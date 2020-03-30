Federal Judge Rules Killing Babies is an “Essential Service”…

Posted on March 30, 2020

Strange times we live in

Earlier today in Tampa, Florida, the county sheriff let the criminal inmates out of his jail, and then went to arrest a pastor for delivering Sunday church services and put him in the same jail.

Now a federal judge rules that getting a hip replacement should be delayed to help offset medical supply needs; but killing babies is an “essential service” that needs to continue.

TEXAS – […] Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced last week that abortion providers were covered by a state order that required postponement of non-urgent medical procedures to preserve hospital beds and equipment during the pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel in Austin ruled that Paxton’s action “prevents Texas women from exercising what the Supreme Court has declared is their fundamental constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy before a fetus is viable.” (read)

  1. MaryfromMarin says:
    March 30, 2020 at 7:06 pm

    And the judge’s decision is “essentially” his ticket to hell.

    • bertdilbert says:
      March 30, 2020 at 7:20 pm

      I think most abortions are done on an outpatient basis so there would be no occupancy of hospital beds. So as long as it is not done at a hospital, it should be within the law.

      • MaryfromMarin says:
        March 30, 2020 at 7:30 pm

        Whose law? Not God’s.

      • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
        March 30, 2020 at 7:32 pm

        Have the authorities watch any particular clinic and when it exceeds the 10 person limit of people hanging around move in and shut it down. Kick out everyone and lock up the place. Then arrest the main witchdoctor and charge her with providing non-essential cult services.

  2. bkrg2 says:
    March 30, 2020 at 7:07 pm

    My blood is boiling!

  3. Ellie says:
    March 30, 2020 at 7:09 pm

    The devil is running amok over the earth for a time

    • JohnCasper says:
      March 30, 2020 at 7:24 pm

      In a land beyond beyond
      In a wold past hope and in fear
      I bid you Genie of Sanity, reappear !!!

      Well, something similar to that worked for Sinbad in a movie. Worth a shot.

  4. GB Bari says:
    March 30, 2020 at 7:10 pm

    This abomination of a decision plus the judges’ name needs to be broadcast loudly all over the internet and conservative media. Repeatedly.

  5. DJ Snyder says:
    March 30, 2020 at 7:11 pm

    The judge worships a false god that demands human sacrifice…

  6. Zydeco says:
    March 30, 2020 at 7:11 pm

    Maybe this country deserves the virus? At least certain persons.

  7. 300 says:
    March 30, 2020 at 7:13 pm

    We live in interesting times

    300

  8. Magabear says:
    March 30, 2020 at 7:13 pm

    Freedom of religion: Nope

    Freedom of association: Nope

    Freedom to kill your baby: Absolutely

    Welcome to George Orwell’s America.

  9. ruckwarrior says:
    March 30, 2020 at 7:13 pm

    Wouldn’t this set up the argument that First Amendment rights are essential as well since this decision ruled abortions are a constitutional right and should continue under these orders?

    • vikingmom says:
      March 30, 2020 at 7:17 pm

      As well as Second Amendment rights…glad to see the DHS gave a giant thumbs up to all of the gun shops and shooting ranges over the weekend! Governors who insisted the liquor stores and pot shops were “essential” but gun shops had to close were just served notice that we do in fact still have a Constitution and a few people left who actually know what it says!!

  10. LookUp says:
    March 30, 2020 at 7:14 pm

    Dear Father, May your long suffering patience reach its end. Amen.

  11. frankmystery says:
    March 30, 2020 at 7:16 pm

    Evil! Since judges are so worried about constitutional rights in that category Im assuming they’ll be stepping up to the plate regarding freedom of assembly any second now….

  12. Trump2020 says:
    March 30, 2020 at 7:16 pm

    The Satanic death cult of the progressive left rife with peadophiles and “spirit cooking” can not deny the sacrifice that their god “baal” demands. The child sacrifice must continue or their deity will become angry.

  13. JohnCasper says:
    March 30, 2020 at 7:19 pm

    Germany 1940’s : Federal Judge Rules Killing Jews is an “Essential Service”
    America 2020: Federal Judge Rules Killing Babies is an “Essential Service”

  14. Whistling_Past says:
    March 30, 2020 at 7:23 pm

    “Thou shalt not MURDER.” Deuteronomy 5:17
    “Be not deceived: God is not mocked.” Galatians 6:7

  15. Eric says:
    March 30, 2020 at 7:24 pm

    The irony is that the side that accused Trump supporters of being “cultists” have become the cultists. They oddly worship death.

    Surreal times.

  16. TwoLaine says:
    March 30, 2020 at 7:28 pm

    We’ll then, all the rules are out. All services are now essential. Go back to work, go to church, go to school, do whatever you want. Live on.

    Except for the babies of course.

  17. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    March 30, 2020 at 7:28 pm

    Catholic Churches should open up in protest.

  18. joeknuckles says:
    March 30, 2020 at 7:28 pm

    Question: If you get sick in Virginia, will you receive the best treatment available or will you be “kept comfortable” while the fascist state government checks your political affiliation and social media postings.

  19. samwise163 says:
    March 30, 2020 at 7:29 pm

    Paxton should let that judge TRY and ENFORCE his ruling. Good luck. Paxton then should tell the judge to go fly a kite.

  20. Somebody's Gramma says:
    March 30, 2020 at 7:30 pm

    Lord, have mercy on us. What an evil society we live in.

  21. Nan says:
    March 30, 2020 at 7:31 pm

    So I can’t go in right now for fertility treatments that I desperately need if my husband and I are ever going to have a family, but my state is letting the baby-killing go on unabated?

    I’m so angry right now…

  22. alliwantissometruth says:
    March 30, 2020 at 7:35 pm

    There’s a sickness of monumental proportions saturating this country, and I don’t mean the Coronavirus

    This sickness is a a disease of the mind and soul, where the moral rot and evilness of the progressive agenda bubble up in a cauldron of filth in place of the purity of ones humanity that once resided there

    It seems there’s no boundaries, no obstacles that can reign in their lust to race to the top of their repugnant ideology

    Grotesque? Of course

    Evil? Absolutely

  23. King Arthur says:
    March 30, 2020 at 7:35 pm

    21And thou shalt not let any of thy seed pass through the fire to Molech, neither shalt thou profane the name of thy God: I am the LORD. 22Thou shalt not lie with mankind, as with womankind: it is abomination. 23Neither shalt thou lie with any beast to defile thyself therewith: neither shall any woman stand before a beast to lie down thereto: it is confusion.

  24. 4sure says:
    March 30, 2020 at 7:36 pm

    If this is not descriptive of how the commie dems have now become NAZI, I don’t know what is. On the one hand, a pastor is arrested for holding christian church services, while a nazi judge says carry on with killing babies.

    “Death, sin, sickness, and every form of evil will be done away with as Jesus returns to establish His Kingdom. No more tears, no more pain, no more despair.”

    Come quickly, Lord Jesus.

    AMEN.

  25. Vixey says:
    March 30, 2020 at 7:38 pm

    Horrifying. Words cannot even describe how evil this is. What is good is now considered bad (or perhaps “non essential”) and what is bad is now deemed good. Sometimes I wish I could just pinch myself and wake up from this backwards-world we’re living in. My heart breaks for all those innocent little babies, the mothers who are choosing this, and that brave pastor (as well as all priests and all religious life who are trying to serve their flocks). Dear Lord, deliver us from the Evil One.

  26. Blue Wildflower says:
    March 30, 2020 at 7:38 pm

    We need to pray to get rid of abortion in this country. We need to stand our ground on church service and abortion. This is our time to stand for our faith!

  27. paulashley says:
    March 30, 2020 at 7:42 pm

    Perhaps the nation deserves what its getting.
    Trump’s election exposed the deep state and this virus response is showing how truly vile the left is. At the least, and for some, it should be a five alarm wakeup call.

