Vermont Decrees Home Farming “Non Essential”, Forbids The Selling of Seeds…

Comrades, the administrative state will take care of all your food needs. There is no reason to be self-sufficient in the production of food products. As a result Vermont has designated the selling of seeds as “non-essential” and blocked from purchase:

It is more than a little alarming to see state officials now beginning to drill down into products that stores will be permitted to sell, or not sell, within businesses that are permitted to remain open during the COVID-19 mitigation effort.

Interestingly Vermont is the home state for Comrade Bernie Sanders; a candidate for the position of president, and is a self-described socialist with favorable opinion toward Comrade Fidel Castro of Cuba. Amid all of the control efforts by various totalitarian state officials, this connection does not seem accidental.

Roping-off sections of products, and banning the sale of specific and designated products within businesses that are operating contingent to the approval of the state authority, takes the control function of government to an entirely new level.

We The People, perhaps as a group who have taken some basic precepts of freedom and liberty for granted, would be wise to look at what is taking place within the big picture.

Various government officials and interests of the state are taking advantage of the current crisis to test how far they can pull the levers of control. Perhaps you do not garden; perhaps you never purchase seeds; perhaps you do not grow your own food; that’s not really the issue here…. stopping your ability to do so should alarm everyone.

First they told you not to leave home except for essential services. Now they tell you what those services are; and in doing so they define and limit access to products, thereby controlling your behavior to permit only those activities approved by the state.

Freedom is a tenuous proposition; take nothing for granted.

Eyes wide open.

.@TheLastRefuge2 New rules for stores & things I’m seeing here. Gov orders stores & grocery stores to limit number of people in at a time & lines outside. Places like Walmart asking people to not bring children in stores & honestly roping off shopping sections as non-essential pic.twitter.com/cMU32VSBeB — David ShoelessJoe🇺🇸 (@yohiobaseball) April 2, 2020