New York Ministry of Coronavirus Compliance Begins Using Drones to Monitor Citizen Compliance…

CBS News is reporting on drones flying above New York metro-area parks that are now monitoring coronavirus distancing requirements and warning residents to comply.

Do not be alarmed comrades.  Currently the drones are not armed and only use speakers to broadcast warnings of violations to non-compliant citizens. The voice has a ring of familiarity to it. WATCH and LISTEN:

ANNOUNCEMENT: “This is the anti-COVID19 volunteer task force. Please maintain a social distance of at least six feet. Again, please maintain social distancing. Please help stop the spread of this virus. Reduce the death toll and save lives. For your own safety and your families safety please maintain social distancing. Thank you for your cooperation. We are all in this together.”

  1. bwcarey says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:12 pm

    space has never been more important, amen

    • bertdilbert says:
      April 5, 2020 at 8:38 pm

      This is your future, the rest of your life no matter where you go. “The white zone is for loading and unloading only”.

      Facial recognition camera systems will instantly debit your bank account for violations. Right now they threaten to turn off your power. Next week they will threaten to turn off your debit and credit cards.

      Embrace the suck.

    • The Gipper Lives says:
      April 5, 2020 at 9:44 pm

      The Hills are All Spies For the Sound of Mucous
      with long prison terms of a thousand years
      The drones watch my steps for my Social Distance
      Microphones will record every word it hears

      Rolf Lives!

  2. harrietht3 says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:14 pm

    Oops!
    All I can think of is when the Morlocks round up the Eloi in HG Wells’ “The Time Machine.”
    Is this for real???

  3. booger71 says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:16 pm

    Next up the powers will weaponize the drones with sting balls

  4. TarsTarkas says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:17 pm

    And if someone shoots down a drone, instant screams for gun confiscation.

    • TarsTarkas says:
      April 5, 2020 at 8:18 pm

      And if the shooter is found to be an agent provocateur or a gangbanger . . .

    • James Carpenter aka "Felix" says:
      April 5, 2020 at 8:44 pm

      All joking aside…
      Many of us own guns.
      Myself, shotgun(s) and long rifle(s).
      Does anyone know at what altitude these drones are being flown?
      Because of environmental concerns, a good citizen eschews lead and loads steel. Or copper slugs.
      Curious what calibers/loads might be both effective in disabling drones while being safe for the environment. Like for methods of distilling alcohol without a license, this info would be for education only.
      Asking for a friend

  5. SSI01 says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:17 pm

    Thank you, comrade, for this bit of virus (and population) control news. Brought to us by drones made in, of course, Communist China.

  6. Right to reply says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:18 pm

    I’m hoping POTUS ends this next week

  7. Paul Vincent Zecchino says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:19 pm

    Anyone who actually thinks this medico-police state will end in three weeks needs to rethink it.

  8. SSI01 says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:19 pm

    It IS New York – I wonder how many middle-finger salutes the things got while on their automated rounds?

    • Kid Jupiter says:
      April 5, 2020 at 9:15 pm

      You’re thinking of the old NYC from the past. The current NYC residents are all effete, pretentious hipsters and bugmen who voted for Hillary and put a communist in the mayor’s office twice. They’ll probably listen to the drone.

  9. frankmystery says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:19 pm

    Every week the restrictions get a little tighter and people are still clamoring for more. This is getting very frightening. How much farther are these governors willing to take this?

    • Cliff Indiana says:
      April 5, 2020 at 8:29 pm

      Why isn’t PDJT putting a halt to this BS????

    • WhiteBoard says:
      April 5, 2020 at 8:30 pm

      this plan was written during obama’s years… Hillary was suppose to be in fully implementing it…

      the plan only LOOKS AWKWARD because President Trump is in office..

      otherwise we would be taking up the KAZOOO, like we did when obama was teaching us to not talk in public and FEEL like everyone else thought differently than us..

      Political Correctness was social distancing 1.0

      Political Correctness was social distancing 1.0

      Political Correctness was social distancing 1.0

      PDJT was the antidote…

    • jumpinjarhead says:
      April 5, 2020 at 8:41 pm

      This is the method of choice for progressivists wanting go “fundamentally change” America. They use an incremental “nudging” approach that takes advantage of any event (mass shooting, natural disaster, pandemic etc.) that they can can use to sufficiently scare, anger or emotionalize enough of the “big middle” of the American public either nationally of in a given state or local government who usually uninformed, unengaged and apolitical to then push through something they could never succeed with in “normal” times.

    • ms doodlebug says:
      April 5, 2020 at 9:00 pm

      Watch Ohio Governor DeWine. He’s not an original thinker. He’ll ‘mandate’ everything other governors dream up. We’re waiting for his ‘orders’ to wear masks, have us fitted with GPS ankle bracelets, and drone monitoring. Be watchful, Ohioans. If he starts ordering sand in bulk we may get sand-blasted if we step outside.

  10. AnotherView says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:25 pm

    ‘Social distancing’ my ass….it’s another form of ostracizing. F**king communists.

  11. Jenevive says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:26 pm

    Our Governor put out the fancy colorful charts and said
    when each county would peak we go into mid to late MAY..

  12. SarahB says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:27 pm

    I was born and raised in Oakland, this an easy one to fix.
    Just start the rumor that the drones going overhead are “Amazon Delivery Vehicles” that are delivering new IPhones.
    The gunfire from the 15 year olds will solve any drone issues quickly.

  13. TreeClimber says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:27 pm

    Well, there goes my plan for my dystopian novel. No one wants to read about what they’re living.

    • JohnCasper says:
      April 5, 2020 at 8:33 pm

      Well, if you can’t make it as a scifi author, I guess you’ll just have to get a high government job somewhere.

      • Puzzled says:
        April 5, 2020 at 9:14 pm

        Reality check for every person who detests the growing Orwellian control, it seems there are 10 that don’t think it has gone far enough. This is neighbors and family. I’d never have friends that thought that.

      • TreeClimber says:
        April 5, 2020 at 9:50 pm

        Authoring is only an on-again-off-again hobby. My primary job is wife/mother/homemaker.

  14. Cathy M. says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:27 pm

    Is NYC a war zone? What’s next? Lights off and blackout shades at your home at nite?

  15. Cathy says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:29 pm

    I can’t seem to download the link to the drone announcement. Was this “fake news”?

  16. JohnCasper says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:30 pm

    I think we have gone into hyperspace andjumped through the space/time continuum and have gone from 1984 to 2084.

  17. Snellvillebob says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:33 pm

    That reminded me of the propaganda speakers in re-educations camps.

  18. Monadnock says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:34 pm

    That was creepy as hell

  19. Alli says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:35 pm

    Hydra-Soros invested in Wuhan lab. The biological virus comes out of the lab
    The CCP withholds vital information about the virus. WHO covers the CCP with false information. The virus becomes a Pandemic. The economy is shut down. This adds up to war on the USA and the world from CHINA.

    • TheHumanCondition says:
      April 5, 2020 at 8:44 pm

      NO. It adds up to #WAR on Patriots worldwide by the globalist pyschopaths, including the klintons, bushes, soros, bill gates, buffet, winfrey crowd et al.

      This is Event 201, plannedemic, October 2019.

      Must know the enemy if you’re going to defeat it. It is UNIPARTY, enemedia, globalists… of every aspect. It is the rothschilds, the bilderberg group, CFR, morgans, chases, vanderbilts and on and on. Hollyweird celebritards, academia…

  20. rcogburn says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:36 pm

    If anything goes wrong, it’s only a glitch.

  21. laurelmarycecilia says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:38 pm

    If people were told to get into cattle cars to be taken to virus protection camps most of the Sheeple would rush to get in line…….. Deliver me to Dachau

  22. laurelmarycecilia says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:38 pm

    If people were told to get into cattle cars to be taken to virus protection camps most of the Sheeple would rush to get in line…….. Deliver me to Dachau

  23. Bendix says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:38 pm

    We aren’t all in it together. People who go to work or get paid when they stay home are going where they please while ordering the rest of us around.
    Why aren’t the news media wearing masks on their faces?

    • coloradochloe says:
      April 5, 2020 at 9:13 pm

      No we are not Bendix.

      That creepy Dr Birx told all of us to not go to the grocery store or the pharmacy yesterday.

      Exactly how are we suppose to get our groceries, medications and other supplies.

      She said we can arrange for “somebody” to bring them to us, the point being to keep as few people out and about as possible.

      We have been social distanced from our normal lives, no movies, no malls, no beaches, no parks, no dining out only take out and this Birx now wants us to hunker down even more.

      We are not suppose to go and choose our own groceries form the store when we want them.

      Our stores have slashed their hours and now many are only going to let so many shoppers in at a time.

      So even if you get to your favorite grocery store your might have to wait in line until a “free spot” opens up for you.

      No more shopping when we want to for what we think we need.

      Soon they will be telling us what we can and can not buy.

      Will they come up with some kind of idea to assign people to stores based on their address?

      If you live in this area you must shop at Walmart and if you live in that area you must shop at Safeway.

      Nothing surprises me any more, breakout time can not come too soon.

  24. TheHumanCondition says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:39 pm

    Relax Patriots, we will make it back to the other side of this soon.

    And I hope there is HELL TO PAY for this bullsh!t, and truly think there will be…

    Remember, Donald J. Trump IS President and IS a Patriot like us!

    Hang tough…

    • slowcobra says:
      April 5, 2020 at 9:11 pm

      Thank you Human Condition, for your uplifting message. I appreciate it because it’s easy to get sucked into all this doom and gloom, and a positive word or two is helpful and needed.

    • sherryoftexas says:
      April 5, 2020 at 9:37 pm

      HC, I completely agree with you! And I really appreciate your being continually so positive! But I do have to add that I am so very glad that I live in East Texas. There is still a little sanity left here.

    • calbear84 says:
      April 5, 2020 at 9:50 pm

      Looked like the New Yawkers were ignoring Mr. Drone anyway!

  25. 4sure says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:40 pm

    Never thought I would get a part as an extra in a science fiction thriller.

  26. jumpinjarhead says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:44 pm

    Apologies—“go” in line 2 should be “to” and “of” in line 10 should be “or.”

  27. terry says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:45 pm

    We’re getting close to the lifestyle portrayed in the Arnold Schwarzenegger movie The Running Man.

    That drone reminded me of the Ben Richards “butcher of Bakersfield “movie scene.

  28. Rj says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:46 pm

    We’ve went from America to China overnight with all players involved until proven otherwise. Make sure you check your doorbell app before answering the door.

  29. Ospreyzone says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:47 pm

    I have a sudden urge to watch “The Fifth Element” again.
    I suppose if you do not “cooperate” there may be a “big badda boom.”

  30. flatlandgoober says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:49 pm

  31. Zydeco says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:50 pm

    Does the drone voice remind people to vote Democommunist in the fall?

  32. Patience says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:50 pm

    Practice for Agenda 21 ???
    >Green Spaces: Where no humans are allowed to go.

  33. Patriot1783 says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:55 pm

    Wolverines!

  34. Caius Lowell says:
    April 5, 2020 at 9:00 pm

    Attention all formerly free citizens of the United States of America! DeBlasio’s Democrats have assumed control — Cuomo’s Democrats have assumed control

  35. palafox says:
    April 5, 2020 at 9:01 pm

    Next up: a U.S. version of China’s social credit score.

  36. El Torito says:
    April 5, 2020 at 9:02 pm

    With respect to the majority of the people freaking out per SD’S writing, let me offer another view…I live an area of Central Florida with rising cases and lots of a-holes ignoring social distancing. If I weren’t afraid of catching the virus, I’d gladly pick up a rock and bash their skulls in myself. No drone needed.

  37. The Gipper Lives says:
    April 5, 2020 at 9:03 pm

    Cuomo is trying to catch ‘Drox dealers in the park.

    Speaking of, Tech Startups: New updates from Dr. Vladimir Zelenko: Cocktail of Hydroxychloroquine, Zinc Sulfate and Azithromycin are showing phenomenon results with 900 coronavirus patients treated – Must Watch Video

    https://techstartups.com/2020/04/05/new-updates-dr-vladimir-zelenko-cocktail-hydroxychloroquine-zinc-sulfate-azithromycin-showing-phenomenon-results-900-coronavirus-patients-treated-must-watch-video/

    And this: Science Direct: The FDA-approved Drug Ivermectin inhibits the replication of SARS-CoV-2 in vitro

    …another old drug Tony won’t like.

    https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0166354220302011

  38. SW Richmond says:
    April 5, 2020 at 9:03 pm

    Buy a rifle and learn to use it…

    Oh, wait, you’re liberals and living in NYC.

    Never mind, enjoy your totalitarian dystopia.

    That is all.

  39. Ploni says:
    April 5, 2020 at 9:22 pm

    How many Americans died this year from influenza?!

  40. sDee says:
    April 5, 2020 at 9:24 pm

    “The voice has a ring of familiarity to it.”

    It does! Eerily so.
    What is the voice?

  41. Magabear says:
    April 5, 2020 at 9:27 pm

    This is too much like a scene from the film “The Watchmen”. There they did start mowing down civilians. (Dumb movie, but it did have a Pat Buchanan cameo!). 🙂

  42. H.R. says:
    April 5, 2020 at 9:27 pm

    Man oh man! In my neck of the woods, drones are considered skeet practice. Wouldn’t last a New York minute.

    In New York, they’ll last as long as that bit of gristle that got stuck under a dental bridge, which is like… nearly forever.

    Cowboy up, New York!
    .
    .
    .
    Wait a sec…… Send ’em our way. We could use the practice. Duck season isn’t that far off.

  43. mazziflol says:
    April 5, 2020 at 9:36 pm

    looks like everything is going according to plan…

    Event 201
    “The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation hosted Event 201, a high-level pandemic exercise on October 18, 2019, in New York, NY. The exercise illustrated areas where public/private partnerships will be necessary during the response to a severe pandemic in order to diminish large-scale economic and societal consequences.”

    http://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/

  44. CM-TX says:
    April 5, 2020 at 9:44 pm

    Bird’s eye [Drone] view:

  45. Greg1 says:
    April 5, 2020 at 9:49 pm

    There was a movie from the 80’s I’ll never recall the name of that had a futuristic communist type system. The people had to follow orders, could have no social contact, and had a circular floating object monitoring them all the time. It would bark out orders when people failed to toe the line.

    Seems freakish to see this in a video today.

    I can see where things could get really out of hand if democrats had the opportunity to get in power and monitor every aspect of your life. Oh, wait a minute……..

    Drone to drone combat could be a thing of the future.

