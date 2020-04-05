New York Ministry of Coronavirus Compliance Begins Using Drones to Monitor Citizen Compliance…

CBS News is reporting on drones flying above New York metro-area parks that are now monitoring coronavirus distancing requirements and warning residents to comply.

Do not be alarmed comrades. Currently the drones are not armed and only use speakers to broadcast warnings of violations to non-compliant citizens. The voice has a ring of familiarity to it. WATCH and LISTEN:

WATCH: A drone was seen flying over a Manhattan park on Saturday, urging pedestrians to “maintain social distancing.” https://t.co/5J9DLlunRB pic.twitter.com/VuNu1etBnW — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 5, 2020

ANNOUNCEMENT: “This is the anti-COVID19 volunteer task force. Please maintain a social distance of at least six feet. Again, please maintain social distancing. Please help stop the spread of this virus. Reduce the death toll and save lives. For your own safety and your families safety please maintain social distancing. Thank you for your cooperation. We are all in this together.”