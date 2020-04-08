Easter Recipes

I know that most of us will probably not have the large family dinners and special days we have had in the past. Some of us, missing family and especially perhaps grandchildren, may just have a sandwich and that is fine. But I am going to cook Easter dinner as usual, perhaps in a lot smaller quantities, but we will celebrate with food and hope for a return to family times and dinners so large it takes all of us to cook enough food to feed the bunch of us.

So, I am sharing an old post with the bread I love to make with my granddaughter and sometimes even a grandson or two. They love rolling out the dough and especially love braiding and making loaves and rolls. Everyone must ooh and aah before we are allowed to cut the bread and eat it. I may not actually make bread this year, without my little helpers, I am still undecided about that. Only two people here this year to cook for.

Whatever your plans for the day, my prayers are with you, and I hope you will share any recipes you love, or any new ones even that might be an easy thing to accomplish with perhaps limited ingredients.

This is a modified post I did two years ago.

Later in the week I will have more somber posts as we approach Good Friday, but before that we can plan a little and look forward to the Easter celebration to come. Some years we take the easy route and cook burgers, but most of the time we have a ham or lamb, or, as our family keeps growing, both.

I hope that Stella might share her lamb recipe with us. I have fixed it several times, and I get over the top compliments on it every time, which is why they keep getting it, of course.

A couple of years ago a Jewish friend shared this video on Facebook, and I became a little bit obsessed with challah bread. I have loved bread baking for over 40 years, and my granddaughter already loves it too. In our home, breads make the meal, and my guys expect it, whether it happens to be biscuits for breakfast or warm, fresh baked loaves for dinner.

I am including two recipes for challah bread for you. I kind of combine the two for my own recipe, because I always like King Arthur recipes, but I love the egg richness of the second one.

As we make our preparations for Easter, may our labors keep our minds on the reasons for the celebrations. I hope you’ll share some of your old and new family favorites here with us.

Thanks be to God that even in this time of trial and suffering, we who live here in this country, can mostly carry on as usual. It might be a little harder to get the things we want in the stores, or have them delivered, but we aren’t without food and resources. I am thankful for the blessings we have, and especially for all the people who work so hard to make that happen, from farms, factories, stores, truckers (my son!) and all who work to keep us safe and healthy.

https://www.kingarthurflour.com/recipes/PrintRecipe?RID=86&radio=1

https://janessweets.blogspot.com/2010/03/so-this-is-challah.html?m=1