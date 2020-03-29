Sunday Talks: Dr. Deborah Birx -vs- Chuck Todd

White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, appears on Meet the Press to discuss next steps with Chuck Todd. Recently the media has become very angry at Dr. Birx because she has not been anti-Trump enough, and the resistance members are unhappy with her. If Dr. Birx does not tread carefully she could be identified soon as a Russian asset.

Condescending Chuck Todd explains to Dr. Birx that his knowledge and political experience gives him keen insight into the world of virus mitigation; and that makes his status superior to the doctor.

  1. Revelation says:
    March 29, 2020 at 4:08 pm

    Chuck Todd is a weasel.

    • 4EDouglas says:
      March 29, 2020 at 4:11 pm

      No a Toad-ribbtt,ribittt. and as about as knowledgeable..

    • gunrunner03 says:
      March 29, 2020 at 4:19 pm

      You’re giving weasels a bad name. He’s a kcid daeh.

    • GB Bari says:
      March 29, 2020 at 4:39 pm

      He is certainly useless as an interviewer seeking facts as opposed to a narrative purveyor seeking more incautious statements that can be twisted into feeding the preferred narrative.

      Fortunately Dr. Birx appears to be well-aware of the deceit and treachery of Todd (as well as most of the DemonRAT-biased Media), having now witnessed their despicable, dysfunctional behavior first hand in VP Pence’s daily CV Task Force briefings.

      As such her answers are fairly well limited to hard facts and statements of policy within her area of responsibility. She wisely does not offer any conjecture about the Administrations future plans or edicts. She has learned quickly.

      • vikingmom says:
        March 29, 2020 at 4:53 pm

        When sane people get railroaded by the partisan nutcases of the MSM they suddenly start to see things in a different light! Once you have been lied to, and lied about, you learn how to play the game…Dr. Birx doesn’t appear to be the DC cocktail party circuit type (as opposed to Dr. Fauci, who clearly desperately needs to be included as one of the “cool kids”) so she is probably weighing her words carefully so that no one can misconstrue them to fit an agenda.

      • Art of War! PDJT style! says:
        March 29, 2020 at 4:58 pm

        GB, excellent observations! And speaking of Task force Briefs, Birx has attended (and spoken) more than Fauci as of late. Birx shines a light on conclusions based on bad (or nonexistent) data with data she has collected and/or seen.

        • Raptors2020 says:
          March 29, 2020 at 5:49 pm

          It’s television. Good-looking people (Dr Birx) start out with a huge advantage.
          A handsome high-school dropout named Peter Jennings became the anchor at ABC News.
          The protagonist of the novel Being There, Chauncey Gardiner, was a handsome imbecile in an expensive suit. He became a sensation on TV.
          Sarah Palin’s beautiful face drove the Democrats insane. See what happens if our Sarah contests muddled Murkowski in 2022.

          The attempts to defeat Dr Birx head-on will be brief. Only fools and egomaniacs (hello,Chuck) will try it. They will instead resort to smears and character assassination.

        • GB Bari says:
          March 29, 2020 at 6:03 pm

          You are spot on about Birx pointing out inaccurate reports.

    • James Carpenter aka "Felix" says:
      March 29, 2020 at 5:01 pm

      Be assured, members of the weasel family resent your comparison. Greatly. Bigly. Not to mention vociferously.

    • Rotor says:
      March 29, 2020 at 7:34 pm

      I call him Rat-Face Todd

  2. Johnny Bravo says:
    March 29, 2020 at 4:09 pm

    “I love me, who do you love?”
    Chuckie Toad

  3. Drcrinum says:
    March 29, 2020 at 4:14 pm

    Arrogance.

  4. lumoc1 says:
    March 29, 2020 at 4:14 pm

    The only way to correct with absolute certainty his behavior is by with applying a baseball bat and no words whatsoever. 😉

  5. Tiffthis says:
    March 29, 2020 at 4:14 pm

    She handled him well. 💯

    • bkrg2 says:
      March 29, 2020 at 4:22 pm

      I liked her response to the question “what is your recomendation to continued shutdown?”
      A: “I will let the President and VP know first”

      I was not sure where her loyalties lie, but she doen’t appear to be trying to make Trump look like an idiot (unlike her mentor Dr False-ee)

      I was totally shocked that Chuck Toad thanked her for her service at the end of interview.

    • NvMtnOldMan says:
      March 29, 2020 at 4:32 pm

      Tiff–so does any other ADULT!!!!

    • The Demon Slick says:
      March 29, 2020 at 5:00 pm

      I had some concerns given her background but from what I’ve seen she seems pretty decent.

  6. TradeBait says:
    March 29, 2020 at 4:15 pm

    Why does anybody with any character lower themselves to being interviewed by that slime ball?

  7. VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:
    March 29, 2020 at 4:15 pm

    Have not watched yet, I do however want all to know that there is an App from Healthylinkd Corp for testing of the Coronavirus which will connect to all your contacts. Not good!

    It circumvents the right to Due Process laws. So if you value your privacy, and receive a message like my wife just did from her company, then let them know you do not consent to any of your personal or any of contacts personal information to be known.

    FYI…

  8. 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗮𝗱𝗼𝗿 (@theconservador) says:
    March 29, 2020 at 4:17 pm

    Nice try Chuck. He was trying to get a jump on tomorrow’s announcement and Birx said nope. But Chuck was too stupid to see that Trump will be talking to Mayors tomorrow.

  9. TonyE says:
    March 29, 2020 at 4:18 pm

    Chuckie forgot one big thing:

    DEMOCRAT Governors AND THE FAKE MEDIA are complaining about the Feds. You don’t hear that from REPUBLICAN Governors.

    And. if the Federal Government took over then they would call Trump a tyrant and would blame him for the longer supply chain of the meds.

    “Legal hurdles” to quarantine NYC but not for Westchester County?

    IMHO, stop New Yorkers from leaving and quarantine MSNBC and CNN.

    Chuck and the Progressives are loathsome. They are fear mongering. Where did he pull that “april” date? Out of his a$$.

  10. YvonneMarie says:
    March 29, 2020 at 4:18 pm

    Dr Birx is a wonderful, smart, refreshing lady doctor !
    She is a great American.

  11. Mike in a Truck says:
    March 29, 2020 at 4:20 pm

    Todd is a goats ass and his face looks like one.

  12. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    March 29, 2020 at 4:22 pm

    Sundance – you are a classic: “Condescending Chuck Todd explains to Dr. Birx that his knowledge and political experience gives him keen insight into the world of virus mitigation; and that makes his status superior to the doctor.”

  13. thebigharry says:
    March 29, 2020 at 4:24 pm

    That time delay stepped on his tactics.

  14. The Gipper Lives says:
    March 29, 2020 at 4:25 pm

    If she was a Russian asset, she could stop the virus with $100k in Facebook ads.

  15. Rachelle says:
    March 29, 2020 at 4:26 pm

    Journalists. Stupid and nasty.

  16. Magabear says:
    March 29, 2020 at 4:27 pm

    Dr. Birx must wondering “who the hell scheduled me to be interviewed by that dumbass”?

  17. lemontree says:
    March 29, 2020 at 4:29 pm

    Ask a doctor or medical researcher what to do to best prevent death and spread of the virus and of course they will say shut it all down. But we can’t live like that and we never have. it seems obvious to me the media absolutely wants all states shut down. I wonder why that is? Check the CDCs own numbers for regular flu influenza. Do the math. Then ask WTH is going on here?

    • GB Bari says:
      March 29, 2020 at 4:52 pm

      C’mon now. That answer has been painfully evident for several weeks.

      The Left (DemonRATs and Globalists) simply wanted to use the virus outbreak to destroy the awesome economic numbers that President Trump’s MAGA policies and actions have built up, and now to delay for as long as possible any opportunity the Administration will have to rebuild the economic numbers before the election.

      The Left could not care less about the pain that this inflicts upon the majority of Americans, they want the shutdown to continue or get worse. None of the high level people pushing this agenda are hurting in the least – they are all wealthy and established in their positions.

  18. as11115 says:
    March 29, 2020 at 4:29 pm

  19. Pa Hermit says:
    March 29, 2020 at 4:31 pm

    I’m glad I no longer support the boob tube entity. How can we eliminate this garbage that is being aired? It’s always the MSM that we get to see/hear here at CTH, about time we get fresh air reporting from a true source of journalism. I’m tired of the Chuck Todds, Crissy Wallaces, and the like! Seems Maria B. is the only thing of value out of that slop we call boob tube!

  20. TwoLaine says:
    March 29, 2020 at 4:34 pm

    Supply & Demand Chuckie. Supply & Demand.

    Your Governor and all Governors should have prepped in advance. Hospitals should have prepped in advance. If you have 10 doctors + 24 staff you should have had AT LEAST 34 masks to start, possibly double or even triple.

    Hospitals should not wait for a pandemic and then whine they have no equipment. They know they are on the front line for any pandemic. They make enough $$$ off us to make sure their needs are met in all cases.

    • borndwebb says:
      March 29, 2020 at 4:43 pm

      All this screaming about ventilators is strange. Ventilators are last chance devices. IF you need a ventilator you are not able to breath on your own. From China data, and Data (little at this point), however from sources when asking this question, they don’t know, but said it sounds about right. And if you are the 1 out ten that survives. Your lungs and body will maybe last another year I hear.

      the Gov and all those screaming for ventilators 30,000 ??? needed, He acts like everyone gets one. Far from it, far far in a distant galaxy.

    • trialbytruth says:
      March 29, 2020 at 4:49 pm

      For years private hospitals got sweetheart loan deals from the feds. In The 70s we found out that money that hospitals promised to serve the I in return was used instead to retire patient debt off the books regardless of ability to pay.

      My.guess is some.of those same Grant and loan programs, many of them developed during the polio and cold. war years, still have all kinds of preparedness requirements.

      • suburbanwoman says:
        March 29, 2020 at 7:42 pm

        I’m still trying to figure out how a granite stairway from the basement floor to the main level of one our local hospitals benefitted my husband’s health when he had a stent inserted 1 1/2 yrs ago. Let’s see…it didn’t do anything to help Doc insert the stent, it didn’t monitor any of his vitals, it didn’t administer anesthesiology during his surgery, had nothing to do with his diet. ***shrug*** Anybody else have an inkling how the granite stairs may have helped? /s

  21. cheering4america says:
    March 29, 2020 at 4:40 pm

    I can see why she is a good fit for President Trump’s Pandemic Team, she answers every attempt to find a negative with a positive, that is the kind of attitude that the President always displays.

  22. The American Patriot says:
    March 29, 2020 at 4:42 pm

    HEY UP CHUCK

    -!-

  23. Ellis says:
    March 29, 2020 at 4:50 pm

    Todd is a powerless hack and he can’t stand it.

  24. Adios Traidora says:
    March 29, 2020 at 4:54 pm

    Here is the IHME computer model with projections for USA and projections for individual states

    https://covid19.healthdata.org/projections

    • WRB says:
      March 29, 2020 at 5:46 pm

      Here is what Dr. Birx referenced. We can follow how closely this model matches reality. But obviously she is taking this projection seriously.

    • WRB says:
      March 29, 2020 at 5:57 pm

      Here is the prediction for New York hospital use. The claim is they will run out of hospital rooms and ICU rooms. We do not have to wait long for the predicted peak on April 6.

      I sure hope that the hydroxychloroquine/z-pac regime works, in which case it should be used as soon as possible on anybody with the disease, to reduce how long they are infectious, and to reduce the probability of having to go to the hospital.

  25. Merkin Muffley says:
    March 29, 2020 at 4:58 pm

    I didn’t know Tom Harkin ran a medical school.

  26. trialbytruth says:
    March 29, 2020 at 5:03 pm

    For years private hospitals got sweetheart loan deals from the feds. In The 70s we found out that money that hospitals promised to serve the I in return was used instead to retire patient debt off the books regardless of ability to pay.

    My.guess is some.of those same Grant and loan programs, many of them developed during the polio and cold. war years, still have all kinds of preparedness requirements.

  27. convert says:
    March 29, 2020 at 5:04 pm

    I guarantee you that she is now one liberal truly “woke”😂😂😂 That the DNC/media is attacking her like they are on Twitter and FB has got to be the shock of her life so far. I am sure she never dreamed in a million years that someone with her record of accomplishment would be ridiculed for her looks, wardrobe, called a “Stepford wife.” I hate to tell her, but she ain’t seen nothin’yet. She will suffer serious professional and social slights and outright shunning for the rest of her life. The Dem /Antifa establishment will see to it. But America will thank her for her sacrifice and service forever.

  28. Sherri Young says:
    March 29, 2020 at 5:06 pm

    Not too delicately worded, but…

  29. progpoker says:
    March 29, 2020 at 5:07 pm

    Chuck Todd is an Insufferable Boob.
    That is all… 😡

  30. iswhatitis says:
    March 29, 2020 at 5:14 pm

    Chuck Todd is probably the one commie propagandist I despise the most.

    Many are up there high on the list (such as Jake the Fake Tapper).

    But Chuck Todd get’s the #1 spot on my list.

  31. Yippeekiyay says:
    March 29, 2020 at 5:17 pm

    Well said, GB. Dr. Birx is doing a good job. She has seen enough now to know how to handle situations like this.

  32. Robster says:
    March 29, 2020 at 5:19 pm

    She’s a doctor, you idiot! Why are you asking her questions about logistics !?!

  33. dufrst says:
    March 29, 2020 at 5:56 pm

    What a POS Chuck Todd is. Truly a disgrace. Tim Russert is rolling in his grave and has been for the full time this fool has been at MTP.

    A throwback to Russert and Trump on a lazy Sunday

  34. Deserttrek says:
    March 29, 2020 at 6:18 pm

    What the F is wrong with schmuck tod?

  35. Climate Heretic says:
    March 29, 2020 at 7:24 pm

    Dr Fauci and Dr Birx are not what they seem. Look at this video “amazing polly”. We are being played. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RSfP8sXtMbk

    Make your own judgements.

    Regards
    Climate Heretic

