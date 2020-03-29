This Too Shall Pass…

Thankfully as a nation this crisis is causing us to reevaluate our priorities: faith, family, community and freedom; and seeing the easy dispatch of liberty also reignites that oft forgotten flickering flame…
Journalists are less important than janitors. Our nations best athletes are healthcare workers rushing to assist those in need. The true heroes are not celebrities, but rather farmers, truck drivers, stock clerks, and supermarket cashiers.
The most valuable businesses do not glitter or present themselves with self-congratulatory award shows; they do today what they have always done to keep our food supply flowing. Perhaps now, at least for a few short weeks, we stop taking them for granted.
Effective right now comfortably invisible workers are recognized as critical priorities; or as the government has official designated them “essential services.” These folks form the network of our lives; they always have, but we didn’t notice. Everything else is less than.
Any average hard-working American is worth more today than all those who chase the golden statues of Hollywood; and ultimately if they want to go down the superiority path… well, what they provide is essentially useless.
- Florida Power and Light won the prestigious International Edward Demming award for excellence in multi-platform engineering and efficiency superiority. They didn’t blow every PhD intellectual out of the water with slide rules, CAD programs and engineering acumen. They did it with hard hats and dirty fingernails.
Because they lost the award, the Japanese spent 6 months studying FPL and later published a 1,000 page dissertation essentially saying FPL “wasn’t really good, they were just lucky”….. FPL field leadership laughed, took out markers and wrote on the back of their hard hats: “WE’RE NOT GOOD, WE’RE RUCKY”….
- When every single Kuwaiti oil field was blown up by Saddam Hussein, they said it would take over five years to cap them all off and restart their oil pumping industry. The Kuwaiti’s and Saudi’s called Texans, who had them all capped and back in working order in ten months.
We are a nation that knows how to get shit done.
- When the Northern Chile mine workers were trapped two miles underground, they said no-one could save them. Who did they call for help? A bunch of hick miners from USA coal country who went down there, worked on the fly, engineered the rescue equipment on site, and saved every one of them….
That’s our America.
Don’t loose sight of it.
- When a half-breed Islamic whack job, armed with an AK-47 and a goal to meet his virgins, begins opening fire on a train in France, the Americans on board didn’t run to the nearest safe room and hide themselves amid baguettes and brie. They said “let’s go”, and beat the stuffing out of that little nut with a death wish.
Legion d’Honneur or not, that’s us. That’s you.
That’s just how we roll.
Lady Liberty can stroll along the Champs-Elysées with a swagger befitting Mae West because without her arrival they’d be speaking German in the Louvre. Yet for the better part of the past decades groups of intellectual something-or-others have been selling an insufferable narrative that it’s better to be sitting around a campfire eating sustainable algae cakes and picking parasites off each other. Enough!
- Ordinary people, just like you and me, gave their lives and crashed a commercial airliner into a field in Shanksville Pennsylvania so they could save our nations capitol. Yeah, I think we can wash our hands, quit touching our faces and stay inside for a few days.
Quoting from Bart Hall:
Truckers are saying “fuck the log rules, I’m hauling” and they’re getting supplies to the stores. People are stocking the shelves all night and letting old people shop first. Folks are buying meals for truckers, who (obviously) can’t go through the drive-ups. Asking ’em what they want, then buying it for them.
Carnival Cruise Line has told Trump “We can match those big Navy Hospital ships with some fully staffed cruise ships”.
GM and Ford have said “hold our cars and watch this — we can make ventilators where we were just making car parts, starting next week” — by re-engineering seat ventilators which their engineers hacked together for a new purpose. In under a week.
In a project with which I’m loosely associated, a very-effective agricultural disease-control agent was re-purposed and re-labeled specifically for Corona-virus control by the FDA and EPA in under ten days, from initial request to distribution.
Restaurants and schools have said, “we’ve got kitchens and staff; we can feed the poor kids who used have school lunch.”
NBA basketball players have said, “Hold our basketballs while we write checks to pay the arena staff.”
Construction companies are saying, “Here are some high-end masks for medical staff and doctors”.
Distilleries are making sanitizer out of distilling “heads and tails” which are normally discarded. Nasty shit to drink, but effective sanitizer.
People are tipping grocery check-out clerks and thanking them for taking the risk.
Local, state, and county governments are taking control of everything the feds cannot do. Some are doing it wrong, but for the first time in decades … they’re doing it. Federalism is re-emerging, and the smallest unit of government is the individual and the family. This, too, is re-emerging after decades of dormancy.
As Japanese Admiral Isokuru Yamamoto said, after Pearl Harbor … “I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve.”
I sense this has just happened. We have a wonderful country, the greatest single force for good in all human history. We have closed our borders, with good reason, yet we have top medical people now assisting North Korea in their response to the virus.
Many things have been re-set, and will never be the same.
By microbiological accident, we are living in profoundly transformative historical times.
So I ask you a question, what part are you to play?
If you feel comfortable sitting in your socially distant box and bitching about all things that are not right, or might be not be right…. Or, if you prefer to allow yourself to be overcome with dark imaginings simply because what cannot be done is more comfortable than the effort to oversee what needs to be done…. well, that’s okay.
You can do that.
And when you’re done doing that you’ll still be in the same place.
Or, you can check on older neighbors to make sure they are OK and make sure they have necessities. If older neighbors need something at the store, get it for them. Friends and neighbors who are anxious, send them a card or note with positive comments on it. Give people hope. If you don’t want to send a card, send an e-mail checking up on people.
Order an extra lunch or dinner from a local restaurant just so you can give an tip to the delivery person who shows up at your door. Then stick the extra in the fridge and eat it tomorrow. We can do this.
No-one is saying this doesn’t suck; but some people know that standing around bitching about the comparative values of current life in suckdom doesn’t actually accomplish anything.
President Trump is doing what needs to be done; with far more information than me; and in the best manner he can assemble to keep America great. He does this while simultaneously swatting away thousands of piranhas biting at him on an hourly basis.
So again, ask yourself a question: what part are you to play?
Live your best life.
You only have this moment once.
as a dairy farmer, Thank You, please remember us when this is over, but for now, all in a days work
We are a small family organic dairy farm, one of the few left, all family, 70 cows, but profitable,
LikeLiked by 16 people
We have 2 small (family) dairies in SW Missouri besides the big one. I always try to buy the small dairy milk, and I appreciate all the hard work it entails to keep one going.
LikeLiked by 9 people
God bless you and yours! That type of farm used to be so common all across the country but now almost disappeared!
LikeLiked by 5 people
call your banker tomorrow… there is help for you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
While I’m less optimistic about all this than the OP is, here’s some good news: only 264 reported deaths today in the U.S. due to the Wuhan virus. Now maybe numbers don’t get reported on Sundays as thoroughly as other days (Don’t know why they wouldn’t), but that is steep drop off from the past few days.
So maybe the theory is correct that due to testing only becoming more available recently that deaths that occured many days ago were just recently found to be Wuhan virus related (post mordem diagnosis). Could be on the downside of the curve. Lets hope anyway.
LikeLiked by 2 people
P.S. Being one of those deemed from Mount Harrisburg as an “essential” worker, I’ll be back at it tomorrow helping to supply the energy industry (and naval ships!) with critical components. Heck, I’ve got nothing else to do right now. 😄……..😒
LikeLiked by 7 people
Let me help you (and it seems just about everyone) with the math. The mortality rate is the percentage from the fraction where the numerator is “total deaths attributed to COVID-19” divided by the denominator “total people infected by COVID-19”.
Originally there were no tests, then tests that gave 50% incorrect results. Tests were given only to those who showed symptoms — and most of those needed acute medical care. This makes sense — what normally health person gets tested for seasonal flu let alone COVID-19?
Initially, then, the morality rate was artificially high because the demoninator only reflected very sick or dying patients — it was not representative of the entire population, which included (1) infected people who naturally produced antibodies and are now immune without showing any symptoms and were not tested, (2) infected people who had mild symptoms and are now immune and were not tested, (3) infected people with severe symptoms who were treated and are now immune but were also not tested.
Greater testing across a broader group of people more accurately shows (from a statistical perspective) the overall mortality rate, which using US data approximates that of a bad seasonal flu season. Interesting note: Italy has a high mortality rate because of a constellation of simultaneous endemic issues (oldest population in Europe, 300,000 Chinese nationals living in Italy (mostly northern Italy) and mostly from Hubei province, multiple connecting flights to/from China (including Wuhan) that continued into February, poor primary healthcare, crowded apartments where seniors live with Chinese nationals. Additionally (and never discussed or addressed) is that Italy also has a disproportionately high mortality rate for season flu year after year.
Each year millions of people come down with a cold or the flu, casually known as “I’ve got that cold/flu that’s going around”. Most people do not get sick. But respiratory failure is possible for the elderly and those with underlying medical issues (emphysema, COPD, diabetes, vascular disease, heart disease, cancer, obesity, etc), all of which suppress the immune response, particularly if you are taking other medications. This should not be a surprise to anyone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
ZurichMike, while I appreciate the info in your post, mighy I suggest simplifying the jargon a bit. You probably lost most readers on the first paragraph.
At any rate, I think mine and many others theory that the death toll will be much smaller than these models are projecting will be proven to be true.
The prediction of some that other areas of the country still haven’t seen the worst of this doesn’t make sense to me. People had been moving freely throughout this country since this virus likely was present here last fall, so why would it only be hitting certain areas at a particular time? The logic just doesn’t make sense.
LikeLike
What a sad state of affairs that basic fractions is complicated. Sigh. LOL!
I agree — I have the feeling that MILLIONS of people have been exposed and NOTHING will happen (they have developed immunity, much like they do for the common cold). People falsely equate “more testing” with “more death” rather than just knowledge about who has the antibody already.
LikeLike
The death numbers went from 525 on Saturday down to 264 on Sunday. How can that be if we’re still on the uptick of the curve?
I’m no doctor, but I can figure out stats and logic. A 100% drop in one day isn’t possible if we’re in the worst part of this pandemic.
LikeLike
ZurichMike, you are correct, i hope folks listen to what you have said above. I’m an ER doc, 43 years in the pit. Now at an urgent care facility, testing high risk folks myself….collecting the swabs, doing vital signs, history and physical exam in a tent in our parking lot. I’m the oldest one in the clinic at 69. Fairly concerning, like being close up to a rattler wondering when it will happen. I get a new respect for the nurses and techs who Did these things for me everyday before now. The folks i see are basically ok, some worried too much, some not enough, but no one is flipping out. We have done 150-200 COV swabs , 8-10 positive so far. Most results come back in 4-5 days. Your mathematical premise is correct. We need random testing for COV19 and for antibodies for it.
For the folks who do the work, thank you. This too shall pass, and we will see who does the heavy lifting and who sits and worries and pontificates. I’m old friends with the grim reaper, but my best buddy is Jesus, so we all get along reasonably well. I fight the reaper and I don’t argue with Jesus.
Sundance did a great service with this article, and the comments are encouraging to read. Say your prayers and keep your powder dry.
LikeLike
I would still like to see specifics as to how many of the deaths labeled as being from COVID were actually from other causes (i.e. heart attack) but because the patient tested positive for Coronavirus in an autopsy, their death was labeled as such. That is evidently what happened in Italy and is one of the reasons their death toll was so high. Sorry to sound like a pessimist but I still feel like we’re being played here…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Vikingmom, I see reports on social media from nurses and people working in the hospital saying that if anyone dies of anything, they write the death as covid and add it to the national number. We are being lied to and played like fools.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am seeing the same reports…I do understand that the President is caught between a rock and a hard place but I today was a hard day, for me, and millions of others who were hoping and praying that he was going to make a very different type of announcement…like, “Federal agents around the world are right now taking into custody those who orchestrated this collapse of our economy.”
I just do not know what to think right now – I trust Donald Trump but I feel like there is SOOO much more going on here than we can even imagine.
So, I go back, again and again to one of my favorite verses…
“Lord we do not know what to do. Our eyes are on you.” II Chronicles 20:12
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you. A great reminder in whom is our hope.
LikeLike
I hear you. I have often wondered if we have enough Federal Agents to get the job done. We are being played, there is nothing more than I want to see is for the media to go down. What they are doing is criminal and evil. And I cannot say what I want to see for Pelosi and all her ilk.
LikeLike
Correlation does not imply causality…. And there is a difference between dying ‘with’ something and dying ‘from’ something…. Thanks, VM…
LikeLike
Yes – but no one in the media seems interested in looking into all of these reports that death certificates are mislabeling cause of death as COVID when it clearly is NOT the reason!
I had a family member who passed away and her “primary” cause of death was listed as pneumonia BUT the certificate also specifically said that the “underlying” cause of death was chronic emphysema, COPD, and Congestive Heart Failure. To have left that info off and simply said that she got pneumonia and died would have blatantly misleading and I think that is what might be happening here – not in every case – but in enough of them that it is skewing the numbers to make this virus look far more deadly to the general population than it actually is (which, “coincidentally” is exactly what Anthony Fauci did in the 1980s with regard to the AIDS outbreak – I remember hearing that it was going to start hitting the general population in huge numbers at any moment, which of course, it never did!)
LikeLike
Wow!!✊🏽🇺🇸 America Ef Yeah!🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 3 people
That was beautiful and so full of hope. Thank you Sundance – God Bless you and Menagerie and your co-workers. In God We Trust!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Excellent. People are tweeting this bigly, Sundance. Thank you. Also …let’s roll. 🇱🇷
LikeLiked by 5 people
Still one of my favorites.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thank you-been looking for this. 😊 Want to send to my GC.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And now these three remain: faith, hope, and love. But the greatest of these is love.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Retired Magistrate here: We can all do our part. You can check on older neighbors to make sure they are OK and make sure they have necessities. If older neighbors need something at the store, get it for them. Friends and neighbors who are anxious, send them a card or note with positive comments on it. Give people hope. If you don’t want to send a card, send an e mail checking up on people.
If possible, get some meals from drive thru’s and support local businesses that are still open. Most churches in my area of Ohio are closed; however, some have come up with creative ways of having service: drive in church services and streaming services. One pastor even got a cherry picker and preached from that to his congregation who were parked in the parking lot!
When you go to the grocery store smile at other shoppers; most people I see look anxious and scared. Thank the stock personnel and cashiers; don’t get more product than what you need. It is the little things that can make all the difference.
If you are divorced and have a shared parenting plan, do everything possible to make it work because many children are stressed out over this. If you are in an intact family, remain calm and pray with your children. Yes, going through this is difficult. However, I think of my parents who went through the Great Depression and World War II and they survived and came out stronger. I think that we can too.
LikeLiked by 12 people
I saw an old quarantine poster today. It reminded me that, except for the centenarians among us, our whole lives have been lived on the other side of that massive, devastating worldwide Spanish Flu Epidemic of 1918. We got through that, and we’ll get through this, too. We’re Americans.
This Too Shall Pass…great essay, chief.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks Sundance…I needed some hope and a good slap upside of my head. I will do my level best to be more positive.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Couldn’t have said it better myself!
LikeLike
Unfortunately, this site has evolved into the ‘blame game’, while pinning narrow arguments defending extremely partisan positions.
As a former “Screaming Eagle”, these impediments will not deter myself from filtering through the noise to receive current events I seek from CTH …
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nice post SD.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was being sarcastic!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have to admit I was pissed when I heard “end of April “. But then I decided I can complain and worry about it, but I know from experience you can’t see clearly while in the midst of the storm. You just don’t have the perspective until it passes. Imagine the stress our President is under making this type of decision. You know he agonized over it something awful before telling the country something he never thought he’d have to do. I think we can agree in a month we will all have a better idea if this was a good idea or not . Don’t stress too much over it, it’s not good for any of us.
LikeLiked by 5 people
All this is good and fine… except without turning our hearts back to God, this time of trial is pointless. We either wake up as a nation and repent for turning our backs on God, killing babies every day and destroying the traditional family or we have lost what many died to give us. This may be the last call to save this nation.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Best article I’ve read yet on this pandemic. Keep it up Sundance!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Vanity of vanities, saith the Preacher, vanity of vanities; all is vanity.
What profit hath a man of all his labour which he taketh under the sun?
One generation passeth away, and another generation cometh: but the earth abideth for ever.
The sun also ariseth, and the sun goeth down, and hasteth to his place where he arose.
The wind goeth toward the south, and turneth about unto the north; it whirleth about continually,
and the wind returneth again according to his circuits.
All the rivers run into the sea; yet the sea is not full; unto the place from whence the rivers come,
thither they return again. Ecclesiastes 1:2-7 KJV
LikeLiked by 1 person
Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people. Proverbs 14:34. American became great, because we served the God of Heaven and Earth. To become great again, we need to return humbly to the God of Heaven and Earth.
LikeLike
I am one of the lucky ones that can work from home. Up to just recently I was paycheck to paycheck and I know what millions are going thru as the economy stalls out.
But I can still go to the grocery store, thanks to farmers, truckers and the staff at Wal*Mart. I live next to a huge retirement community just south of Tampa, I see EMS out doing their jobs. I drive by the local hospital knowing that they are all dialed up for Corona.
We are the country that gets things done. Yes there has been some atrophy involved but emergencies have the tendency to kick people into gear.
Seeing how private industry both small & large are working with the federal and state level governments gives me a sense of pride that is quickly replaced with disgust when the Fake News Media and some politicians use this emergency to grandstand.
I know that if I can see this, so can others.
We will get thru this crisis and come roaring back. I have zero doubt of that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In the early days of television:
They only broadcast for a few hours a day. A test pattern of the head of an indian chief would appear on the screen. People would turn on their TVs in the late afternoon and stare at that image. Howdy Doody would begin the broadcast day (a puppet show).
Our loathsome journalists are on TV. They are given respect because? They’re on TV. Like most things in life, this too shall pass. America awaits the arrival of the next Drudge. A compiler of citizen journalists. Some will be crackpots, some will be stars. They won’t be messenger boys for the Democrat Party, which is what we have now. By God, thought will be required!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wonderfully uplifting post! Thank you Sundance! The merry go round has stopped for one moment in time. This is a time for introspection. This is a time
for reflection. And this is a time for service to one’s fellow man. Thank you for noticing and for commenting on this Sundance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great post Sundance! There’s wisdom here. Yes I’m personally hurting over this situation but there’s nothing constructive I can do by bitching about it so I’ll recommit to being part of the solution and spend less time vomiting my troubles.
I joined 2 weeks ago a local Facebook group to help feed truckers so they can keep us all alive! We post locations and rotate getting them drive through or whatever so they feel appreciated. It feels great to help out those that so few understand keep everything running.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We just went through the worst bush fires our country has ever experienced. Who flew halfway around the world to help us? Americans. They are good mates to have.
LikeLiked by 1 person
WOW. Thank you Sundance. I am going to come back an read this every day. Because every day is a battle between light and darkness in my own mind. And EVERY DAY I can do SOMETHING.
Please fellow Treepers — share what you’ve done or will do!
I have walked to my immediate neighbors to check on them, make sure they have my number. I brought one, who feeds stray cats, a big bag of cat food.
I am growing 8 vegetable beds — will be way more than I need and will share.
I’ve done the drive through at local businesses.
I brought my elderly mom down to live with me in early March, when it looked like here major metropolitan area would be among the first “hit.” When I did it, I was afraid she’d be in a locked down city alone. Probably not — but still much more calming for both of us to have her here.
I’ve been thinking about the many pets (mostly dogs) that people may have to give up do to money, chaotic living situations, or illness. One thing many of us might be able to do is TEMPORARY FOSTER. My dog doesn’t get along with others; but I have a yard cottage I can outfit with crates and fresh air/temp control, and create a dog run right beside it. I could take in 1-3 dogs — perhaps enable someone who might otherwise have to surrender their companion a chance to weather the storm and then reunite.
And here’s one more potential idea: start a “loyalty program” with our local businesses, where we customers pay more for a while to help get our community vendors back into full swing — then when they’re healthy again we get a small discount. So for example, you sign up for your favorite restaurant’s program, and for the next year you pay a 20% premium on each bill; then the following year, you get a 10% discount on each bill. It could be coupled with pre-pay for those who can afford it — like buying store card with $300 to then recoup over the year.
So that’s what I got so far!
LikeLiked by 1 person
What is the agricultural disease control agent and what is its purpose?
LikeLike
LikeLike
Thank you.
LikeLike
Want to add my thanks as well to you Sundance for this post. Such a great relief from yet more “advice” on why a person should be shaking and quaking. Many in my area are laid off. hourly workers. Lots of seniors too, “laid off” from their social lives.
For me the worst part of this is how the seniors are getting the message that hey are the most vulnerable. As if they weren’t already.
In my experience the seniors are the friendliest in the grocery stores They are not used to “being shunned” just because one of us might make them sick. .
My recently departed Auntie M spent her Sundays frequenting grocery stores on Sunday. It was part of her social life. She also played cards or Mah Jong or card games four days a week and drove her car up until the day she died.
She’d be spitting nails right now if she were hearing the message “be afraid and careful around seniors.” But she, as well as my parents , aunts, and uncles, and grandparents alike experienced the Great Depression as well as WWI and WWII. Hardship in any form made them stronger, not weaker. Whining over the lack of toilet paper would be the funniest thing they ever heard of. I can only imagine the jokes.
Apologize for the long missive. Am so GRATEFUL TO read the words, “This too shall pass.”
LikeLike
And obama would lie “you didn’t build that” to The cheers of the MSM.
Great post, SD. Thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m one of the lucky ones. I’ve worked from home for the last ten years. So when the schools closed down, I get to watch my eight year old granddaughter. And even though my heart was irreparably broken when my wife divorced me, I can still give her extra money to help her with bills. When the lady that cleans my house every other week was worried because her clients couldn’t afford to pay her, I told her to come every week and gave her a small raise. I still don’t know to this day how I can still walk after a helicopter crash in the military 40 years ago, but even in pain I can still play a pretty good game of golf. If God told me I would be in immense pain for the rest of my life, but I would get to spend just one day with my grandkids and be able to still help out others, I would consider my life to be the best life in the world.
LikeLike
Outstanding. Thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love the photo: Liberty Island with our beautiful Statue holding her lamp aloft in greeting, is welcoming the enormous white hospital ship with the yuuge red cross emblems. Breathtaking.
Gives a whole new meaning to, “Help is on the way”.
LikeLike
Can I respectfully request an addition to that list? =) The Texas boys in their monster trucks who fished the stranded National Guard rescuers out of the hurricane (Harvey?) floodwaters…
LikeLike