New York Ministry of Coronavirus Compliance Begins Using Drones to Monitor Citizen Compliance…

CBS News is reporting on drones flying above New York metro-area parks that are now monitoring coronavirus distancing requirements and warning residents to comply.
Do not be alarmed comrades. Currently the drones are not armed and only use speakers to broadcast warnings of violations to non-compliant citizens. The voice has a ring of familiarity to it. WATCH and LISTEN:
WATCH: A drone was seen flying over a Manhattan park on Saturday, urging pedestrians to “maintain social distancing.” https://t.co/5J9DLlunRB pic.twitter.com/VuNu1etBnW
— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 5, 2020
ANNOUNCEMENT: “This is the anti-COVID19 volunteer task force. Please maintain a social distance of at least six feet. Again, please maintain social distancing. Please help stop the spread of this virus. Reduce the death toll and save lives. For your own safety and your families safety please maintain social distancing. Thank you for your cooperation. We are all in this together.”
space has never been more important, amen
This is your future, the rest of your life no matter where you go. “The white zone is for loading and unloading only”.
Facial recognition camera systems will instantly debit your bank account for violations. Right now they threaten to turn off your power. Next week they will threaten to turn off your debit and credit cards.
Embrace the suck.
I think this is it:
LikeLiked by 2 people
They did not try that here in California although I hear they are using cell phone tracking.
The Hills are All Spies For the Sound of Mucous
with long prison terms of a thousand years
The drones watch my steps for my Social Distance
Microphones will record every word it hears
Rolf Lives!
Oops!
All I can think of is when the Morlocks round up the Eloi in HG Wells’ “The Time Machine.”
Is this for real???
The science fiction movies we paid money to see are now here and it is costing us money. I would rather go back to the days where we paid money to watch it in the movie theater.
don’t worry – we ARE paying!
(but you knew that)
That is an interesting parallel Harriet.
New York is using drones to herd the human cattle through the corral and into the chute.
The next step is the cattle cars and we all know where they take us.
I will give everyone a hint, it is not to greener pastures.
To serve man…
Next up the powers will weaponize the drones with sting balls
They will be weaponized in years to come if (when?) progressivist authoritarians get control of the White House and Congress.
Witness the TV series the Dark Mirror.
There was an episode where what was left of humanity was hunted by killer robot dogs.
The dog robots from MIT and General Dynamics.
They are real , the ones shown on YouTube.
Wonder what the ones are like that they DON’T show us ?
They are conditioning us for something soon to be.
Hmm…
Glitch in the Matrix ?
And if someone shoots down a drone, instant screams for gun confiscation.
And if the shooter is found to be an agent provocateur or a gangbanger . . .
Well, if it’s gangbanger it will be okay. But if it is a conservative…death penalty.
All joking aside…
Many of us own guns.
Myself, shotgun(s) and long rifle(s).
Does anyone know at what altitude these drones are being flown?
Because of environmental concerns, a good citizen eschews lead and loads steel. Or copper slugs.
Curious what calibers/loads might be both effective in disabling drones while being safe for the environment. Like for methods of distilling alcohol without a license, this info would be for education only.
Asking for a friend
Simple pellet gun. Whoops, did I say that out loud?
My brothers were pretty good with sling shots when they were boys.
David and Goliath?
I think those are illegal in the Socialist Republic of NY. 😒
You are probably right mugzey.
I have a feeling that David would not have paid much attention to what was legal or illegal.
He would have chosen his five smooth stones and given Goliath what he deserved.
IIRC, the slingshots with wrist braces are unlawful in Emperor Cuomo’s domain. Devices that are held strictly on grip strength by the fingers into the palm of the hand “might” still be permissible.
Too bad for you folks with injuries, arthritis, etc.
I shot my own drone out of the sky with a .410 once. Bird shot.
Thank you, comrade, for this bit of virus (and population) control news. Brought to us by drones made in, of course, Communist China.
I’m hoping POTUS ends this next week
The TDS crew will ignore any POTUS announcement and follow Dr. Fauci’s advice like the gospel.
We already know who TIME’s person of the year will be. Hint, it won’t be President Trump.
Is that thing still around?
Anyone who actually thinks this medico-police state will end in three weeks needs to rethink it.
It IS New York – I wonder how many middle-finger salutes the things got while on their automated rounds?
You’re thinking of the old NYC from the past. The current NYC residents are all effete, pretentious hipsters and bugmen who voted for Hillary and put a communist in the mayor’s office twice. They’ll probably listen to the drone.
Every week the restrictions get a little tighter and people are still clamoring for more. This is getting very frightening. How much farther are these governors willing to take this?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why isn’t PDJT putting a halt to this BS????
I’m sure he has a plan in mind, but this is getting too worrying! Why put us through the stress of this kind of news?
this plan was written during obama’s years… Hillary was suppose to be in fully implementing it…
the plan only LOOKS AWKWARD because President Trump is in office..
otherwise we would be taking up the KAZOOO, like we did when obama was teaching us to not talk in public and FEEL like everyone else thought differently than us..
Political Correctness was social distancing 1.0
PDJT was the antidote…
This is the method of choice for progressivists wanting go “fundamentally change” America. They use an incremental “nudging” approach that takes advantage of any event (mass shooting, natural disaster, pandemic etc.) that they can can use to sufficiently scare, anger or emotionalize enough of the “big middle” of the American public either nationally of in a given state or local government who usually uninformed, unengaged and apolitical to then push through something they could never succeed with in “normal” times.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Apologies—“go” in line 2 should be “to” and “of” in line 10 should be “or.”
Watch Ohio Governor DeWine. He’s not an original thinker. He’ll ‘mandate’ everything other governors dream up. We’re waiting for his ‘orders’ to wear masks, have us fitted with GPS ankle bracelets, and drone monitoring. Be watchful, Ohioans. If he starts ordering sand in bulk we may get sand-blasted if we step outside.
LikeLiked by 1 person
‘Social distancing’ my ass….it’s another form of ostracizing. F**king communists.
Our Governor put out the fancy colorful charts and said
when each county would peak we go into mid to late MAY..
The first thing psychopaths and narcissists do to gain control over their victims, is to isolate them from others.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry, that comment should have been a reply to Jenevive, above.
Rats!!! I meant Another View! (Sorry, Jenevive.)
Don’t worry. That comment answers all other comments. The psychos are in charge…
I was born and raised in Oakland, this an easy one to fix.
Just start the rumor that the drones going overhead are “Amazon Delivery Vehicles” that are delivering new IPhones.
The gunfire from the 15 year olds will solve any drone issues quickly.
Sounds like West Oakland! Used to drive down Hegenberger to the airport and hated to get stopped at a red light!
why?
you don’t think those 15-year-olds are having iPhones delivered?
… in reply to the gunfire remark, 1st comment
Well, there goes my plan for my dystopian novel. No one wants to read about what they’re living.
Well, if you can’t make it as a scifi author, I guess you’ll just have to get a high government job somewhere.
Reality check for every person who detests the growing Orwellian control, it seems there are 10 that don’t think it has gone far enough. This is neighbors and family. I’d never have friends that thought that.
Authoring is only an on-again-off-again hobby. My primary job is wife/mother/homemaker.
Is NYC a war zone? What’s next? Lights off and blackout shades at your home at nite?
I think there was a movie called “Moscow on the Hudson”
suejeanne1, with Robin Williams portraying a Russian (clown) defecting from the Moscow circus while it was in NYC.
Blackout curtains? So the virus cannot find you?
Sorta like your house wearing face masks ;-0
I can’t seem to download the link to the drone announcement. Was this “fake news”?
There is a transcript of the drone’s call just below the video.
Worker for me
Cathy, paste this in your browser or maybe it will work as a link: https://twitter.com/CBSNews/status/1246935687041110025
Thanks.
It worked for me, but I had to unmute it by tapping on the bottom of the twitter video window because for some reason twitter links are automatically muted for me (I don’t tweet or fakebook)
I think we have gone into hyperspace andjumped through the space/time continuum and have gone from 1984 to 2084.
If that did just happen, then I sure am looking good at 131 years of age!
That reminded me of the propaganda speakers in re-educations camps.
That was creepy as hell
Hydra-Soros invested in Wuhan lab. The biological virus comes out of the lab
The CCP withholds vital information about the virus. WHO covers the CCP with false information. The virus becomes a Pandemic. The economy is shut down. This adds up to war on the USA and the world from CHINA.
NO. It adds up to #WAR on Patriots worldwide by the globalist pyschopaths, including the klintons, bushes, soros, bill gates, buffet, winfrey crowd et al.
This is Event 201, plannedemic, October 2019.
Must know the enemy if you’re going to defeat it. It is UNIPARTY, enemedia, globalists… of every aspect. It is the rothschilds, the bilderberg group, CFR, morgans, chases, vanderbilts and on and on. Hollyweird celebritards, academia…
If anything goes wrong, it’s only a glitch.
If people were told to get into cattle cars to be taken to virus protection camps most of the Sheeple would rush to get in line…….. Deliver me to Dachau
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, maybe it’s time we figure out how to offer those people dying for the nanny state to wipe their noses and bottoms a place to go?
Venezuela, with a free ride and a few starter kits on how to survive their utopian dream?
I will kick in if you will! 😉
Howsabout China? It’s all good there now, right?
We aren’t all in it together. People who go to work or get paid when they stay home are going where they please while ordering the rest of us around.
Why aren’t the news media wearing masks on their faces?
LikeLiked by 3 people
No we are not Bendix.
That creepy Dr Birx told all of us to not go to the grocery store or the pharmacy yesterday.
Exactly how are we suppose to get our groceries, medications and other supplies.
She said we can arrange for “somebody” to bring them to us, the point being to keep as few people out and about as possible.
We have been social distanced from our normal lives, no movies, no malls, no beaches, no parks, no dining out only take out and this Birx now wants us to hunker down even more.
We are not suppose to go and choose our own groceries form the store when we want them.
Our stores have slashed their hours and now many are only going to let so many shoppers in at a time.
So even if you get to your favorite grocery store your might have to wait in line until a “free spot” opens up for you.
No more shopping when we want to for what we think we need.
Soon they will be telling us what we can and can not buy.
Will they come up with some kind of idea to assign people to stores based on their address?
If you live in this area you must shop at Walmart and if you live in that area you must shop at Safeway.
Nothing surprises me any more, breakout time can not come too soon.
Relax Patriots, we will make it back to the other side of this soon.
And I hope there is HELL TO PAY for this bullsh!t, and truly think there will be…
Remember, Donald J. Trump IS President and IS a Patriot like us!
Hang tough…
Thank you Human Condition, for your uplifting message. I appreciate it because it’s easy to get sucked into all this doom and gloom, and a positive word or two is helpful and needed.
HC, I completely agree with you! And I really appreciate your being continually so positive! But I do have to add that I am so very glad that I live in East Texas. There is still a little sanity left here.
Looked like the New Yawkers were ignoring Mr. Drone anyway!
Never thought I would get a part as an extra in a science fiction thriller.
Apologies—“go” in line 2 should be “to” and “of” in line 10 should be “or.”
We’re getting close to the lifestyle portrayed in the Arnold Schwarzenegger movie The Running Man.
That drone reminded me of the Ben Richards “butcher of Bakersfield “movie scene.
We’ve went from America to China overnight with all players involved until proven otherwise. Make sure you check your doorbell app before answering the door.
I have a sudden urge to watch “The Fifth Element” again.
I suppose if you do not “cooperate” there may be a “big badda boom.”
Does the drone voice remind people to vote Democommunist in the fall?
Practice for Agenda 21 ???
>Green Spaces: Where no humans are allowed to go.
Wolverines!
Attention all formerly free citizens of the United States of America! DeBlasio’s Democrats have assumed control — Cuomo’s Democrats have assumed control
The brilliant Neil Peart outdid himself with this one. Did you see my cool vid above, with the isolated vocal?
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/04/05/new-york-ministry-of-coronavirus-compliance-begins-using-drones-to-monitor-citizen-compliance/comment-page-1/#comment-8033475
Great minds think alike, especially when inspired by great music!
😀 Did you know that Neil also voiced the deep “subdivisions” in the song by the same title? In the video, they show Alex voicing that part. Fantastic video.
Next up: a U.S. version of China’s social credit score.
With respect to the majority of the people freaking out per SD’S writing, let me offer another view…I live an area of Central Florida with rising cases and lots of a-holes ignoring social distancing. If I weren’t afraid of catching the virus, I’d gladly pick up a rock and bash their skulls in myself. No drone needed.
Cuomo is trying to catch ‘Drox dealers in the park.
Speaking of, Tech Startups: New updates from Dr. Vladimir Zelenko: Cocktail of Hydroxychloroquine, Zinc Sulfate and Azithromycin are showing phenomenon results with 900 coronavirus patients treated – Must Watch Video
https://techstartups.com/2020/04/05/new-updates-dr-vladimir-zelenko-cocktail-hydroxychloroquine-zinc-sulfate-azithromycin-showing-phenomenon-results-900-coronavirus-patients-treated-must-watch-video/
And this: Science Direct: The FDA-approved Drug Ivermectin inhibits the replication of SARS-CoV-2 in vitro
…another old drug Tony won’t like.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0166354220302011
Buy a rifle and learn to use it…
Oh, wait, you’re liberals and living in NYC.
Never mind, enjoy your totalitarian dystopia.
That is all.
How many Americans died this year from influenza?!
“The voice has a ring of familiarity to it.”
It does! Eerily so.
What is the voice?
This is too much like a scene from the film “The Watchmen”. There they did start mowing down civilians. (Dumb movie, but it did have a Pat Buchanan cameo!). 🙂
Man oh man! In my neck of the woods, drones are considered skeet practice. Wouldn’t last a New York minute.
In New York, they’ll last as long as that bit of gristle that got stuck under a dental bridge, which is like… nearly forever.
Cowboy up, New York!
.
.
.
Wait a sec…… Send ’em our way. We could use the practice. Duck season isn’t that far off.
“Duck season!”
“Drone season!”
Duck season!”
“Drone season!”
Future episode of looney tunes.
looks like everything is going according to plan…
Event 201
“The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation hosted Event 201, a high-level pandemic exercise on October 18, 2019, in New York, NY. The exercise illustrated areas where public/private partnerships will be necessary during the response to a severe pandemic in order to diminish large-scale economic and societal consequences.”
http://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/
Bird’s eye [Drone] view:
There was a movie from the 80’s I’ll never recall the name of that had a futuristic communist type system. The people had to follow orders, could have no social contact, and had a circular floating object monitoring them all the time. It would bark out orders when people failed to toe the line.
Seems freakish to see this in a video today.
I can see where things could get really out of hand if democrats had the opportunity to get in power and monitor every aspect of your life. Oh, wait a minute……..
Drone to drone combat could be a thing of the future.
