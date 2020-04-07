Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Discusses Payroll Protection Program…

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin appears via phone on Fox Business News to discuss the small business payroll/paychecks program. Ms. Bartiromo claims her network of friends in the business community want to use the free government money for themselves; but the Treasury is forcing small businesses to use the money to retain payroll.
Obviously Ms. Bartiromo runs with a very self-centered network of friends incapable of accepting a government program structured to help the workforce they employ (75%). Instead, Ms. Bartiromo’s tribe wants to exploit the angles, fund ways to game the system, use grants to line their own pockets, and operate their own corrupt schemes.
Treasury Secretary Mnuchin informs Bartiromo the loan program (with complete repayment forgiveness) is entirely purposed to pay the employees. It was never designed to replace revenue; only cover all payroll expense and offset 25% of other operating costs. If her friends in businesses don’t like that, too bad.
.
Ms. Bartiromo needs to find a better tribe.
No one is exempt from their own exposure.
. . . and it is good.
#MAGA
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sorry Suspicious Cat Maria we love you but you got this one wrong–do better Dear.
LikeLiked by 2 people
After trying to bite off Mnuchin’s head, Maria was arguing with Dagen McDowell. MB either had a bug in her butt this morning, or she needed to cough up a hair ball.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
And $2.2 Trillion becomes $2.45 Trillion.
Is it worth another $2, $3, $4 Trillion – on top of this – in Pork, to ensure Trump gets re-elected & names the RBG SC teplacement?
LikeLike
So you want a different person to run for President other than President Trump?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Short answer, YES.
LikeLike
Is that a serious question?
LikeLike
I was wondering the same thing.
LikeLike
I think what the businesses are saying is payroll is not 75 % of their costs
( Restaurants 35 to 40 or so)
Fixed not flexible expenses are more than 25 %.
Example you get 10000 , employees get 7500
Fixed expenses are 5000 ,you are still down 2500 you got to come up with
LikeLike
Your name says “Perot” Conservative. That says balanced budget amendment. How has that worked out since he (and many others) have promoted it?
After the Fed is abolished your Perot vision of a balanced budget can happen, including having surpluses. So do you think these wild sums of debt being placed on the Fed through SPV’s and quantitative easing that the Treasury controls this time around per the CARES Act (as compared to the Fed last time with Soetoro), might be a clue? Abolish, bankrupt and audit the Fed. If and when that happens the entire world changes dramatically.
If our fellow citizens are smart enough to give PDT/GOP complete control your vision can be accomplished. But it’s just a fantasy until then.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes.
LikeLike
Poor Marie, she just doesn’t understand that Keynesian economics is dead!
This is very similar to the 1913 Federal Reserve Act where it was designed to support the economy by buy corporate paper, not government bonds and… not Wall Street.
LikeLike
Let liquidity and employment evaporate from your community and just watch what happens to the things you own and treasure.
You should consider a rethink on what it means (and what it costs) to tear the social fabric of peaceful community. You might think more deeply about what it takes (and what it costs) to put Humpty Dumpty back together again.
The is the cheapest money our government has ever “wasted” in loans intended to be forgiven. There are no better monies spent given the genuine crisis at hand, no matter how we might later argue fault or excess. Immediate access to liquidity, access to cash, is everything.
Never has cheaper money been more provincially “wasted” more quickly for a better purpose, of purchased more for the society from which it comes. This ain’t pork. This ain’t Spam. This is the lifeblood of our economy on which our nation’s families depend.
I think G_d everyday for President Trump and his team. They know what matters most. Pray for liquidity and that it sustains through the arc of this crisis. The rest will sort itself out over time.
Frugal is wise. Cheapness is a vice. Cheapness is no virtue.
Let wisdom, mitzvah and timely action be the order of the day.
LikeLike
She was giving us inside info. I guess the Govt will check # of employees from last year to this year?
LikeLike
Regions bank is requiring the following to apply for the loan.
What You Need to Apply
2019 Payroll Cost and YTD Payroll Cost through February 15, 2020
Number of employees as of December 31, 2019
Number of employees as of February 15, 2020
Industry or business classification (NAICS Code which can be found on tax return)
IRS Form 940 Employers Annual Federal Unemployment Tax Return (FUTA)
IRS Form 941 Employer’s Quarterly Federal Tax Return
Payroll Summary Report 2019 with corresponding bank statements
W2 Summary
List of employees earning more than $100,000 in compensation (salary, wages, commission and tips)
1099 Summary
Breakdown of payroll benefits (vacation, allowance for dismissal, group healthcare benefits, retirement benefits, etc.)
All owners with at least 20% interest will be required to sign SBA attestation
Once the application is complete, visit loanstatus.regions.com/cares to upload PPP documentation
LikeLiked by 2 people
The application requires documenting employees on February 15. Loan forgiveness will require documenting their continued employment or re-hiring by June 30.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Life is really quite simple, but we insist on making it complicated.
The simple solution would be to just tell shut-downer Fauci to go to hell.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Another 2 more weeks of this BS and people are going to go bat shit crazy. A huge portion of working families don’t even have 2 weeks of savings in the bank. How much longer do you think they can hold out. People are going to rack up huge credit card debt just to get by, then how the hell are they going to pay them off. How many USELESS Gov employee are laid off?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Another 2 weeks???
More like, another 2 minutes 😷
LikeLike
I’m already going bat shit crazy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Never go full B.S.Crazy… It’s U.N. – Democratic.
LikeLike
Here’s all the proof you need. Fauci pictured with George Soros. We’ve already seen his love letters to Hillary.
https://patriotssoapbox.com/politics/breaking-shocking-image-surfaces-of-dr-fauci-with-george-soros-bill-gates-sr-david-rockefeller-more/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fauci is not a decision maker, but a “salesman” toward the enemy media and the Democrats. And -like it or not- what Fauci is saying about how to stop the spread of the virus, correct. The virus spreads through contact. Avoiding contact make it impossible for the virus to spread.
LikeLike
So, Small Businesses will receive “Loans that will be forgiven.”
IOW: The government will be paying workers to REMAIN on payrolls RATHER THAN going on unrmployment, and this money will not have to be repaid. (a “rebranded unemployment insurance”) AND the business owners get to use 25% to pay their bills (free money to keep businesses alive until the Social Distancing lockdown is eased)
And ALL THIS digital “Money” was created from thin air by a few keystrokes.
This all sounds TOO EASY.
LikeLike
the money is actually the cash flow for one and half months…the banking system would’ve exploded without it…
entertainment hotels restaurants bars etc…all discretionary income sucked out of system due to state and city lockdowns…remember the “15 days to slow the spread” followed 30 day mandatory state and city lockdowns…”30 days to slow the spread” followed June 1 state and local orders…at each step, Dimms raise the bar like Drs. FaucIiI and Brix…the idea is to “extend the curve” to the 2020 Election…
I believe in Easter Miracles! the therapeutics are working!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The 1st day it started a bz owner called in to Rush’s show and said he was all excited, he’d gotten in to get signed up and now he was pissed because it asked for all kinds of things. Things that a normal business/gubt loan might request, and this is one loan that is possibly up to 125% forgiveable.
Rush didn’t bite. He says, So you’re going to give it to them right?! The conversation went nowhere from there.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe that person had a lot of illegals working for him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It really looks like a good deal. I applied yesterday online with TD bank. I own 50% of my business with my partner and we are also the employees. I sent all the paperwork and I am waiting to hear back.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Disappointed in Maria , her friends want to add to PPP money to THEIR bottomline and steal it from employees – Hollywood accounting.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Our democrat blackface governor in Virginia seems Incapable of instituting the unemployment part of this act. Talking to family members where the payroll protection loans are very hard to get and unemployment is impossible. Of course they are working on the problem.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Trump administration warned that the States wouldn’t be able to handle the volume of unemployment applications.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yep, and Dems insisted. Now also here in NC…people on week 3 waiting for unemployment…and I mean people with no other income and need to pay rent and eat.
LikeLike
Maybe we can kill 2 birds with one stone if we set up KFC stands outside the entrances to the unemployment offices, or “Click here to order dinner while waiting for a moderator to procrss your claim”
LikeLike
A government employee who only comes in for 7 hours, takes 10 breaks, and goes home all the while collecting his pay check!
LikeLike
You dont understand 25 % will not. pay the fixed expenses
Example the employees pay for the month is 7500
They can only get 10000
The 2500 will not cover the fixed expenses
They get the choice of taking the money and going in the hole to pay expenses or closing
Not a good choice.
You have to remember ,they were ordered shutdown , that is taking of their property.they must be compensated.
Going from a viable business to the choice of a loss or closing is not equitable
LikeLike
Thats incorrect. The disaster relief loan program is $10,000. That is NOT PPP. This is based on your payroll of last year. There isn’t a cap.
LikeLike
Buck up buddy. It’s not governments purpose to protect businesses from scenarios where they have a temporary loss of revenue. Even if caused by government policies. Those small businesses should have mitigated risk by either having a rainy day fund or business revenue insurance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I lost count, was it fourteen times Mnuchin had to clarify what the program is?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Small business owner here. Looked into PPP for our business. Decided not to apply for it because we only employ PT seasonal employees. Sometimes we have employees that work for us during the winter, but not every year. Just going to hope and pray my Lord carries me through this walk on the beach in the sand.
After reading the details on this Fact Sheet I found on the Treasury Dept’s website at https://home.treasury.gov/system/files/136/PPP–Fact-Sheet.pdf I felt a bit of fear of applying.
I know PT and his task force have small businesses’ best interest at heart and have NO intention of hurting small business. However, I’m fearful of just WHO in the bureaucracies involved later down the road will be determining just whose applications were all filled out correctly and legally without any fraud.
Scroll down to the next to the last FAQ on page 3 of the pdf file at that link to see this:
“Do I need to personally guarantee this loan? No. There is no personal guarantee requirement. ***However, if the proceeds are used for fraudulent purposes, the U.S. government will pursue criminal charges against you.***”
Tea Party and IRS comes to mind. 😦
LikeLiked by 2 people
I only requested to have only my paroll covered. I am sure you could have requested only your spring payroll included.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I didn’t realize you can request just for your payroll. I may go back and give it another look.
My business rent and utilities monthly average is far more than my average monthly payroll so that seemed to throw a wrench in it for me.
Another issue is that we are VERY near retirement and I don’t want to go into retirement with a business loan that I may possibly have to pay back hanging over my head.
LikeLike
Spring roll is what got us here.
LikeLike
Correct. I did the same. Of course if you commit fraud the feds will get you, and I’m glad.
LikeLike
This is exactly the point I heard on the radio yesterday. Radio talk show host teaches how to get out of debt. Caller was small business person. Host said do not take money for the reasons you note above. Administrations change, etc and they will find a way to make you pay back.
LikeLike
***Administrations change, etc and they will find a way to make you pay back.***
littleflower481 that is my BIGGEST fear.
LikeLike
I already submitted one. Pretty simple and with the correct documentation, segregating of funds along with clarity in the forgiveness program pretty hard to commit fraud
LikeLike
If you employ people and pay them, you don’t have to fear being charged.
If you take the money and fund an illegal gambling operation and don’t pay your employees, but say you do – then you might need to worry.
LikeLike
These patches are worth little. Things won’t improve till we re-open the economy
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are a couple of loopholes for abuse. Also, there is a significant risk in using the loan. When a company has to lay off employees because the state has shut down income producing operations, there is a $600 per week federal bump in their unemployment compensation. The PPP loan lasts for 8 weeks and requires rehiring the laid off employees. Can I rehire them for income producing operations or can I only rehire them to sit at home? That uncertainty is the rub. Should I trust the governor of Wisconsin? Did you see his shenanigans over today’s primary vote? I have to keep up with fixed expenses–rent, utilities, insurance.The federal unemployment subsidy makes unemployment attractive for my guys. Whether it is safe to call them back does not depend so much on the virus as it does on state government preventing businesses from doing their job. What if I can’t call them back to actually work? Then I have to repay a loan in two years at 1% interest. If I can call them back for productive work, the loan is a bonus for the business. For me, the sooner the state gets out of the way, the better. If they stay in the way, I’ll massage the numbers as well as I can, and pay back the rest.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What if the business is still waiting for their customers to get back on their feet? It’s a trickle down affect. We might not be able to produce until after our customers get their businesses back. Is any of that taken into consideration?
LikeLike
From what I understand, this is to keep your employes hired. So if you have any
cleaning, organizing, support operations or other non-client functions, or need to rotate at half staff, that is up to you.
If I had staff other than myself, I would have them all overhauling the library right now, updating the database, making marketing calls, getting in touch with clients to fnd out how they are doing, and cleaning computer files, etc.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She is correct in some instances. They encourage ALL businesses with less than 500 employees to apply if I understand correctly. Lets assume you have a business which has not been affected by the shutdown and continue to operate as normal. The money you received for payroll would actually not be needed?? Since your operating as normal? I don’t think any of the applications ask how the shutdown affected you?
LikeLiked by 2 people
In my application to our bank, a statement of how we are affected is required
LikeLike
The application I saw was 2 pages. Needed to document all owners of 20% or more. Supply 941’s and 940 from 2019. 941 for 1st quarter of 2020. Figure average monthly income x 2.5. Then about 8 yes or no questions. Back page is about 8 statements to be initialed by person filling out application. Signature. This was for applicant to take to bank. I dont know how many papers the bank needed to fill and what questions
LikeLike
This was for the PPP program. Not the SBA loans
LikeLike
Same here. I did it yesterday, very easy.
LikeLike
Wish Mnuchin would communicate with the banks and instruct to have better communication with applicants for these loans. We entered our application on Friday 4/3 and we didn’t get confirmation for two days that they were working on it. Since it is first come first serve, it’s vital that companies are communicated with so they know status of their loans!.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This program will definitely help the small 30 employee company I work for.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just want to clarify what I heard when filling out my application.
Mortgage interest (to make sure you keep paying your bank), rent and utilities will be covered as part of the grant up to 25% of the total, ncluding payroll…not only covering 25% of these costs.
So, if you have a high payroll and keep your basic operating costs at 25% or under, all of those costs wil be covered.
Now, when do we hear back?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Was Maria just “reporting” what her tribe is doing/wants to do or did she come out in “favor” of it. Big difference.
LikeLike
What’s so hard to understand? The small business owner pays employees (presumably including self) salaries and benefits weather they work or not.
The smart business person will pay them to prepare the business for a “Grand Re-Opening” that the world will not soon forget.
LikeLike
With all due respect, I don’t think Maria articulated the problem well here. The loan is to keep employees employed. The employer receives the money from the bank after jumping thru the banks hoops. Once you get the money 75% must go to the employees even if they produce nothing during the “social distancing”. That’s great and noble.The employer is basically taking out a loan to give the employees a bonus, and if the Is and Ts are not dotted correctly, the employer eats the money. The remaining 25% of the loan is to keep the lights on while we see how this pans out. Even if the 25% is not enough to keep the lights on, the place has to stay open while the public stays home.
Why involve the business? just send the money directly to the employee. For many businesses this is just another hassle by the government, and certainly not worth the effort or risk.
Sounds like Questionable Capitalism to me.
LikeLike
thats only if you want forgiveness…some small businesses will default and us e the money to open something else…
LikeLike
I was very disappointed in Maria B. this morning. She was very rude to Mnunchin and the other panelists this morning. Usually, her show is interesting and well-done. Not today.
She just kept arguing and arguing. (I watched the Weather Channel after a few minutes). Maria just wouldn’t give it up. Maybe her bosses at Fox put her up to this today.
LikeLike
Speaker Ryan told her to try harder if she wanted a future at COUMO News.
LikeLike
That was very odd.
LikeLike
Ok some do not understand this is a Wartime footing. WW3? well China is going to pay for this one way or another. So is the MSM and the Dems-they are on the same side. Repubs. have better consider this and Ithink a lot have. Presdient Trump is a Wartime, not recession, depression, but Wartime. We are at war . he’s trying along with his cabinet. to save US and
quite frankly I am glad he’s doing. Not try, DO.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
It would have been easy for me to accept had a very public attempt been made by the President’s team to make a formal reprogramming request of the pork built into the original legislation, after appealing to the crying governors for support to do so.
Granted the same $250 Billion would still be requested but not after a very public display of by congress and governors of defending a pork BBQ at the tax payers expense.
LikeLike
This is another illustration of the fact that stresses and crises do not always initiate what’s going on with people but the pressure can reveal a great deal and, in the long run, that’s helpful
“Know thyself”…..yes. But it’s also good to recognize and know the embedded enemy, and recognize the influence “the enemy” has had on those we perceive as Not Enemies. It is not safe to conclude that just because we generally agree with someone we can therefore take hook, line, and sinker everything they say. They are pretty much accustomed to choosing what they say, concealing what they don’t want people/their clients/their base to see. Times of crisis with rapidly developing situations make it more difficult to sustain that.
Some of the “news” these days has the function of the MRI or the CAT scan as the details slice things thin enough that murky stuff becomes clear. And that’s helpful, both short term and long term..
LikeLike
Spoke to my son earlier today & he says that some banks are still not accepting any applications. He deals with Capitol One & they just keep referring him back to The SBA. Their website says to just keep signing back in to see if / when they will be processing apps…LOL
Cap one tells my son that despite being 3 business days into the process, they don’t have guidelines from the Treasury as to how they should proceed. Mind you other Banks ARE processing apps as fast as they can…
This is not going well & many small business are attempting to get through this in time for this upcoming Fri. Payroll. My son’s Company, in business for 18 years with revenues of around $6 – $7 Mil annually, employs about 50 people with a payroll average of about $15000 per week. He says he will need around $150K to keep his people on board for the next 2 months or so.
So despite all the encouraging words coming from the Administration, this cluster fluck just isn’t working as smoothly as it was touted….. At the rate apps are being processed by Banks that have their sh!t together, most of the money available will be gone in about a month. Kinda getting the feeling that small business with >500 employees are getting preferential treatment over those with <100.
Add in that the stimulus checks are in a chaotic state also & it should be evident that we are in for a long & bumpy ride with no end in sight. A lot of business are nit going to make it through this I am sorry to say….
LikeLike
Try a local bank. More info here scroll down for the link for borrowers, PDF
https://home.treasury.gov/cares
LikeLiked by 1 person
I understand his problem. I looked around and all the banks are requiring that you had an account with them already. So that part sux.
LikeLike
“Instead, Ms. Bartiromo’s tribe wants to exploit the angles, fund ways to game the system, use grants to line their own pockets, and operate their own corrupt schemes.” I had to laugh at that one because not more than five minutes before I read it, my wife and I were discussing the situation with the taxpayer payments and how that was going to work out for us. At some point she sighed and said, “Well, if everyone else is dipping into the till I suppose we should too.” 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s your wife’s and your money!
LikeLike
If you sleep with dogs, you get fleas.
I offer that same warning to Ms. Bartiromo, and anyone looking for “a loan” from the federal government.
LikeLike
You know, people are always going to try to take advantage of the system. As a sole proprietor who is currently unemployed due to COVID-19 hysteria, it disgusts me even more. My son was also laid off today from his job.
I am trying to get set up with unemployment under the CARES act and an SBA disaster loan. Already seeing the red tape and hoop jumping coming at me. I hate asking anybody for help with anything, especially the government. I pay my taxes and the less I have to do with the government, the better. But they have forced my hand in this case so I am asking for assistance. Have doubts I will get it. And having to compete with scammers for the dollars is shitty. For all of us who need some help.
Realize I have posted a lot about myself and my predicament yesterday and today. But what bothers me most is I know there are lots of other great Americans who are struggling way worse than I am. I feel so bad for them and what this has done to them. I need to be grateful more. Thank you my fellow Treepers.
LikeLike
Maybe you should try the PPP if you have a good size income, because that should pay you your regular income for 2.5 months.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maria wasn’t hostile, but confused She was making a circular argument it seemed to me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think her point was that there are other expenses businesses have outside payroll, mortgage interest, and utilities.
However, what she did not seem to realize is that between the PPP and SBA, all other expenses can be covered at a .5% loan.
So, theoretically, one can have a loan to stay afloat. The only question becomes any length in lag of business upon reopening, and tips.
LikeLike
What new surprises await borrowers this time? What new conditions will they impose. The globalists don’t want this country up and running. They’re going to completely eviscerate us so only the big companies manage to survive. These loans don’t mean a thing in the grand scheme of ‘saving’ small businesses. Furthermore, this country won’t reopen by April 30. No way. They’ll manufacture another “crisis” before then to keep us shut down. I’m betting we’ll stay closed till June. Democrats want more time to pack the next bill with the goodies they didn’t get last time.
LikeLike