Sunday Talks: Dr. Deborah Birx -vs- Chuck Todd

White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, appears on Meet the Press to discuss next steps with Chuck Todd. Recently the media has become very angry at Dr. Birx because she has not been anti-Trump enough, and the resistance members are unhappy with her. If Dr. Birx does not tread carefully she could be identified soon as a Russian asset.
Condescending Chuck Todd explains to Dr. Birx that his knowledge and political experience gives him keen insight into the world of virus mitigation; and that makes his status superior to the doctor.
Chuck Todd is a weasel.
No a Toad-ribbtt,ribittt. and as about as knowledgeable..
You’re giving weasels a bad name. He’s a kcid daeh.
He is certainly useless as an interviewer seeking facts as opposed to a narrative purveyor seeking more incautious statements that can be twisted into feeding the preferred narrative.
Fortunately Dr. Birx appears to be well-aware of the deceit and treachery of Todd (as well as most of the DemonRAT-biased Media), having now witnessed their despicable, dysfunctional behavior first hand in VP Pence’s daily CV Task Force briefings.
As such her answers are fairly well limited to hard facts and statements of policy within her area of responsibility. She wisely does not offer any conjecture about the Administrations future plans or edicts. She has learned quickly.
When sane people get railroaded by the partisan nutcases of the MSM they suddenly start to see things in a different light! Once you have been lied to, and lied about, you learn how to play the game…Dr. Birx doesn’t appear to be the DC cocktail party circuit type (as opposed to Dr. Fauci, who clearly desperately needs to be included as one of the “cool kids”) so she is probably weighing her words carefully so that no one can misconstrue them to fit an agenda.
I like her more every day. She appears to be data-driven. Much better than the rent-seeking bureaucrat Fauci.
GB, excellent observations! And speaking of Task force Briefs, Birx has attended (and spoken) more than Fauci as of late. Birx shines a light on conclusions based on bad (or nonexistent) data with data she has collected and/or seen.
It’s television. Good-looking people (Dr Birx) start out with a huge advantage.
A handsome high-school dropout named Peter Jennings became the anchor at ABC News.
The protagonist of the novel Being There, Chauncey Gardiner, was a handsome imbecile in an expensive suit. He became a sensation on TV.
Sarah Palin’s beautiful face drove the Democrats insane. See what happens if our Sarah contests muddled Murkowski in 2022.
The attempts to defeat Dr Birx head-on will be brief. Only fools and egomaniacs (hello,Chuck) will try it. They will instead resort to smears and character assassination.
You are spot on about Birx pointing out inaccurate reports.
Be assured, members of the weasel family resent your comparison. Greatly. Bigly. Not to mention vociferously.
I call him Rat-Face Todd
“I love me, who do you love?”
Chuckie Toad
Arrogance.
Chuck Todd is an Enemy of the People. That is his legacy.
Arrogance just comes with the territory.
The only way to correct with absolute certainty his behavior is by with applying a baseball bat and no words whatsoever. 😉
LikeLiked by 10 people
A bitch slap would do the job and the threat to do it again.
Just a little red mark and a lot of whimpering tears.
He would have to stand on a stool, so I could reach him.
Ala Al Capone? Works for me.
She handled him well. 💯
I liked her response to the question “what is your recomendation to continued shutdown?”
A: “I will let the President and VP know first”
I was not sure where her loyalties lie, but she doen’t appear to be trying to make Trump look like an idiot (unlike her mentor Dr False-ee)
I was totally shocked that Chuck Toad thanked her for her service at the end of interview.
Tiff–so does any other ADULT!!!!
I had some concerns given her background but from what I’ve seen she seems pretty decent.
Why does anybody with any character lower themselves to being interviewed by that slime ball?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sometimes such as this we must suffer fools.
The viewers will probably see what an ass he comes off as.
Worse than ass.
🤡
Have not watched yet, I do however want all to know that there is an App from Healthylinkd Corp for testing of the Coronavirus which will connect to all your contacts. Not good!
It circumvents the right to Due Process laws. So if you value your privacy, and receive a message like my wife just did from her company, then let them know you do not consent to any of your personal or any of contacts personal information to be known.
FYI…
Lipstick on a pig folks.
https://www.bloomberg.com/press-releases/2020-03-13/healthlynked-brings-covid-19-tracker-application-to-market-real-time-tracking-data-offers-unique-monitoring-capability-as-coro
Oh my, it has a chat for you to talk to people from around the world. Does it explain to you that chatting to foreigners could get you on the terrorist list, and make you ripe for FISA abuse/spying?
Nice try Chuck. He was trying to get a jump on tomorrow’s announcement and Birx said nope. But Chuck was too stupid to see that Trump will be talking to Mayors tomorrow.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Chuckie forgot one big thing:
DEMOCRAT Governors AND THE FAKE MEDIA are complaining about the Feds. You don’t hear that from REPUBLICAN Governors.
And. if the Federal Government took over then they would call Trump a tyrant and would blame him for the longer supply chain of the meds.
“Legal hurdles” to quarantine NYC but not for Westchester County?
IMHO, stop New Yorkers from leaving and quarantine MSNBC and CNN.
Chuck and the Progressives are loathsome. They are fear mongering. Where did he pull that “april” date? Out of his a$$.
Dr Birx is a wonderful, smart, refreshing lady doctor !
She is a great American.
“refreshing lady doctor ”
****
And retired US Army Colonel.
Todd is a goats ass and his face looks like one.
No offense to goats’ asses, that is. On goats, they perform a vital function.
Sundance – you are a classic: “Condescending Chuck Todd explains to Dr. Birx that his knowledge and political experience gives him keen insight into the world of virus mitigation; and that makes his status superior to the doctor.”
That time delay stepped on his tactics.
If she was a Russian asset, she could stop the virus with $100k in Facebook ads.
Journalists. Stupid and nasty.
Dr. Birx must wondering “who the hell scheduled me to be interviewed by that dumbass”?
Like x 10
Ask a doctor or medical researcher what to do to best prevent death and spread of the virus and of course they will say shut it all down. But we can’t live like that and we never have. it seems obvious to me the media absolutely wants all states shut down. I wonder why that is? Check the CDCs own numbers for regular flu influenza. Do the math. Then ask WTH is going on here?
C’mon now. That answer has been painfully evident for several weeks.
The Left (DemonRATs and Globalists) simply wanted to use the virus outbreak to destroy the awesome economic numbers that President Trump’s MAGA policies and actions have built up, and now to delay for as long as possible any opportunity the Administration will have to rebuild the economic numbers before the election.
The Left could not care less about the pain that this inflicts upon the majority of Americans, they want the shutdown to continue or get worse. None of the high level people pushing this agenda are hurting in the least – they are all wealthy and established in their positions.
We have the winning answer!
I’m glad I no longer support the boob tube entity. How can we eliminate this garbage that is being aired? It’s always the MSM that we get to see/hear here at CTH, about time we get fresh air reporting from a true source of journalism. I’m tired of the Chuck Todds, Crissy Wallaces, and the like! Seems Maria B. is the only thing of value out of that slop we call boob tube!
Supply & Demand Chuckie. Supply & Demand.
Your Governor and all Governors should have prepped in advance. Hospitals should have prepped in advance. If you have 10 doctors + 24 staff you should have had AT LEAST 34 masks to start, possibly double or even triple.
Hospitals should not wait for a pandemic and then whine they have no equipment. They know they are on the front line for any pandemic. They make enough $$$ off us to make sure their needs are met in all cases.
All this screaming about ventilators is strange. Ventilators are last chance devices. IF you need a ventilator you are not able to breath on your own. From China data, and Data (little at this point), however from sources when asking this question, they don’t know, but said it sounds about right. And if you are the 1 out ten that survives. Your lungs and body will maybe last another year I hear.
the Gov and all those screaming for ventilators 30,000 ??? needed, He acts like everyone gets one. Far from it, far far in a distant galaxy.
For years private hospitals got sweetheart loan deals from the feds. In The 70s we found out that money that hospitals promised to serve the I in return was used instead to retire patient debt off the books regardless of ability to pay.
My.guess is some.of those same Grant and loan programs, many of them developed during the polio and cold. war years, still have all kinds of preparedness requirements.
I’m still trying to figure out how a granite stairway from the basement floor to the main level of one our local hospitals benefitted my husband’s health when he had a stent inserted 1 1/2 yrs ago. Let’s see…it didn’t do anything to help Doc insert the stent, it didn’t monitor any of his vitals, it didn’t administer anesthesiology during his surgery, had nothing to do with his diet. ***shrug*** Anybody else have an inkling how the granite stairs may have helped? /s
Well they won’t wear out so there is that
I can see why she is a good fit for President Trump’s Pandemic Team, she answers every attempt to find a negative with a positive, that is the kind of attitude that the President always displays.
Yes, I think she should replace Fausi as spokesperson or whatever he is. She’s great at not giving the fake news what they want to hear all in a very scientific way.
Totally agree! Fauci is getting less time at the podeum while Birx is getting more. He may resign, get reasigned or get FIRED! after the “pandemic” is over.
PDJT strategy may be “keep your friends close but your enemies closer.”
Fauci is 79 y/o. Retire, already.
I knew he was in his 70s, but if he is retired, who/what entity is he representing?
opps, sorry Sherry, I thought you said retired.
HEY UP CHUCK
-!-
Todd is a powerless hack and he can’t stand it.
Here is the IHME computer model with projections for USA and projections for individual states
https://covid19.healthdata.org/projections
Here is what Dr. Birx referenced. We can follow how closely this model matches reality. But obviously she is taking this projection seriously.
The page I link is an *interactive* computer model GRAPH and the mouse cursor hovered over the graph will show a hover box with data relevant for that point where is the cursor placed
https://covid19.healthdata.org/projections
Here is the prediction for New York hospital use. The claim is they will run out of hospital rooms and ICU rooms. We do not have to wait long for the predicted peak on April 6.
I sure hope that the hydroxychloroquine/z-pac regime works, in which case it should be used as soon as possible on anybody with the disease, to reduce how long they are infectious, and to reduce the probability of having to go to the hospital.
IMO the HCQS / Azithromycin / Zinc Glycinate regimen should be used as prophylaxis as well as treatment. But I am not a medical doctor, and I did not even stay at a holiday Inn last night. So what do I know but one hell of lot more than the governor of Michigan.
And as for needing a prescription ….
a note from mommy or just a pretty please should do fine.
Prophylaxis is only $ 20 per person. Whole country would cost $ 7.4 billion!
A French doctor was supposed to publish a paper desrcibing 80 patients treated with the HCQS providing 79 recoveries and 1 death for the group of 80. Of course there was not a “control group” of theory provers given a placebo to by their deaths
make the study properly scientific and unblemish the data as anecdotal.
Yes, go prophylactic with the stuff. Rudy did a podcast with a NY doctor on his experience with the regime
It is a must watch video, especially the last 3 – 4 minutes. Must catch and treat before hospitalization. When the lungs are already gone it is too late.
I didn’t know Tom Harkin ran a medical school.
For years private hospitals got sweetheart loan deals from the feds. In The 70s we found out that money that hospitals promised to serve the I in return was used instead to retire patient debt off the books regardless of ability to pay.
My.guess is some.of those same Grant and loan programs, many of them developed during the polio and cold. war years, still have all kinds of preparedness requirements.
I guarantee you that she is now one liberal truly “woke”😂😂😂 That the DNC/media is attacking her like they are on Twitter and FB has got to be the shock of her life so far. I am sure she never dreamed in a million years that someone with her record of accomplishment would be ridiculed for her looks, wardrobe, called a “Stepford wife.” I hate to tell her, but she ain’t seen nothin’yet. She will suffer serious professional and social slights and outright shunning for the rest of her life. The Dem /Antifa establishment will see to it. But America will thank her for her sacrifice and service forever.
Not too delicately worded, but…
Chuck Todd is an Insufferable Boob.
That is all… 😡
Chuck Todd is probably the one commie propagandist I despise the most.
Many are up there high on the list (such as Jake the Fake Tapper).
But Chuck Todd get’s the #1 spot on my list.
Well said, GB. Dr. Birx is doing a good job. She has seen enough now to know how to handle situations like this.
She’s a doctor, you idiot! Why are you asking her questions about logistics !?!
What a POS Chuck Todd is. Truly a disgrace. Tim Russert is rolling in his grave and has been for the full time this fool has been at MTP.
A throwback to Russert and Trump on a lazy Sunday
great interview..I have been “watching” The Donald for decades…MAGA!!!!!
What the F is wrong with schmuck tod?
Dr Fauci and Dr Birx are not what they seem. Look at this video “amazing polly”. We are being played. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RSfP8sXtMbk
Make your own judgements.
Regards
Climate Heretic
