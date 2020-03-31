MyPillow Founder and CEO Responds to Media Critics Who Ridicule His Faith-Based Effort to Manufacture Coronavirus Masks…

MyPillow founder Mike Lindell has shifted the majority of his U.S. manufacturing plants to generate 50,000 healthcare masks per day. During his announcement at the White House Mr. Lindell shared a hope that Americans will revisit their faith and embrace God and hope during their time at home. The media went absolutely bananas.

Today Mr. Lindell explains why he told people to pray during their time in isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic. Mike Lindell is buckets of awesome.

The My Pillow guy Mike Lindell says this: "God gave us grace on November 8, 2016, to change the course we were on. God had been taken out of our schools & lives, a nation had turned its back on God. I encourage you to use this time at home to get back in the word. Read our Bible" pic.twitter.com/tRdlubE08u — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 30, 2020

Nobody's ever shook anyone harder than the pillow guy just shook the Washington press corps. — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) March 30, 2020