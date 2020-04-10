White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 2:00pm ET Livestream…

Unfortunately, with President Trump effectively communicating the latest information on the federal efforts to mitigate COVID-19, more corporate U.S. resistance media have decided not to carry the live broadcasts from the White House task force briefings.
Today at 2:00pm ET the White House will hold a briefing for the public and media on the latest mitigation efforts against the coronavirus. [Livestream Links Below]
Reporter Peter wants POTUS to make statements to be more autocratic.
MSM next day headline “Trump is a dictator!. We told you he is Hitler”
Fake news fake journalist #1: “Why aren’t you issuing a nationwide stay-at-home order?????”
Fake news fake journalist #2: “By what authority are you allowed to issue a nationwide stay-at-home order?????”
Be a dictator or not they can’t decided – best just to take the opposite side of wherever POTUS is.
THE PRESIDENT will make the decision.
Pray, for our PRESIDENT and us.
Did the 2.2. Million dead Model include social distancing ?
Someone needs to develop a show on dead models, on the mystery channel or something. It would be a big hit. And then there’s dead-brained models, which is also entertaining…
WordPress, no!!! Wrong video, LOL!
This is (hopefully the one) – oops! 😀
Just about everybody cracks under enough pressure.
That model said 2.2 million dead if we did nothing, 1.1 million dead with social distancing.
and then because of the R0 being larger and SD the number was 100-200,000 then …….. 80,000 …. now 61,000
There is nothing data driven in you theoretical models.
“the models keep modifying themselves”
ooooooook, fine
“If the rule that you followed brought you to this place, of what use was the rule?”
– Anton Chigurh, No Country For Old Men
The best thing is they don’t know if you catch the WONTON SOUP VIRUS if you will get it again like in 6 months a year, 2 years a lifetime. Which basically tells me that when this comes around again they will be calling for a lockdown on everybody once more.
I do not think the public will be very happy with another lockdown ever.
Besides at the speed in which the scientists, doctors, nurses, engineers, corporations, and the public, pulled together and worked so diligently, that within a month, they had the Chinese Communist Party’s evil virus by the throat and it will be DEAD before the end of April.
This surely is prove positive, that these very same personalities could easily do it again…
THANK GOD!!!!
The models mutate faster than the virus.
dw- LOVE^^^^
Perfect dwpender!!!!!
“It’s evolution . . .”
Huh–there was no Chinese Agent-reporter there today.
Except Acosta.
The Very Stable Genius defeats genius virus! Gotta love it,
So, the genius “Experts on Pandemics” were clueless about dampening the spread of COVID 19 by reducing human contact? That doesn’t make them look very “expert” does it?
No wonder their initial projections were so wrong.
Those of you who complain about the changing projections don’t seem to understand that changing behavior by so many citizens (including myself) changes the infection and death rate, but there’s a time lag. You don’t see the effects of behavior changes right away, you see them 5 days later, a week later, 2 weeks later.
But if you want to do your own data collection and analysis, by all means do the hard work …
Is that why the models with same the social-distancing assumptions–for noncompliance with which Dr. Birx has rapped our knuckles at least once–over time have been changing so much?
EXACTLY …. they overshot drastically
does NOT change the total number of cases over time ….. no need to do our own data collection, its already out there. One source is https://covid19.healthdata.org/united-states-of-america. …..
Infections shows up within days, cases normally resolve within 2 weeks … 1and 2 month lockdown?
Want to learn ? : https://www.biorxiv.org/
Hard work by The Bill Gates Foundation to tank the economy, put millions of Americans out of work and elect Joe Biden as President. Even Italy with a dysfunctional medical system and dysfunctional government had only 15,000 deaths (mostly elderly people over 80) at the exact time when IHMI came out with a draconian 2.2 million American deaths due to the Coronavirus.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We probably only have about 5000 that are “of” COVID19. The rest are “with”. Biggest hoax yet. These people need to pay.
Very few over their regular rates of death which is what they are NOT telling us.
entire thread : Alex Berenson
@AlexBerenson
2/ But it’s crucial to understand WHY they failed.
There is a TIME LAG between infection, symptoms, hospitalization, ICU care, and death. 5 days on average from infection to symptoms, several more days to hospitalization, 2-3 more to ICU care. These are averages, but correct.
Alex Berenson
@AlexBerenson
3/ The models assumed (not unreasonably) that in places like New York, lockdowns had come TOO LATE. Between March 17 and March 25, hospitalizations in NY rose 7X. The models assumed that because of the time lag, the rise would go on UNTIL THE EFFECTS OF THE LOCKDOWN KICKED IN…
Alex Berenson
@AlexBerenson
·
4/ By that point, >5,000 new patients every day would need hospitalization – and ultimately New York would need 140,000 hospital beds and 30,000-40,000 ventilators. (Remember those numbers?)
Alex Berenson
@AlexBerenson
·
5/ BUT THE MODELS WERE WRONG. After March 25, new hospitalizations remained roughly flat in NY for the next 10 days. Now they have plunged. That’s why the overflow in NYC is basically empty. (Outside NY, the trends are similar, and it doesn’t matter when the lockdowns started.)
Alex Berenson
@AlexBerenson
·
6/ Now, there are several possible reasonable arguments around this, including that voluntary social distancing had some effect before the lockdown. And there’s a much broader question as to what is happening right now in Spain and Italy – or Japan, or Sweden.
Alex Berenson
@AlexBerenson
·
7/ But before we can have that debate, everyone needs to underestimate that the models didn’t fail last week because they UNDERESTIMATED the effect of the lockdowns. They failed because they OVERESTIMATED the effect. Anyone who says otherwise just doesn’t understand the lag.
NYC locked down after the west coast by a good amount.
But at any rate there was still a lot of underground socializing that people did at least during the early parts of the lock down.
LikeLike
The models had fully taken social distancing into their calculations. They were just bad models. The model without social distancing forecast over 2 million dead. The model with social distancing forecast 100 to 200 thousand dead.
My second rant,
How many hospitalized patients have been given hydroxychloroquine?
And of these hospitalized patients who have been given hydroxychloroquine, how many of them have recovered or been released?
LikeLiked by 11 people
How would you determine that it’s that drug which had an effect? You can’t look at anecdotal data. You can let people use the drugs but you can’t conclude anything about it. You need to have a formal randomized trial for that.
There are randomized trials showing effect. P values <.05 and everything
And you advocate to let more people die rather than believe the successful reports of HCQ employment against COVID throughout the world.
all the people who have recovered on hydroxychloroquine will now have the luxury of awaiting the results of those “formal randomized trials”
… calmly, since they no longer face death
…..according to who, Super Elite Coveffe, you? If a patient is struggling with the virus and after a dose of HCQ immediately begins to improve that’s enough for most Americans to warrant using it especially when there’s no downside. The British Army has been taking quinine for 250 years to treat malaria. Winston Churchill said quinine saved more lives in the British Army than all the doctors in England!
LikeLiked by 6 people
So that is the compare group!
This clinical trial could have been completed in a week IMO if not for the Fauci anti-hydroxychloroquine group.
Take 2,000 hospitalized CV patients from all from different age groups and give then the Trump Cocktail for 5 days.
Then take 2,000 hospitalized Cv from the same mix of age groups and give them nothing.
Monitor for 5-6 days and see who got better faster!
Pretty simple in my book.
Please please do not attempt to interject common sense into this discussion.
You are making far too much sense for anyone to pay attention.
MAGA!
Ever hear of “off label?”
People die everyday….straw man argument.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Just that these days, MIRACULOUSLY, no one is dying of all the ‘old favorites’: pneumonia, heart attack, natural cause . . .
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, this morning I saw that a 97 year old veteran died of corona virus. They say he had zero symptoms, but tested positive after death. And I’m not kidding, even though this sounds like satire.
So the press wants a guarantee that nobody will ever again die from the virus after the economy restarts. I’m tearing out what little hair I have left in my head. People just can’t be this stupid.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLike
“People just can’t be this stupid.”
Good one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Use the mask.
I envision Hell as having to listen to Birx for the rest of eternity.
Her voice could end the crisis. Worse than the cure…
LikeLiked by 2 people
I like her.
You have been social distancing too long, Howard.
Do you mean Dr. Blasey Ford II? #Metoo
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
Tl Howard – Listen to her voice and compare it to Blasey Ford – they are one in the same.
And I am NOT daffy or a lib. Just an observant treeper 😉
LikeLiked by 4 people
That you are.
A voice with no inflections, no music. A “dead” voice and too loud! I really do associate it with most leftist females.
You think her speech pattern is bad.. I DARE YOU to try and listen to our Dr. Death..Dr. Amy Acton in Ohio..I dare you…
To have to listen to both of them would be the worst corner of Hell.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
The press are now expecting Trump to lead them. This is an interesting turn of events….
LikeLiked by 2 people
The media just ask about people not getting their paychecks, rents due, ect.
Reopening the country is a important, informed decision.
Dr. Shiva (running for Senate against the fake Indian)
Petition to FIRE FAUCI!!!
Sign at link
https://shiva4senate.com/petition-fire-fauci/
WHO caught holding the “bag”
Testing and models remain the focus of medical authorities contributing to the daily pressers.
Question, Where is the practicing clinicians that can address the current treatments being employed? What treatments and what type of clinics can be utilized to better assure that a large part of the population can obtain the treatments?
As mitigation is always a topic, Why not include treatment in the early stages of the illness as part of the mitigation effort?
Not to mention that we shut down the economy to use social distancing. There are zero clinical trials to show that it is effective. Now, I think it does help, but I think hydroxychloroquine does as well. Why does only the cheap remedy need clinical trials to have the endorsement of Fauci?
It is getting to where i cant listen to these doctors anymore. It reminds me of being in my high school english teacher’s class after eating a tex mex enchilada lunch special with extra cheese, chili, and jalapenos. Very sleepy, nauseous, and nothing being learned.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
If ever.
Good point. Bureacrats only push paper.
I agree with Trump. WHO knew this was going to blow up into a disaster but failed to act promptly because the head wanted to spare China the embarrassment.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
The WHO, CDC and NIH all wanted this to blow up. They are all globalists and America haters.
This manipulation of the people has shown them exactly what they need to do to create mass panic and control how people live their lives in a freedom Constitutional republic.
This will not be the first time nor the last.
Look what happened to us after 9/11.
They are controlling how we live – have no doubt about it, this was engineered and had a purpose.
Jim Acaustic
Americans far more worried about loss of income than health during pandemic, poll finds
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/poll-during-coronavirus-us-far-more-worried-about-personal-finances?fbclid=IwAR0H1iq6wpY1dKu5awFQJKayvcbhRMBht5F0cNfARsiQ9DWPd8aV8vNmR_U
Those data points don’t fit into the Falsi/Brixentock models.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
“There’s nothing happy about it, Jim (death, illness)”
Turned Acosta’s “happy-talk” gotcha phrase back on him
“This in not happy talk”
>Maybe it is for you
This is sad talk…… Because I’m talking about death……. Economics
>This is the real deal
“I have to make the biggest decision of my life”
I LOVE me MY President Trump !!!!
Acosta drives me up a wall, but every day Trump calls on him, sometimes several times a session.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes, President Trump does. ha !!!!
>always
To expose him for the fraud that he is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
…. and we all learn more –than we would
by what (and how) our amazing President replies.
wants to be featured on Crooked News Network…higher ratings
Yes, Acosta usually opens the door for some major smack-down that is targeted to more than just Acosta.. keep asking dip-shit questions Jim.
Acosta is President Trump’s verbal punching bag.
Acosta has begun his usual string of 12 sequential questions, starting with OUTRAGEOUS “happy talk” statement while interrupting POTUS. Slime ball of the century.
POTUS should say — “Only 6 questions and NO interruptions, Jimmy!”
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
I missed the Happy Talk, Acosta.
What a foolish “question” — which is his own false misinterpretation which he sells on CNN.
Could he be more despicable?
Amazing how each challenge has been met by our President and our coronavirus task force, military, private sector, medical community, ect.
“Happy Talk” — must mean meeting challenges, solving problems, and keeping death as low as possible.
CNN is the network of NO No NO
The head of a hospital was recently fired for wanting PRESIDENT TRUMP supporters to get sick and be allowed to die. ….
So Acosta…..not all medical health care providers are good people…bad people in EVERY profession….including JOURNALISM.
Trump is right again. If we had kept everything open we would see many many more deaths. Why the dump fake news fake reporter thinks we’re like Sweden, what an idiot.
Sweden # of cases right now: 9,685
Sweden # of deaths right now: 870 (almost 9%)
They’re not doing very well.
LikeLiked by 3 people
deaths: 18022 (3.7%)
Sweden has a COVID-19 fatality rate more than twice ours. Nobody should be applauding Sweden right now.
Personally, I wish I were in Sweden right now where I could live more freely. Never thought I would consider Sweden more free than the US, but here we are… I would never choose safety over my freedom.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
The actual approach being used by Sweden sounds very similar to what we are doing currently in Florida:
(FTA)
“Everyone in Sweden is urged to stay at home if they are at all sick (even a mild cough or sore throat), practice social distancing, avoid non-essential travel within the country, work from home if possible, follow good hygiene practices, and avoid non-essential visits to elderly people or hospitals. People aged over 70 or in risk groups are advised to avoid social contact as much as possible.”
Whether either of these methods is more effective than the other we won’t know until some future time.
A Norwegian official who was critical of the Swedish method was probably the most accurate, when he said: “Therefore, nobody knows what the best strategy is in the long term.”
The trick will be what type of civilization we will have left once the little bugs finish their job. But enough about government and reporters ……
https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2020/04/norway-and-sweden-conduct-an-experiment.php
Now add all the bankrupt citizens they saved
Yesterday Trump walked out and left them with Pence. Like a negotiating tactic.
Today he has turned this into a personal conversation with reporters. Trump is a master at this.
LikeLiked by 4 people
translation:
LikeLiked by 7 people
CNN has now cut off the feed, I assume as soon as Acosta was done ranting.
Acosta exposed himself to the whole world.
What a fool.
There was the patented Fauci wave
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
“I have a big decision coming up…and I hope to God it’s the right decision.”
Thank You 45!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
45 is the Master VSG!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hart’s Island is used by NYC as a potter’s field, and has been for many, many years.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hart_Island_(Bronx)
Yes, there are mass burials on this island. Those buried are unclaimed people. They either have no family, or did not have the financial means to pay for burial.
There are no more bodies being buried there during this crisis — than there normally is!
It was really deceitful for the media to proclaim that there is — and sad that President Trump took the bait.
great compassion for those unwanted…45 knows about a lot of things…maybe thought about purchasing the island…
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
And he REPEATEDLY said today that BOTH Birx and Fauci have told him OVER and OVER that CUOMO did NOT need the OVER THE TOP equipment that he got on tv and CRIED ABOUT
Trump pitting the doctors against Cuomo and the NY governor NOW ….haha …he’s gonna destroy Cuomo along with the media narrative
When doctors are allowed, ordered or told to record the cause of death of their patients who actually died from other causes such as heart disease, diabetes, pneumonia, normal flu, Alzheimer’s, etc as a COVID-19 death simply because they had CV SYMPTOMS or because they were AROUND a COVID-19 infected person…….
You know we have a MAJOR problem in the accuracy of the reported CV death count.
So, not only IMO are the models way off, they are allowing, instructing deaths to be counted as COVID deaths who should IMO be recorded as death by something completely different.
It’s not very hard to reach a high CV death count when you can “borrow” or assign CV death counts from virtually the full gambit of actual deaths of thousands of Americans, every day.
On average 7,400 Americans die everyday.
My bet is, if someone looked back and took the actual day by day daily American deaths in total recorded for these past 30 days, we would see nearly the same average daily number of deaths at around 7,400.
And if that were to pan out the next question should be how is that possible if we have been inundated with all these NEW CV deaths, right?
The reality is IMO, it is primarily a game of slight of hand. For example,
I had terminal cancer but was observed coughing near my time of death so I died of CV
I had pneumonia but had a fever at the time of my death so I died of CV
I had diabetes but a family member tested positive for CV so I died of CV.
See how easy this game is.
For example if 20,000 are counted as CV deaths over the past 30 days then this should work out to be an ADDITIONAL 667 NEW deaths vs last year since there was no CV last year.
So, in this case the daily average of Americans deaths for the past 30 days should be around 8,067 vs 7,400 or an increase of 9% above our avg.
When someone takes the time to do the research and if over these past 30 days there was not a significant spike in the daily average total death count in America then IMO we have all been had!
Plain and simple!
Numbers don’t lie but liars do figure!
The behaviors we’re engaging in right now to stop the spread of SARS-CoV-2 is probably impacting deaths from other causes.
Fewer flu cases because people are more isolated.
Fewer traffic deaths because people are driving less and there are fewer people on the roads.
Maybe fewer drinking deaths too, if most of them are due to DWI.
I don’t see why this is so difficult to comprehend.
I don’t see why this is so hard to comprehend?
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
bogey- EXCELLENT post.
Remember, John Prine had lung cancer
died from (guess what ? Yep, your guessed it) the China-virus.
Trump left the room without Acosta yelling out a nasty question as he exited. This is change.
LikeLiked by 1 person
45 used science in the debate and Acosta could not answer anything…worse than the guy who didn’t know the price of oil!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Publius2016, Maybe not worse, once one starts scrapping the bottom of the barrel, you really can’t go lower. 🤔🤔
Once they are in the basement, you usually stop. Do they? No, they continue to blast their way into the subbasement, when they reach the last subbasement, guess they will work on bedrock 🤗😊😉🤣😂😁
Love President Donald J Trump, 😙😗😘😍
Acosta tried to trap him with his ‘Will you obey the Doctors?’-question.
Did you vote for Doctors? I didn’t.
LikeLiked by 5 people
JMHO, He was so she’ll shocked that he couldn’t think of anything 🤗🤗🤗😊😆🤣
Biggest news from today…45 will hear the opinions of alot of smart brilliant people and then, MAKE A DECISION!
I think Trump should do what he’s done all along and let the governors make the decision for their own state. I do think though, that they need a Presidential green light.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Every time President Trump suggests something, people listen—hence so many more folks wearing masks this week (and, of course, mayors and governors and local tinpot dictators immediately try to top the President by issuing directives and threatening punishment for noncompliance).
Green-light SHOULD work the same way, with anti-MAGA idiots outing themselves, naturally, and good guys lighting a fire under the economy.
LikeLike
45 is a 24/7-365.25 machine…45 looks straight into these demons eyes and never flinches…doesn’t hold back when appropriate and always negotiates…says to Opec+ we cover for Mexico now since Mexico will pays us later…deal?
LikeLiked by 2 people
“.25” I love accuracy. Maybe you could give a tutorial to the modelers!!
Man, I love me some President Trump! He is playing all of these people like a fiddle. This man is going to be the greatest hero this world has ever seen when this is over.
These people, Birx and Fauci in particular, are enraged because he is pouring burning coals on their heads in front of the entire world. He is playing their game, with their rules and beating the living daylights out of them. Just like releasing the Ukraine call, nobody thought he would play their game. And they know he is winning.
This next week is going to be huge. I have never been so confident in my President as I am right now. He’s got this!
Exactly! Trump owned it. Those reporters in the room actually love and respect him. You can tell in their faces. They cannot hide it.
Bummer I missed it! any good news like when the country will be re=opened!
Did Pence talk today? I didnt see him talk but I missed parts of briefing.
Vaping risk …. now I would like to see abut Pot smoking risk : https://www.wired.com/story/does-vaping-raise-your-risk-of-covid-19-symptoms/?utm_source=nl&utm_brand=wired&utm_mailing=WIR_Daily_041020_CoronavirusUpdate&utm_campaign=aud-dev&utm_medium=email&utm_term=WIR_Science&bxid=5be9e8e52ddf9c72dc75c279&cndid=53634954&esrc=&source=EDT_WIR_NEWSLETTER_0_SCIENCE_ZZ
think he is looking even younger the last couple of days…amazing. if it were most people they would have aged 20 yrs. in a week of this..
