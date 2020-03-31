MyPillow Founder and CEO Responds to Media Critics Who Ridicule His Faith-Based Effort to Manufacture Coronavirus Masks…

MyPillow founder Mike Lindell has shifted the majority of his U.S. manufacturing plants to generate 50,000 healthcare masks per day. During his announcement at the White House Mr. Lindell shared a hope that Americans will revisit their faith and embrace God and hope during their time at home. The media went absolutely bananas.
Today Mr. Lindell explains why he told people to pray during their time in isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic. Mike Lindell is buckets of awesome.
My favorite way to bug liberals is to ask them if they believe all men were created equal. 100% they do. So then I ask them, who did all that creating? I haven’t gotten a good answer yet.
I’ll be using that. Thankyouverymuch!
Brilliant! I can see the wheels turning… “You are asking us to think! But we don’t know how to do that! Even if we did, unapproved thinking is not allowed. Please go away!”
I’ll be using that. In fact, I already sent it to a friend.
Thankyouverymuch!
Aaaaaand just got a response from my friend. Oh yeah, he liked it!
Most of the ones I know would stop you right at the “All *men*…” and scream about how sexist that is. LOL.
Total.Effiing.Idiots. !!!!!!
Amen!
Darkness hates the light..
…..beware of darkness -next 10-12 days….
The Light is drawing them out.
Others say that darkness is drawn to the light because it does not know what it is…that is very true..why msm is so drawn to Trump, and so immediately recognizes Mike…they are drawn to it because they do it know what it is…Mike is a wonderful brave man…bless you Mike. Did he find God through AA? I know others who have; AA is very powerful
Mike Lindell is awesome!
Mike Lindell is one of us! Liberals would not understand.
You’re so right luv. He has made mistakes in his life like many of us and looks to Christ to give him strength.
He seems like a wonderful person.
My Mom and I were watching as Mike Lindell was up there speaking – just KNEW how some people would go nuts over that – God bless you, Mike!
“The media went absolutely bananas.”
1 Corinthians 14:38 KJV
But if any man be ignorant, let him be ignorant.
1 Thessalonians 5:14 KJV
Now we exhort you, brethren, warn them that are unruly,
comfort the feebleminded,
support the weak, be patient toward all men.
We bought a set of pillows from MyPillow they are great. Support Mike buy something from his site.
I have neck issues and My Pillow is and has been the best pillow I have EVER used!
I agree! Only pillow that keeps my neck problems under control!!
We have bought a fair number of pillows and crossed the border into the U.S. to pick them up at a U.S. postal outlet.
The pillows are fantastic, as is Mike Lindell.
PDJT on national T.V. yesterday called him a friend as Mike exited the podium.
PDJT a tremendous President and a great friend.
God bless PDJT
Yes, and at today’s presser, when asked about Franklin Graham, he said “and Franklin loves Jesus…..loves Jesus….he is a really good man”. CNN cut the camera immediately.
In spite of how horrific this is, there are really good things that will come of this. I am praying for a spiritual revival.
Yes! Love Mr. Lindell and MyPillow. I received my first set of pillows as a Christmas gift two years ago, and they’re indeed the best pillows out there.
I got my husband one. I love that you can keep washing it! (No reflection on my hubby!)
My wranglers and support staff at the ranch are getting new pillows. Thank you, Mike!
I thought the same thing, bought two pillows today. my favorite quote of Mike’s -” Everyone loves Trump, some just don’t know it yet!”
I love MY Pillows
I take mine w/ me when I travel. The old boxes they came in had handles on ’em, making them super easy to carry around.
Have several cuz….they’re the best!
There is a travel size my pillow that works great too. I use one on trips to supplement the regular-size pillow.
Only a businessman, Trump, could enable and unleash the power of patriotic business people across this great nation to come off the sidelines and make a real difference across this country.
Thank God for Trump.
Notwithstanding that this hysteria would never have been necessary if HRC had been elected, but can you imagine life under that kind of dictatorship in this “crisis”?
Whats George Soros doing? Running anti-Trump ads.
Termite.
I see what you did there.
Soros is lice.
I agree,with the ? at the end of this.What do you mean ?
“Notwithstanding that this hysteria would never have been necessary if HRC had been elected, but can you imagine life under that kind of dictatorship in this “crisis”?”
And we don’t know half of the amount of businesses that have stepped up. I am sure there are hundreds more.
Lindell is over the target with his argument for Scripture and the need for God in our lives. No amount of huffin and puffin by the MSM is going to un-do what he said.
10,000 likes.
The power of free speech.
And the power of truth.
I asked one of the men who works keeping our community beautiful how his family was doing. He said they are doing alright but he said we need to pray. We need God in our lives. How great is that!
Lindell appears to be as genuine as the President.
No wonder they are friends.
Prayer works!
Why wouldn’t you spread the Word when you had the opportunity?
I disagree with dear Mike Lindell about one thing. He says “we are all united”.
NO. We are NOT “all united”. And that is exactly why we are in this place, a place where he was attacked, as was pointed out, even before he “got to the Bible verse”.
There are millions of people in this country and thousands in media who hate this country and hate Donald Trump with a visceral hatred.
Until that is admitted publicly, front and center, it is unlikely that those trust in God will be focused and appropriately attack the media, effectively.
The problem is greater than most have been willing to speak. Calling a five-alarm fire a one-alarm fire will not reduce the amount of equipment and skill needed to put the fire out. Being “generous and accepting” in speech with those who hate us and are trying to destroy us is not effective in terms of our survival as a nation.
Indeed, dear Mike: “Give the glory to God.”
I have been trying to buy a few MORE My Pillows for the past hour – either the search engines are blocking prospective buyers such as myself OR there are so many patriots who are swamping his site that it is in overload. I will keep trying because I support America based companies and ANY company who gives so generously of themselves. Love Mike Lindell and his story — Support him Treepers!
It works for me,
https://www.mypillow.com/
Spoke too soon,if you click anything on main page,goes to we are doing maintenance and to call the 1-800 to order.
They have dog beds, too! Awesome!
I bought a couple of pillows 2 hours ago. The web site worked fine for me. After I finished went to check the towels and got the site maintenance message but went back to the main page and was able to get to where I wanted without any more problems.
Unfortunately, we have become accustomed to the automatic hatred. But they are on the losing side; pride and egotism will be their downfall. Only a matter of time. God wins.
Mr. Lindell is a stunning example of the redemptive power of God in his own personal life and is unafraid to declare the truth to others. His point about churches needing to be open for business especially in difficult times is absolutely correct also. God bless Mike Lindell.
And he did-said the dastardly deed, speaking of God, in “Our House” or the gardens of “Our House”….inf front of the Godless media…..May God Bless Mr. Lindell and his team, his business and family!
Sleepy Joe would be looking for someone’s hair to smell…
Can someone tell me what Planned Parenthood has done to help out in this crisis? What have they donated or volunteered?
They are busy preparing to annihilate millions more potential COVID-19 victims before they have a chance to take their first breath.
Such a benevolent group.
9.9 million have been snuffed out worldwide since January. They are trying to get to 10 million. After all we know the country does not have enough ventilators so a few hundred thousand more would solve that problem.
Donate? For God’s sake, they sell the aborted parts and pieces. May they all get hit by a bolt of lightening – twice.
Mike Lindell Doing a good Deed’s,but unfortunately deep state coup liberal media are hate with passion,
I side shameful medias you had full of hateful in your heart,
love yourself,
Try slowing down a bit, you might make more sense😁
God bless him!!
Thank you Mr. Lindell. I appreciate you.
3 cheers for Mike Lindell,
Hip hip Hooray!
Hip hip Hooray!
Hip hip Hooray!
God Bless America and the MSM and go suck on something.
Now wait a minute here, if this is the worst pandemic in human history, as the media seems to want us to believe, and requires the citizens to cede their constitutional liberties to state and federal authorities in order to keep them from deaths door, shouldn’t we be praying without ceasing?!!
Maybe politicians don’t want competition from any deity, beings they act like deities anyway.
My computer is now offering popups to read a hit piece on Mike Lindell from 2017, where Mike’s success is characterized as “Preposterous”. These are the Bloomberg words: “Mike’s entrepreneurial success story actually starts in a crack house. Although he had already started his MyPillow business, his turning point was getting out of the crack houses by conquering his intense crack and cocaine addictions through faith in 2008…”
So is it “preposterous” to hope that Hunter Biden (whose “success” apparently involved a lot of crack and cocaine addictions) … will turn to God and begin treating his family and his country with decency and honest labor? Hmmm. “By their fruits you will know them” … Bloomberg.com has TDS
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2017-01-11/the-preposterous-success-story-of-america-s-pillow-king
Much love and appreciation to Mr. Mike Lindell. Grateful for his honest contributions and for encouraging us to turn to the Almighty for help also
what’s a popup? haven’t seen one in years. look into the chrome adguard extension.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes. That’s why they constantly howl and screech at our President, like the demons that live inside of them.
Yes, they are that evil.
Advocating for infants born alive to still be “aborted”–yes thats all you have to know to know how evil they are.
i suspect much of the criticism is based on jealousy. mr. lidell has a net worth in excess of $300 million. those critics can’t comprehend how one could accumulate such a vast fortune making pillows.
I routinely remind the haters that prayer and faith in God will save our nation from Coronavirus, they get angry over it for some reason.
“The truth hurts” said to me by my mother countless Times when I was a rotten kid. 😐
“Media” when they learned the economy will be hurt and people will be losing jobs…
“Media” when a person of faith manufactures much needed masks and speaks of God and faith in a time of need…
The horse in the top picture has some teeth.
I finally ordered a “My Pillow” and some sheets from Mike’s company. I’d been intending to do it for sometime but the nefarious media’s repugnant reaction to his appearance made sure I made the order.
Mike Lindell is an impressive and affable fellow that has been delivering a positive and cheerful Christian message from the time I first saw him interviewed—in addition to his ubiquitous FNC ads. The stooge media on the other hand have been peddling mostly lies, hate and turmoil. It’s not a difficult choice determining who to side with.
Mike’s ebullient faith in God sustains him as it can others.
I wonder how Bill “I hope there is a recession” Maher is faring during this lockdown watching our super executive President handle this crisis. Quiet lately.
i’ve had the pillow for about 10 yrs and love it. purchased as a gift for my Dad and they were giving one free with order. has anyone tried the Geeza sheets he sells?
The sheets are great! Had a pair on the bed for over a year now and I can tell the difference when the wife changes them and puts on the old set.
Bought a set, the day after we slept on them, I ordered another set. They are ALL we sleep on now. Most comfortable sheets we’ve ever had. Got the bed topper, too. Great products! Thank you Mike for your wonderful products, your incredible faith and your passion for sharing it. Evil screams when faced with goodness because they see their own dark abyss.
God bless him. In the few interviews I’ve seen him in he always gives glory to God. I’m grateful he’s speaking out for his faith.
A few months back, Mike did the “Life, Liberty and Levin” interview show on Fox cable. It was a wonderful, inspirational show. Mike is a force of nature, almost in the sense that President Trump is. It’s a fascinating story, and one that would make an excellent movie. Watch it if you have a chance. Worth every minute of your time.
Agreed! Great interview!
God bless him. In the few interviews I’ve seen him in he always gives glory to God. I’m grateful he’s speaking out for his faith.
God bless him. In the few interviews I’ve seen him in he always gives glory to God. I’m grateful he’s speaking out for his faith.
God bless him. In the few interviews I’ve seen him in he always gives glory to God. I’m grateful he’s speaking out for his faith.
God bless him. In the few interviews I’ve seen him in he always gives glory to God. I’m grateful he’s speaking out for his faith.
Congrats…..you just set a record. But you comment bears repeating 😏
HAHA, press once and be patient.
I have a former IRL friend who is now a FaceBook friend. Compared Mike Lindell to the Shamwow guy. I replied: ” i would think that someone who steps up to help out in a time of crisis would be deserving of some praise. But hey, maybe that’s just me.”
When this is over, I’m buying two pillows. And a Dog Bed! I’m familiar with this Man’s story and I support him 100%! Thank You, Sir and May GOD continue to bless you and yours’!
You won’t regret it. I’m a side sleeper and my arm kept going numb, my neck was sore. I got the my pillow and I sleep much more comfortably, with no more numbness.
Watch the professionals who always have to wear those crappy masks find they just LOVE the MyPillow masks and request more of them. That would add fuel to the fire!
He should embroider them with John 3:16. They could wear them to football games too.
The marxist media obviously hates Christians.
This has been blatantly obvious for the last 50 or 60 years.
A person needing a mask…
Put into a position of either a myPillow mask or no mask.
So in that situation, it all becomes quite simple…
In the absence of mask, a person is left with the only thing Mike Lindell is being ridiculed over.
“A wing and a prayer.”
On the flip side, those that find the need to diminish Mike’s efforts, through the need to ridicle his faith in questioning myPillow stepping up to meet a pressing National need…
“Can simple hold their breath as an alternative.”
A person wanting a mask…
Being put into a position of either having a myPillow mask or no mask.
So in that situation, it all becomes quite simple…
In the absence of a mask, “A person is left with the only thing Mike Lindell is being ridiculed over.”
“A wing and a prayer.”
On the flip side, those that find the need to diminish Mike’s efforts, “Through the need to ridicle his faith in questioning myPillow stepping up to meet a pressing National need.”
“Can simply hold their breath as an alternative.”
Go Mike, Go!!!
As a person, who uses masks daily, and understands the requirements. Suggest you look to polypropylene as the material to manufacture the myPillow masks. As a material, you will find this material very conducive and readily applicable to the type of manufacturing processes your Company can tool up to quickly.
On a side note…
Based on the many products used in the medical community…
What I want to know is, “What companies can quickly switch manufacturing capcity to domestic ‘injection mold’ of plastics.
Since PDJT, has removed many barriers to this industry through deregulation, “What companies are primed to fill the gap?”
I want to plow my Covid check, “Into such MAGA companies?”
Whilst I agree with what he said and his right to say it (through his own platform, he clearly overstepped the “brief” and embarrassed POTUS forcing him to immediately add “I didn’t know he was going to say that”.
The fact that he had it written on a second piece of paper tells you all you need to know. He would have been whacked in the meeting after the meeting and the consequence is the President won’t be able to give him the microphone again. Again I agree with the statement but he overstepped the brief that was equally given to all those great companies to briefly say how they were supporting the effort.
Christian leaders need to understand there is a time and a place. By all means grab the video and add your own perspective afterwards and send it as far as you like afterwards to your own platform and anyone who will listen, but you don’t breach the President’s trust in front of three million viewers. Yes the controversy gets you a bigger audience, but it also gets weoponized by the left.
“If you are faithful in the little things more will be given”.
There were a lot of companies represented and if they all got up and thanked their god, their middle school teacher and the mum that believed in them it would be like the academy awards.
Again the brief would have been – short statement say who you are and how you’re helping. Again as he had it written on a separate piece of paper it was clearly a breach of the “guidance” that was given and unfortunately forced PJDT to immediately walk it back. It just makes it harder for all Christians who are quietly serving.
“By your love will they know that you are my disciples” not by grandstanding on someone else’s platform.
Again – what he said was great – just not the right time to do it.
Anytime is the right time to say it, if you believe it! The president has said pleasantly at MANY rallies when someone has been called up, “I didn’t know he was going to say that.” From what I have seen it’s always because he is pleased.
I respectfully disagree.
He spoke for under one minute and spoke the truth, saying something that has been needed to be said for quite some time, IMO.
For far too long we Christians (myself included), have been mostly SILENT on many issues which is a big reason we are in this mess (trans story times, etc, etc)
I think PDJT said what he did after because he knew the media would freak out, which they did.
I was so moved by his speech yesterday that I sent the clip to many friends and family. I also said: I believe God is using this time for a REVIVAL!
That’s my belief, and prayer, and I’m sticking to it! 🙏
May God bless America, PDJT, his administration, family, Mike Lindell, Sundance, TCTH/Treepers, all the Dr’s, nurses, first responders, those on the front lines and especially those who are fighting and have fought this virus.
May this bring America closer to God once again.
Thanks Sundance for posting this interview, it brightened my day.
I asked one of the men who works keeping our community beautiful how his family was doing. He said they are alright and are praying. He said we need God in our lives. Very true, the same sentiments expressed by Mike Lindell.
There’s been an online effort by many to purchase My Pillows. The other day some were also saying the site was impacted from the huge surge in traffic. The real people appreciate what he’s doing.
So proud to be a fellow citizen of this guy. We used to be a nation and a government of people like this. Standing up for your beliefs has become so hard to do. I could not possibly be more different from the people who are ridiculing him.
The media and the left are simply awful people, to their very core.
I love anyone that makes the Left heads explode.
Can he fix the toilet paper problem? Not being sarcastic. Can hemp be made into TP?
I posted several times about Mike here last week and what he was doing. I was thrilled to see him step up to the mic yesterday and even more thrilled with EVERYTHING he had to say. Kudos to Mike for having the convictions of his beliefs.
He was on Lou Dobbs tonight as well.
