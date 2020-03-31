MyPillow Founder and CEO Responds to Media Critics Who Ridicule His Faith-Based Effort to Manufacture Coronavirus Masks…

MyPillow founder Mike Lindell has shifted the majority of his U.S. manufacturing plants to generate 50,000 healthcare masks per day.   During his announcement at the White House Mr. Lindell shared a hope that Americans will revisit their faith and embrace God and hope during their time at home. The media went absolutely bananas.

Today Mr. Lindell explains why he told people to pray during their time in isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic.  Mike Lindell is buckets of awesome.

105 Responses to MyPillow Founder and CEO Responds to Media Critics Who Ridicule His Faith-Based Effort to Manufacture Coronavirus Masks…

  starfcker says:
    March 31, 2020 at 5:37 pm

    My favorite way to bug liberals is to ask them if they believe all men were created equal. 100% they do. So then I ask them, who did all that creating? I haven’t gotten a good answer yet.

    Liked by 58 people

    Reply
  Mary Ann says:
    March 31, 2020 at 5:39 pm

    Amen!
    Darkness hates the light..

    Liked by 31 people

    Reply
  freepetta says:
    March 31, 2020 at 5:41 pm

    Mike Lindell is awesome!

    Liked by 36 people

    Reply
  Deplorable_Infidel says:
    March 31, 2020 at 5:42 pm

    “The media went absolutely bananas.”

    1 Corinthians 14:38 KJV
    But if any man be ignorant, let him be ignorant.

    1 Thessalonians 5:14 KJV
    Now we exhort you, brethren, warn them that are unruly,

    comfort the feebleminded,

    support the weak, be patient toward all men.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  Proud American (@oorahamerica) says:
    March 31, 2020 at 5:44 pm

    We bought a set of pillows from MyPillow they are great. Support Mike buy something from his site.

    Liked by 33 people

    Reply
    littlequilterkitty says:
      March 31, 2020 at 5:59 pm

      I have neck issues and My Pillow is and has been the best pillow I have EVER used!

      Liked by 17 people

      Reply
    Dekester says:
      March 31, 2020 at 6:00 pm

      We have bought a fair number of pillows and crossed the border into the U.S. to pick them up at a U.S. postal outlet.

      The pillows are fantastic, as is Mike Lindell.

      PDJT on national T.V. yesterday called him a friend as Mike exited the podium.

      PDJT a tremendous President and a great friend.

      God bless PDJT

      Liked by 25 people

      Reply
      Chip Doctor says:
        March 31, 2020 at 8:53 pm

        Yes, and at today’s presser, when asked about Franklin Graham, he said “and Franklin loves Jesus…..loves Jesus….he is a really good man”. CNN cut the camera immediately.

        In spite of how horrific this is, there are really good things that will come of this. I am praying for a spiritual revival.

        Liked by 10 people

        Reply
    Vixey says:
      March 31, 2020 at 6:12 pm

      Yes! Love Mr. Lindell and MyPillow. I received my first set of pillows as a Christmas gift two years ago, and they’re indeed the best pillows out there.

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
    dallasdan says:
      March 31, 2020 at 10:24 pm

      My wranglers and support staff at the ranch are getting new pillows. Thank you, Mike!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    Pat Mac says:
      March 31, 2020 at 10:43 pm

      I thought the same thing, bought two pillows today. my favorite quote of Mike’s -” Everyone loves Trump, some just don’t know it yet!”

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  booger71 says:
    March 31, 2020 at 5:45 pm

    I love MY Pillows

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  Wengair says:
    March 31, 2020 at 5:47 pm

    Only a businessman, Trump, could enable and unleash the power of patriotic business people across this great nation to come off the sidelines and make a real difference across this country.
    Thank God for Trump.
    Notwithstanding that this hysteria would never have been necessary if HRC had been elected, but can you imagine life under that kind of dictatorship in this “crisis”?

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
  prtomr says:
    March 31, 2020 at 5:48 pm

    Lindell is over the target with his argument for Scripture and the need for God in our lives. No amount of huffin and puffin by the MSM is going to un-do what he said.

    Liked by 36 people

    Reply
  GB Bari says:
    March 31, 2020 at 6:03 pm

    Lindell appears to be as genuine as the President.
    No wonder they are friends.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  not2worryluv says:
    March 31, 2020 at 6:04 pm

    Prayer works!
    Why wouldn’t you spread the Word when you had the opportunity?

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  Sharon says:
    March 31, 2020 at 6:06 pm

    I disagree with dear Mike Lindell about one thing. He says “we are all united”.

    NO. We are NOT “all united”. And that is exactly why we are in this place, a place where he was attacked, as was pointed out, even before he “got to the Bible verse”.

    There are millions of people in this country and thousands in media who hate this country and hate Donald Trump with a visceral hatred.

    Until that is admitted publicly, front and center, it is unlikely that those trust in God will be focused and appropriately attack the media, effectively.

    The problem is greater than most have been willing to speak. Calling a five-alarm fire a one-alarm fire will not reduce the amount of equipment and skill needed to put the fire out. Being “generous and accepting” in speech with those who hate us and are trying to destroy us is not effective in terms of our survival as a nation.

    Indeed, dear Mike: “Give the glory to God.”

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  lotbusyexec says:
    March 31, 2020 at 6:10 pm

    I have been trying to buy a few MORE My Pillows for the past hour – either the search engines are blocking prospective buyers such as myself OR there are so many patriots who are swamping his site that it is in overload. I will keep trying because I support America based companies and ANY company who gives so generously of themselves. Love Mike Lindell and his story — Support him Treepers!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  carolweekleylmt says:
    March 31, 2020 at 6:11 pm

    Unfortunately, we have become accustomed to the automatic hatred. But they are on the losing side; pride and egotism will be their downfall. Only a matter of time. God wins.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  billinlv says:
    March 31, 2020 at 6:19 pm

    Mr. Lindell is a stunning example of the redemptive power of God in his own personal life and is unafraid to declare the truth to others. His point about churches needing to be open for business especially in difficult times is absolutely correct also. God bless Mike Lindell.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    CC says:
      March 31, 2020 at 8:32 pm

      And he did-said the dastardly deed, speaking of God, in “Our House” or the gardens of “Our House”….inf front of the Godless media…..May God Bless Mr. Lindell and his team, his business and family!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  Merle Marks says:
    March 31, 2020 at 6:20 pm

    Sleepy Joe would be looking for someone’s hair to smell…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Merkin Muffley says:
    March 31, 2020 at 6:25 pm

    Can someone tell me what Planned Parenthood has done to help out in this crisis? What have they donated or volunteered?

    Like

    Reply
    alligatriot says:
      March 31, 2020 at 7:04 pm

      They are busy preparing to annihilate millions more potential COVID-19 victims before they have a chance to take their first breath.

      Such a benevolent group.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      CountryClassVulgarian says:
        March 31, 2020 at 7:28 pm

        9.9 million have been snuffed out worldwide since January. They are trying to get to 10 million. After all we know the country does not have enough ventilators so a few hundred thousand more would solve that problem.

        Like

        Reply
    H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
      March 31, 2020 at 9:25 pm

      Donate? For God’s sake, they sell the aborted parts and pieces. May they all get hit by a bolt of lightening – twice.

      Like

      Reply
  kathy (@kathy94304350) says:
    March 31, 2020 at 6:33 pm

    Mike Lindell Doing a good Deed’s,but unfortunately deep state coup liberal media are hate with passion,
    I side shameful medias you had full of hateful in your heart,
    love yourself,

    Like

    Reply
  T2020 says:
    March 31, 2020 at 6:37 pm

    God bless him!!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  Randolph Scott says:
    March 31, 2020 at 6:38 pm

    Thank you Mr. Lindell. I appreciate you.
    3 cheers for Mike Lindell,
    Hip hip Hooray!
    Hip hip Hooray!
    Hip hip Hooray!

    God Bless America and the MSM and go suck on something.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  Magabear says:
    March 31, 2020 at 6:44 pm

    Now wait a minute here, if this is the worst pandemic in human history, as the media seems to want us to believe, and requires the citizens to cede their constitutional liberties to state and federal authorities in order to keep them from deaths door, shouldn’t we be praying without ceasing?!!

    Maybe politicians don’t want competition from any deity, beings they act like deities anyway.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  wondering999 says:
    March 31, 2020 at 6:48 pm

    My computer is now offering popups to read a hit piece on Mike Lindell from 2017, where Mike’s success is characterized as “Preposterous”. These are the Bloomberg words: “Mike’s entrepreneurial success story actually starts in a crack house. Although he had already started his MyPillow business, his turning point was getting out of the crack houses by conquering his intense crack and cocaine addictions through faith in 2008…”

    So is it “preposterous” to hope that Hunter Biden (whose “success” apparently involved a lot of crack and cocaine addictions) … will turn to God and begin treating his family and his country with decency and honest labor? Hmmm. “By their fruits you will know them” … Bloomberg.com has TDS
    https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2017-01-11/the-preposterous-success-story-of-america-s-pillow-king

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Patriot1783 says:
    March 31, 2020 at 6:53 pm

    Yes, they are that evil.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  larry mack BS MBA CISSP (@sixmax) says:
    March 31, 2020 at 7:21 pm

    i suspect much of the criticism is based on jealousy. mr. lidell has a net worth in excess of $300 million. those critics can’t comprehend how one could accumulate such a vast fortune making pillows.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  Skeeball says:
    March 31, 2020 at 7:30 pm

    I routinely remind the haters that prayer and faith in God will save our nation from Coronavirus, they get angry over it for some reason.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  alliwantissometruth says:
    March 31, 2020 at 7:31 pm

    “Media” when they learned the economy will be hurt and people will be losing jobs…

    “Media” when a person of faith manufactures much needed masks and speaks of God and faith in a time of need…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  hawkins6 says:
    March 31, 2020 at 7:33 pm

    I finally ordered a “My Pillow” and some sheets from Mike’s company. I’d been intending to do it for sometime but the nefarious media’s repugnant reaction to his appearance made sure I made the order.

    Mike Lindell is an impressive and affable fellow that has been delivering a positive and cheerful Christian message from the time I first saw him interviewed—in addition to his ubiquitous FNC ads. The stooge media on the other hand have been peddling mostly lies, hate and turmoil. It’s not a difficult choice determining who to side with.

    Mike’s ebullient faith in God sustains him as it can others.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  Linda K. says:
    March 31, 2020 at 7:37 pm

    I wonder how Bill “I hope there is a recession” Maher is faring during this lockdown watching our super executive President handle this crisis. Quiet lately.

    Like

    Reply
  pattyloo says:
    March 31, 2020 at 7:42 pm

    i’ve had the pillow for about 10 yrs and love it. purchased as a gift for my Dad and they were giving one free with order. has anyone tried the Geeza sheets he sells?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    nigelf says:
      March 31, 2020 at 8:51 pm

      The sheets are great! Had a pair on the bed for over a year now and I can tell the difference when the wife changes them and puts on the old set.

      Like

      Reply
      Pegm says:
        March 31, 2020 at 9:32 pm

        Bought a set, the day after we slept on them, I ordered another set. They are ALL we sleep on now. Most comfortable sheets we’ve ever had. Got the bed topper, too. Great products! Thank you Mike for your wonderful products, your incredible faith and your passion for sharing it. Evil screams when faced with goodness because they see their own dark abyss.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  Sigh2016 says:
    March 31, 2020 at 7:56 pm

    God bless him. In the few interviews I’ve seen him in he always gives glory to God. I’m grateful he’s speaking out for his faith.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    American Heritage says:
      March 31, 2020 at 10:14 pm

      A few months back, Mike did the “Life, Liberty and Levin” interview show on Fox cable. It was a wonderful, inspirational show. Mike is a force of nature, almost in the sense that President Trump is. It’s a fascinating story, and one that would make an excellent movie. Watch it if you have a chance. Worth every minute of your time.

      Like

      Reply
  33. Sigh2016 says:
    Sigh2016 says:

    March 31, 2020 at 7:57 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  donnyvee says:
    March 31, 2020 at 8:03 pm

    I have a former IRL friend who is now a FaceBook friend. Compared Mike Lindell to the Shamwow guy. I replied: ” i would think that someone who steps up to help out in a time of crisis would be deserving of some praise. But hey, maybe that’s just me.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Rick554 says:
    March 31, 2020 at 8:17 pm

    When this is over, I’m buying two pillows. And a Dog Bed! I’m familiar with this Man’s story and I support him 100%! Thank You, Sir and May GOD continue to bless you and yours’!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    Judith says:
      March 31, 2020 at 8:54 pm

      You won’t regret it. I’m a side sleeper and my arm kept going numb, my neck was sore. I got the my pillow and I sleep much more comfortably, with no more numbness.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  unconqueredone says:
    March 31, 2020 at 8:40 pm

    Watch the professionals who always have to wear those crappy masks find they just LOVE the MyPillow masks and request more of them. That would add fuel to the fire!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  335blues says:
    March 31, 2020 at 8:42 pm

    The marxist media obviously hates Christians.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  mtk says:
    March 31, 2020 at 9:18 pm

    A person needing a mask…
    Put into a position of either a myPillow mask or no mask.
    So in that situation, it all becomes quite simple…
    In the absence of mask, a person is left with the only thing Mike Lindell is being ridiculed over.

    “A wing and a prayer.”

    On the flip side, those that find the need to diminish Mike’s efforts, through the need to ridicle his faith in questioning myPillow stepping up to meet a pressing National need…

    “Can simple hold their breath as an alternative.”

    Like

    Reply
    mtk says:
      March 31, 2020 at 9:44 pm

      A person wanting a mask…
      Being put into a position of either having a myPillow mask or no mask.
      So in that situation, it all becomes quite simple…
      In the absence of a mask, “A person is left with the only thing Mike Lindell is being ridiculed over.”

      “A wing and a prayer.”

      On the flip side, those that find the need to diminish Mike’s efforts, “Through the need to ridicle his faith in questioning myPillow stepping up to meet a pressing National need.”

      “Can simply hold their breath as an alternative.”

      Go Mike, Go!!!

      As a person, who uses masks daily, and understands the requirements. Suggest you look to polypropylene as the material to manufacture the myPillow masks. As a material, you will find this material very conducive and readily applicable to the type of manufacturing processes your Company can tool up to quickly.

      Like

      Reply
      mtk says:
        March 31, 2020 at 9:55 pm

        On a side note…
        Based on the many products used in the medical community…
        What I want to know is, “What companies can quickly switch manufacturing capcity to domestic ‘injection mold’ of plastics.

        Since PDJT, has removed many barriers to this industry through deregulation, “What companies are primed to fill the gap?”

        I want to plow my Covid check, “Into such MAGA companies?”

        Like

        Reply
  Peter says:
    March 31, 2020 at 9:21 pm

    Whilst I agree with what he said and his right to say it (through his own platform, he clearly overstepped the “brief” and embarrassed POTUS forcing him to immediately add “I didn’t know he was going to say that”.

    The fact that he had it written on a second piece of paper tells you all you need to know. He would have been whacked in the meeting after the meeting and the consequence is the President won’t be able to give him the microphone again. Again I agree with the statement but he overstepped the brief that was equally given to all those great companies to briefly say how they were supporting the effort.

    Christian leaders need to understand there is a time and a place. By all means grab the video and add your own perspective afterwards and send it as far as you like afterwards to your own platform and anyone who will listen, but you don’t breach the President’s trust in front of three million viewers. Yes the controversy gets you a bigger audience, but it also gets weoponized by the left.

    “If you are faithful in the little things more will be given”.

    There were a lot of companies represented and if they all got up and thanked their god, their middle school teacher and the mum that believed in them it would be like the academy awards.

    Again the brief would have been – short statement say who you are and how you’re helping. Again as he had it written on a separate piece of paper it was clearly a breach of the “guidance” that was given and unfortunately forced PJDT to immediately walk it back. It just makes it harder for all Christians who are quietly serving.

    “By your love will they know that you are my disciples” not by grandstanding on someone else’s platform.

    Again – what he said was great – just not the right time to do it.

    Like

    Reply
    Amy2 says:
      March 31, 2020 at 10:17 pm

      Anytime is the right time to say it, if you believe it! The president has said pleasantly at MANY rallies when someone has been called up, “I didn’t know he was going to say that.” From what I have seen it’s always because he is pleased.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    Kimmy K says:
      March 31, 2020 at 10:44 pm

      I respectfully disagree.
      He spoke for under one minute and spoke the truth, saying something that has been needed to be said for quite some time, IMO.

      For far too long we Christians (myself included), have been mostly SILENT on many issues which is a big reason we are in this mess (trans story times, etc, etc)

      I think PDJT said what he did after because he knew the media would freak out, which they did.

      I was so moved by his speech yesterday that I sent the clip to many friends and family. I also said: I believe God is using this time for a REVIVAL!
      That’s my belief, and prayer, and I’m sticking to it! 🙏

      May God bless America, PDJT, his administration, family, Mike Lindell, Sundance, TCTH/Treepers, all the Dr’s, nurses, first responders, those on the front lines and especially those who are fighting and have fought this virus.

      May this bring America closer to God once again.

      Thanks Sundance for posting this interview, it brightened my day.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  Mr. Morris says:
    March 31, 2020 at 9:22 pm

    I asked one of the men who works keeping our community beautiful how his family was doing. He said they are alright and are praying. He said we need God in our lives. Very true, the same sentiments expressed by Mike Lindell.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  CM-TX says:
    March 31, 2020 at 9:29 pm

    There’s been an online effort by many to purchase My Pillows. The other day some were also saying the site was impacted from the huge surge in traffic. The real people appreciate what he’s doing.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  rjones99 says:
    March 31, 2020 at 10:16 pm

    So proud to be a fellow citizen of this guy. We used to be a nation and a government of people like this. Standing up for your beliefs has become so hard to do. I could not possibly be more different from the people who are ridiculing him.

    The media and the left are simply awful people, to their very core.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  leavemygunsalone says:
    March 31, 2020 at 10:41 pm

    I love anyone that makes the Left heads explode.

    Can he fix the toilet paper problem? Not being sarcastic. Can hemp be made into TP?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  TwoLaine says:
    March 31, 2020 at 10:52 pm

    I posted several times about Mike here last week and what he was doing. I was thrilled to see him step up to the mic yesterday and even more thrilled with EVERYTHING he had to say. Kudos to Mike for having the convictions of his beliefs.

    He was on Lou Dobbs tonight as well.

    Like

    Reply

