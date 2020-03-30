Federal Judge Rules Killing Babies is an “Essential Service”…

Strange times we live in…
Earlier today in Tampa, Florida, the county sheriff let the criminal inmates out of his jail, and then went to arrest a pastor for delivering Sunday church services and put him in the same jail.
Now a federal judge rules that getting a hip replacement should be delayed to help offset medical supply needs; but killing babies is an “essential service” that needs to continue.
TEXAS – […] Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced last week that abortion providers were covered by a state order that required postponement of non-urgent medical procedures to preserve hospital beds and equipment during the pandemic.
U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel in Austin ruled that Paxton’s action “prevents Texas women from exercising what the Supreme Court has declared is their fundamental constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy before a fetus is viable.” (read)
And the judge’s decision is “essentially” his ticket to hell.
I think most abortions are done on an outpatient basis so there would be no occupancy of hospital beds. So as long as it is not done at a hospital, it should be within the law.
Whose law? Not God’s.
I just heard we are going into full lockdown here in AZ starting at 5pm
I look to see the law and what this affects.
My bad, tomorrow at 5pm
“The LORD God formed the man from the dust of the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and the man became a living being” (Genesis 2:7).
Have the authorities watch any particular clinic and when it exceeds the 10 person limit of people hanging around move in and shut it down. Kick out everyone and lock up the place. Then arrest the main witchdoctor and charge her with providing non-essential cult services.
I don’t have the WordPress ability to “ like”, but this post is my “like”. Thanks.
My blood is boiling!
The devil is running amok over the earth for a time
In a land beyond beyond
In a wold past hope and in fear
I bid you Genie of Sanity, reappear !!!
Well, something similar to that worked for Sinbad in a movie. Worth a shot.
This abomination of a decision plus the judges’ name needs to be broadcast loudly all over the internet and conservative media. Repeatedly.
The judge worships a false god that demands human sacrifice…
Maybe this country deserves the virus? At least certain persons.
I’m starting to think this virus is killing all the wrong people. It seems.
We live in interesting times
300
Freedom of religion: Nope
Freedom of association: Nope
Freedom to kill your baby: Absolutely
Welcome to George Orwell’s America.
Wouldn’t this set up the argument that First Amendment rights are essential as well since this decision ruled abortions are a constitutional right and should continue under these orders?
As well as Second Amendment rights…glad to see the DHS gave a giant thumbs up to all of the gun shops and shooting ranges over the weekend! Governors who insisted the liquor stores and pot shops were “essential” but gun shops had to close were just served notice that we do in fact still have a Constitution and a few people left who actually know what it says!!
Dear Father, May your long suffering patience reach its end. Amen.
Evil! Since judges are so worried about constitutional rights in that category Im assuming they’ll be stepping up to the plate regarding freedom of assembly any second now….
The Satanic death cult of the progressive left rife with peadophiles and “spirit cooking” can not deny the sacrifice that their god “baal” demands. The child sacrifice must continue or their deity will become angry.
Germany 1940’s : Federal Judge Rules Killing Jews is an “Essential Service”
America 2020: Federal Judge Rules Killing Babies is an “Essential Service”
“Thou shalt not MURDER.” Deuteronomy 5:17
“Be not deceived: God is not mocked.” Galatians 6:7
And forget not, “Vengeance is mine sayeth the Lord, I will repay”. Abominations all around, Lord have mercy on us!
The irony is that the side that accused Trump supporters of being “cultists” have become the cultists. They oddly worship death.
Surreal times.
We’ll then, all the rules are out. All services are now essential. Go back to work, go to church, go to school, do whatever you want. Live on.
Except for the babies of course.
Catholic Churches should open up in protest.
Pope Urban II would open them up and launch a crusade against these judges.
Question: If you get sick in Virginia, will you receive the best treatment available or will you be “kept comfortable” while the fascist state government checks your political affiliation and social media postings.
Paxton should let that judge TRY and ENFORCE his ruling. Good luck. Paxton then should tell the judge to go fly a kite.
Oh, rest assured, if anyone will FIGHT….it will be Ken Paxton!!!🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
Lord, have mercy on us. What an evil society we live in.
So I can’t go in right now for fertility treatments that I desperately need if my husband and I are ever going to have a family, but my state is letting the baby-killing go on unabated?
I’m so angry right now…
What state do you reside in?
Nan, it is not our state, it’s that blankety blank judge from Sodom.
There’s a sickness of monumental proportions saturating this country, and I don’t mean the Coronavirus
This sickness is a a disease of the mind and soul, where the moral rot and evilness of the progressive agenda bubble up in a cauldron of filth in place of the purity of ones humanity that once resided there
It seems there’s no boundaries, no obstacles that can reign in their lust to race to the top of their repugnant ideology
Grotesque? Of course
Evil? Absolutely
21And thou shalt not let any of thy seed pass through the fire to Molech, neither shalt thou profane the name of thy God: I am the LORD. 22Thou shalt not lie with mankind, as with womankind: it is abomination. 23Neither shalt thou lie with any beast to defile thyself therewith: neither shall any woman stand before a beast to lie down thereto: it is confusion.
If this is not descriptive of how the commie dems have now become NAZI, I don’t know what is. On the one hand, a pastor is arrested for holding christian church services, while a nazi judge says carry on with killing babies.
“Death, sin, sickness, and every form of evil will be done away with as Jesus returns to establish His Kingdom. No more tears, no more pain, no more despair.”
Come quickly, Lord Jesus.
AMEN.
Horrifying. Words cannot even describe how evil this is. What is good is now considered bad (or perhaps “non essential”) and what is bad is now deemed good. Sometimes I wish I could just pinch myself and wake up from this backwards-world we’re living in. My heart breaks for all those innocent little babies, the mothers who are choosing this, and that brave pastor (as well as all priests and all religious life who are trying to serve their flocks). Dear Lord, deliver us from the Evil One.
We need to pray to get rid of abortion in this country. We need to stand our ground on church service and abortion. This is our time to stand for our faith!
Perhaps the nation deserves what its getting.
Trump’s election exposed the deep state and this virus response is showing how truly vile the left is. At the least, and for some, it should be a five alarm wakeup call.
