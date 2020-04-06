ABC’s Jonathan Karl Invites Chinese Communist Party to Attend White House Coronavirus Briefing…

Remember when President Trump said the U.S. media were the enemy of the American people? Well, consider this… In another clear example of how the U.S. media will do anything in their effort to undermine President Trump, yesterday they held hands with Chinese communists.
ABC News chief Washington DC narrative engineer Jonathan Karl is the current rotating head of the White House Correspondents Association (WHCA). The WHCA has a customary and traditional role of selecting the journalists who will participate in the White House daily briefing.
Yesterday WHCA head Jonathan Karl invited a known propagandist for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) into the briefing room to question President Trump. However, President Trump immediately pegged the CCP propagandist and asked her directly:
The Hong Kong/Cayman Islands based Phoenix Media is actually owned in large part by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and by a former CCP propaganda officer. [LINK]
That said, the bigger question should be asked of Jonathan Karl: Why did the White House Correspondents Association intentionally invite a communist propagandist to attend the briefing?… Asking questions about a crisis the Chinese communists created?
Perhaps more disturbing; and clearly exhibiting his political alignment with the effort; Dr. Fauci signals his approval for Jonathan Karl’s efforts as he exited the briefing. WATCH:
After Fauci deliberately ensured he was the last person to exit the stage, he attempted the sly signal of a ‘job well done’ in return to the salute he received from Jonathan Karl.
Again WATCH:
Reminds me of this:
The trollop who wanted taxpayers to pay for her condoms so she could screw anything with 2 legs??? Every day?? And twice on Sundays? Yeah, I remember her. I yelled at the TV, “Go diddle yourself for free, babe!”
The more effective and accomplished the President and the Coronavirus Task Force are at fighting this scourge, the more snarly, combative, dishonest and outrageous most of the corrupt media becomes.
I’d like to see Jonathan Karl explain his blatant cozying up to the ChiComs especially at this time. I suppose it’s possible he didn’t know who she actually works for. The MSM rarely investigates anything nowadays, including as we just learned, reporters invited to WH Press Briefings. Making up stories to bash Trump is easier than trying to do it with facts. But they hate it when someone like Admiral Giroir steps up to fact check and dispute their outdated or erroneous allegations and makes fools of them. But those clips are never shown on MSM.
This one should not have a press pass. Remember how Kim’s relative was taken out?
Dragon sits at the press briefing dressed as a Panda. Thanks Sundance 🙂
China Wants to Use the Coronavirus to Take Over the World. What started as a catastrophe for China is shaping up to be a moment of strategic opportunity, a rare turning point in the flow of history. Suddenly, the protests in Hong Kong, carrying a mortal threat to political stability in the mainland, became a physical impossibility. More important, the pandemic set in motion a global competition, to contain the virus, for which China and the Chinese Communist Party seem uniquely prepared.
Just a thought and probably wrong but maybe PDJT knew this person had been slipped in and decided to let it go and call the communist big lie, as well as have some fun with it. He publicly put the PRC on notice that enough is enough. Somewhat like when he put the Demolishocrats on notice in the Kavanaugh big lie.
You’re exactly right! He was tipped off who she was before the briefing even started. He waited patiently to call her/them out and then made his point.
How long before the psycho Bag Lady of The House accuses Trump of racism?
Well that ‘ psycho Bag Lady of The House’ needs to look at the racism is on display in the PRC.
Have. Looksee Madam Speaker. Oh yeah baby.
She works for 凤凰卫视美洲台, the North America channel that covers the Northeast to DC corridor and Canada with also coverage on the west coast. She was educated in the US. You can see her LinkedIn profile.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/youyou-wang-78221a39
Since no US channels and now even fewer reporters from the US can report in the PRC, we should just chuck them out. Reciprocal trade.
Maybe Youyou is the bait. Didn’t China just throw out a few of our prestitutes?
That’s what I said. How about twitter? The PRC MFA uses twitter to to spread disinformation , just look at there tweets. Disgusting.
Much of it is blatant lies. No one in the PRC can access twitter. They use our first amendment to work against us.
Freedom of speech for the propagandists, no freedom of speech for our people.
Meaning the Chinese people. Sorry it was unclear.
They do it all around the world, not just the US. They use a free access twitter to do so. The folks in China cannot access it.
After reading this article & Sundance’s article a couple of days ago about most hospitals don’t have many or no coronavirus patients and hospital staff is being told to take time off or laying them off because all cancelled elective surgery has left the hospital few patients, we now know the next coup/impeachment is setting itself up.
They brought up the new IG complaint during the press conference as well. The modeling done was terrible and way off base, Both Fauci & Birx are connected to the Clintons and are driving the models. Models are only as good as the numbers put in. They talked Pres. Trump into shutting down the country so the economy would plunge.
Congress has 5 investigations of this Coronavirus storm and the President. Just another day or sedition in DC. Maybe, since they’re treating this as a “war,” we can definitely accuse them of treason and call them traitors. Karl is colluding with the enemy. Fry his a**!!
And check his bank account.
A link from Trump’s tweet:
https://amp.freep.com/amp/2955430001?__twitter_impression=true
Laura interviewed her Monday night. Big smile — she was so happy and grateful.
Maybe another whole family voting for POTUS in November??
Dr. Fauci signals his approval for Jonathan Karl’s efforts as he exited the briefing…
And a few hours later, Jonathan Karl signals his approval for Fauci’s regurgitation of the Bill Gates talking points —
Scary, but true. Will anything ever happen to the media traitors for their crimes?
“”Enjoy your free, thirty day trial of communism.”
This excellent quote about the shutdown is being passed on. I read it from a post by Laura Rosen Cohen.
Do I get free shipping with that offer?
Refusal to obay gets you 30 days and nights, all inclusive. Experience first-hand a DNA swab, fingerprinzing, a mugshot, and! For every 20th winner, your very own perpwalk. Cuffs included!
Obey* fingerprinting*
Sorry
It was probably right the first time if using the new inventive spelling that typical communists like. But then, I’m sure you’re an American patriot so correction was needed. If we all have to learn newspeak though it won’t matter. Orwellians don’t care.
I’m not so sure she really cared about what Trump responded with…
To me this appears like another brush-back pitch from the ChiComs. It’s serious.
They’re trying to tell us that Trump really isn’t safe- THEY have ways of getting THIS close.
Kind of like that woman who got into Mar Lago with the flash drives.
I’d beef up security, start watching Fauci very closely, & pull Jonathan Karl’s & the Phoenix TV press passes. Give him the Acosta treatment.
However, I think this woman who spoke up will disappear almost immediately.
That’s probably the plan.
So true, Jim.
The Corona attack will soon pass, the assault on our President will continue.
Donald Trump must, sadly, realize that his life is in danger on a daily basis.
You must isolate yourself from the, mostly, Democrat bureaucracy.
Every clerk, every clipboard holder is a threat.
John Wilkes Boothe, Lee Harvey Oswald is walking the halls of the White House, because he/she has a hall pass on a lanyard around their neck.
Will Brexit be stopped because a globalist with Corona virus got close to Boris Johnson?
The Chinese/ globalists have declared war on us.
So it goes..
I do agree with this – Boris Johnson and hence the brexit is in the fight for their lives.
Abe Lincoln won the civil war but his untimely death caused reconstruction and true black freedom +100 years.
This sh* t is serious – and Fauci’s thumbs up there is damn scary.
Excellent point Jim.
Jim- very much agree with your points.
One thing that bothers me the most- why does NO ONE at these briefings discuss the fact that most of the people of our Country are effectively under house arrest ?
Why don’t they talk about the loss of our Liberty, Freedom and civil rights?
Seeders
And here are Fauci’s old friends.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Most of them are dead or on their way.
Gates has Aspbergers
Doris is almost a stiff.
Ted Turner & Barbara Walters are homebound.
Brokaw is a skirt chaser who got caught.
Woodriffe is a Classic manic depressive,
Trump can have a field day with their issues.
All despise Trump, except for Walters who went to 2 of his weddings.
Sic: Soros the stiff
Well actually the language is more like “its not necessary to fight like crazy for masks”
Cold anger going hot here. Pretty sure PT will see this clip of Fauci. Faici needs to be dumped now. Most of America will understand. As far as I am concerned Fauci is no different than the Nazi’s gassing the Jews. I realize what I just said is harsh but Fauci is evil. It is evident that Fauci prizes his and Gates’s beloved virus death model over American lives.This man is pure evil. This is nothing more than a scientific experiment to him. He wants nothing to interfere with his experiment. I’ll bet he is heavily invested in vaccines and thus does not want to see some 40 plus year old drug ruin his dream. Very difficult determining who is more evil, the media or Fauci.. They all deserve a special place next to Lucifer. I suspect that when PDJT reopens the country, Fauci won’t be around. Fauci and Hillary would make a great couple, both evil to the bone and sold their souls to Satan. My apologies if I have offended folks with my analogy,
Scarf lady is no angel either. She is up to her eyeballs in connections.
yowza, all the connections to the Clintons, etc.,etc.,etc. Ya’all read ’em elsewhere.
She really need s time to herself to get a new set of teeth,
He merely doesn’t have anything in common with Trump except their home town
He is a lifer in government.
When you don’t work in the public sector, you have to find a way to enrich yourself.
He likely has a financial,interest in China & various big parma Corps.
Passover is Wednesday night,
Will the Angel of Death Passover his House ?
The real villian here is Fauxi colluding with Jonathan Karl in spreading the fake news.
I reckon The President and his advisers will be watching the “game tapes” once Don Jr and others who follow twitter tip him off to that little bit of Fauci-Karl cuteness
“Re-wind that again, will ya Mike?”
Oh, I so hope you’re right that POTUS will see the same things that WE see! Especially that not so secret hand signal from Dr. Fakey. Wow. But I noticed also that Karl gave the first subtle hand signal. Very subtle. It’s there though.
You gotta have a gimmick to sell books. The publisher & his pals won’t make him rich.
https://www.npr.org/2020/03/31/824416176/jonathan-karls-memoir-makes-clear-that-we-are-all-front-row-at-the-trump-show
ISBN-13: 9781524745622
Publisher: Penguin Publishing Group
Publication date: 03/31/2020
And the payiff…
Give me one minute with my pistol in hand to ask her the question….
then I’d stick it in Fauci’s mouth…..and tell him to get lost…..
Anyway…….doctors…..I could tell you stories…..
“A doctor told my wife she could no longer touch anything alcoholic.”
“So she divorced me.”
Doctor’s office:
“All our records are electronic now just fill out these 12 forms.”
“My doctor told me to watch my drinking. Now I drink in front of a mirror.”
RIP Rodney
The Phoenix Co.that the little Chi-Com “journalist” works for IS 65% OWNED by several China groups. She’s a FREAKIN liar!
Why did he wait until everyone left and then make a shooting pistol with his hand… I find this very very disturbing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s how ABC likes it. Because they wanted HillBill and haven’t gotten over it.
My message via easy-to-use White House contact form: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
Dear Mr. President,
1. After the stunt Jon Karl pulled today, inviting a Communist Chinese “reporter” to the daily briefing, taking the place of an American news reporter, only to spout Chinese propaganda, please explain to America what they did and banish both of them from future news briefings. Explain it in your opening 5 minutes on Tuesday. Explain that Fake News is also Chinese Propaganda.
2. After Dr. Fauci gave a ‘thumbs up” to Jon Karl, returning Karl’s “salute”, you can also excuse Fauci from future press briefings. He is obviously complicit in trying to sabotage your briefings, and thereby your presidency, and thereby America itself. If you are able to, order him to retire from his post — STAT!
America depends on you. America is behind you. We have your back.
Sincerely,
(fred)
—
Thank you, fred! I add my vote to this message.
Someone get the message to Trump that he’s giving his mic to a subversive, who in large part is calling the shots for the media. Why does Donald put up with subversion in his ranks? Can we see it better than he does?
