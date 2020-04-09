White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 5:00pm ET Livestream…

Unfortunately, with President Trump effectively communicating the latest information on the federal efforts to mitigate COVID-19, more corporate U.S. resistance media have decided not to carry the live broadcasts from the White House task force briefings.
Today at 5:00pm ET the White House will hold a briefing for the public and media on the latest mitigation efforts against the coronavirus. [Livestream Links Below]
White House Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream
There is one and only one thing I want to hear to hear about today and that is: WHEN ARE WE GOING TO OPEN UP AGAIN FOR BUSINESS?
Not yet…The science must be admitted publicly first…
Heard NY Governor Santino say we are at the beginning of the curve…wants 2 more months…
Drs. Brix and FaucIII must bend the knee…they have nothing left…
Yesterday, 45 was masterful!
Remember 45 and his Team of Patriots are educating the American People…
Models are estimates only but nervous nellies don’t want to go outside…Dimm Mayors and Governors are taking advantage for “political advantage”
not sure i can sit thru another of these briefings…..by the end i am totally pissed.
why I never stay for the questions.
I stay as long as Trump is taking questions, which is the best. After that I bail out.
They use this room daily… they know what the schedule is… Why are there tech people on ladders 5 min before the scheduled start?
Dear Mr. President,
The media no longer represents the people.
So I ask that you consider taking one or two of your daily briefings and use it to respond to sent in questions by real blue collar Americans.
Benefits:
1) Your team can assemble and respond to some of the most asked questions.
2) Your team has time to prepare and lookup any data necessary to respond to a question
3) You will get real questions about CV and not the bogus, non stop, gotcha questions.
With this said here are two questions that have never been asked and won’t be asked by the MSM.
1) Of all the Americans who have been hospitalized due to CV, how many have been given The Trump Cocktail? (Hydroxychloroquine + z-pack + zinc)
2) Of those given the Trump Cocktail how many have recovered or been released from the hospital?
3) Finally have you considered investigating the accuracy of the CV death counts as it appears doctors have been told to code deaths as COVID-19 deaths even if the patient did not test positive for the virus and even if they had just symptoms.
So if I died truly from cancer, heart disease, pneumonia or even the real flue but had a fever or a cough or trouble breathing at the time of death it sounds like doctors are expected to code that death as COVID -19
This seems totally wrong and purposeful to mislead the American public.
You have been great in your response to this over hyped crisis but with the truth beginning to come out I hope you will reopen our country ASAP.
MAGA
I’m here watching to support our President!
Why hasn’t Wilbur Ross had more of the spotlight during this crisis on the economic front? Is he sick?
The IHME has so many brilliant modelers, perhaps they could apply their mathematical skills to the following question:
Assuming that early HCQ treatment reduces the ICU admission rate from say, an average of 20% to x%, how many excess deaths could one avoid
by treating everyone with early symptomatic HCQ immediately?
So, to solve this, one can work backwards.
1) Assume 2,000 deaths per day, or 20,000 deaths in a 10 day period
2) Assume a 50% mortality rate for a patient admitted to ICU with COVID
So, 4,000 admissions per day to ICUs, or 40,000 over a 10 day period.
In terms of HCQ:
the key countervailing assumption is, what is the expected death rate of giving a 5-6 day course of HCQ to a patient with early symptoms.
Let’s say 0.1% (being VERY generous). It is more likely very close to zero.
Of course, HCQ is given to patients BEFORE they get to ICU and so would be given to a much larger number.
Assume the % of symptomatic patients who are admitted to ICU is 20%.
So, 40,000 admissions to ICU = 0.20 x total symptomatic patients, or 200,000 symptomatic patients generated these 40,000 admissions.
Expected death rate due to treating these 200,000 patients with HCQ = 200,000 x 0.001 = 200. (again, more likely, nil)
——————————-
Now, to break even, by how much must HCQ treatment of early symptomatic patients reduce the ICU admission rate?
200,000 patients to start.
Without HCQ, ICU admission rate = 20% = 40,000 and 20,000 deaths (over 10 days).
Assume HCQ reduces the ICU admission rate to 2% (Raoult data) or even less. (maybe a best case scenario)
200,000 x 0.02 = 4000 patients in ICU, and 2000 deaths.
Reduction in death rate = 20,000 – 2,000 = 18,000 deaths.
Added death rate due to HCQ treatment = 200.
Net reduction in death rate = 17,800 deaths.
————————-
So, this is perhaps an optimistic assessment.
Now, assume that the reduction in ICU admission rate is from 20% to only 19%
200,000 x 0.019 = 38000 patients in ICU and 19000 deaths
So, the reduction in death rate is 20,000 minus 19000 = 1,000
Added death rate due to HCQ treatment side effects: 200
Net reduction in death rate = 800.
So, even with a very modest reduction in ICU admissions, the early use of HCQ would be expected to save a lot of lives.
————————————————
I’m not a statistician and don’t even play one on T.V., :-), but is the type of analysis that the IHME should be doing to decide whether or not to treat everyone at an early symptomatic
stage with HCQ. (apologies, there may be algebra errors in this analysis).
It would be great for this great team of modelers to apply themselves to this very potentially important question.
I watched on a Local News station out of Jacksonville, FL. the past couple days. Check your local stations, and if they carry it, give ’em a click for SUPPORT.
End the dumpster fire now, President Trump! Get Americans back to work. No matter what you do the Democrats and news media are going to attack you so do what Americans want…END THE SHUTDOWN NOW!
Declare Starbucks a Non Essential business and watch the lefties go bananas.
Based on the new unemployment numbers, the “spread” flattening out, and the fact that the Dems just threw small businesses under the bus, if the dominating theme in this briefing isn’t the plan (with specific dates) to start opening up the economy it will be very telling.
