Navarro Discusses China’s Duplicity Spreading the Wuhan Virus…

White House trade advisor and current lead policy advisor for the Defense Production Act, Peter Navarro, discusses China’s geopolitical schemes and their intentional downplaying of the Wuhan virus.

Additionally, Navarro outlines the framework of his warning memo to the National Security Council about China and the potential consequences of the pandemic. Navarro explains how he delivered his warning the day after the coronavirus task force was assembled; on the same day President Trump initiated the China travel ban.