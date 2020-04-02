A Record 6.6 Million Americans File Unemployment Claims…

The Department of Labor (DOL) released the unemployment claims data [pdf available here] showing a record 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week due to the coronavirus shut-down.
The 6.6 million claims are double the 3.3 million who made claims last week. Jobless/Unemployment claims, a data-point for layoffs, shows how many workers lose jobs and apply for temporary financial assistance. It is unknown how many people may be re-hired or retained by the rescue funds within the CARES Act. This process is only just beginning.
WASHINGTON, DC – Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia issued the following statement regarding Unemployment Insurance claims:
“Similar to last week’s unemployment claims numbers, today’s report reflects the sacrifices American workers are making for their families, neighbors, and country in order to ‘slow the spread.’
The Administration continues to act quickly to address this impact on American workers. That includes a rule the Labor Department adopted yesterday to implement the paid leave provisions of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, and the Department’s work with the States to make available the enhanced unemployment benefits provided in the CARES Act, which the President signed last week.
That legislation also contains significant incentives for businesses to retain workers and continue paying them, which will put businesses and workers in a better position to resume work and re-boot the economy once the virus is contained.” (link)
About six percent of the U.S. labor force has now filed for jobless benefits over the past two weeks. The average was less than 0.3% at the end of February. The coronavirus shut-down is having a severe impact on an ever-growing share of the economy.
The unemployment virus is worse inside the restaurant, hospitality, retail, trade and construction segments.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin previously announced that small businesses (0 to 500 employees) and sole proprietorships can start applying for the coronavirus relief funds on April 3rd. One week later, April 10th, self-employed individuals, 1099 contractors and s-corps can apply. [Visit SBA.gov/coronavirus]
WASHINGTON – Following President Trump’s signing of the historic Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza and Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin today announced that the SBA and Treasury Department have initiated a robust mobilization effort of banks and other lending institutions to provide small businesses with the capital they need.
The CARES Act establishes a new $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program. The Program will provide much-needed relief to millions of small businesses so they can sustain their businesses and keep their workers employed.
“This legislation provides small business job retention loans to provide eight weeks of payroll and certain overhead to keep workers employed,” said Secretary Mnuchin.
“Treasury and the Small Business Administration expect to have this program up and running by April 3rd so that businesses can go to a participating SBA 7(a) lender, bank, or credit union, apply for a loan, and be approved on the same day. The loans will be forgiven as long as the funds are used to keep employees on the payroll and for certain other expenses.”
“This unprecedented public-private partnership is going to assist small businesses with accessing capital quickly. Our goal is to position lenders as the single point-of-contact for small businesses – the application, loan processing, and disbursement of funds will all be administered at the community level,” said Administrator Carranza.
“Speed is the operative word; applications for the emergency capital can begin as early as this week, with lenders using their own systems and processes to make these loans. We remain committed to supporting our nation’s more than 30 million small businesses and their employees, so that they can continue to be the fuel for our nation’s economic engine.”
The new loan program will help small businesses with their payroll and other business operating expenses. It will provide critical capital to businesses without collateral requirements, personal guarantees, or SBA fees – all with a 100% guarantee from SBA.
All loan payments will be deferred for six months. Most importantly, the SBA will forgive the portion of the loan proceeds that are used to cover the first eight weeks of payroll costs, rent, utilities, and mortgage interest.
The Paycheck Protection Program is specifically designed to help small businesses keep their workforce employed. Visit SBA.gov/Coronavirus for more information on the Paycheck Protection Program.
- The new loan program will be available retroactive from Feb. 15, 2020, so employers can rehire their recently laid-off employees through June 30, 2020.
Loan Terms & Conditions
- Eligible businesses: All businesses, including non-profits, Veterans organizations, Tribal concerns, sole proprietorships, self-employed individuals, and independent contractors, with 500 or fewer employees, or no greater than the number of employees set by the SBA as the size standard for certain industries
- Maximum loan amount up to $10 million
- Loan forgiveness if proceeds used for payroll costs and other designated business operating expenses in the 8 weeks following the date of loan origination (due to likely high subscription, it is anticipated that not more than 25% of the forgiven amount may be for non-payroll costs)
- All loans under this program will have the following identical features:
- Interest rate of 0.5%
- Maturity of 2 years
- First payment deferred for six months
- 100% guarantee by SBA
- No collateral
- No personal guarantees
- No borrower or lender fees payable to SBA
Visit treasury.gov/cares for more information on SBA’s assistance to small businesses.
Get your paperwork together now, contact your local bank and make an appointment. You will need one year of expenses and payroll records. You can apply at your current (FDIC insured) bank. Treasury will use the FDIC system to mitigate lender risk. This means you can receive those funds deposited on the same day you apply.
This is the last attempt to take out the President. Period. Full stop.
I don’t agree
Communist never ever stop
Democrat leadership take their orders from Communist China . I am serious we have an ugly foothold in our country.
You seriously think that? After all we’ve watched them do over the last 4 years? I really hope you are correct but I will never believe they will stop ever, if this disaster doesn’t get them what they want. Be ever vigilant is my new motto.
This is a last attempt to take out freedoms. It’s time we start acting like adults and thank President Trump for being in the right place at the right time.
The actual document…
I hate that I can’t post PDF’s so click the ‘Document’ link, it takes you right to the PDF.
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/04/01/un-calls-for-global-response-to-coronavirus-pandemic-158875
There are only so many adults around it seems, not many on the left, and they are now occupied with trying to keep their lives somewhat normal while facing the biggest uncertainties for their future since WW2. We surely thank PT for being here and standing strong for us He has one huge decision staring him in the face right now and if it goes the wrong way no matter what he decides to do, he will have a catastrophe on his hands that will be his legacy. Pray hard to God that all goes the right way because our very lives–all of us–depend on that.
You do understand that our freedoms come from the Devine and no man can take them. The only way to lose your freedom is to give it away.
What’s your point?
Because from my years of studying human history, freedoms were always given up easily.
Patriot act, TSA, 4th amendment, the list is long here and still growing.
It used to be God, Man then government but now it’s Government, man and way, way down somewhere in there is god.
ÉTIENNE DE LA BOÉTIE said it best…
https://www.constitution.org/la_boetie/serv_vol.htm
I agree. Look at all of the military already deployed on a war footing that we know about and think about what we don’t know that we don’t know. I believe this is the begining of the fight to the death between Trump’s nationalists and the evil socialists-globalists The most dangerous faction is the socialists-globalists embedded in Defense, State, and Justice as well as intelligence agency traitors.
Besides who they are and what they are attempting
Page 14
2. Resist the temptation to resort to protectionist measures
This is the moment to dismantle trade barriers, maintain open trade, and re-establish supply chains. Tariff and non-tariff measures as well as export bans, especially those imposed on medicinal and related products, would slow countries’ action to contain the virus. Import taxes or restrictions on medical supplies need to be waived.
Let’s not forget the rest of the world is suffering because of this virus, too. My thinking keeps moving toward China as an aggressor in this case – you know, the virus doesn’t have to be “engineered,” it can just be discovered, grown and released to cause the same effect(s). My tinfoil hat must be tight because it seems this shut down the entire world economy … except for China. Go figure.
This is predominantly killing older people. Don’t kid yourselves – Europe has lots of pensioners that are expensive to maintain and I’m too old and too cynical not to think their powers-that-be aren’t quietly enjoying this “purging.”
Is this an attack against USA/Trump? No, this is saber-rattling from China but the difficulty is avoiding all-out war, which lots of people want (remember, they didn’t get their N Korean war).
We’ll survive THIS virus and we’ve learned a lot about how to address this the next time, so the dividends will pay out for a long time. It seems something is happening in Central America – a false flag attack against the Panama Canal would invoke the Monroe Doctrine and cause HORRIBLE havoc. The virus was just a shit-disturbing skirmish compared to what might happen.
The growth of the bureaucratic state has created a huge subset of people who truly don’t understand the concept of life and death matters. With college degrees in gender studies or sociology, they shuffle paper all day, and vote Democrat. Or people who work in the education matrix, and earn far more than preceding generations of educators, while promoting dilettante leftism. And, of course, voting Democrat.
And Democrat politicians of unspeakable vapidity, who think all problems can ameliorated, if not solved, by throwing money at them. Politicians, on both sides, who can see no further, and think no deeper, than winning the next election.
But we are now in life and death territory, many Rubicons have already been crossed, and we can’t go back. The damage to the economy can’t be erased, never mind the many precious lives lost. As in wartime, people have died because of mistakes by the leadership, and those leaders must find a way to rationalize their mistakes, and go on.
Pearl Harbor was a mistake, by FDR, by the generals and admirals, and they had to go on.
In wartime, the choate goal of victory is achievable. Defining victory here is far more elusive. I submit the Hippocratic pledge of first do no harm has been sadly overlooked here. Burning down the house to remove the termites was never an option.
Cuomo made the inane assertion that saving one life makes all his efforts worthwhile.
It doesn’t. We are suffering hugely in an anthropomorphic attempt to save the lives of elderly, sick people. Secular leftism is based on Nietzsche’s infamous assertion that God is dead, and man becomes God.
The power of life and death, outside of the criminal, remains God’s.
A little Christian humility is long overdue here, and sorely needed.
Last attempt? No way, they haven’t burnt it to the ground, yet!
Worse than that, it’s an attempt to take out America for the final fundamental transformation. The left isn’t even hiding it.
What makes you think it will be the last attempt?
For anyone who has ever studied sociopaths, this is a last attempt at control. The final attempt is violence! We are in the final stages right now.
President Trump is trying to handle this diplomatically, but for anyone who’s ever dealt with a sociopath knows full well, diplomacy never works.
They will not stop until January 20, 2025. That’s the last day President Trump can legally hold the office.
Then maybe we push ‘Vote by Mail’ in 2025 and we switch roles, vote and vote often for Trump, lol….
Europe looks to Federalize, then move into digital currency, something Pelosi through Maxine Waters was attempting but all everyone talked about was the Kennedy center and pay raises. What most did not see was the bait and switch from the Uni-party, it’s loaded with crap starting on 600 all the way to the end.
Watch what happens when businesses start realizing they don’t need to renew their commercial leases because they are learning they are doing just fine with everyone working from home. This is so much bigger than the CV.
False, until these traitors are held accountable by trial, jail and execution it will never stop
This is ridiculous. Open it up. Let’s go.
There is a great Scripture verse from Isaiah 8:10
“Devise your strategy, but it will be thwarted; propose your plan, but it will not stand, for God is with us.”
Nice. Dear Lord, hear our prayers. If God is for us, who can be against us…
just print more money problem solved
I mean no one actually thinks the debt is ever going to be repaid
Is that you Paul Krugman? Why not mint the $25 Trillion Coin as you suggested in 2016?
POTUS has to start calling for things to be opened up some by 4/15 or the Senate may even be lost. 6 months after this ends independent voters won’t care who was the cause of this economic depression they will just vote by their bad economic situation in early Nov. 2020. If the Democrat Governors want to stay locked down after 4/15 let them own it in those states then.
This could be like when Bush lost in 1992 after crazy ratings for Desert Storm. Independents have short memories and POTUS will pay the price if he lets the globalist crooks talk him into taking this all the way until 4/30.
The Dems want the economy totally crashed for this reason.
The President could open everything today and the public will stay away. Fear is a big motivator.
Not imo – half the people want things opened now and about another 1/5 probably just want sensible restrictions – not no-work lockdowns that don’t even help the situation more.
Look no further than Sweden for an example of what would happen; a reduction of activity by some, overall business a usual…at this point. A prime test of herd immunity.
In some areas, yes. But not everywhere. Eventually, those staying away would come around as they see everyone else going on with their lives.
I am sure glad you are a majority of one,so keep up the good work.
Get the economy going again as quickly as possible and I’ll bet these claims start to fall just as fast as they went up.
The Social Security Trust fund is going to take a major hit as well, as those who left Social Security Disability for real work will return and then some. Under Obama, there were record numbers on the disability roles being paid by Social Security who had not contributed a dime.
Wife and I made a visit to the local Social Security Office in McKinney, Texas. One could count on 1-hand the number of folks there who were US Citizens there to collect retirement benefits. The rest were foreigners (legal and illegal) looking for hand-out or the young there to collect disability.
Same goes for the “specialist” with whom we met to ask questions. English was NOT their native language and they insulted my wife and for collecting Social Security as rich white folks.
if you have built your financial future on Social Security then you have a world of hurt coming your way.
The social security trust fund doesn’t exist its not illegals that are the problem its people who voted republican/democrat back In the 80’s when the government lied about saving social security.
It does exist (I may have misnamed it) and is linked to the US Federal Fund. Congress (both parties) have used it as a piggy bank, replacing funds they borrowed with worthless US Government IOU’s. Plus immigrants and disabled have been drawing funds off it for a very long time. The fund as established would be just fine if not for all the abuses to its intent since inception. Sadly, tax payers are on the hook to fund it due to the abuses foisted on it by the Federal Government.
The draw down vs number of payers argument is a myth and lame excuse to cover the abuses of the fund over the years.
You are absolutely correct about the folks who count on it to cover their retirement. It never ceases to amaze me the number of folks who actually believed and still believe it does. Even though on the Social Security web site and even the original legislation it was point blank stated, Social Security is an augmentation to ones retirement.
Tax payers are not paying the IOU’s.
We will print money via bonds purchased by the federal reserve since no sane human being would or should buy US bonds they are junk bonds and we are going to default on them.
Thats why I love president Trump he under stand’s bankruptcy.
Those bonds are/were the IOU’s used by Congress and they pay interest rates far below market value ROI. Market value ROI would have easily covered costs and then some, especially if all the borrowed money was still present in the fund.
Who the heck do you think pays back those bonds??? It’s the tax payer.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Actually it is that easy to jump on and off the disability train.
No it is NOT. Unless you are missing limbs, you will be denied until you have an attorney appeal the results. Then it is a 2.5 year backlog you must wait for. If you don’t know the facts, shut your face hole.
Wrong again, disability as defined does not require missing limbs and there are even many varieties of temporary disability to sue in order to draw Social Security disability.
I seriously doubt your backlog claim as well as there were actually record number drawing funds just 3 short years ago.
Can I get disability if someone damages my face hole but I’m not missing limbs? Your facts are 10x a lame just because you’re a condescending ace hole.
Thousands of refugees over the age of 65 are collecting SS benefits without ever paying a dime into the system. Permanent drain on the US taxpayer…
This is insanity. Plain and simple.
We find that whole communities suddenly fix their minds upon one object and go mad in its pursuit; that millions of people become simultaneously impressed with one delusion (That China Flu is somewhere between the Spanish Flu of 1918 and the Black Death of Europe) , and run after it, till their attention is caught by some new folly more captivating than the first.
― Charles MacKay, Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds
Why do we follow those red laser dots? It never ends.
As sick as this makes us feel, it must be so so much worse to President Trump and his economic team. They worked so hard and got so far, only to have this crash down on their heads.
Said differently, that’s 2000 unemployed people for every US coronavirus death so far. Ridiculously high price to pay.
Put another way, that is 2,000 ex-employed folks who went to work, taking a bigger risk of contracting some other more serious disease that has existed for ages on a daily basis , which science has not yet been able to tame.
Or do have it wrong and all of life’s more serious maladies are on holiday because the Chines Virus is now on the job??
What is the percentage of these claims are “service Jobs?”
Not that it makes it any better, but I suspect that those jobs will come back quickly.
Even so, my concern is that many businesses are operating on razor-thin margins and profiting on volume – who may be just one or 2 steps ahead of their liabilities.
If these businesses shut down and their creditors aren’t willing to work with them, then they won’t open back up and their employees are permanently out of the labor force.
This shutdown is utter insanity and everything needs to be back up and running ASAP.
Many resrtaurant jobs may not return because the businesses closed permanently.
Its not that easy to just up and close most businesses. It takes months of losses of a downward spiral and planning. Most responsible business owners will not close up and walk away from their inventories, equipment, brand & community business value, advertising, employees, leases and family income & support … just to name a few reasons to re-open after this debacle is over.
Being closed for a few weeks and with this stimulus package for these businesses it won’t happen to those that weren’t already on the closing path or not operating legally. IMO
Businesses can reopen and re-hire their workers. My company plans to rehire it’s workers after the work returns. But we can’t wait all year for that to happen. Open it up, already!
so why didn’t we just bounce back after the Great Depression why did it take 15 years and a world war.
The trouble with an economic collapse like this is that the moral hazard of government intervention and dependency. This is what made the great depression so bad.
President Trump has already made it worse with the stimulus by paying unemployed people more money than they were earning at their job. Why would they go back if they are now earning more money.
The latest bill makes everyone dependent on government, once that gravy starts rolling out of DC how do you stop it.
“President Trump has already made it worse with the stimulus by paying unemployed people more money than they were earning at their job. Why would they go back if they are now earning more money.”
This.
Also looks like the small business owners are not retaining the employees? The loan would be forgiven, if they retain these employees correct?. Or are the employees saying heck, we can get more money collecting unemployment here.
I don’t know about that special stimulus package, which is a separate thing, but Unemployment benefits are always less than the current paycheck, even in New York. If the work is there and you choose not to work, you don’t get unemployment either.
No, they’re not. Many people don’t realize the profound economic dislocation occurring at the moment. When almost 90% of a country is shut down and many businesses receiving little to no income is nothing short of a disaster. Our own government is forecasting unemployment of 40 to 50 million people – anywhere from about 25% to 33% unemployment. The GDP for the second quarter is being estimated at -20% to -30%. Just as a reference, the worst quarter during the depression was -12.4% and the unemployment rate averaged 25%.
This will take years to fix. I don’t think we fully understand the economic calamity that is occurring. The news media will freely use the word depression and for once they will be correct.
Trump is more than aware, but he has a tough balancing act. He can’t scream a depression is coming – he needs to keep confidence up and the belief that things will quickly come back because the country needs to keep positive. But this will be tough.
Two-thirds of our economy is consumer driven and consumers spend when confidence is high. When there is economic anxiety and stress, consumers don’t spend even when they can afford to do so. Trump is trying to maintain that confidence.
I’m glad Trump is in charge, but I don’t envy him at all.
I question that “almost 90% of the country is shut down, given the list of things that ARE designated as “essential” and so staying open.
If 90% of our businesses are non essential, thats a LOT of fluff!
PT needs to stop this insanity. Are we going to shut down everything when someone has sniffles going forward? I’ve had enough and I’m a pretty patient person. People need to go back to work. If this continues, PT could lose the election and that’s exactly what these globalists scumbags and the chicoms want. And Fauci needs to go, he is a big pharma shill who cares nothing about people, only his own pocket. CDC is an absolute joke, evil to the core.
Yep the WHO and CDC are in on these globalist attempts to take down Trump and stop these populist movements in the West.
Fairy tales,to whom,Snow White “PT could lose the election “
John Solomon
@jsolomonReports
·
4h
Virus nixes President Trump’s stadium rallies, so his campaign has turned to virtual rallies on digital TV where it is drawing millions of viewers.
Snow, please chill. Everyone needs to stop, take a step back, take a deep breath, and try to relax. President Trump has got this. He is playing the hand he was dealt, and is playing it brilliantly. He is slowly boxing all the resisters in the gummint into a box. President Trump always owns the downside to everything. I have faith in God and in President Trump; we are going to get through this. There is a LOT more information that our VSGPDJT has that we don’t have. Yes, this is a very scary time, but nothing the bad guys have tried so far has worked. NOTHING. I have faith that everything they try will end in the same result. President Trump will be elected in November. The economy will come roaring back. We will be much better off this time next year. We’re in this together and we’ll come out of this together. President’s Trump message the other day was what we needed; he wants to give us hope. I have hope.
mostlyoguage,
Perzactly! Keep posting it, even if it feels like you are a voice in the wilderness. You aren’t.
As I have said many times, the government doesn’t grant freedom. It can only take it away.
Open the country. Isolate only the most vulnerable. Let the rest of us defeat the Chinese virus.
Excellent idea. Everyone will eventually have it either from here immunity or a vaccine.
Excellent idea. Everyone will eventually have it either from here immunity or a vaccine.
Earlier this week in a briefing, President Trump told us we’re in for some rough days ahead. I think this meteoric rise in unemployment claims is part of what he was talking about. It’s going to get much rockier before it gets better, but it WILL get better. We’re in uncharted waters and thank God we have a leader with true compassion, extraordinary business acumen and genuine love for our country. Once again – cometh the man, cometh the hour – in ways unimaginable just a few weeks ago.
Mark Levin made an interesting, if not frightening, point a few days ago, remarking that all these government loans will crowd out the private market, possibly causingvsmaller banks to close, and also make a large number of businesses beholden to the government. I think there’s an “ism” for that.
And I continue to be frustrated that pols, including Trump, seem to value the lives of a minority of citizens who may perish over the vastly larger majority who are suffering in other ways and may quite possibly inherit a world they neither voted for not want. Trump needs to make a choice NOW. April 30 is a lifetime away.
My sister who works in a bank (still having to show up for work) in CA told me yesterday that they have all now been turned into loan processing agents. She was in new accounts but no one is opening any new accounts so now she’s processing loan applications.
People are flocking in to apply for these ‘free’ no-payback loans including the Veterinary clinic across the street from the bank which has been open everyday since this ‘shut down has begun’. They applied for this no-payback loan.
I don’t know about you but my vet charges more than my doctor so I have a lot of misgivings about this program. The fraud will be massive.
Sacrifice for what when 80% of the deaths in NYC were elderly people with severe underlying medical conditions like cancer, lung disease, liver disease and heart disease. We’re not talking about simply pre-existing conditions rather people over 80 and on death’s doorstep already with a terminal illness. For the NYC Health Department to admit that statistics says a lot. We’re destroying America by going along with the sham. President Trump should demand to see the facts about the medical conditions that make up the CDC Coronavirus cases!
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/04/01/nyc-health-department-overwhelming-majority-of-coronavirus-deaths-involve-underlying-conditions/
As of this AM, NYC is reporting 1397 COVID-19 deaths with 1046 having definite underlying medical conditions, 333 pending underlying medical conditions, and only 18 without any known underlying conditions. Of those 65 and older, only 3, THREE, had no underlying conditions.
The only people who should be under “shelter in place” orders are those with one or more of the listed medical conditions; nobody else has any reason to be so-constrained. Everyone who has such a condition knows they do. OPEN THIS ECONOMY UP!!!!
yadent: Yes, yes, yes! Voice of reason.
and those 3 without underlying medical conditions probably got something in the hospital that killed them! Over 110,000 people a year die from something they got in the hospital…
Ventilators for one are dangerous …
We need to hammer the whitehouse and media with these FACTS! Please email the white house. I don’t do twitter, but this in the hands of a large “influencer” (Bongino, Levin, Owens, etc) will help to get it out. We need to UP the pressure on all levels of Gov’t to stop riding the Fauci train.
This is our call to action, Treepers! Lets make it happen like we have done before!
Can I get some help from the Treepers with interpreting the IHME model projections that are apparently being widely quoted? Here is a link to the live model: https://covid19.healthdata.org/projections
If I select ‘New York State’ it appears to show a total of about 13,000 total hospital bed and 718 ICU beds for the State. But according to The NY Times 3 weeks ago (https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/14/nyregion/coronavirus-nyc-hospitals.html) there are about 53,000 beds total and 3,200 ICU beds in NY State. Could the model be that wrong about actual, not projected, resource counts? If so, what does that imply for their overall reliability?
There is only one piece of data Americans should believe – the mortality rate per State. And that number, that mortality rate per State, must be CONFIRMED COVID-19 cases – not presumed – and it also must have qualifiers of how many in that number had terminal illnesses, immunosuppressed systems, or co-morbidities that may have been the actual COD.
All other data is total guesstimates and can be skewed. Think about political polls. Same thing here. No different.
Why would we believe politicized agencies of the government – because we all know they have been politicized and people who politicized them are not paying a price for it – would not skew data like they do polls?
Even their adjusted down new numbers are coming in way lower than their claims.
LikeLike
Yes, I understand modeling and I don’t trust them for a second. My question was not about models in general, I was pointing out what looks to me like a sloppy error in a couple of data points that are in fact INPUTS to the model. The number of beds is a known value that can be verified.
I was just asking for some more eyeballs on it in case I am just misinterpreting the graph.
no worries I was being sarcastic in a way…you are right it should be obvious and without question. I believe they want it as confusing as it can be so the sheeple will remain in a constant state of fear and paranoia.
Wondering if the difference could involve the adding in of the hospital ship, 1000 beds IIRC, the building of the hospital at Javits center, and the smaller field hospitals set up by military?
So, one would THINK the # of beds would be static, but not in this instance?
Just a guess,..
The only interpretation you need is IHME is 100% owned, operated and funded by The Bill Gates Foundation in Seattle! For President Trump to allow Fauci and Brix to use IHME for Coronavirus projections is insane!
Good question. If you click on the “circled i” next to Hospital Resource Use the information in the box says “All beds available is the total number of hospital beds available for COVID patients minus the average historical bed use.” Also the accompanying paper describes the model and the data sources used in more detail. Hope that helps….
FWIW all these models are like the spaghetti models used during hurricane season in that they will continue to change with each new run as we get closer to landfall or in this case peak infection. They always fit the past perfectly while their future projections vary widely the farther you look to the future. The trend is always more useful than the pinpoint details. IOW we’re all in the cone for the next few weeks.
As a small business owner, I am seeing firsthand, while we save the employees, there will be no employers for them to go back to…are we going to shut the country every time there is a new strain of a virus?
The economy has to be opened back up. The CDC posts 4,513 deaths from COVID-19, which it does not explain how this number is arrived. Were the patients included in that number confirmed to have COVID-19 or presumed? They are using presumed data in case reporting. Did the person have co-morbidities that was the primary COD? Even with that, this is a country of 300+ million. This is beyond overreaction and cannot be sustained.
The term “social distancing” is being used cleverly to invoke fear and to be used as a reason why employees cannot go back to work. It is insane and total BS. People need to wake up to this very, very, very soon.
Social distancing? Really? Why 6 feet? Do we think staying 6 feet away from a person is going to prevent anything? Think about it. Yes, if a person has a PRODUCTIVE cough and something can be spread by airborne droplets it is best to keep distance. And what has been published on COVID-19 indicates it is showing symptoms of a NON-PRODUCTIVE cough. Did we social distance with HIV? Did we social distance with H1N1? Did we convert entire businesses into paging overhead to “social distance”? No. No, we did not. It is far worse to touch a dirty telephone, credit card swiper in the supermarket, or gas pump handle and then touch your face, nose, or mouth. The bottom line – social distancing is not a requirement to not work. In all cases following CDC guidelines is what is put in place, NOT forced separation. This is forced separation for something totally unproven. Keeping distance is a given for any person that is ill with a virus or bacterial infection.
It is a pandemic. It is a serious issue that is happening in the world. Not saying it is not. What I am saying is that we are causing a more serious issue to keep an economy off line for something that can be focus contained. Dumb.
Worldwide:
1,000,000 documented cases = >5,000,000 actual cases
31,000 dead
Mortality rate = 0.62% NOT A PANDEMIC
And who knows if they died DUE to COVID-19 or WITH it present.
Angus D: Absolutely great point. I stand corrected. 🙂
The primary mode of transmission with most any infectious bug is SURFACE CONTAMINATION. Distance doesn’t matter if you touch a contaminated surface.
Even though there is a vast physical difference between the two, Anthony Fauci makes me think of Arnold Schwarzenegger, specifically, two of the roles he played, Conan the Destroyer and The Terminator. Only Fauci has destroyed and terminated far more jobs and lives and wealth and liberties, far, far, far more.
So which should be his name, Fauci the Destroyer or Fauci the Terminator?
Even Muhammad Ali and Chuck Norris could not knock down anywhere near 6,6000,000 Americans and this fast.
JohnC: That is a hard one, but I think Dr. Sketchy would be more The Terminator. Dr. Sketchy is, well, sketchy because he has been in government a very long time – over 3 decades – and his response to other pandemics was different. Why?
How about– Dr. Strangelove or How I learned to quit fearing the virus and embrace it.
Paprika – Hehehhe. Or maybe Dr. Evil and his sidekick that wears scarves, Frau Farbissina?
IMO, an easing of the lock-down will commence as early as next week in certain areas. People have had time to assess and come to their own conclusions. Little by little, people are beginning to understand the difference between what is political BS and what is honey.
PT needs to let us know exactly how he plans to unwind this fiasco. I guarantee it’s not Oklahoma Land Rush style and everyone just go back to “new normal” (according to Cuomo). I keep hearing drips of June or late summer from Fauci and Veerma.
We need a coordinated calendar of exactly wtf we are looking at for returning to work NLT 4/30 and hopefully sooner. Hysteria people can stay home for all I care.
Men it has been well said, think in hears, it can be seen they go mad in herds and only recover their senses slowly and one by one.
– Charles MacKay
Go to
https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
It is time to flood the White House with demands for an end to this idiocy: have as many people as possible express their desire to LIVE NORMALLY by April 15th,and to unleash Hydrochloroquine + as the probable cure for those infected.
I started the “open back up and Fauci is a fraud campaign” at WH today. I sent 4 ltrs, 4 postcards, donations (2), prayers and emails. The government has no right to release prisoners, ban people from socializing, cancel Easter service, arrest clergy, on and on. How can 2 MD’s opinion be the end all be all for the number one economy in the world? There has to be a better way. This shut down is unnecessary! This is not freedom!
I hope I don’t act as though I’m hysterical but I am getting ticked. Coordinated calendars would be a very nice addition to this mess, on several fronts.
1) Up until a week ago, there was a requirement in all oregon stores that we bring our own bags. So, dutifully, I was doing that.
2) About four days ago, I picked up a few items at Safeway. As I placed “my own bag” upon the conveyor belt, as I had been specifically instructed to do, for the employee to bag it, the cashier lunged at it with her hands and at me with her voice, “You can’t put that there. We can’t bag anything in bags brought from outside. We will bag it for you at no charge.”
Oh. Ok.
3) About an hour ago I went to the same Safeway to pick up a couple of weekly special items. I left “my own bag” in the car because I had been told that they could not bag anything in bags brought from outside. As I went through the checkout, this was the conversation (the gist of it):
“Ma’am, would you like paper or plastic?”
“Plastic is fine.”
“Ok, that will be one nickel a bag, ma’am. It’s your choice – if you want us to use your bag, we will bag it for you at no charge. But otherwise, it’s a nickel a bag.”
“A few days ago I was forbidden to even lay my bag on your counter.”
“Well, that has changed, ma’am. Would you like plastic or paper?”
“Ok. Tell ya what – I don’t care what you do with it. Two things: I’m not paying for a bag since I was forbidden to bring my own bag in…and when I leave the store I expect to have all the things I’ve paid for with me.”
So here’s the thing:
-when civil disobedience occurs, I will be there
-I may even initiate it
-and it won’t be because of complicated, intricately-argued Constitutional or economic issues
-It will be because I’m used to live in non-Soviet personal freedom which includes not being yanked around by authorities of any kind.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“…today’s report reflects the sacrifices American workers are making…..”
Really?
I was under the distinct impression that the “American worker” had little or nothing to say about it.
I really detest distortions of language motivated by the perceived need to deceive.
It’s not nice to have millions of people fired or forcibly laid off and then talk about it as though it was their idea.
The cabal is fairly sure they can wreck America and get rid of Trump if they can keep us locked in our homes into June.
I know who my domestic enemy is and it damned sure isn’t Donald John Trump.
This nonsense has to stop. Fauci is scaring the bejesus out of people. And no we are not waiting until there are no new cases…has he lost his mind. We have to come up with a solution that includes testing for antibodies. Most of us have had and are not in danger going back to work. This ridiculous shut down the country so some fraction of the population doesnt die is like climate change nonsense, you can never guarantee people wont get sick and die. Fauci should be MUZZLED and we neeto get back to the business of living. You have essentially FUNDAMENTALLY transformed America into a bunch of cowards, whingers, complainers and now wards of the state
And the media seems absolutely giddy reporting these unemployment figures. Not so much in their actual words, but in their presentation. There seems to be a joyous lilt in their voices and intonations as they report on the economic impacts of this disaster. Maybe I’m just hearin hat i expect to hear, but . . .
*Maybe I’m just hearing what i expect to hear. Sorry
The Paycheck Protection Program is designed to keep people from losing their jobs. Unfortunately it was written so Forgiveness of the Loan is based on the employer maintaining or QUICKLY REHIRING employees and maintaining salary levels. Forgiveness will be reduced if full -time headcount declines, or if salaries or wages increase. What happened is people were laid off and will not be rehired until the Loan hits their account because some Employers didn’t want to pay their wages until they get the money. This is unfortunate as it was really up to the Employer to stop the panic and not lay people off knowing they would be reimbursed by the Government for their Payroll expenses. Our people are still working because we are lucky enough to have work ahead of us. The Loan will be used to pay employees their regular salaries and wages till business returns to normal. This buys us about 8-10 weeks after the orders run out.
By then, if business doesn’t rebound – then it won’t matter – but we should be good through June even in the worst case. Our bank is ready. Hope the SBA and Mnuchin are.
The fake cure (shutting down the economy) is worse than the problem.
We have a real cure (HCQ, z-pack, zinc). It works, is safe and costs $20. We need to push it, much harder.
Every day the shutdown continues costs us billions, 10s of thousands of jobs and thousands of businesses.
Here’s some history on quarantines, but never have we witnessed a global economic shutdown.
Things that make you go hmmm? Repo Crisis ring any bells. Remember all the riots around the globe during the Great Recession in 2007-2010. Shelter in place worked out well don’t you think? Who’s asses were they really trying to save?
https://www.spokesman.com/stories/2020/mar/29/quarantines-through-history/
It is easy to hate and it is difficult to love. This is how the whole scheme of things works. All good things are difficult to achieve; and bad things are very easy to get.
– Confucius
It took DJT 3 years of hard work to build a great economy and Fuchi has destroyed it in a matter of a few weeks.
100s of 1000s of city and state workers let go as a new Gooberment study shows that shovels CAN stay up without someone leaning on them. Officials were SHOCKED at the findings. Sorry middle class, you’re screwed.
Perhaps a fellow Treeper or Lurker know the answer to this – with non-essential employees off work in the private sector, did this apply to our esteemed (sarc) government workers? Seems to me that the pain should be equally shared, no?
People start asking questions of everyone you know! In all jobs, locations and circumstances.
The media hype, Fauci and the numbers are not adding up.
I ask questions about this, yesterday had a convo with a friend who is a local hospital employee who works in social services but has been recruited to send out masks to the ‘infected’ and other misc grunt work during this crisis.
btw-huge hospital network county wide provider
I asked her: how any have tested positive-
her-not sure they don’t have the tests (here at this hospital)
me-then who are the masks being mailed to
her-those that have COVID-19
me-I thought they didn’t have the tests
her-oh they only have a few and are selectively testing those with the worse symptoms
me-ok so how many have tested
her-31
hummmmm
Today, on another forum dedicated to a hobby interest, a person formerly considered sane, wrote that this situation just proves that the gubmint can give out money freely and the top 3 billionaires can support the whole country if they want to.
lol…would that be Bezos, Gates & Bloomberg? Oh what a joy that would be to have those 3 supporting the whole country – like by giving us money?
What could go wrong?
Unfortunately, the next few days are not going to be pleasant if your job-description is POTUS.
This race to the bottom is insanity on steroids.
A rational approach would be to require everyone to wear something on their face covering their mouth and nose when not in your personal vehicle or on your property. Fines with no warnings will be whatever.
This would cost a minimal amount. The economic gains versus what we now have with stay-at-home orders and deciding what is and is not essential services was and is not even close.
We are committing mass economic suicide.
This must stop.
Trump is being cucked by Fauci and Birx who are both confirmed Hiliary lovers with a vested interest in bring this economy to a screeching halt for thei4 dear leader. If Trump doesnt have private eyes and ears on Fauci and where he is getting his marching orders he needs to.
