many more folks wearing masks this week (and, of course, mayors and governors and local tinpot dictators immediately try to top the President by issuing directives and threatening punishment for noncompliance).

        Green-light SHOULD work the same way, with anti-MAGA idiots outing themselves, naturally, and good guys lighting a fire under the economy.

        Like

        Reply
  44. Publius2016 says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:18 pm

    Can you imagine 2 hours of jujitsu after all day meetings and conference calls?

    45 is a 24/7-365.25 machine…45 looks straight into these demons eyes and never flinches…doesn’t hold back when appropriate and always negotiates…says to Opec+ we cover for Mexico now since Mexico will pays us later…deal?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  45. Chip Doctor says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:18 pm

    Man, I love me some President Trump! He is playing all of these people like a fiddle. This man is going to be the greatest hero this world has ever seen when this is over.

    These people, Birx and Fauci in particular, are enraged because he is pouring burning coals on their heads in front of the entire world. He is playing their game, with their rules and beating the living daylights out of them. Just like releasing the Ukraine call, nobody thought he would play their game. And they know he is winning.

    This next week is going to be huge. I have never been so confident in my President as I am right now. He’s got this!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  46. Mist'ears Mom says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:43 pm

    Bummer I missed it! any good news like when the country will be re=opened!

    Like

    Reply
  47. dow40kby2024 says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:43 pm

    Did Pence talk today? I didnt see him talk but I missed parts of briefing.

    Like

    Reply
  48. WeThePeople2016 says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:46 pm

    Like

    Reply
  50. Annie says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:55 pm

    think he is looking even younger the last couple of days…amazing. if it were most people they would have aged 20 yrs. in a week of this..

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s