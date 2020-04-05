White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 7:00pm ET Livestream….

Unfortunately, with President Trump effectively communicating the latest information on the federal efforts to mitigate COVID-19, more corporate U.S. resistance media have decided not to carry the live broadcasts from the White House task force briefings.
Today at 7:00pm ET the White House will hold a briefing for the public and media on the latest mitigation efforts against the coronavirus. [Livestream Links Below]
White House Livestream Link – C-SPAN Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link
.
.
Beside mitigation, Good Doctor — how about Hydroxychloroquine, sir ? 🧐🤔
Go ahead, press….America is watching.
Why is it not enough that President Trump says that he would take Hydroxychloroquine if he had the Wuhan virus, that this drug has been used for over 40 years without damaging the users unless they have an underling heart problem and that the FDA approved its off-label use when a doctor prescribes it? What else would you like to hear?
It seems enough for me to hear what President Trump said several times and I do not think that the “Good Doctor” could add anything more of value!
Your statement is what the media should be reporting. Instead they prefer to hide behind year long studies. They’re disappointed that an inexpressive solution could be the answer. Lower death rate and a light at the end of tunnel, not mention HOPE, is opposite of what they peddle. Ventilator counts are so much more ominous It’s really sad.
Panic porn is a helluva drug
Yes, dunce, how about i come out wearing a mask with “Cnn is fake news’ on it.
That would be epic .
😂😂😂
Petition to Fire Pharma Fauci
https://shiva4senate.com/petition-fire-fauci/
I watched an interview with this guy last night. He is brilliant and he sure ripped Fauci!!
Lawyers heard…Litigation…Litigation….Litigation.
Oh, there’ll be a plenty of that as the dust from this mess settles.
Are you saying an proven, FDA approved, inexpensive drug may have prevented the death of thousands put on ventilators?
That does sound very expensive.
?
Litigation for everything. I was just thinking of one of many possibilities.
Look how many things did Fauci just touched. Now keep an eye on how he can’t keep his hands off his face.
Who just asked the common-sense question about people going nuts and saying they’ve had enough?
I was trying to get off the phone but at the end what was the question that pizzed Trump off and he walked away? Missed the whole thing, darn.
Some idiot tried to bring up vents and masks again
AP guy intended to imply that the fed’s were doing a lousy job of supplying the states’ PPE needs. He didn’t get to deliver the same “question” that has been “asked” already a hundred times.
Fauci and Birx are a couple of quacks and even more so…DNC Operatives. Expel them Mr.President.
LikeLiked by 9 people
That ridiculously long scarf kept falling off her shoulder. It really should be wrapped around her neck…or better yet, Fowchie’s! 😉
Fowl-Che.
That is the dumbest move he could make right now.
From what I saw at the close of the press conference, PDJT didn’t appear to have a problem with Fauci. Maybe he defers to Fauci, yet has his mind made up that he’s going to reopen the country within 2 weeks.
I agree & this article by Judy McLeod of Canada Free Press backs up what we all here already have known for a while now!
https://canadafreepress.com/article/save-the-western-world-by-booting-ambassador-birx-off-the-corona-virus-task?utm_source=whatfinger
This article & Sundance’s blog yesterday about the empty hospitals around the Country should be enough to convince President Trump to do what’s needed, while the US Economy still has a chance of recovery!
BUT, he knows stuff that we here don’t know & we have to trust his excellent track record.
No, it’s not Mitigation, mitigation, mitigation. It’s treatment, treatment, treatment! Release hydroxychloroquine!
Mitigation has failed and if we maintain until the end of the month, as surely as I am typing this, Dr. Fauci will request another extension and where will that leave our economy?
Treatment, treatment, treatment! Mr. President, follow your instincts! The people are with you!
I agree. Lessen the talk about ventilators and talk about what would remove the need for ventilators. Treatment, treatment, and treatment. And maybe the treatment is improved by Hydroxychloroquine. In fact the more I see the press and democrats fighting it the more I am sure hydroxychloroquine may be the best treatment.
Impressive observation by media — the Good Doctor is not wearing a face mask.
Funny, no one in media is wearing one. 🧐🤔
He gave them an answer they could not refute. Bet they hated that.
If the ‘jornolists’ had facemasks, their loyal fans could not identify them by brand of hate, and would have to evaluate whether their words made sense.
Plus, from the ‘journalists’ narcissistic’ perspectives, why deny their fans their beautiful and handsome visages /s
Oh noooooes – Pres prevented Fauci from answering a question about hydrochloroquine
Press will shriek endlessly and mindlessly about that one …
I think POTUS has them on a leash.
I sure hope so!
The Twitterverse will have a #hashtag in 3,2,1…
@nimrodman – cnn ALL OVER THIS right now LMAO!!
wolf and “he who has a nose BIGGER than a black man” king, are having a conniption over the question and the cocktail.
CNN now doing this continuously. “Trump pushing unproven drug”. “Dangerous”. “Baffling” “Irresponsible”.”False hope” “Negative side effects” “Could hurt them”
cat/laser pointer.
They DO NOT want to share
I took it as a malaria prophylaxis on tropical surf trips in the 80s and 90s (Indonesia, Philippines, Central America)
There were a couple other drugs too, and your physician would look up the recommended one for your destination, as the organisms in some mosquito populations develop an amount of immunity where a particular drug has been in use for a long time
All our Viet Vets say they were on it too
I joked on husbands fb page about worming myself with ivermectin and some unknown person had a meltdown about unknown medicines and such. Sheesh. Ivermectin has been used for people and animals safely for years. People need to get a grip
But they were probably ok with AIDs patients cocktailing all sorts of drugs because every life mattered.
I think that’s what they use in nursing homes for scabies. On old people.
I give it too my dog as heartworm prevention. I dosed my horse with ivermectin.
You mean he censored Fauci? Like the networks are censoring these events?
Not per se … Pres shut down the reporter, saying “That question’s’ been asked 15 times”
AP =Always Propaganda
Maaaaaan…….I like that one!
lol…perfect answer on the stupid facemask idiots obsession
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
These people are gotchagotchagotcha all the time.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Thanks Trump for telling us we are going to see a “horrific point” of deaths and cases. What the hell does that mean.
Seriously, this is starting to become a death cult. All this self congratulation and military analogies.
Pearl Harbor? Sorry. 99% of the sailors onboard the Arizona did not escape in the same manner CV19 patients recover.
If I hear one more thing about “heroes in the front line” doing their job in the hospital I’m gonna puke. Plenty of people in hospitals have lost their jobs due to the overreaction that has taken place right under Trump’s nose. Birx and Fauci still front and center. He is trapped in a death cult and had better take a breather, skip a few days of these traps called task force updates and get some perspective. Quick like.
Trapped in a death cult. So right. They are GHOULISH. It’s disgusting.
Do you ever wonder why President Trump keeps asking for more and more ventilators when the hospitals are practically empty? By the end of this week I bet we are going to see exactly who they’re for and it’s going to be the saddest thing we’ve ever seen.
Do you ever wonder where the 800,000 missing children from just last year in the United States went? I think we’re about to find out. America has deep tunnels all under everything. Thank God for President Trump 🙏🏻
LikeLike
Maybe when it doesn’t happen the ‘public’ will have an Epiphany?
CNN presstitute tries to ask Fauci about HCQ – POTUS shuts him down.
Then AP “wise guy” put in his place.
They come unarmed to a battle of wits and determination and confidence.
And now CNN trying to repudiate CHQ as “unproven drug”.
OK, I agree — put all of CNN on “do not prescribe” list. Give them a ventilator when they are struggling to breathe. No ill will intended.
They are sewing PT’s Superman cape. What stupid people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
POTUS shut down Fasci answering about Hydroxicloroquin..
this is an excellent way to force the fake media to publicize the idea that there is a ‘drug’ treatment, and to take a position against it- that it doesn’t work, and that it is itself deadly.
“We’ll see what happens…” (PDJT ™)
The antitrust laws need to be enforced (or changed) to prevent entertainment companies from owning news media, from top-down concentration of news media, and from intermarraige of news media management and its ”stars’ with government SES and ‘Intelligence’ employees
The media is really concerned that the anti-malarial drug might work.
terrified.
They’re owned by Big Pharma
Yep.
Someone else has probably already commented, but something is up– bigly. There wasn’t supposed to be a press conference today. Then suddenly there is one and Trump devotes considerable part of the briefing touting the malaria drug and tells the press we have squirreled away 29 million pills!
Do these press idiots not realize that they are being OWNED? They think Trump would be stupid enough to do all these things if the drug combo wasn’t working?? No, he knows it’s working and it’s going to come out this week, just as 2-3000 of those NYC ICU patients die (because it’s already too late for them.) The press, the Dem leaders, the Twitter vermin are all going to get left in the dust!
The HCQ trial results are probably coming in and look great.
Might also be why Dr. Bricks and Dr. Half-Pint were subdued.
President Trump himself tweeted earlier today he was not sure if there would be a News Conference or not (following his scheduled Corona Virus Task Force Meeting this afternoon).
Where are you getting that “there was not supposed to be a press conference today” ???
It was from a tweet
Only thing that disappointed me was the fact that people (me) with heart disease should not be given a Z-pac.
Lately when they talk about the number of deaths they expect in the next week or so, I have wondered if my time is up. I was sorta counting on the Z-pac if things got rough.
I wonder if I should go to my cardiologist and ask for a prophylactic dose to maybe prevent me catching it.
Betty, I just found this today. Ivermectin is also FDA-approved, used for parasites. I wish I would have had this after coming back from Egypt many years ago.
We also have heart issues in the house, so I would be interested if this drug has any side effects.
https://www.breitbart.com/border/2020/04/04/common-anti-parasite-drug-may-kill-coronavirus-in-under-48-hours-say-researchers/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
No you are better off staying home and eating healthy, get rest & moderate exercise and fresh air. Z-pacs’s destroy all bacteria – good & bad, which could be more harmful to you and is not ‘prophylactic’.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Betty, someone here yesterday was saying that Doxycycline could be used instead of Zpac for those with heart conditions.
Your doc would likely prescribe doxycycline in place of a z-pac 🙂
I am not a medically trained person, so my suggestion is based on simple logic;
If you have the Wuhan virus you personal doctor in consultation with your cardiologist would know the risks involved associated with you taking Azithromycin. In my case I would follow my doctor’s advice because I would never take any medicine without his prescription. 🙂
Keep your spirits up, Betty. There’s a lot of treatments being worked on.
Even if you leave off the Zith, you still have HQ and Zinc.
A recommendation for future WuHan Coronavirus Briefings…….
Make each press member when recognized for a question……
state their name, news organizations, and then their question.
Make them put on a mask & rubber gloves first.
hmmm….let’s think about that for a minute….Maybe it’s best that we not waste valuable ppe on those critters.
President Trump covering for Melania, what a Stud.
I love that Trump stepped and prevented Fauci from raining down on hydroxchloroquine again. No, it’s time to move on from mitigation. It’s time, past time for hydroxchloroquine to massively deployed and be the primary (not the only) treatment for this virus. It has fought malaria, it showed great promise against SARS, it may again help people recover instead of die from this virus. The other is the serology testing to find out who is immune and then get the antibodies so they can be transfused as a prophylactic. We need a big focus on treatment and allow healthy people and low at risk people to get back to work!
Early treatment.
Test + and treat.
Did Fauci say, regarding numbers “we’re just guessing” with a big smirk on his face??
Why yes – yes he did and bingo that is the 20 million dollar answer. They are GUESSING at everything.
Her scarve fell off two or three times. What was the purpose of that scarve?
As a metaphor.
No purpose, I would think. Fashion statement. Every outfit that she’s worn has included a draped scarf. Scarves can be VERY fancy and VERY expensive. But she would have been smarter to have pinned it to her shoulder.
Hermes – Pegase au Bloc – $7800.
Holding up her head?
Oh wait, it’s not around her neck anymore.
OK. Enough Brix bashing. The woman has traveled abroad extensively in her previous infectious disease gigs, bigly leading the U.S. HIV response effort. She likes to collect scarves from the places she’s spent time in.
Two things: I don’t know why Dr. Birx insists on comparing us to Italy and Spain. Also, near the end someone shouted out a question to Dr. Fauci about hydroxychloroquine but the President interrupted and said he had already answered that question several times. Dr. Fauci looked like he was relieved he didn’t have to answer it. What’s going on there?
I wouldn’t have said relieved. I might have said amused that he recognized what the president was doing in keeping him from answering. I would guess that pure science searching for the “right” answer is still in conflict with the passion to save lives that makes me love POTUS even more.
I would encourage everyone to email your governor every day to find a way to get your state’s economy running again if it has been grounded by erroneous strategic decisions.
Getting the state’s economy running again is antithetical to IL Guv Prickster’s plan.
You’d think Desantis would want a running economy. He does not.
I’ll cut Gov. DeSantis some slack. Illinois only has ONE congested area where people live on top of each other, and that’s Chicagoland. It should’ve been handled separately.
But Florida has many populous cities, congestion all up and down the coasts, careless tourists flying in-and-out, and a lot of senior citizens.
I think DeSantis wants to slow that curve, as it could devastate all of FL. Fortunately, he’s not an anti-American lefty like the Prickster. You’ll get your beautiful state back soon. Sure wish I still lived there, and not sure how I’ll ever get back now. 😦
I suspect the states with terrible financials will use the coronavirus pandemic as an
excuse. And, they will request massive amounts of federal aid; never get their
financials in order (too much spending, terrible contracts with state employees, etc.)
and once again kick the can down the road.
In your opinion, PJ, what is Prickster’s plan?
Like Amjean said just above, keep kicking the can down the road. IL ain’t coming back – not in my lifetime.
He has a three-fer here: the opportunity to get more federal money, blame a Republican President, and force more people into gubmint dependency.
As Fauci exits through the curtains, he slaps and pats the guy in front of him. Repeatedly.
Hope he’s ready for some vile attacks about his “social distancing” skills.
Social distancing is the latest expression of committed woke-ness. Shame and virtue signalling all rolled up together.
They may have all been tested before they could be with the President.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think it’s hilarious that Fauci sounds like he has a cold, not because I want him to get sick, but I just think it’s funny that the guy telling us all about this stuff and be afraid, etc. sounds like he’s sick himself (I don’t think he is, I’m just saying his voice naturally sounds like he’s sick)
And stunted growth from malnutrition?
I was so hoping he was going to pull out one of the red MAGA face masks and put it on.
He needs to get Mike Lindell to sew some Mega Maga Trump 2020 masks to hang on the fence around the White House.
Hold up, hold up……..
You have inspired me.
With the press shrieking about wearing masks, give’em what they ask for. Trump can say the team and himself have been tested and are safe. But they are worried about contagion from the press.
The press must now be required to wear masks in the press briefings.
The Mike Lindell made Maga masks. No mask, no prime time drama opportunity for the pressssssss. (Snake hiss implied)
Did Fauci just claim that 25 to 50% of the public is asymptomatic? Surely he didn’t mean it like that.
You heard it right, but tossed in the caveat “It’s just a guess”
They really want to get that “200 million infected” number, don’t they?
But wouldn’t 200 million infected and asymptomatic represent the “herd immunity” that would be a good thing for the future?
I know absolutely nothing medical of course, but the theory that the ChiComLab virus was here earlier than supposed, and that we have many more who may have had it than the CDC wants to admit (therefore increasing the denominator and decreasing the death rate dramatically), is a most interesting one.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I missed some of it. But I think I heard, (as I asked earlier), he said that without testing (antibody) everyone, “we’re just guessing”? And he smirked as he said it.
I’m looking forward to reviewing the video.
I am afraid that Fauci and Barr fit into the same reliability curve. And, this curve is in bad need of flattening.
They need to be flattened on their butts.
all NBC/CNN/ABC/CBS/NYT/WAPO employees hereby offer to be placebos in COVID19 study if they get it. 3 cheers!
And fro Cuomo’s briefing hospital discharges were up by 1700. Something is working.
… while the poor placebo recipients languish in fever dreams on their ventilators and perish
Cuomo is trying to get out of the flight path of the MAGA boomerang. He should be prosecuted for refusing to give HCQ until people were hospitalized.
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://www.statnews.com/2020/04/03/americans-are-underestimating-how-long-coronavirus-disruptions-will-last-health-experts-say/
Presser fallout — Listening to CNN while reading here and other sites.
CNN new 24/7 corporate message — HCQ is orange, therefore BAAAAAAD !
President of AMA now saying HCQ could be dangerous and not approved.
Add her to the “do not prescribe” list and add her to the ventilator waiting list.
Again, no ill will intended — just giving them want they want.
Now another doctor says CHQ unproven and dangerous.
The lists are getting longer, and Wolfie is getting a hardon conducting the orchestra of CHQ deniers.
If they keep this up they could end up decreasing the population of TDS sufferers and swelling PDJT’s election results in one fell swoop. Imagine all those DementoRat voters refusing HCQ. More for the deplorables…
(Only half kidding because I’m betting the ChiComVirus to end up with a very low mortality rate when the dust settles.)
I expect some TDS-infected attorneys general from a few deep blue states will get together this week and threaten to charge POTUS with practicing medicine without a license.
Short article on results of three 100% testing results, the Cruise Ship result stuck out for me. Basically it would seem more than 50% of folks with this crud do not exhibit any signs of illness. What I’d like to know is how long a person with the asymptotic infection could spread the cootie…..
https://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/half-of-people-with-coronavirus-have-no-symptoms-data-shows
Going to go wash my hands and then kiss my wife!
So I’ll modify my math based on PT update today.
We have 29,000,000 pills of Hydroxychloroquine in stock in the country
That works out to be we can treat 5,800,000 people with a pill a day for the required 5 days
So with 330,000 infected Americans based on testing, we could very easily treat ALL of the infected people in American with plenty in reserve.
So why not do it for all patients who can take the regime less those with heart issues and those on ventilators?
As PT said what do they have to lose?
NOTHING other than showing up the CDC and FDA that what.
I think now we know why some governors are restricting access to Hydroxychloroquine.
But regardless, In one week you would have the results of the single largest clinical trial ever.
And if we are right this country can open again in 2 weeks!
Bottom line IMO we are open for business no later than April 30
only a few have symptoms…not all need the medicine…
Give them to everybody on the aircraft carrier that
qualifies. Give them to everybody on the cruiseships
that qualifies. Then publish the results.
Two different areas where the press and the
swamp can’t interfere.
With the Hydroxycholoroquine leaking into the health system. This has to be messing up the Fauci curve when these people get well.
Release more Hydroxycholoroquine and screw up the Fauci curve – why not
LATEST NUMBERS: Govt. Models Overestimated Hospitalizations by 8 Times; ICU Beds by 6.4 Times; Ventilators Needed by 40.5 Times
April 5, 2020, 7:10 pm by Jim Hoft
Just tuning in. I had a tho’t. They need a electronic register for drug distribution of all the freebies especially the $20 cocktail.
Anyone who distributes from the drugs furnished by the federal gubt must immediately log Patient Name, Patient SS#, When Prescribed, Doctor ID#, Results, Amount prescribed.
It should have a backend that subtracts it from inventory immediately, so the gubt can keep track of inventory, and reporting on how quickly doctors are prescribing and using it, where, as well as the end results.
This will tell President TRUMP if his directives are being followed.
The Medical Establishment is following a long, nearly 200-year old tradition of refusing to believe the evidence if it contradicts “the usual wisdom,” or “the established norms,” or “accepted practice.”
It took decades for the medical establishment to accept and follow the sanitary practices of Joseph Lister and Ignaz Semmelweis, even though the antiseptic methods of the two men reduced deaths by a huge percentage in their hospitals.
It took decades for the psychiatric establishment to realize that Bruno Bettelheim’s Freudian theory about Autism was not even close to being correct.
And so this is one more to be added to the list: doctors in the field have evidence about the efficacy of the malarial drugs against the Wuhan Flu, but the medical establishment refuses to accept their evidence.
Let the medicine flow to all who need it! And to those who say the side effects are too dangerous, remember that main side effect from the virus…
…is Death!
It was beautiful when PDJT, reporter, when you are on a ventilators and going to die, “What have you got to loose ?
Or this drug has not been approved for this. People are dieing now, We don’t have 2 years for case studies !
I enjoy my daily fix of “Beat the Press moderated by PDJT”, but how have many of these people survived all these years.🤔🤔 JSMH.
“Enough Beltway BS.”
Bravo. Could not agree more!
He’s on twitter with this speech
P Trump allowed and continues to allow Fauci and the other one to be the experts.
Many of you here have recommended he switch doctors.
He hasn’t.
Why?
It’s called giving them the rope with which to hang themselves.
He has terrific timing. I trust it.
if they agree, this Black Op ends!
45 always gives an out…
Because he sucks? Is that what you’re getting at? Go troll somewhere else Cliff. We support the President around here, and he has more information than you do Cliff. I know you think you’ve got it all figured out for him, but you don’t know anything Cliff, you know what you read on the internet.
Did someone say we have to make that Fauci curve work?
“This is WRONG!” – Licensed Physician in Utah Unable to Prescribe Hydroxychloroquine Because ‘State Has Taken Over Distribution of Drug’
April 5, 2020, 6:11 pm by Cristina Laila
Call the White House…name names.
Below is a link to a Bill Whittle video. He is describing data and trends from the Kinsa Health Weather map. Kinsa has been tracking body temperatures across the United States for years.
One of the symptoms doctors are looking for in the COVID 19 virus is raised body temperature. My medical team has told me to call if my temperature goes to 100.4 . They will evaluate the rest of my symptoms at the time of the raised temperature call.
As the video progresses, Kinsa has overlaid social distancing polices over the effect on body temperatures. Social distancing is working!
If you don’t have time to watch the whole video look at:
3:52 Describes the body temperature data and trends.
6:44 Trends over the last 7 days.
8:51 What data shows.
21:06 Social distancing affect in Santa Clara, CA and Miami Dade, Fl.
https://billwhittle.com/the-coronasphere-lounge-episode-16-social-distancing-is-working/
The data was very encouraging.
I fear Donald Trump has taken the bait and he knows this. He is trapped in a car barreling down the highway toward economic disaster and a great depression, and he knows it. He is desperately looking for an off ramp but unfortunately he has turned the accelerator and the wheel over to the “experts.”
The “experts” are people of genuine theoretical scientific knowledge but no real-world experience and no capability of risk assessment beyond the specific risks in their chosen field. They are focused on the virus and only the virus, because it is not their job to worry about anything but the virus.
But there’s another bunch of people in that car. Malevolent people within the government, federal and state, who would love nothing more than to slam the car into the wall, destroy the economy, the lives of millions of people, and destroy America’s preeminence in the world, and the Trump presidency, in order to give themselves the ultimate power, the power of life or death over each citizen. They will fight furiously when and if the president tries to take back control of the car.
At some point very soon, Trump will have to accept the fact that the ones he has turned the car over to are not going to stop, slow down, or turn. There is no incentive or reason for them to do so.
Did Anyone Think This Through?
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2020/04/did_anyone_think_this_through.html
nimrodman-thanks for posting again. I’ve been doing the same thing with a lot of the AT articles which are outstanding.
drip, drip, drip goes the Hydroxychloroquine. You know it a preventative too, right? The President just said it want hurt.
I wish president would ask reporters that if your mother or father entered the hospital with the virus and took a turn for the worst,would they want their parent to receive Hydroxychloroquine.
LikeLiked by 3 people
