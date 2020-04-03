President Trump Has Long Demanded Critical Manufacturing Return to the U.S. – The Coronavirus Pandemic Outlines Why…

The lack of independent control over critical healthcare products is highlighting exactly why Donald J Trump has been demanding U.S. manufacturing firms return production to this nation for years. White House trade advisor Peter Navarro drove home the point yesterday:
[Transcript] – Q: Mr. Navarro, what’s the status of the “Buy American” executive order?
MR. NAVARRO: “One of the — one of the things that this crisis has taught us, sir, is that we are dangerously over-dependent on a global supply chain for our medicines, like penicillin; our medical supplies, like masks; and our medical equipment, like ventilators.
We have — right now as we speak, over 50 countries have already imposed some forms of export restrictions in their country against the rest of the world. And what we’ve — what we’re learning from that is that no matter how many treaties you have, no matter how many alliances, no matter how many phone calls, when push comes to shove you run the risk, as a nation, of not having what you need.”
“And if there’s any vindication of the President’s “Buy American, secure borders, and a strong manufacturing base” philosophy, strategy, and belief, it is this crisis — because it underscores everything that we see there.
So the “Buy American” order, which — which is going through process, would do a couple things. It would simply say, — not during this crisis, because we don’t want to disrupt anything. I want to be really clear about that. But going forward, after this is over, the VA, DOD, HHS, and this government buys American for essential medicines, our medical countermeasures, and the medical supplies and equipment we need.
At the same time, it will deregulate so we can get the FDA and EPA to facilitate domestic manufacturing. And then, innovate. Because the key here — the key here is having advanced manufacturing on U.S. soil that can leapfrog other countries so we don’t have to worry about competing against cheap sweatshop labor, lax environmental regulations, different tax regimes, and the massive subsidies of foreign governments who are actually directly attacking our industrial base.
So be patient with that, sir. It’s — the other priorities we have right now are to DPA and what the task force is doing. But if we learn anything from this crisis, it should be never again. Never again should we have to depend on the rest of the world for our essential medicines and countermeasures.” (read more)
From the outset of Donald Trump’s entry into the world of politics he espoused a series of key tenets around what he called his “America-First” objectives:
- The U.S. needed to have control over our borders, and a greater ability to control who was migrating to the United States. A shift toward stopping ‘illegal’ migration.
- The U.S. needed to stop the manufacture of goods overseas and return critical manufacturing back to the United States. A return to economic independence.
- The U.S. needed to decouple from an over-reliance on Chinese industrial and consumer products. China viewed as a geopolitical and economic risk.
Donald Trump was alone on these issues. No-one else was raising them; no-one else was so urgently pushing that discussion. In 2015, 2016 and even 2017, no-one other than Trump was talking about how close we were to the dependence point of no return.
Given the status of very consequential issues stemming from the Chinese Coronavirus threat; and the myriad of serious issues with critical supply chain dependencies; wasn’t President Trump correct in his warnings and proposals?
In early 2017 President Trump and his administration coined the phrase: “economic security is national security”, and the economic team set about starting a very complex process to ensure the past three decades of trade policy was reversed.
One month after taking office, February 2017, President Trump met with labor unions and assembled a corporate manufacturing council, telling all of them they needed to change their thinking about manufacturing overseas.
The members of the council didn’t like the conversation; many of them were Wall Street multinationals who were themselves part of the historic shift in moving jobs to Asia and beyond. Several months later the council disbanded amid the policy contention; but Trump persisted with the America First agenda.
President Trump, never wavered; he warned the corporate CEO’s they needed to adjust their thinking and bring back their manufacturing jobs. Trump warned them to reorient their supply chains because they had become too dependent on China; and that dependency was manifesting as geopolitical risk if the U.S. and China were in conflict.
Time after time, conversation after conversation, in the background of events where few media were paying attention, President Trump spoke privately and publicly about the issue of over-reliance on Chinese products and critical goods from southeast Asia.
Then, after months of warnings, came the tariff hammer.
Those same manufacturing council executives and their Wall Street pundits screamed into every microphone they could find that President Trump was going to collapse the economy; that consumer prices would skyrocket; that Steel and Aluminum tariffs would mean everything from beer to soup would no longer be affordable.
Team Trump, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and USTR Robert Lighthizer didn’t waiver. President Trump accepted the criticism of “Tariff-Man”; he owned the downside and then expanded the tariffs even higher upon more goods. The CEO’s shrieked louder, but eventually, reluctantly, some started moving supply chains out of China.
While Team Trump renegotiated trade with South Korea and Japan; and while Trump renegotiated NAFTA with Mexico and Canada; the president kept the pressure on those U.S. corporations and multinationals to return critical manufacturing to the United States.
Now, with the global pandemic known as Coronavirus, people are starting to awaken to the real dangers of our medicines, pharmaceuticals and critical health care products being made overseas. Right now we see the clear reasons why President Trump was so adamant about a conversation no-one wanted, Wall Street hated, and few were paying attention to.
Heck, it is only now that most Americans realize just how many critical products are at risk…. and instead of thanking President Trump for the foresight, the incredible prescience he exhibited, the professional political class are criticizing him for over details around an issue they allowed to happen.
In many cases those who are now criticizing the weakness of our supply-chain are the same people who participated in creating a manufacturing system based on dependency, for decades. The criticism is not only unreal to witness, it’s maddening in the scale of its hypocrisy.
It sure is blood-boiling to watch the media now. To see the media cheer-leading for a national health crisis -literally with smiling faces as they hope for an economic collapse- for the exact same gleeful reason they cheered the impeachment effort. The level of U.S. media vitriol against President Trump is sickening.
The American mainstream media truly is the enemy of a prosperous and thriving America.
These times will never be forgotten.
God bless President Trump….
….And Thank You Prescient Trump.
We will never forget.
But wasn’t the point to 3M was that they were selling to the “highest bidder”
““economic security is national security””
It never made sense to me 30+ years ago why this allowed to happen. I knew our elected “representatives” were selling us out.
I just did not know how. Hopefully this will be the impetus to keep this reversal in course permanent. I thought our nation had learned it’s lesson after WJC. I was sadly mistaken, because only it did not even take 20 years before we were cursed by BHO.
Romans 8:28 And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.
I keep seeing silver linings in this crisis & it is those silver linings, like bringing critical manufacturing back to America, that I am talking about when I say, “VSGPDJT has got this!”. ❤🇺🇸
None of this Will matter if we don’t get back to work in a few weeks.
1 announce a continued shutdown of all at risk people
2 treat everyone sick with chloroquine
3 everyone else back to work
4 set up football or arenas as coronavirus treatment centers. Get them out of hospitals. Plenty of room in empty stadiums and arenas. Let the military doctorS treat, dispense and ventilate the sick. GET THEM OUT OF THE HOSPITALS!!!!
5 Rotate these treatment centers around the country hotspots.
6 back to work.
I admire my president more and more every day. My prayers reflect that.
There is a special place prepared for globalist elites and MSM propagandists. It’s really hot there.
I do not know if 3M is suffering from Leftism or greed. The two are usually glued together by power.
3M is a display of corruption in the supply chain. If any and all industries in America were examined, Medical supply has bribes and inducements more extensive than you can imagine.
My source stems from what I have been told many times by sales reps that win awards for top sales.
I remember Boeing clamped down and punished purchasing agents who went out to dinner and didn’t pay their own meals. Their rule became no gift of more value than a coffee mug.
My cousin was career placement director at a University where I taught and my son and his wife teach. He was given home big appliances for example when corporations wanted him to set up top engineering grad interviews.
Why is all of this so Obvious to us, yet so Obscure to them? There are days I believe we are living in some sort of strange play, the daily actions of the protagonists are so bizarre that they cannot be real.
Something very Big and horrifyingly uncomfortable will have to happen to even Begin to rewrite this ridiculous script.
I feel the same way!! It’s like the scene from Invasion of the Body Snatchers when Donald Suterland is screaming at people to get them to listen to what he is trying to say and everyone ignores him!!
Leftists believe inequality causes all humanity’s problems: not just poverty, but crime, war, even racism.
Create a world where all countries are equal, you reach Utopia.
Leftists believe this intensely. Obama’s objective was to make America poorer and weaker. Leftists loved him for it.
If Corona hurts us, leftists approve.
Rick, something big and horrifyingly uncomfortable is happening. IMO the script IS being rewritten. We were but a Democrat president away from permanent destruction. Another 8 years of an Obama and China would own us, Iran would have nuclear weapons, rocketman would be in a war with someone, and the deep state would have a such a hold on power we would have never gotten it back. We would likely be on an irreversible slide into socialism.
This hurts. Hurts bad. But there are silver linings. PT will accomplish so much through this disaster. Just to list a few.
The media is getting exposed everyday
Americans understand the need to decouple from China
Americans understand the need for a wall
Americans will forever distrust “models” including climate change
Americans will not allow a hoax like this the next time
Democrats are being exposed as only caring about scoring political points, not the people
At the end of this, PT will restore our economy and he will win in a landslide. it is likely that he will have a majority in the house and senate. Can you imagine what he can accomplish in four years with a clear mandate?
It is time to put China down! And we better start doing it before they develop the ability to project real conventional military power. Despite what one reads in the general press, China’s Navy and Air Force are 2nd rate. As yet nowhere close to the ability the US has. But they’ve been working hard to change that and will eventually get there if they aren’t stopped. Without the power to project first rate Naval and Air power the Chinese Army is really only a factor in China’s immediate sphere of influence.
The strategic goal should be to chop China down economically. Isolate them. Reduce their economy to the point where they don’t have the revenue for the massive effort in military expansion and development they have now. Put them in a position where they must spend the majority of their GDP in keeping the masses that have become accustomed to improving living conditions appeased. I don’t want to see them on their knees. I want them on their belly!
If we don’t I fear sooner or later we’re headed for WW III.
Two can play the long game.
rah,
What you describe as what SHOULD be the goal, is EXACTLY what I believe IS, and has been from the outset, PDJT’s goal.
In fact, I would extend it to include the EU; to clarify NOT the individual countries that currently comprise the EU, but the artificial political and economic construct that is the EU.
OH, and again IMHO, Its NOT WW3, that was the “Cold War” with the USSR, and when Reagan won it, Chi-na took note, and initiated WW4 against the U.S., some 30 years ago.
So, we have been involved in a World War, but just weren’t fighting it, instead capitulating, as our enemy fought us, not with bullets and bombs, but with bribes, coercion, and corruption.
Now, with PDJT, finally in the 11th hour, we are fighting back!
Comes the time, comes the man!
Well you’ve heard about boiling frog. Put them in the pot and slowly turn up the heat so they don’t sense what is going on? Well that won’t work with China. They will know what’s going on and besides their surrogates here sooner or later will regain the upper hand in political power.
So the way I see it the key is to put the burner on high! Boil them quickly before they develop the ability to fight back effectively or escape and while their surrogates lack the political power to stop it. Let their proxies shoot missiles and make threats and raise hell. To hell with them. They know what will happen if they actually attack us.
I want the mother of all trade wars IOW. Use trade, use the dollar, use withholding foreign aid, use every weapon we have in our economic arsenal. I want their students and every single Chinese national on a visa or green card out of this nation for the duration. I want us to use our economic power to punish those that will trade with the Chi-coms. I want every pressure point pushed hard. Time is short!
Ah what the hell. I’m jus pissed off! I’m pissed that Navarro even has to explain the obvious to the cretins in the press and so many Americans. I’m pissed that so many Americans don’t get what’s going on, and has been going on for so long even though it’s totally obvious. I’m so tired of the left and academia using the faith of faithful against them and against the very foundations upon which this great country was founded and built. Now excuse me while I get another Jack & Coke.
Right on, Dutchman.
Amen.
We peal the onion, layer by layer.
First exposing, to many who previously didn’t see it, the clear media bias, as leftist or globalist. Hence “FAKE news”
Now, as they parrot, word for word, the CCP propoganda, “Corrupt media”; they are fully OWNED by CHI-NA.
This too, shall pass.
The pandemic, the shutdown WILL pass. But the ramifications will continue to ripple throughout our society, for YEARS.
And, over all they will be a positive affirmation for Nationalism, and against Globalism.
God Bless President Trump
Well said Patriot!!!! Nationalism and Natural Rights…may they shine again. 🙂
They WILL shine again, and I believe for many years!
In from the rust belt in ohio. Watched my once thriving manufacturing town crumble. I’m now 56 . So many in the great lakes states have been saying for years. Fell on deaf ears. Oh well better late than never I guess. As a side note. I personally had 5 employees close up and move to either Mexico or china.
This shit started with Wall Street analysts(punk-assed kids MBA’s just out of school) demanding high profits, averaging 15 to 20%, in each and every quarter, The only way to do that was to ship jobs to Mexico and when that wan’t enough CEO’s pushed our jobs to China.
Time to re-do Wall Street and make them hurt for awhile.
Read Sundance piece on Trump reviving main Street economy and how he is doing it.. Believe it was written almost 4 years ago. Very informative and interesting.
Congress demanded our production be sent overseas when they gave us high corporate tax rates. Tax loopholes are worth far more with a high tax rate.
If you fire a bullet, people will dodge it. If you hand out free money people will fall over each other to get it. It is the duty of the corporation to act in the best interest of the corporation just as it is the President’s job to act in the best interest of the USA.
If you are not serving in the best interest of the corporation you should be fired. Trump just moved the cheese so that corporations can make the decision to move back.
Tell your twit/Faceplant “friends”.
I trust that going forward, efforts to secure borders and making efforts to bring manufacturing back to the states won’t be met with constant opposition and small district judge shopping like there has been for three and a half freaking years?
Or does half the nation have the memory of a gnat?
If the economy opens up again in the next couple of weeks, the COVID-19 CF can be a huge win for this Country. PDJT has been beating his head against the wall with border security, return of critical manufacturing, etc. COVID-19 has cleared the chess board and a new game and new rules are going to apply going forward; If, If…… The Dem/Progs can be destroyed at the ballot box in November.
If our last four Presidents had been half as interested in moving America forward as our current President, we, as well as the rest of the world, would truly be in a magnificent place. It really boggles the mind.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Their motivation is greed and political ideology.
Can you imagine a reporter ever repeatedly interrupting Barack Obama during his tenure retaining their employment?
Check out PDJT’s final exchange with a reporter, at todays task force briefing.
Reporter asked if we should got to nationwide mail in ballots, cause of muh virus.
PDJT says No, and that he,doesn’t like mail in ballots.
Reporter says,”WHY?”
“BECAUSE THEY CHEAT!”
he says, and then offers a strong, unequivocal, unapologetic, full throated defence of photo id for voting.
It was EPIC slapdown!
I can NOT imagine a President Bush, Romney or any of the other clowns saying anything like that. MAYBE a President Ben Carson, but only him.
And then he walked off😂
Dims/RINOs/trolls saying Trump will select winners and losers……so far I like knowing about the ones he has identified so far….3M and My Pillow. That’s my kind of picking winners/losers.
We can NOT allow them To force us to vote by mail. We know how that will end. Also Soros and his entire organization must be put down.
Thank God. I pointed this out years ago to the globalist “free traders” like Bongino (got a condescending reply from him at the time. However, he’s since changed his tune). American’s don’t have a right to cheap #%$. First and foremost we must protect our interests, even if it means you can’t buy that cheap plastic colander at Walmart for next to nothing. But you know what, I guarantee the American counterpart will be of higher quality (last longer), built without wage-slave labor, and not contain carcinogens.
If you want a real hoot go back and listen to Levin during the 2016 primary. He was all out against Trump’s buy America First platform, and any encroachment on global “free trade” buying options. Funny how that positions changes when our enemies control our most needed products. How do these fools think this would play out if this were a hot war? With China manufacturing most of our computer chips.
It needs to end now, and if it took this crisis to break free from the dragon, then so be it.
I can see 2020 fall campaign ads — “Remember when I was saying this during my 2016 campaign —
“Made in USA” ? Now you understand why I was right and the Deep State was wrong.
“t’s a global power structure that is responsible for the economic decisions that have robbed our working class, stripped our country of its wealth and put that money into the pockets of a handful of large corporations and political entities. Just look at what this corrupt establishment has done to our cities like Detroit; Flint, Michigan; and rural towns in Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina and all across our country. Take a look at what’s going on. They stripped away these town bare. And raided the wealth for themselves and taken our jobs away out of our country never to return unless I’m elected president.
The Clinton machine is at the center of this power structure. We’ve seen this first hand in the WikiLeaks documents, in which Hillary Clinton meets in secret with international banks to plot the destruction of U.S. sovereignty in order to enrich these global financial powers, her special interest friends and her donors.”
https://quemadoinstitute.org/2016/10/14/transcript-donald-trump-speech-in-palm-beach-florida-october-13-2016/
Another plus to 3M et al identification. Trump has dried up any political funding 3M would give to any dim or RINOs right here in middle of election season. What other multinationals will withhold contributions for fear of being called out. Love it.
Dang! I could listen to and watch Peter 24/7. What a mind! Brilliant!
So here is a letter I am going to try and get to Dr. Stephan Smith and Dr. Zelenko asking that they use the new Oracle data collection site to post their successful patient results to date using Hydroxychloroquine.
My suggestion to all CTH patriots is to reach out to every doctor you know who may be treating COVID-19 patients using hydroxychloroquine and encourage them to post their results here.
We can help PT by getting the word out and getting the doctors who are using Hydroxychloroquine with success to input their data.
Dear Dr. Smith and Dr. Zelenko,
As you know the US and the world is at war against the Coronavirus with over 1,000,000 infections worldwide and over 275,000 alone in the US.
The good news is you two are on the front lines of this pandemic using a hydroxychloroquine regime to treat hundreds maybe in total a thousand patients combined by now.
The two of you have spoken about the tremendous success you have had to date using a hydroxychloroquine treatment regime on your patients.
The President just announced the Oracle website where individual Doctors can share their treatment methods and results instantly online.
https://covid19.oracle.com
As you know this information is critical in accelerating a much broader and wide spread use of this treatment protocol if we are going to save as many lives as possible.
The world and thousands of Americans can not wait for the FDA controlled slow roll of their data to comeback.
Both of you have tremendous success stories and that must be shared where your numbers and results will matter and be counted!
I implore both of you to include your patient data results here ASAP.
Please led as both of you know the truth and the potential curative capability of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment.
Kind regards,
Mr President please begin releasing ALL documents SOON!
It’s about time.
Every day I heard about foolish new indignities being inflicted on us, in the name of safety, meanwhile, even though it is a matter of utmost national security, we hadn’t actually done anything about the drugs being manufactured overseas.
So it is good to hear Mr. Navarro starting to talk about ACTION instead of merely talking.
I just hope this gets results instead of falling by the wayside.
It’s too important to drop.
When you think about what Germsny tried to do to England in two World Wars, and what we did to Japan.in the second one, transferring manufacturing overseas is suicide. And sets us up for blackmail and coercion.
We knew this throughout the Cold War. Worked to make sure we could manufacture anything we needed in an emergency. And we made sure potential enemies did not have control over any of it.
Yet after the USSR collapsed we threw all that out the window to move all manufacturing to a known enemy.
Likewise we threw all pandemic preparedness out the window after 2009.
This entire fiasco has been eye opening.
Do not forget also, that Obamacare sent packing what little remained of medical manufacturing with his oppressive tax on medical devices.
This entire fiasco was by design.
“Now, with the global pandemic known as Coronavirus, people are starting to awaken to the real dangers of our medicines, pharmaceuticals and critical health care products being made overseas. Right now we see the clear reasons why President Trump was so adamant about a conversation no-one wanted, Wall Street hated, and few were paying attention to.”
And critical DEFENSE items — like electronic components used in military avionics!!!
DoD should have “economic war games” — where all war-fighting resources have to be domestically-sourced.
Thank you, sundance! Remember when Joe Biden said THIS:
Biden’s comments downplaying China threat to U.S. fire up pols on both sides
May 2, 2019
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2020-election/biden-s-comments-downplaying-china-threat-u-s-fires-pols-n1001236
“China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man,” the former vice president said.
“I mean, you know, they’re not bad folks, folks. But guess what? They’re not competition for us,” he added.
(snip)
“They can’t even figure out how to deal with the fact that they have this great division between the China Sea and the mountains in the east, I mean the west,” Biden said without elaborating further, in an apparent reference to the South China Sea.
(snip)
In an interview on Fox News’ “Special Report,” President Donald Trump said Biden “is being very naive about China.”
“China, during the Obama years in particular, just took advantage of our country so badly. Very, very big competition, China. I’ve stopped it. And I am stopping it,” Trump said.
——-
WOW!
Prescient Trump
Those that do not know the past are destined to repeat those same mistakes. IBM.
Andrew seems surprised. Where has he been the last 30 years while multi-nationals moved out of his country? Guess his personal shopper never told him about all those “Made in China ” labels.
“…Gov. Andrew Cuomo appeared exasperated on Friday during a press conference because there continues to be shortages of personal protection equipment for medical staff.
“It is unbelievable to me that in New York State, in the United States of America, we cannot make these materials, and that we are all shopping China to try get these materials, and we are competing against each other,” Cuomo said at his daily coronavirus press conference…”
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/04/03/andrew-cuomo-unbelievable-we-cannot-make-medical-protection-equipment-us/
Ask Coumo why N.Y. no longer has textile manufacturing. Why the North East and New England has no more manufacturing period.
LikeLike
Best thing the ChiComs ever did for America. Wake everyone the he!! up to realize just how much of our critical supplies are coming from China. Bet they did not see THAT ramification when they decided to help the demonrats tank the economy.
If I were an enterprising young reporter, I would ask the following questions of the President.
1. Are we under threat of a missile attack ?
2. Do we have credible intelligence of the possibility of such an attack.
3. Is there intelligence of clandestine missiles base somewhere in South America.
4. Is our fleet in the Caribbean Sea be positioned for missile defense?
5. Was the U.S.S. Roosevelt a target and did it’s commander intentionally give up it’s position as a possible target ?
But, I’m not a journalist.
And Navarro’s comments drive home those of Lord Palmerston, who so long ago said nations do not have friends; there are other nations who now and then share the same interests and for that period can unite in a common cause, but nations in the final analysis do not have friends, only allies, and then only temporarily. Survival of the self is the overwhelming priority.
FYI – Tucker Carlson Tonight on fire… Burns 3M and Dr.fauci
*paste with out asterisk in browser (you can rewind and fast forward) …
*https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vb2QCU4r_6U
Greedy corrupt scum bags of slime Communist politicians of both parties sold out America.
Nothing made in this country
But it’s President Trump’s fault…..
would like to know ……how many people in this country died say like each year going back 5 years during this time frame from illness. Sorry if I am confusing hope you get what I am after. Dont know if that statistic is available. Now my point is…..how my deaths have been attributed to the virus this time frame and was there a decrease in the usual deaths during this time frame …..maybe give us an idea if they are robbing peter to pay paul…if you can see where I am going with this….
The down side to this is that the State Department will be needed to unwind all the Export Agreements and DoJ will be needed to defend the US Government as well as US commercial Companies in court because I seriously doubt Foreign Governments are going to take this with out a major legal battle and political crap storm from the beneficiaries of their lobbyists contributions.
Export agreements are legally binding documents that can be used to take cases before US Federal Courts. There are $Trillions at stake as well as seats on US Company management boards and access to Us Company Technology. There are also complex off-set agreements that will have to be undone.
This issue is as important as Supreme Court Judges. If President Trump does not prevail in 2020, this is not going to go well for US on-shore manufacturing.
I am not sure why but this afternoon I couldn’t post anything
OK
Moving production to China/Mexico/Asia.
OSHA has a job and they also have tortured some manufacturers who gladly built plants in Mexico.
Metal foundries a great example. Crank out a new rule, shut you down until you spend a million on upgrades/
Unions. Strike to shut you down.
Friend built a boat plant in Mexico. The strike was one day. They put picnic tables outside so Senora could bring tamales and eat lunch with her man. Back to work and everyone was happy.
EPA hassles can relentlessly attack certain industries.
