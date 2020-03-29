Sunday Talks: Dr. Deborah Birx -vs- Chuck Todd

White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, appears on Meet the Press to discuss next steps with Chuck Todd. Recently the media has become very angry at Dr. Birx because she has not been anti-Trump enough, and the resistance members are unhappy with her. If Dr. Birx does not tread carefully she could be identified soon as a Russian asset.

Condescending Chuck Todd explains to Dr. Birx that his knowledge and political experience gives him keen insight into the world of virus mitigation; and that makes his status superior to the doctor.