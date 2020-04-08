Navarro Discusses China’s Duplicity Spreading the Wuhan Virus…

White House trade advisor and current lead policy advisor for the Defense Production Act, Peter Navarro, discusses China’s geopolitical schemes and their intentional downplaying of the Wuhan virus.
Additionally, Navarro outlines the framework of his warning memo to the National Security Council about China and the potential consequences of the pandemic. Navarro explains how he delivered his warning the day after the coronavirus task force was assembled; on the same day President Trump initiated the China travel ban.
China started the fire, but Fauci and Brix pounded gasoline on it.
So, all in all, it was a team effort.
I think I meant poured, but it sure has resulted in a pounding of both the economy and the Bill of Rights..
That’s very different than what the press claimed today at the briefing. They claimed peter sent that memo in November
Man, do I love me some Peter Navarro. This guy is 100% MAGA. He is someone that PT can trust.
