White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 7:00pm ET Livestream….

Posted on April 5, 2020 by

Unfortunately, with President Trump effectively communicating the latest information on the federal efforts to mitigate COVID-19, more corporate U.S. resistance media have decided not to carry the live broadcasts from the White House task force briefings.

Today at 7:00pm ET the White House will hold a briefing for the public and media on the latest mitigation efforts against the coronavirus. [Livestream Links Below]

White House Livestream LinkC-SPAN Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream Link

.

.

This entry was posted in Big Government, CDC, Coronavirus, Donald Trump, Infectious Disease, Live Streaming, media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, RSBN, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

470 Responses to White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 7:00pm ET Livestream….

Older Comments
  1. sunnyflower5 says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:18 pm

    Beside mitigation, Good Doctor — how about Hydroxychloroquine, sir ? 🧐🤔

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • sunnyflower5 says:
      April 5, 2020 at 8:19 pm

      Go ahead, press….America is watching.

      Like

      Reply
      • lumoc1 says:
        April 5, 2020 at 8:38 pm

        Why is it not enough that President Trump says that he would take Hydroxychloroquine if he had the Wuhan virus, that this drug has been used for over 40 years without damaging the users unless they have an underling heart problem and that the FDA approved its off-label use when a doctor prescribes it? What else would you like to hear?
        It seems enough for me to hear what President Trump said several times and I do not think that the “Good Doctor” could add anything more of value!

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
        • sunnyflower5 says:
          April 5, 2020 at 8:46 pm

          Your statement is what the media should be reporting. Instead they prefer to hide behind year long studies. They’re disappointed that an inexpressive solution could be the answer. Lower death rate and a light at the end of tunnel, not mention HOPE, is opposite of what they peddle. Ventilator counts are so much more ominous It’s really sad.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
  2. petszmom says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:18 pm

    Yes, dunce, how about i come out wearing a mask with “Cnn is fake news’ on it.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  3. Reserved55 says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:19 pm

    Petition to Fire Pharma Fauci

    https://shiva4senate.com/petition-fire-fauci/

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. booger71 says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:19 pm

    Lawyers heard…Litigation…Litigation….Litigation.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. ezpz2 says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:19 pm

    Look how many things did Fauci just touched. Now keep an eye on how he can’t keep his hands off his face.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  6. Peoria Jones says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:20 pm

    Who just asked the common-sense question about people going nuts and saying they’ve had enough?

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  7. Mike in a Truck says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:20 pm

    Fauci and Birx are a couple of quacks and even more so…DNC Operatives. Expel them Mr.President.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  8. dufrst says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:21 pm

    No, it’s not Mitigation, mitigation, mitigation. It’s treatment, treatment, treatment! Release hydroxychloroquine!

    Mitigation has failed and if we maintain until the end of the month, as surely as I am typing this, Dr. Fauci will request another extension and where will that leave our economy?

    Treatment, treatment, treatment! Mr. President, follow your instincts! The people are with you!

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
    • Toenail says:
      April 5, 2020 at 8:42 pm

      I agree. Lessen the talk about ventilators and talk about what would remove the need for ventilators. Treatment, treatment, and treatment. And maybe the treatment is improved by Hydroxychloroquine. In fact the more I see the press and democrats fighting it the more I am sure hydroxychloroquine may be the best treatment.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
  9. sunnyflower5 says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:21 pm

    Impressive observation by media — the Good Doctor is not wearing a face mask.

    Funny, no one in media is wearing one. 🧐🤔

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Greg1 says:
      April 5, 2020 at 8:26 pm

      He gave them an answer they could not refute. Bet they hated that.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Beau Geste says:
      April 5, 2020 at 8:54 pm

      If the ‘jornolists’ had facemasks, their loyal fans could not identify them by brand of hate, and would have to evaluate whether their words made sense.

      Plus, from the ‘journalists’ narcissistic’ perspectives, why deny their fans their beautiful and handsome visages /s

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  10. nimrodman says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:21 pm

    Oh noooooes – Pres prevented Fauci from answering a question about hydrochloroquine

    Press will shriek endlessly and mindlessly about that one …

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  11. Reserved55 says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:21 pm

    AP =Always Propaganda

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  12. Mist'ears Mom says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:22 pm

    lol…perfect answer on the stupid facemask idiots obsession
    Why are the idiot media wearing facemasks?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  13. kallibella says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:22 pm

    Wow! the hyena shows didn’t disappoint. The hyenas are true to their nature.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  14. Greg1 says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:23 pm

    Interesting that Trump told Fauci he didn’t have to answer the same question that’s been asked fifteen times.

    These people are gotchagotchagotcha all the time.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  15. Sparty says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:23 pm

    Thanks Trump for telling us we are going to see a “horrific point” of deaths and cases. What the hell does that mean.
    Seriously, this is starting to become a death cult. All this self congratulation and military analogies.
    Pearl Harbor? Sorry. 99% of the sailors onboard the Arizona did not escape in the same manner CV19 patients recover.
    If I hear one more thing about “heroes in the front line” doing their job in the hospital I’m gonna puke. Plenty of people in hospitals have lost their jobs due to the overreaction that has taken place right under Trump’s nose. Birx and Fauci still front and center. He is trapped in a death cult and had better take a breather, skip a few days of these traps called task force updates and get some perspective. Quick like.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • keebs63 says:
      April 5, 2020 at 8:27 pm

      Trapped in a death cult. So right. They are GHOULISH. It’s disgusting.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • susanswa says:
      April 5, 2020 at 9:06 pm

      Do you ever wonder why President Trump keeps asking for more and more ventilators when the hospitals are practically empty? By the end of this week I bet we are going to see exactly who they’re for and it’s going to be the saddest thing we’ve ever seen.
      Do you ever wonder where the 800,000 missing children from just last year in the United States went? I think we’re about to find out. America has deep tunnels all under everything. Thank God for President Trump 🙏🏻

      Like

      Reply
    • annieoakley says:
      April 5, 2020 at 9:58 pm

      Maybe when it doesn’t happen the ‘public’ will have an Epiphany?

      Like

      Reply
  16. fred5678 says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:24 pm

    CNN presstitute tries to ask Fauci about HCQ – POTUS shuts him down.

    Then AP “wise guy” put in his place.

    They come unarmed to a battle of wits and determination and confidence.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  17. Jenevive says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:24 pm

    POTUS shut down Fasci answering about Hydroxicloroquin..

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Beau Geste says:
      April 5, 2020 at 9:10 pm

      this is an excellent way to force the fake media to publicize the idea that there is a ‘drug’ treatment, and to take a position against it- that it doesn’t work, and that it is itself deadly.

      “We’ll see what happens…” (PDJT ™)

      The antitrust laws need to be enforced (or changed) to prevent entertainment companies from owning news media, from top-down concentration of news media, and from intermarraige of news media management and its ”stars’ with government SES and ‘Intelligence’ employees

      Like

      Reply
  18. Legion of One says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:26 pm

    The media is really concerned that the anti-malarial drug might work.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  19. convert says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:26 pm

    Someone else has probably already commented, but something is up– bigly. There wasn’t supposed to be a press conference today. Then suddenly there is one and Trump devotes considerable part of the briefing touting the malaria drug and tells the press we have squirreled away 29 million pills!

    Do these press idiots not realize that they are being OWNED? They think Trump would be stupid enough to do all these things if the drug combo wasn’t working?? No, he knows it’s working and it’s going to come out this week, just as 2-3000 of those NYC ICU patients die (because it’s already too late for them.) The press, the Dem leaders, the Twitter vermin are all going to get left in the dust!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • rich33y says:
      April 5, 2020 at 8:33 pm

      The HCQ trial results are probably coming in and look great.

      Might also be why Dr. Bricks and Dr. Half-Pint were subdued.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • I Hear You Now says:
      April 5, 2020 at 8:41 pm

      President Trump himself tweeted earlier today he was not sure if there would be a News Conference or not (following his scheduled Corona Virus Task Force Meeting this afternoon).

      Where are you getting that “there was not supposed to be a press conference today” ???

      Like

      Reply
    • Betty says:
      April 5, 2020 at 8:46 pm

      Only thing that disappointed me was the fact that people (me) with heart disease should not be given a Z-pac.

      Lately when they talk about the number of deaths they expect in the next week or so, I have wondered if my time is up. I was sorta counting on the Z-pac if things got rough.

      I wonder if I should go to my cardiologist and ask for a prophylactic dose to maybe prevent me catching it.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  20. ed357 says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:26 pm

    A recommendation for future WuHan Coronavirus Briefings…….

    Make each press member when recognized for a question……

    state their name, news organizations, and then their question.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. treehouseron says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:27 pm

    President Trump covering for Melania, what a Stud.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  22. dufrst says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:27 pm

    I love that Trump stepped and prevented Fauci from raining down on hydroxchloroquine again. No, it’s time to move on from mitigation. It’s time, past time for hydroxchloroquine to massively deployed and be the primary (not the only) treatment for this virus. It has fought malaria, it showed great promise against SARS, it may again help people recover instead of die from this virus. The other is the serology testing to find out who is immune and then get the antibodies so they can be transfused as a prophylactic. We need a big focus on treatment and allow healthy people and low at risk people to get back to work!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  23. destashjan says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:28 pm

    Did Fauci say, regarding numbers “we’re just guessing” with a big smirk on his face??

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  24. Blue Wildflower says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:29 pm

    Her scarve fell off two or three times. What was the purpose of that scarve?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. coastermomohio says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:29 pm

    Two things: I don’t know why Dr. Birx insists on comparing us to Italy and Spain. Also, near the end someone shouted out a question to Dr. Fauci about hydroxychloroquine but the President interrupted and said he had already answered that question several times. Dr. Fauci looked like he was relieved he didn’t have to answer it. What’s going on there?

    Like

    Reply
    • Mary Van Deusen says:
      April 5, 2020 at 8:40 pm

      I wouldn’t have said relieved. I might have said amused that he recognized what the president was doing in keeping him from answering. I would guess that pure science searching for the “right” answer is still in conflict with the passion to save lives that makes me love POTUS even more.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  26. sarasotosfan says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:30 pm

    I would encourage everyone to email your governor every day to find a way to get your state’s economy running again if it has been grounded by erroneous strategic decisions.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Peoria Jones says:
      April 5, 2020 at 8:39 pm

      Getting the state’s economy running again is antithetical to IL Guv Prickster’s plan.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • sarasotosfan says:
        April 5, 2020 at 9:26 pm

        You’d think Desantis would want a running economy. He does not.

        Like

        Reply
        • Peoria Jones says:
          April 5, 2020 at 9:45 pm

          I’ll cut Gov. DeSantis some slack. Illinois only has ONE congested area where people live on top of each other, and that’s Chicagoland. It should’ve been handled separately.

          But Florida has many populous cities, congestion all up and down the coasts, careless tourists flying in-and-out, and a lot of senior citizens.

          I think DeSantis wants to slow that curve, as it could devastate all of FL. Fortunately, he’s not an anti-American lefty like the Prickster. You’ll get your beautiful state back soon. Sure wish I still lived there, and not sure how I’ll ever get back now. 😦

          Like

          Reply
      • amjean says:
        April 5, 2020 at 9:36 pm

        I suspect the states with terrible financials will use the coronavirus pandemic as an
        excuse. And, they will request massive amounts of federal aid; never get their
        financials in order (too much spending, terrible contracts with state employees, etc.)
        and once again kick the can down the road.

        Like

        Reply
      • peace says:
        April 5, 2020 at 9:45 pm

        In your opinion, PJ, what is Prickster’s plan?

        Like

        Reply
        • Peoria Jones says:
          April 5, 2020 at 9:53 pm

          Like Amjean said just above, keep kicking the can down the road. IL ain’t coming back – not in my lifetime.

          He has a three-fer here: the opportunity to get more federal money, blame a Republican President, and force more people into gubmint dependency.

          Like

          Reply
  27. mauiis says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:30 pm

    As Fauci exits through the curtains, he slaps and pats the guy in front of him. Repeatedly.

    Hope he’s ready for some vile attacks about his “social distancing” skills.

    Social distancing is the latest expression of committed woke-ness. Shame and virtue signalling all rolled up together.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. keebs63 says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:31 pm

    The end was EPIC.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  29. treehouseron says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:31 pm

    I think it’s hilarious that Fauci sounds like he has a cold, not because I want him to get sick, but I just think it’s funny that the guy telling us all about this stuff and be afraid, etc. sounds like he’s sick himself (I don’t think he is, I’m just saying his voice naturally sounds like he’s sick)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. Peter says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:31 pm

    I was so hoping he was going to pull out one of the red MAGA face masks and put it on.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Reserved55 says:
      April 5, 2020 at 8:40 pm

      He needs to get Mike Lindell to sew some Mega Maga Trump 2020 masks to hang on the fence around the White House.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Greg1 says:
        April 5, 2020 at 10:00 pm

        Hold up, hold up……..

        You have inspired me.

        With the press shrieking about wearing masks, give’em what they ask for. Trump can say the team and himself have been tested and are safe. But they are worried about contagion from the press.

        The press must now be required to wear masks in the press briefings.

        The Mike Lindell made Maga masks. No mask, no prime time drama opportunity for the pressssssss. (Snake hiss implied)

        Like

        Reply
  31. treehouseron says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:32 pm

    Did Fauci just claim that 25 to 50% of the public is asymptomatic? Surely he didn’t mean it like that.

    Like

    Reply
  32. crossroadscanvas says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:37 pm

    all NBC/CNN/ABC/CBS/NYT/WAPO employees hereby offer to be placebos in COVID19 study if they get it. 3 cheers!

    Like

    Reply
  33. Peter says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:39 pm

    And fro Cuomo’s briefing hospital discharges were up by 1700. Something is working.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. Trump2020 says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:43 pm

    The ultimate wet dream of the left and the main stream media “shut it down for months” drive the economy in the dirt

    https://www.statnews.com/2020/04/03/americans-are-underestimating-how-long-coronavirus-disruptions-will-last-health-experts-say/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. fred5678 says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:43 pm

    Presser fallout — Listening to CNN while reading here and other sites.

    CNN new 24/7 corporate message — HCQ is orange, therefore BAAAAAAD !

    President of AMA now saying HCQ could be dangerous and not approved.
    Add her to the “do not prescribe” list and add her to the ventilator waiting list.

    Again, no ill will intended — just giving them want they want.

    Now another doctor says CHQ unproven and dangerous.

    The lists are getting longer, and Wolfie is getting a hardon conducting the orchestra of CHQ deniers.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • steph_gray says:
      April 5, 2020 at 9:00 pm

      If they keep this up they could end up decreasing the population of TDS sufferers and swelling PDJT’s election results in one fell swoop. Imagine all those DementoRat voters refusing HCQ. More for the deplorables…

      (Only half kidding because I’m betting the ChiComVirus to end up with a very low mortality rate when the dust settles.)

      Like

      Reply
    • Niagara Frontier says:
      April 5, 2020 at 9:01 pm

      I expect some TDS-infected attorneys general from a few deep blue states will get together this week and threaten to charge POTUS with practicing medicine without a license.

      Like

      Reply
  36. JustSomeInputFromAz says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:46 pm

    Short article on results of three 100% testing results, the Cruise Ship result stuck out for me. Basically it would seem more than 50% of folks with this crud do not exhibit any signs of illness. What I’d like to know is how long a person with the asymptotic infection could spread the cootie…..

    https://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/half-of-people-with-coronavirus-have-no-symptoms-data-shows

    Going to go wash my hands and then kiss my wife!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. Bogeyfree says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:48 pm

    So I’ll modify my math based on PT update today.

    We have 29,000,000 pills of Hydroxychloroquine in stock in the country

    That works out to be we can treat 5,800,000 people with a pill a day for the required 5 days

    So with 330,000 infected Americans based on testing, we could very easily treat ALL of the infected people in American with plenty in reserve.

    So why not do it for all patients who can take the regime less those with heart issues and those on ventilators?

    As PT said what do they have to lose?

    NOTHING other than showing up the CDC and FDA that what.

    I think now we know why some governors are restricting access to Hydroxychloroquine.

    But regardless, In one week you would have the results of the single largest clinical trial ever.

    And if we are right this country can open again in 2 weeks!

    Bottom line IMO we are open for business no later than April 30

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Publius2016 says:
      April 5, 2020 at 8:55 pm

      only a few have symptoms…not all need the medicine…

      Like

      Reply
    • Your Tour Guide says:
      April 5, 2020 at 9:32 pm

      Give them to everybody on the aircraft carrier that
      qualifies. Give them to everybody on the cruiseships
      that qualifies. Then publish the results.

      Two different areas where the press and the
      swamp can’t interfere.

      Like

      Reply
  38. islandpalmtrees says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:51 pm

    With the Hydroxycholoroquine leaking into the health system. This has to be messing up the Fauci curve when these people get well.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • islandpalmtrees says:
      April 5, 2020 at 9:08 pm

      Release more Hydroxycholoroquine and screw up the Fauci curve – why not

      LATEST NUMBERS: Govt. Models Overestimated Hospitalizations by 8 Times; ICU Beds by 6.4 Times; Ventilators Needed by 40.5 Times
      April 5, 2020, 7:10 pm by Jim Hoft

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  39. TwoLaine says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:54 pm

    Just tuning in. I had a tho’t. They need a electronic register for drug distribution of all the freebies especially the $20 cocktail.

    Anyone who distributes from the drugs furnished by the federal gubt must immediately log Patient Name, Patient SS#, When Prescribed, Doctor ID#, Results, Amount prescribed.

    It should have a backend that subtracts it from inventory immediately, so the gubt can keep track of inventory, and reporting on how quickly doctors are prescribing and using it, where, as well as the end results.

    This will tell President TRUMP if his directives are being followed.

    Like

    Reply
  40. Ausonius says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:56 pm

    The Medical Establishment is following a long, nearly 200-year old tradition of refusing to believe the evidence if it contradicts “the usual wisdom,” or “the established norms,” or “accepted practice.”

    It took decades for the medical establishment to accept and follow the sanitary practices of Joseph Lister and Ignaz Semmelweis, even though the antiseptic methods of the two men reduced deaths by a huge percentage in their hospitals.

    It took decades for the psychiatric establishment to realize that Bruno Bettelheim’s Freudian theory about Autism was not even close to being correct.

    And so this is one more to be added to the list: doctors in the field have evidence about the efficacy of the malarial drugs against the Wuhan Flu, but the medical establishment refuses to accept their evidence.

    Let the medicine flow to all who need it! And to those who say the side effects are too dangerous, remember that main side effect from the virus…

    …is Death!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Ninja7 says:
      April 5, 2020 at 9:29 pm

      It was beautiful when PDJT, reporter, when you are on a ventilators and going to die, “What have you got to loose ?
      Or this drug has not been approved for this. People are dieing now, We don’t have 2 years for case studies !
      I enjoy my daily fix of “Beat the Press moderated by PDJT”, but how have many of these people survived all these years.🤔🤔 JSMH.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  41. WeThePeople2016 says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:56 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • WeThePeople2016 says:
      April 5, 2020 at 8:56 pm

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  42. plumnelly1 says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:56 pm

    He’s on twitter with this speech

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  43. cliffaheadwolvesbehind says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:59 pm

    P Trump allowed and continues to allow Fauci and the other one to be the experts.
    Many of you here have recommended he switch doctors.
    He hasn’t.
    Why?

    Like

    Reply
    • steph_gray says:
      April 5, 2020 at 9:05 pm

      It’s called giving them the rope with which to hang themselves.

      He has terrific timing. I trust it.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Publius2016 says:
      April 5, 2020 at 9:06 pm

      if they agree, this Black Op ends!

      45 always gives an out…

      Like

      Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      April 5, 2020 at 9:07 pm

      Because he sucks? Is that what you’re getting at? Go troll somewhere else Cliff. We support the President around here, and he has more information than you do Cliff. I know you think you’ve got it all figured out for him, but you don’t know anything Cliff, you know what you read on the internet.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  44. islandpalmtrees says:
    April 5, 2020 at 9:13 pm

    Did someone say we have to make that Fauci curve work?

    “This is WRONG!” – Licensed Physician in Utah Unable to Prescribe Hydroxychloroquine Because ‘State Has Taken Over Distribution of Drug’
    April 5, 2020, 6:11 pm by Cristina Laila

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  45. NC Nana says:
    April 5, 2020 at 9:14 pm

    Below is a link to a Bill Whittle video. He is describing data and trends from the Kinsa Health Weather map. Kinsa has been tracking body temperatures across the United States for years.

    One of the symptoms doctors are looking for in the COVID 19 virus is raised body temperature. My medical team has told me to call if my temperature goes to 100.4 . They will evaluate the rest of my symptoms at the time of the raised temperature call.

    As the video progresses, Kinsa has overlaid social distancing polices over the effect on body temperatures. Social distancing is working!

    If you don’t have time to watch the whole video look at:

    3:52 Describes the body temperature data and trends.

    6:44 Trends over the last 7 days.

    8:51 What data shows.

    21:06 Social distancing affect in Santa Clara, CA and Miami Dade, Fl.

    https://billwhittle.com/the-coronasphere-lounge-episode-16-social-distancing-is-working/

    The data was very encouraging.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  46. nimrodman says:
    April 5, 2020 at 9:18 pm

    I fear Donald Trump has taken the bait and he knows this. He is trapped in a car barreling down the highway toward economic disaster and a great depression, and he knows it. He is desperately looking for an off ramp but unfortunately he has turned the accelerator and the wheel over to the “experts.”

    The “experts” are people of genuine theoretical scientific knowledge but no real-world experience and no capability of risk assessment beyond the specific risks in their chosen field. They are focused on the virus and only the virus, because it is not their job to worry about anything but the virus.

    But there’s another bunch of people in that car. Malevolent people within the government, federal and state, who would love nothing more than to slam the car into the wall, destroy the economy, the lives of millions of people, and destroy America’s preeminence in the world, and the Trump presidency, in order to give themselves the ultimate power, the power of life or death over each citizen. They will fight furiously when and if the president tries to take back control of the car.

    At some point very soon, Trump will have to accept the fact that the ones he has turned the car over to are not going to stop, slow down, or turn. There is no incentive or reason for them to do so.

    Did Anyone Think This Through?
    https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2020/04/did_anyone_think_this_through.html

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  47. islandpalmtrees says:
    April 5, 2020 at 9:20 pm

    drip, drip, drip goes the Hydroxychloroquine. You know it a preventative too, right? The President just said it want hurt.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  48. Lady in Red says:
    April 5, 2020 at 9:23 pm

    Like

    Reply
  49. vapaver says:
    April 5, 2020 at 9:33 pm

    I wish president would ask reporters that if your mother or father entered the hospital with the virus and took a turn for the worst,would they want their parent to receive Hydroxychloroquine.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  50. Troublemaker10 says:
    April 5, 2020 at 9:41 pm

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s