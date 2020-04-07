Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Discusses Payroll Protection Program…

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin appears via phone on Fox Business News to discuss the small business payroll/paychecks program. Ms. Bartiromo claims her network of friends in the business community want to use the free government money for themselves; but the Treasury is forcing small businesses to use the money to retain payroll.

Obviously Ms. Bartiromo runs with a very self-centered network of friends incapable of accepting a government program structured to help the workforce they employ (75%). Instead, Ms. Bartiromo’s tribe wants to exploit the angles, fund ways to game the system, use grants to line their own pockets, and operate their own corrupt schemes.

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin informs Bartiromo the loan program (with complete repayment forgiveness) is entirely purposed to pay the employees. It was never designed to replace revenue; only cover all payroll expense and offset 25% of other operating costs. If her friends in businesses don’t like that, too bad.

Ms. Bartiromo needs to find a better tribe.