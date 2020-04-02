DNC Club Cancels July 13th Convention…

Two things are very clear: 1. The Club was never dependent on using Joe Biden as the democrat presidential nominee; and 2. The Club knew something would happen this spring to erase the political norms.
Just like it took a few months to see the full picture around how democrats assembled the Ukraine impeachment hoax via Mary McCord (DOJ-NSD), Michael Atkinson (ICIG), Alexander Vindman (NSC), Eric Ciaramella (CIA) and ultimately to Pelosi and Adam Schiff; so too will we only assemble the COVID/DNC primary sequencing in hindsight.
WASHINGTON – The Democratic National Committee is postponing the party’s presidential convention in Milwaukee to August 17, the week before the Republican Party’s convention.
The delay from July 13 came after likely nominee Joe Biden publicly called for the convention to be rescheduled in response to the coronavirus pandemic. And it followed weeks of behind-the-scenes discussions with party leaders and the two remaining presidential candidates’ campaigns of Biden and Bernie Sanders.
The new date will put the DNC convention back-to-back with the RNC’s, which is set to begin August 24 in Charlotte. The proximity presents messaging challenges for both sides: Biden will not have as much time to enjoy a potential polling bounce before the RNC begins dominating coverage. And Republicans will not have as much time to plan out responses to speeches and events in Milwaukee. (more)
Another thing very clear: Biden won’t be able to function by then (or later) and this gives them room to figure out various nefarious maneuvers.
I know this is off thread here, but I can’t find a thread to put it on today, Thurs. yesterday Victor David Hanson had an interesting article on National Review, re why California isn’t over run with Coronavirus 19, when they have had an influx of Chinese direct from Wuhan to San Jose of around 5-7K per day since way back last year. VDH raised the question of “herd immunity” which we know exists as maybe the answer. Rush Limbaugh is raising the theory that Calif. has probably indeed developed herd immunity from this influx. Has anybody including Sundance done any sleuthing on this theory? Since most of CA is much warmer in the winter than the NE maybe the temp also has something to do with it. In a warmer climate people just thought it was another cold virus, and endured without finding out it was Covid 19, and overcame it without help, and now have herd immunity. Now that they have developed a an antibody test someone can check this out.
Australia was in summer during this mess, and they have the same problems we have. One theory is sunight, comparing Chicago and Iceland having similar temps, but Chicago (faring much better) has more sun than Iceland (faring poorly per capita).
I just looked at the worldometer numbers and looks like Australia doesn’t have the same size problem. Relative to total population, the US has about .0073% with cases versus .0019* for Australia.
The reason I looked is that I remember someone posted here from Australia in the last day or so and said the problem was much less…
Could be as simple as population density. Great swaths of America have very low density but we do have our wildly overcrowded cities (NYC prime example).
Or the NY numbers are being inflated to make things appear worse. I’ve heard that actual total deaths worldwide and by nation aren’t really increasing, meaning almost no more people are dying now around the world than they were before CoVID19.
Seattle has almost no sun from mid Autumn – through all Winter – and for most of Spring. We lived there for fourteen years, so if environmental experience counts for anything these says, just sayin…
arghhh… these days. Stupid auto correct – it’s wrong as often as it’s right.
I’ve thought pretty much the same thing. It’s logical that Covid-19 was introduced into the U.S. very close to the time it began circulating in China, probably as early as October, 2019. Before anyone here had heard anything about it, people with symptoms either thought they had a cold or the flu. Any deaths were thought to be from a slightly early onset of flu season, bacterial causes or another disease process.
However, what’s remarkable is that no one thought anything was out of the ordinary. No one rang bells over an unusual number of “flu” related deaths. No one seemed to think there was any indication of a really bad flu season or that an unusually contagious “cold” was flying through schools or businesses. From California or other places of entry, it spread outward across the country. All went unnoticed until China “admitted” there was a new covid strain in Wuhan.
I think it’s highly likely that a lot of people now in the U.S. have developed antibodies, starting long before the media stampeded anybody into panic buying toilet paper. The experts’ numbers just aren’t working out.
I also had a very nasty Flu / Cold in January similar to the symptoms of Covid 19. It was going around the office I work at too. I suspect that it has been around the US for a longer time than they led us to believe.
This the perfect storm that the DNC needed so I do not this is a coincidence. They are finding people that have died and said to have died of Covid 19 only to find out they died of something else. I also saw a documentary that stated that the death rates are the same now as before the Covid 19 outbreak. I am very suspicious of the death numbers that show Covid 19 as the cause of death. Time will tell but we need to track death rates of the overall population versus same time period last year.
In our family, with the medical practitioner Mom who was up close and personal 24/7 during the hospitalization period, we are becoming convinced that our 6 y/o asthmatic grandson had his COVID/19 experience at Christmastime – before the nationalized news explosion. He was hospitalized for over a week, with several days in the PICU, and on oxygen support throughout. The child’s malady checked all the symptom boxes. Locale: south-central PA. My hope is that this part of the family is part of the new herd immunity. Hubby and I are in self-isolation due to quite high risk factor for him.
There was a nasty flu that was going around N. Cal in Dec and Jan. I live in Oregon and caught it in early Jan. Without antibody testing, I have no idea if it was the dreaded CV. It was unlike any flu I’ve ever had, it could have been the CV but without testing I’ll stay cautious and act as though I didn’t have it. Would be good to know though, as it would be nice to be out of this Twilight Zone episode.
Interesting, my brother in law in Seattle caught a “bad flu” back about the same time as you. Then my sister caught the flu in early February… both were laid low for three days.
Personally I don’t mind working from home, I was doing it before the SHTF. My wife is getting used to it. I think our cars miss us though.
I had a really nasty flu for the first time in 25 years earlier this year too, around late Feb/early March. Was unable to function for a couple days, then started feeling better within a week or so. That was when all the “coronavirus” stuff first started breaking publicly, so I got asked if I’d been to China recently at the doctor’s office. Since I hadn’t, they were all “Oh, it’s just the flu then, here take this tamaflu course and you’ll be fine.”
me too, in Michigan. January. Lasted 3weeks-ish
The population in California is spread out…and people get around in cars…in fact, most people I know are taking sanctuary in their cars, i know i am
LikeLiked by 1 person
California has 60,000ish tests listed as results “pending”.
Most West Coast Cities had the sense to shut down Chinese New Years Festivities – unlike NYC.
They also rely a LOT more on cars out there, vs. Public Transport. De Blasio was encouraging people to get on the subways and buses well after this started., despite the fact that MANY New Yorkers can WALK where they need to go, Manhattan being relatively small.
etc. etc. West Coast cities just handled this better than NYC from the start.
#JoeDidNotDieFromChinaFlu
#EpsteinDidNotKillHimself
So, are we going on the assumption that Tony Fauci will have decided to allow the country to re-open by mid-August? Asking for a friend…
(yes – it’s sarcasm but I am feeling rather snarky today!)
Wait until Trump declares the country open for business, Dr. Gloom aand Doom will be on every Corrupt news outlet 24/7 going against Trump’s wishes. And any deaths that happen will be blamed on him. By the way, how many deaths from other causes are being put down as the Chinese Virus to fudge the #’s.
LikeLiked by 19 people
If federal funds are involved, probably quite a few.
If you were to get run over by a train tomorrow they would test your blood for the Chinese virus and if there were anti-bodies for the virus in your blood they would count you as having died from the virus
LikeLiked by 8 people
Suzanne wins the internet today!
Neither of these conventions will take place as scheduled.
And hopefully, PDJT will declare a bigger state of emergency in postpone elections for president until 2024. Then let the sobs impeach him again .
Like it!
President for Life.
Fauci is getting his Coronavirus projections from a Seattle based company funded 100% by The Bill Gates Foundation. That’s what President Trump is relying on!
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/04/01/ihme-model-estimates-93765-coronavirus-deaths/
Oh, I live in Seattle and know all about Bill and Melinda Gates…he graduated from Lakeside Academy in North Seattle which is basically a launch pad for the elitist, globalist crowd in this area. He is even more of a robot than Mark Zuckerburg although he hides it better, IMHO.
Their organization, IHME, has a history of producing results that can’t be duplicated and questions have been raised “due to concerns of lack of transparency”. I really wish the President was getting info from other sources!!
LikeLiked by 9 people
He is, we just don’t know about it. He is too smart not to know this is happening.
…so sad…Seattle used to be a great town…grew up in West Seattle in the 60’s. Then the 90’s rolled in, and like a switch, the commies rolled in, took over, and released the freaks from the Broadway District and created SF II. SHM
LikeLiked by 4 people
I was born and raised in Ballard and worked downtown for many years – it was a wonderful place…a little left on moral issues but still pretty sane in most areas! And yes, everything changed in the late 80s/early 90s and NOT for the better!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Free Ballard!
The people in Seattle stole it for its water. ;-P
The Puget Sound used to be a nice, sleepy place with beautiful flowers in the spring, great hiking in the summer, excellent mushrooms in the fall and a PITA winter. And an aroma that could level Tacoma. I recall the first we’d do on getting a new car was installing one of them intermittent windshield wiper controls under the dash.
I still got lots of family up there. It’s not the same.
Vikingmom, I used to teach at The Bush School near the “U District” (Univ of WA) in Seattle. Bush School has no relation to W’s family, as far as I know. I worked with a number of Lakeside School students, as well as with high school students from throughout the region, in a volunteer project during that time. I agree with your assessment and would extend it to my former place of employment as well. I did not know that Bill Gates is an L/s alum. Very glad we got outta there in late 80’s before things got nuts. Thank you, vm, for your always salient posts in the Treehouse.
Yes, I had a couple of friends who went to the Bush School as well as Lakeside – same ideological bent, along with University Preparatory Academy (now called UPrep)…very dark, humanistic, post-modern teaching style and many of the students end up working in government, NGOs, UN, WHO, etc…it’s a tight circle and the overriding sentiment is ALWAYS anti-American and pro-One World Government (with them in charge, of course, because they are just that brilliant!)
Vikingmom, good to still have a sense of humor at this time. I do believe Fauci will be gone (or at least irrelevant) by mid-Aug (if not before). No sarcasm.
Our Lion is in control.
By mid-August the country will not exist.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Was that sarcasm? If not, what will exist?
Respectfully disagree, annie. Keep the faith. There really are more of us than of them, and our POTUS is one of us.
P.S. There is no more beautiful place in the world than Seattle and her surrounding regions in the Spring. The weather usually remains Seattle-style rainy, but from the earliest blooming camellias in February (REALLY!) through the end of the season of the rhodies and azaleas, – see opening sentence. 32 years later I still miss the glory of an incredibly long, elegantly beautiful, color-everywhere PNW Spring – in spite of the wonky weather.
S’all right. We’re all a bit snarky these days. Well, way more than a bit! I am owning mine.
viking mom- good one!
Dems have got to stop PT’s rallies somehow.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Seems to me this is the ONLY way, currently, that the virus is a help to the Dems, as they are dreading this convention, anyway.
Long been saying it doesn’t matter if Bernie willingly takes a dive, his supporters are all set to bern the House down, unless he is the nominee.
And, I still don’t think the party intended all along to dump Biden.
I think he REALLY WAS their intended nominee, and his obvious ineptitude as a candidate has them scrambling.
They are working without a net, without a plan,…and Dems being CONMUNISTS, are not good at innovative thinking.
When their plan collapses, they have no plan “B”, its simply not how they roll.
Could plan B is that Biden and or possibly Bidn/Bernie both “come down” with Corona B? Easy out for both due to their age and prior health record. And in comes WHOEVER the DNC power brokers want 🤔 Just throwing it out there…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Actually, I suspect even without a plan, they are both quarantining, given they are both high risk, it could happen without a “plan”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hillary outraised and outspent Trump by $100s of millions. Kamala and Pocahontas and Senator Amy couldn’t raise the minimum cash to just keep going.
Wealthy Democrat women are still waiting for big Mike, and sitting on their big money.
The dream remains.
No way. That would be extreme desperation, not a plan.
Would be the equivalent of the football team that PLANNED on being on their own 5 yard line, with one minute on the,clock, and PLANNED on throwing a hail mary pass, to win the game.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There is literally NOTHING they will not do to take out our President Trump and the Deplorables. NOTHING. Including destroying our Republic and killing thousands of people.
LikeLike
I do not underestimate that they will TRY, only their chances of SUCCESS.
2 recent examples, of a long list; at end of Kavanaugh hearings, I heard woman on call in radio;
“I, and my whole family are lifelong Democrats, voted for Hillary in 2016.
We are all agreed, we will NEVER vote Democrat, again!”
“I heard very similar comments, recently from people,watching the daily virus briefings, and actually seeing WHY the POTUS has called them fake and corrupt media.
PDJT isn’t merely “teflon”, he is “I’m rubber, you’re glue” and so while I have no illusions the UNIPARTY, as FARA agents of CHI-NA, will TRY to use this to destroy PDJT, us Deplorables and our tattered but still standing Republic,…I just don’t think theycwill succeed.
In so many ways, this virus confirms OUR “World view”, and destroys THEIRS.
So, I say “Bring it on!”
I vote for the “STOP the Trump Rallies” theory.
They are planning on keeping their bio weapon alive or whatever else they will pull.. They want vote by mail like California….BALLOT HARVESTING……BIGGEST FRAUD OF ALL.
LikeLiked by 9 people
If they keep the Chinese Virus alive, wouldn’t it be a hoot if Trump then came out and said he is cancelling the election to 2021 because it is too dangerous. If Trump did that, Dr. Fauci will be out the next day saying the Chinese Virus is over.
LikeLiked by 21 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Republicans better learn how to ballot harvest and pronto.
The DNC is just flying by the seat of their pants at this point since it’s patently obvious Trump will be victorious in November. Any moves now are an attempt to support down ticket Dems, but does anyone believe that substituting Cuomo for Biden will encourage Bernie supporters to go vote? If they run Biiden, they are toast. If they run Bernie, they are toast. If they run Cuomo, they are toast. They don’t have a plan, all they have is chaos.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Unless they plan a whole lot of VOTER FRAUD. It may not be any of them you mention. How about Gavin Newsom or someone no one is even thinking about?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Gavin? That scheister has no attraction outside of this dump. Kind of like Cuomo, but has zero organic appeal. He is a script in penny loafers.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“…script in penny loafers.” – – good one!!!
Gavin is horrible. Transparent to anyone outside of CA, I think.
LikeLiked by 2 people
People in Ca know who Newsom is ……he wins by Voter fraud. He is Pelosi family.
Being Machiavellian, voter fraud is their best option.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They also must have realized by now that they would need an awful big “scandal,” or other distracting event to rally the deadbeats in the FSA to come out and vote, even just to vote against PT. They are not going to play by the rules. The county can take that to the bank.
As long as they have the embarrassingly, fanatical support of a cravenly corrupt msm they believe it’s better to ask for forgiveness than permission. Crime has no downside for the Lefties.
When this is all said and done I hope there is a federal level investigation into deliberate, PARTISAN abuse of the U.S. airwaves by private corporations in support of a single political party.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They are just winging it as they go
We need proof, so we can go after these bastards full force.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Need proof?
(as in “more”?)
…or perhaps the range and correct caliber…
…of votes that is.
goes without saying.
The problem with Cuomo running for president is that NY has been hit bad by the coronavirus, worse than just about anywhere else in the country. Trying to run for president while trying to restore NY isn’t workable. He’d look like such a shameless opportunist it’d be too much for many Dems.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They will stop at nothing to destroy us.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
This virus is just too perfect in some respects. China has no social security. After signing the trade deal did they decide to get rid of their own sick and elderly? Alternatively the boomer eraser also has a strong stench of environmental activism. Did someone thin the herd? Did someone reach peak hatred for humans? The “humans are a virus” crowd is downright giddy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I also commented in another post that I could not understand the nicey nicey going on with Newsom and PT and all the nice comments. Someone posted how great he was handling the virus situation in CA…..DO NOT FALL FOR THIS BS….HE IS PELOSI FAMILY. People are trying to recall him in Ca so he is acting nice. He is a criminal and a demon…..He will sell out the nation as he has CA…….
LikeLiked by 15 people
Still waiting for dauntless reporter to interview Strzok’s jilted Libby SEC official wife Melissa or Princess Gingiva’s jilted husband for a hot scoop…. or one of Hannity-Fan-Club-Member-FBI-Chapter-GoodGuy to release the data from Carlos Danger’s computer.
Regardless of the facts on the ground in the context of the virus, pushing the convention out saves them 35 days of having Quid Pro out in public, between the convention and election day and anything that hides the pathetic leadership of their party is to their advantage, whether Slow is the nominee or not.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m not sure it matters. Biden isn’t going to beat Trump anyways. I keep hearing the suggestion that Cuomo may be the nominee, I just don’t see it, his mismanagement of NY as highlighted by this crisis would be too easy to run against. Plus he offers no policy differences than any of the other democrats.
The presidential race is lost, Biden is the least offensive candidate to try and salvage some down ballot races, which Pelosi makes more difficult every day.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They have known all along that Trump is going to win – they need to save the House and local elections to hold on by their fingernails until 2024.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Northam shutdown obliterated the political process in Virginia. Shutdown lasts until June 10th; primary day for Congresscritters is June 9th.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I said the other day that something really good about the shutdown, as far as I am concerned, is the lack of campaign commercials. Besides the obvious we don’t have to listen to their lies, I LOVE IT because the media is not making ca$h hand over fist as they usually do during Presidential campaigns.
I think could also be a ca$h flow problem. Creepy Quid Pro Joe has ZERO excitement and last I heard was pretty much broke. The DNC too.
I also think they are scared of Wisconsin. 🙂 🙂 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Twolane, Question why would they be scared of Wisconsin? 🤔🤔
LikeLiked by 1 person
Afraid of a lackluster showing in the 2020 Wisconsin primaries.
Judge Criticizes Wisconsin Gov. for Not Delaying Primary Election, Milwaukee Mayor Says Don’t Go to the Polls
by Christina Zhao
1 Apr 2020
https://www.newsweek.com/judge-criticizes-wisconsin-gov-not-delaying-primary-election-milwaukee-mayor-says-dont-go-1495657
And that President TRUMP will trounce any and all attempts to defeat him, of course. 😉
Thank you, Twolane, Hard to keep up with everything going on.
Absolutely, PDJT should trounce any and all comers.🤗🤗 However we have make sure that we do pur part and VOTE, 🤗
LikeLiked by 1 person
No problem. 🙂
Bloomberg’s not even paying for any ads for Biden.
The Dems know that the product they’re trying to sell is waaaay past it’s “Sell By” date.
Sounds like DNC is already admitting defeat and defaulting to President Trump!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Anyone running for President claims they would do what Trump already did. That is the DNC platform…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I bet the DNC is hoping Hunter Biden catches the virus (one of many he has contracted from his harem) and dies so as to give a bump in Creepy Bidet’polls as a sympathy vote that he thinks he got with his other son Beau. … and to get the coked-up-incestuous-horn-dog loser off the political stage….
If China keeps paying Hunter his $1,5 billion-dollar salary, they can qualify for a Small Business loan!
LikeLiked by 2 people
It will be interesting to see how they get enough rooms in Milwaukee for that date. Not to mention catering, transportation, security, etc. Not all of that can be easily rescheduled.
Will the hotels and motels in the area throw out everyone else (including any other conventions or conferences who had booked), and give it all to the DNC?
Or will there be restrictions on how many people can attend from each state, and allocate the rooms accordingly (not to mention rooms for all those superdelegates)? If the Clintons or Obamas were planning on attending, they’d probably take over several floors each.
And then there’s the housing for the media, too…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Watching these conventions with all the “social distancing” measures in place with be a real treat!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Slick Willie is retired, Harvey is “indisposed”; otherwise, fat chance of social distancing.
Cuomo sort of was possible as a substitute, until the task force press conference earlier this week where Dr. Brix showed the chart by city of the virus. New York was doing much much worse than anywhere else. Cuomo’s and DeBlasio’s ovious incompetence were shown to everyone in America. They have nothing but either Joe Biden or “other”.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I would not be surprised if Biden slips in the bathroom (and has a mild concussion), disappears from the public eye for a few weeks (to recover) and then, for the good of the party, and to spend time with his family, drops out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Biden will never take the stage…will never go to Milwaukee…
LikeLiked by 1 person
No Problem we know the speeches & events
Communism Good Orange Man Bad
Bernie Bros riot
LikeLiked by 1 person
“And Republicans will not have as much time to plan out responses to speeches and events in Milwaukee.”
It doesn’t take much time to put together a laugh track. They likely already have several.
They do not need any American flags, either.
PDT doesn’t need to respond to Dem Speeches. He has so much fodder from the democrat responses to the virus. He can completely take the house using Nancys crazy Kennedy Center, Green New Deal, etc. Commercials of Sleepy Joe and his mindless conversation regarding the virus…
Don’t forget saving space for all the new “social distance” rules now in effect/sarc
I have to spend more time looking at the floor now than where I am going to “comply” with all the new fangled tape markings to herd us into conformity.
Along with reading extensive notices posted on stores that are still open basically telling me not to enter if I am sick.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This was suppose to be a reply to Wethal.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/04/02/dnc-club-cancels-july-13th-convention/comment-page-1/#comment-8016499
Thanks Word Press!
Joe can’t stand to be that far from the children’s hair. This is going to drive him crazier than Hunter looking to score some crack while quarantined.
LikeLike
Anyone else willing to donate a few brain cells to Joe to keep him going long enough to get the nomination and last till November 2 ?
LikeLike
A few MAGA brain cells….can you imagine what that might do to the man?
I liked the idea someone else suggested in a comment:
Have our VSGPDJT take a phone call from Biden, on air. Biden will be so giddy, and so puffed up on himself over the attention, he will inadvertently let all the cats out of the bag . . .
LikeLiked by 1 person
I say again and again…….
If someone or some group foreign or domestic conspired to harm Americans it would be considered an act of terror IMO.
So how is this any different……..
If people or groups planned and plotted to at least leverage this crisis to cause harm to the American worker, economy and the country?
I personally see no difference.
IMO PT has every right to be using our NSA meta data to determine if there was a conspiracy to harm Americans and this country.
Hey Tom Fitton, now would be a good time for some FOIA requests on all governmental officials who used the words coronavirus, stay at home, social distancing last summer before there was any CV there, there.
Remember these people are pure evil!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Hey Tom Fitton,”
Here you go. Fill out the form:
https://www.judicialwatch.org/contact/
Bogey- very good post. FYI about FOIA- Tom Fitton told us recently that the FBI and other Federal agencies told Judicial Watch that can no longer deal with electronic FOIA requests because they have too many people out sick.
They want JW and others to submit all requests on paper via SNAIL MAIL.
Talk about giving us the finger and a giant F you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Something tells me they’re gonna float Andy Beshear, Dem Gov. of Kentucky out if/when Cuomo collapses.
CNN and other DemMSM were pumping this guy HARD yesterday.
Who?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beshear resembles a stable version of Beto. Maybe for 2024.
The Democrats may have their true eye on the Senate. The scandal they just launched was Senators selling their stocks pre-Corona. Three Republicans and China Feinstein.
From what I saw, they were pushing him as a “conservative Democrat”, ie. someone who could appeal to both Repubs and Dems.
I’d never heard of him before, but they were putting him out there as a Shining Star of Hope for the country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beshear is an inbred version of Beto … he owes his career to his father Steve Beshear, a long time politician and fixer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds like a *perfect* Dem candidate!
I must say, the interview w/ him that I saw made him *seem* like a perfectly reasonable person – unlike Beto. So he may be a pretty well-polished Politician.
Will the message be that Joe has come down with a virus?
Will Bernie take a few million more to stay quiet?
Will Cuomo come out of the Pandemic looking like a leader or someone that blows 3 years to stock on ventilators recommended by his own state Department of Health and the Task Force on Life and the Law.
We will soon know. So tune in…
imho Trump should announce that the election will be postponed till the virus is gone so that it will be “fair” (you know the dims want everything to be “fair” and all) to the candidates and give them time to campaign. If he were to do that I believe the virus would miraculously become non-threatening by this time next week
LikeLiked by 4 people
reverse psychology. “I want this to be fair, and because the poor Democrates have not had any time to prepare, lets postpone the election to 2021, that way they will have a fair shot”…watch how fast they decline that, and the virus goes away…quickly…beat them at their own game…remember Trump says white, they say black…
Next, the DNC is going to institute “mail-in and digital voting”. They will claim this is being done both because of the virus and as an experiment to collect data on its goodness for November.
There are still 1,775 delegates to choose and 1,991 are needed to win the nomination.
So, the nominee will not be named until the convention no matter if live or virtual. President Trump has already publicly destroyed two saviors, Cuomo and Bloomberg. The DNC will not risk a 3rd public execution before they have “mail-in and digital voting” for November in place and to limit the amount of time President Trump gets to wreck the candidate.
There will also be another impeachment try or major scandal hearings based on the virus to add further distraction to give the media an alternative to cover and to distract the President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
this is all working out exactly to their plans…until is isnt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Precisely!
Just kind of wondering why all the left billionaires aren’t chipping in to this ? Seems that they could be donating money for equipment and meals for those that need it. Think maybe they want this last as long as it can??
LikeLiked by 1 person
It appears that 2016 was the last so called ‘normal’ Presidential election in the USA. The Dems DS have a much more sinister plan than we are aware of. Pelosi is just 2 coronavirus deaths or 2 “unable to perform their duties” (DJT/MP) away from being President.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Democrats seem pretty convinced they won’t be voted completely out of power in November. They must have some BIG voter fraud plans
LikeLiked by 1 person
You better believe it; mail in ballots…no no no…the only way they can win is cheat.
“The Club knew something would happen this spring to erase the political norms.”
I might have missed something, but what are you suggesting by this part 2?
A 60 year old man with nipple piercings should not be a viable candidate for president. Add to that the Cuomo family is totally corrupt and Andrew celebrates 9 month abortion…
But he’s a good Catholic like Pelosi.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance, please consider that they will cancel the convention completely last week in July or first week in August. This plays in to the developing narrative that the Democrats are the kind and compassionate Party, willing to shut down society indefinitely. Others, mainly Conservatives, will want society to reopen. The Republicans will be lambasted that they “don’t care” and evidence is that they are still holding their convention.
This is the analysis I am waiting for:
” The Club knew something would happen this spring to erase the political norms.”
anybody else getting a Bill Gates dem nominee vibe?
The RNC will be prepared because they practically know what the other side will emphasize on.
Do they even need a Convention?
