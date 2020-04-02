Vermont Decrees Home Farming “Non Essential”, Forbids The Selling of Seeds…

Comrades, the administrative state will take care of all your food needs. There is no reason to be self-sufficient in the production of food products. As a result Vermont has designated the selling of seeds as “non-essential” and blocked from purchase:
It is more than a little alarming to see state officials now beginning to drill down into products that stores will be permitted to sell, or not sell, within businesses that are permitted to remain open during the COVID-19 mitigation effort.
Interestingly Vermont is the home state for Comrade Bernie Sanders; a candidate for the position of president, and is a self-described socialist with favorable opinion toward Comrade Fidel Castro of Cuba. Amid all of the control efforts by various totalitarian state officials, this connection does not seem accidental.
Roping-off sections of products, and banning the sale of specific and designated products within businesses that are operating contingent to the approval of the state authority, takes the control function of government to an entirely new level.
We The People, perhaps as a group who have taken some basic precepts of freedom and liberty for granted, would be wise to look at what is taking place within the big picture.
Various government officials and interests of the state are taking advantage of the current crisis to test how far they can pull the levers of control. Perhaps you do not garden; perhaps you never purchase seeds; perhaps you do not grow your own food; that’s not really the issue here…. stopping your ability to do so should alarm everyone.
First they told you not to leave home except for essential services. Now they tell you what those services are; and in doing so they define and limit access to products, thereby controlling your behavior to permit only those activities approved by the state.
Freedom is a tenuous proposition; take nothing for granted.
Eyes wide open.
Speaking of Walmart, back in 2017 when I was enduring a lot of really weird things & “hacking”… I was told something about people being blocked off in their towns, & would not being able to travel across State lines.
It was also suggested that the attitude of those behind it was such, that if we [peasants] were given a “Walmart” in each perimeter– we’d be just fine… as in tolerate & go about our (limited) little lives.
At the time, there was nothing offered to explain what would cause this. So to me, it sounded like a bunch of crazy talk. I also recall thinking there is NO WAY Patriots would ever tolerate that BS, & basically comply with being imprisoned.
And yet… here we are, & well on our way to being realized. Weird.
LikeLiked by 2 people
First the came for the churches. Next they came for the gardeners….
LikeLiked by 4 people
San Francisco has reversed its 13-year ban on plastic bags and will now prohibit the reusable bags city leaders once championed because of the coronavirus.
The liberal city announced the switch this week as part of its plan to curb the spread of coronavirus. Barring customers from bringing reusable bags, mugs and other household items into stores was adopted as a measure “to prevent unnecessary contact” among the public.
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/apr/2/san-francisco-reverses-ban-plastic-bags-now-bars-r/?utm_campaign=shareaholic&utm_medium=twitter&utm_source=socialnetwork
LikeLiked by 2 people
Some of us warned them when they first started pushing those worshipped reusable bags plans. It was an unhealthy idea from the get go. Still, the globalist massmedia and their much ballyhooed pseudoenvironmentalists managed to get a number of cities in various states to implement their stupid disposable bag bans. Will they admit that they were wrong? Of course not. A few cities in Texas got local ordinances passed and they got away with it for a while. Then Governor Abbott and the state legislature along and said “You can’t do that!” The ordinances were nullified.
LikeLiked by 3 people
But…but…but GLOBALWARMINGCLIMATECHANGE!!!
No plastic bags!!! NOOOoooooooo………
Oh. Wait. They are not doing that now, are they?
LikeLike
I live in neighboring NH, or Vermont as Joe Biden tells it. The washed out hippies and socialists are finally reaping what the have sown. For quite a few years that state has drifted further and further left. Good luck to them but they have collectively brought this on themselves. As has the vast majority of New England and sadly my state is infected as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Walmart is only allowing a certain number in the store a time what difference does it make where you shop? As a corporation Walmart would be advised to challenge this policy at the risk of losing many customers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Grab what you need and go through the self checkout. It’ll work for awhile.
It’s as if democrat governors are trying to one up each other. And then try to guilt republicans into some of the over the top stuff.
LikeLiked by 3 people
How about the loss to the store. It is open only as long as it can make a profit or not lose too much. If it does, then it closes. By having footage closed off to sale, it makes less income and has the same overhead and paid for product sitting dormant on its shelves!
Business closes, employees laid off, Vermont loses too. (Democrats never understood capitalism.)
LikeLike
I guess I better go buy a bunch of seeds. Gotta stay ahead of the commies! I really don’t know what people are going to do about this overreaching.
Any attempt to organize a protest will be quickly shutdown and probably face jail time. Not to mention social media will not allow people to organize anything that is against statist interests. How can people organize beyond thier local community… assuming they’re even allowed to travel freely to other houses without criminal charges. What if people finally decide to rise up? Unlikely but it’s the same problem with organizing and criminal charges to even gather 2 or more in some states.
This idea to strip freedoms away based on a health emergency is truly genius and terrifying. Hey it’s to protect us though right!?
LikeLiked by 2 people
“They who can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.”
-Benjamin Franklin
LikeLiked by 3 people
The seeds best suitable for your specific garden can best be purchased on line and delivered to your door. The Vermont decree is only hurting local vendors.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes it is Randy and why in the world the local vendors do not rise up is beyond me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They had the queue line to get in the Wal Mart in Sanford, FL. The lady and gentleman who were running the line were very friendly. I asked them what the plan was when the thunderstorms roll in. They were very honest, “We haven’t even considered what we’ll do.”
LikeLike
Also, it’s already been 90-95 here, and the front of that store faces due west. None of this has been well thought out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Everyone in America needs to watch (or re-watch) Dr. Zhivago.
LikeLike
This is a very misleading story…I live in Vermont and Gov. Phil Scott’s executive order allows only essential businesses to continue in-person sales, including hardware stores, pharmacies, grocery stores, fuel products, and supplies or agricultural equipment effective today…The statement that we can’t buy seeds is bull. All agricultural stores in my area are open and selling agricultural products, including seeds. ..We are a farming/forestry and agricultural area for Christsakes… Stop fear mongering and get your story straight…I expect better from this site.
To disallow people to grow their own food would force us into stores to buy vegetable products, thus increasing the risk of catching and/or spreading the corona virus…Scott’s a Rino but he’s not stupid.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why would there be a sign (see photo) declaring the seeds cannot be sold because they are non-essential items? You can buy them in one store but not another? This makes no sense.
LikeLike
Please explain the rope and sign….
LikeLiked by 1 person
They don’t call them “dumbocrats” for nothing.
LikeLike
Old gardeners never die. They just spade away.
Farmer MacArthur.
LikeLike
I live in Vermont and this is a sad, sad day.. It actually started decades ago when transplants from MA, Conn, NY, NJ etc started leaving their state because they were tired of the BS. They transplanted that BS in MY State of Vermont. God Dam Socialist took over this state, Govt has grown & we;ve become a welfare state with influxes from N.H. Bernie is worthless near worked a day in his life and as a Politician has been on the Public $$$ most of his life. What a looser.
President trump should the rest of the nation just how stupid these worthless communist politicians are and hopefully they will be shortly arrested and put away where they can’t do any more harm.
Sorry for the rant; but this issue is sufficient to piss off the Pope…
LikeLike
Throughout the country, we are seeing almost every aspect of “our layered government,” at almost every level, quickly moving to test just how many Liberties the American people are willing to give up, once they have been told that they should be afraid.
Exactly as Hermann Göering said, shortly before he cheated the executioner, “it works the same in every country.”
Shall we therefore “merely concede” that the Governor (or anyone else in government) in fact has the right to decide if you can buy or sell seeds? Shall we “merely concede” that they can decide where you may and may not travel? Is a virus that spares(!) more than 90% of the people that it infects … really a legitimate “justification?”
Answer: No.
Fight back.™
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s spring, you may not be going back to work for a couple of months and many not at all. A Victory Garden is exactly what is needed! I can only say fresh water is more essential than healthy food.
Other than this rant, may I just say this decision maker should have their heads ripped off.
Agenda 2020 (now 2030) calls for dense housing, no lawns, no gardens no two acre lots where a family could sustain themselves. Utopia would have no garages, because you will be on the human/sheep shuttle system. National parks will be visited by lottery….sounding pretty? Why are they developing driverless cars, because big brother will control your every move. This BS iis getting normalized with the millennials, they will never know what has been lost.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This needs answered. If this is allowed it will remain. Wake up people. Tell those retailers to sell you the seed or they are done dealing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does Amazon sell seeds?
If I hoard will there be a knock on my door.
Some many questions, these days.
LikeLike
So… just shoplift the roped off items if they ‘are forbidden” to sell them.
Police are under orders not to arrest people for petty crimes like shoplifting, aren’t they?
Both orders are contradictory, offensive, unconstitutional, and… goofy to anyone who takes a moment to think.
Ask for the store manager. Draw a crowd. Confirm that the items are not for sale. Ask if there’s any sane reason they are not for sale. Confirm with the store manager that the police are not to arrest people for shoplifting. Tell him it’s an arbitrary, contradictory, and plain goofy order and that he’s a sheep for following the directive. Lay the shame on thick (and loud).
Then, select what you need and tell him he’s either gonna sell it to you or you’re walking out with it. His choice.
A little civil disobedience is just begging to be displayed in Vermont. I’m betting it wouldn’t take more than a few hundred squeaky wheels to make the point and get stores to skip the rope, so to speak. I’m also betting that there’s at least a couple of hundred people in Vermont fed up enough to do it.
P.S. Where’s the ACLU? Missing In Action?
I thought so.
LikeLike
Elect communists, you get communism.
Why would the people of Vermont expect anything else?
LikeLike