DNC Club Cancels July 13th Convention…

Two things are very clear: 1. The Club was never dependent on using Joe Biden as the democrat presidential nominee; and 2. The Club knew something would happen this spring to erase the political norms.

Just like it took a few months to see the full picture around how democrats assembled the Ukraine impeachment hoax via Mary McCord (DOJ-NSD), Michael Atkinson (ICIG), Alexander Vindman (NSC), Eric Ciaramella (CIA) and ultimately to Pelosi and Adam Schiff; so too will we only assemble the COVID/DNC primary sequencing in hindsight.

WASHINGTON – The Democratic National Committee is postponing the party’s presidential convention in Milwaukee to August 17, the week before the Republican Party’s convention. The delay from July 13 came after likely nominee Joe Biden publicly called for the convention to be rescheduled in response to the coronavirus pandemic. And it followed weeks of behind-the-scenes discussions with party leaders and the two remaining presidential candidates’ campaigns of Biden and Bernie Sanders.

The new date will put the DNC convention back-to-back with the RNC’s, which is set to begin August 24 in Charlotte. The proximity presents messaging challenges for both sides: Biden will not have as much time to enjoy a potential polling bounce before the RNC begins dominating coverage. And Republicans will not have as much time to plan out responses to speeches and events in Milwaukee. (more)