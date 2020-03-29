NEC Director Larry Kudlow on Point…

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the critical decisions to balance health risks for Americans with the need to keep the U.S. economy primed to reignite.
The Treasury Department has stood up a system inside the Small Business Administration that cuts through much of the bureaucracy. By using FDIC lenders (local banks) as the point of contact for small businesses and S-corps Treasury can backstop the process.
The local business (or S-corp) takes their payroll and yearly expense documents to their local bank where they already have a relationship. As long as the bank is in the FDIC network; and because the emergency funds are distributed based on a good faith relationship; the bank gives the business or individual immediate access to funds; the bank deposits in the business account. The FDIC guarantees the lender against any risk.
If the business does not continue payroll for the employees, the funds are considered a loan that must be repaid. However, if the business retains their employees (continues to keep current payroll); or -if needed- rehires any recent lay-offs using the funds provided; then the emergency loan becomes a grant the business will not have to repay. The system should be in place by this Friday.
The process is smart and can benefit the majority of Americans. What Trump/Mnuchin has put into place is an incentive, a no cost way, for employers to continue paying their employees instead of the employees using unemployment compensation.
Companies with 0 to 500 employees can access the Treasury funds through their local bank or credit union (FDIC Lender). As long as the company retains their employees, meaning continues to pay them, the loans do not have to be repaid.
This means small business employees get: (1) paid by their employer through July; and additionally, (2) those same employees are getting the coronavirus relief checks from the direct government assistance package [$1,200 per individual ($75k income) /$2,400 per couple ($150k income) plus $500 per child]. This should mitigate a great deal of financial hardship on U.S. workers.
Using the existing FDIC network to backstop and eliminate lender risk was a smart move and will speed up the process.
Try to look unimportant, Larry. The enemy/democrats/msm may be running low on ammo/slanders.
LikeLike
We are being conned. We are being lied to. This is bs! If Obama pulled this crap, I can’t imagine what we would be doing. But we wouldn’t be lying down like 🐕 dogs. They will be leading us to the Soylent green factory soon. Or we will be getting a phony vaccination before the aliens show up. And you will have to have proof of vaccination to get your job back, bank, go to school, rent a house or conduct any business. Gee, what book did I read that in????
LikeLike
Conned alright. Example.
“Safety Measures’ now at grocery stores.
1) Lines marking 6 feet apart to separate customers at check out.
2) Plastic screen in from of checkout clerk.
3) Etc.
Yet if C19 can “live” on surfaces for even a short time.
1) If someone has C19, he/she has touched, at least twice, every item they put on the rolling counter and infected it.
2) The clerk touches every item to scan infecting her; then touches every item of every subsequent customer.
3) The subsequent customers now have all their items touching the infected clerk and the infected counter.
4) They touch the infected items to bag them.
5 They again touch the infected items to unbag them once home.
6) The shopping cats are not likely disinfected effectively between uses and people touch the “handle” a lot. And on and on.
7) I think I am getting myself dizzy just thinking about just some of the gabbing holes in all this “safety”
LikeLiked by 2 people
I observed today a man in Lowes wearing gloves, touching his face several times. What exactly were the gloves for???
LikeLiked by 2 people
He may have had cuts, sores, or abrasions on his hands (from construction or naturally occurring). Obviously “wet” openings of the eyes, nasal passage way, and mouth are vectors for entry but ANY access point past the skin barrier is possible. Ear canals? Blister on a foot? Kind of demonstrates how futile all the precautions can be when old habits die hard.
LikeLike
Ummm, it can live on surfaces, the question is whether it is infectious…there could be virus RNA on surfaces that is not infectious…..the key is to NOT touch your face…… DO NOT TOUCH FACE.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are we men or or we mice? Somebody throw out some cheese and we’ll find out!
LikeLike
The second mouse gets the cheese 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
And the cat gets the bird that caught the early worm.
In my household we had a mouse that would eat the first. When we finally caught it was very fat and sleek.
LikeLike
we are so risk averse we are no longer a functioning society
LikeLike
I enjoy reading Bill’s post because it makes me feel rational and stable.
Thanks, Bill Keep it up, please. If you’re right, you can say “I told you so” in the afterlife.
: )
LikeLike
President Trump stated in his press conference today that although he preferred to have the Treasury Dept send the money directly to individuals, his crew wanted the states to handle distribution (good luck with that in democrat states). Whom ever does it, won’t it require people to authorize a one time deposit acceptance? How do you trust the source? Email? Phone text?
People better be dang sure who you give your routing number to, or you might get cleaned out…there a lot of Nigerian Princes out there waiting to pounce.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I believe he specified that it specifically was the Fems that wanted it
LikeLiked by 2 people
Booger – The Treasury is handling the direct payments of the 1,200 per taxpayer and 500 for each dependent child. If you filed in 2018 or 2019 you are eligible whether you had a payment due to the IRS or not as long as your income did not exceed the limit posted by Sundance. The IRS will direct deposit for those whom they have the routing numbers of for the rest the payments will take longer & be by mail.
The President said he wanted Treasury to handle the unemployment insurance payments. It was the Democrat party “leaders’ that balked at that idea & insisted the unemployment payments be distributed through each States’ existing unemployment system.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Thanks MO I must of misunderstood what he said. Thanks
LikeLiked by 1 person
Social Security recipents already have direct deposit. But I have no idea why they are recieving money as they are not unemployed
LikeLike
Two more weeks of the nightmare would have been enough!
LikeLiked by 2 people
We are not being told the whole truth. I don’t believe Trump is some Bozo they have conned. Bean counters ain’t this smart. There is more to this. They are preparing us for something. The deadlines will keep moving. Explain to me how every damn world leader is going along with this? Not one has said– I am going to try something different for Transylvania. Nope. They are all following the same script. Is this a bioweapon? Are we at war and they are negotiating behind the scenes? Did the aliens contact Putin and had to pass along the news? Wtf happened? Cold and flu season??? Seriously? Now 2 million deaths. That’s a helluva way to condition us for bad news.
LikeLiked by 1 person
At war? From the moment then Donald Trump came down that escalator and announced he was going to take on the globalists, you betcha! We are smack bang in the middle of a world war right now. How anyone could have imagined what Donald Trump said then, and what President Trump has done since, wouldn’t upturn the world at some point (all hopes aside). President Trump has been at war for nearly four years and continues to fight against the globalist agenda on our behalf.
Now its getting messy, as wars do. The timing of this Chinese virus outbreak cannot be ignored. But more importantly, what it has accomplished against President Trumps agenda. That’s the missing piece, the part inside your head that says ‘we’re not getting told the whole truth’ as the media are enemy combatants in this war, as their actions have demonstrated.
The truth has been surfacing since Donald Trump announced and the media pounced. Its woken a LOT of people up. But then that twilight zone head trip kicks in and you don’t know what’s going on anymore. One day up, the next day down. President Trump is kicking it and the next thing the swamp strikes back. Up down and all around. Looks and sounds like a war to me …
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bill, there are many countries that are not doing this…Sweden is one that I know of offhand….Japan is another…there are other Asian countries as well
LikeLike
You are not up to date. Japan is about to enter a serious phase. Cases are rising very quickly. Don’t be surprised to read of new measures being ordered by Abe very soon.
LikeLike
Exactly!! I have said all along that there is WAY more happening here than is even being hinted at – I suspect the MSM is just as much in the dark as we are but they are bleating out whatever they are told to say and don’t have the smarts to figure out that they are getting played as well.
Those of us who were raised in Sunday school learned these verses as children – now, we are living them in real time and they have suddenly taken on a whole new meaning…
“Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. ” Ephesians 6:10-13
LikeLike
Yes, WAY more going on than meets the eye, I think, VM… The next two-to-four weeks are going to be wild…
LikeLike
Last thing I remember, I was
Running for the door
I had to find the passage back
To the place I was before
“Relax,” said the night man
“We are programmed to receive
You can check out any time you like
But you can never leave!”
– The Eagles
LikeLiked by 4 people
In a documentary, the Eagles were asked what those lines meant and said: “It just sounded really cool”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Larry always does an excellent job on explaining. He always stays on message. That comes from yrs. in the tv studio on CNBC. He knows the stock market, wall street, and businesses. An excellent Trump appointee.
LikeLiked by 9 people
A wolverine!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Steve Moore on “Life, Liberty & Levine” says Trump will sink the economy in 12 weeks if he goes on Dr. Frankenstein Fauci’s “data”!
IT IS UNSUSTAINABLE
Deborah Birks has serious dental issues, which leads to bacteria & heart disease. She is 63. Time to GO HOME. SHE’s a lifer, never worked in the public sector.
Ultra violet light from the sun & your AC intake handler destroys the virus.
They are not advising us to sunbathe, are they?
Data didn’t fare well in the 2016 election for the Establishment.
Your 15 min are DONE!
Get off the stage!
Trump has better intuition than fake news/data.
LikeLike
Science is a first-rate piece of furniture for a man’s upper chamber, if he has common sense (Trump) on the ground-floor. But if a man hasn’t got plenty of good common sense, (Franken Fuchi and Igor Birks) the more science he has, the worse for his patient.
– Oliver Wendell Holmes
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve been repeating this but have been getting scolded by people who are saying I am a troll or spreading fear porn
LikeLike
Those who matter don’t mind and those that mind don’t matter.
LikeLike
If enough red tape is cut fast enough in the medical testing field
If the Chloroquine cocktail is finally used as the “go to” drug
If the media and democrat operative medical advisors can tone down the panic
The above, along with the Presidents actions of helping business and the economy walk the tightrope until they get to the other side, could get the country up and running again in record time with minimal damage, and hopefully dash these dreams…
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://www.poetryfoundation.org/play/77063
LikeLike
The stock mkt. Was not expecting the shutdown to last until end of April, must less still June. The mkt. Is not going to recover any time soon. Way too much uncertainty now and the mkt
hates that.
Oil is barely trading at $20 bbl. Gas prices are going to be very low due to price of oil and glut of gas since demand is way down. I have not moved my car in a month as I am in lock down. Cheap gas and I can’t take advantage of it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just checked gas price on gas buddy for my city.
Reg is $1.33/gal. Have not seen that price in years. So long ago, I can’t even remember.
LikeLike
That $1200 check will help out so much. Under my doctor’s recommendation I’ve been staying home from work since the 19th as a likely high risk person. I’m on unpaid medical leave, no PTO, and my state doesn’t offer temporary disability/paid family leave nor does my employer. I don’t qualify for unemployment since I’m still employed and expected to return after 2 weeks, so I’m SOL.
I really hope there’s something in there to help folks like me who stayed home voluntarily due to health/age concerns.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Prayers janet!! I like your attitude!
LikeLike
SD’s summary of how small businesses access money, and the incentive to do so, is perfect outline for business owners, at least some who I know who are grappling with layoffs and related Covid problems. I’ve already send it to several, and am going through contacts now to send to others.
I think a lot of minds will relax a bit, at least on the finances side of things.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Between the time I wrote the above comment, I have now heard back from a CPA who is going to his small business’s bank tomorrow to do the deal. He said he’d get back to me with the results.
LikeLike
Since the stimulus was passed, Trump is more comfortable keeping us shut down a little while longer. However, I don’t trust the numbers coming out. Everything has been corrupted from the CDC, DOJ, Mayors, world leaders, WHO; how can we trust these numbers or health experts? Has our country ever been shut down economically for anything in the past? It is common knowledge they have been wanting a recession in the U.S. since Trump was elected, now magically they have created it and we are supposed to trust this entire thing and stay shut down indefinitely?
LikeLike
I believe some of the more sinister leaders are purposefully allowing people to get sick, so they can pad the numbers. People with pre-existing conditions and the elderly are purposefully being infected to inflate these kinds of numbers. Think about the states and areas where it’s concentrated. The media never emphasizes about pre-existing conditions being a factor or age; in fact, they say the exact opposite “so and so was perfectly healthy, young people are at risk..” etc. They are passively fanning this…
LikeLike
My thought is if the numbers don’t start to climb/pan out during the 2nd/3rd week in April, it will be “Katy bar the door.” PDT will come out of the gate running and the American people will be ready to go! I don’t even feel like a Pollyanna saying that. I felt the same way right before the election, ‘told my husband the day Trump is elected, the stock market will take off, and it did of course!
LikeLike
We are at war fellers. It makes me physically nauseous to think just 4 weeks ago we had achieved the pinnacle of success under a beautiful capitalist economy. We are switching to more of a socialist model now. It’s impossible not to in order to avoid a total economic collapse. PDT spoke tonight about worst case scenarios and if left unchecked this virus could have killed as many as 2.2 million. In a scenario like that with overrun hospitals etc our economy would not have faired very well. It was a good decision because this virus is much more harsh than the flu. We must also understand our rights get tweaked a bit in times of war. For example: If people are actually meeting for worship service in large numbers that needs to end. I find it hard to believe they would be though mainly because it’s a pretty selfish stupid thing to do.
In our major wars of last century people stepped up to fill roles that were required of a nation. This is no different and we have to help our country and our President. The sooner this whole thing is in our rear view mirror the better chance we have to restoring our rights, our economy, and our lives. I am confident PDT understands the ultimate danger which is a collapse of our economic system. The faster more widely available tests for COVID19 are encouraging. Hopefully these clinical trials underway will produce. France has already sanctioned chloroquine i saw on dailywire.com…..we need to hang in there and understand that the sooner we win the better for all of us. “We are all in this together.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
No protracted war (including one on WuFlu / C19) can fail to endanger the freedom of a democratic country. War (including one on WuFlu / C19) does not always give over democratic communities to military government, but it must invariably and immeasurably increase the powers of civil government; it must almost compulsorily concentrate the direction of all men and the management of all things in the hands of the (“Deep State”) administration. If it does not lead to despotism by sudden violence, it prepares men for it more gently by their habits (which become the habits of mice and sheep). All those who seek to destroy the liberties of a democratic nation ought to know that war (including one on WuFlu / C19) is the surest and the shortest means to accomplish it. This is the first axiom of the science.
.- Alexis de Tocqueville
LikeLike
Thank you, Luke, for your sane soliloquy tonight.
We all need to step up and assist our President.
LikeLiked by 2 people
To me that means assist him (to the very small degree we can) to resist the ‘total war footers” as they would bill us all all liberties.
LikeLiked by 1 person
None of us out here on the vast internet have enough data to make a valid guess as to what exactly is going on. We don’t know how bad this sickness is, how long it will last, how many people it can/will kill or how accurate any of the models really are.
However, one thing I know for certain is that I absolutely trust Donald Trump to do the right thing. He has not let me down once in the last 3.5 years. I also know that he is a businessman and would not hurt the economy, especially to this degree, unless he felt it was absolutely required. I also know that he is not stupid or easily tricked/conned/etc.
Based upon all of this, he has valid reasons for what he is doing. What they are I am not entirely sure. Perhaps this virus has another gear or two we don’t know about or perhaps it is a weapon from a chinese lab that is far worse than we can imagine. Or perhaps who knows what.
So for right now I will hunker down, try to be prepared and wait and see. The uncertainty is certainly not pleasant, but it is what it is.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“None of us out here on the vast internet have enough data to make a valid guess as to what exactly is going on.”
As to the virus – yes.
As to the totalitarianism – it would be almost impossible to miss it.
LikeLike
We all trust Donald Trump but Fauci and Brix quoted the 2.2 million deaths extrapolation from the Imperial UK study which it’s author already revised down to 20,000. That’s a pretty big discrepancy and no way Fauci and Brix should be using it to sway the President.
LikeLiked by 3 people
‘None of us out here on the vast internet have enough data to make a valid guess as to what exactly is going on. We don’t know how bad this sickness is, how long it will last, how many people it can/will kill or how accurate any of the models really are.’ And neither do the experts. What businessperson makes extraordinary decisions based on ‘guesses’? Extraordinary actions REQUIRE extraordinary proof. We don’t have it and neither do the experts. Example, and it’s a big one, the experts/leaders have absolutely NO idea how many people have been infected. Not known infections but TOTAL infections. ALL their data, ratios, percentages are pure speculation. Insane.
LikeLike
This is the NYC Health Official reporting the New York Coronavirus case numbers to the CDC! Do you trust anything she says?
New York City health commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot dismissed the incoming threat of the coronavirus in February.
“The risk to New Yorkers from coronavirus is low and … our preparedness as a city is very high,” Barbot said at a Feb. 2 press conference supporting the Chinatown Lunar New Year Parade and Festival. “There is no reason not to take the subway, not to take a bus, not to go out to your favorite restaurant and certainly not to miss the parade next Sunday [Feb. 9].”
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Do you trust anything she says?”
Every bit as much as I trust the FBI.
LikeLiked by 2 people
John, That much🤔🤔🤗🤗😊
LikeLike
How gleefully the deep state does grin
How neatly it spreads its claws
And sucks little fishes in
With gently smiling jaws!
How doth the deep state crocodile
Spin it’s deceiving tale
And seduce a nation with its bile
And on such a grand scale!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can’t believe what I’m reading and hearing! Political sniping continues, second guessing experts, claiming we’ve been conned and lied to, but nothing helpful, positive or useful. WHERE IS THE ANGER! Anger that China released a world-wide bio-weapon; anger the Chinese won’t level with us; anger our past politicians and governments have pussy-fied and weaponized government to a state of incompetence we can’t hardly react; anger that ideological concerns are STILL more important than other Americans lives; anger that the ultra-rich have taken months to respond while most of our health-care workers are on the verge of sacrificing everything; anger that POTUS Trump is STILL under constant MSM onslaught while they continue lying and smearing him. For Gods sake; fight the enemy; NOT each other. Right now, your enemy is winning and may not have to do anything else except watch us collapse from the infighting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The chicoms and ameri-coms, dhimmis and RINOs alike, are on the same side.
. .
Amid our national neurosis, don’t be surprised if the chicoms occupy Hong Kong and invade Taiwan.
LikeLike
I do sleep easier at night knowing that the people in charge, who are designing these plans, know how the economy works. Not the typical Washington yahoos or pointy headed academics. They have this.
Oh, and it may not seem related but it is, very much so. The Brits are furious at the Chicoms.
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2020/03/29/uk-furious-over-chinese-lies-calls-for-reckoning-of-relationship/
LikeLiked by 3 people
So the Brits finally had a bit of Chinese wool removed from over their eyes.
Sooner or later (seems to be later for a lot of people in high places who have been full of themselves) more heads of socialist nations will realize that President Trump has been right all along.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is a brilliant plan for small business and it will result in the boom they anticipate. I led business banking units for a couple decades that focused on small business and SBA loan facilities.
Every small business needs low cost capital to grow and survive tough times. How about no cost capital? Just rehire people you laid off or maintain your level of staff and possibly grow? If it turns into a grant as the business owner(s) will bust their tails to make happen, the business has a large gain in equity capital on its balance sheet that makes the business more viable and bankable for future growth.
The bank receives loans that probably have no cost of capital against their balance sheet because it is fully guaranteed by a federal agency. They simply complete the documentation and reporting to the FDIC as they already do. The FDIC already audits the banks, they just add time for the audit of the documentation in this program. If the business doesn’t hold up its end of the deal, they have to repay the loan at some predetermined interest rate and term. Unless prohibited by Treasury or the FDIC, the bank will probably be able to sell all or part of the guaranteed loan into the debt secondary markets while stripping a servicing fee off the interest rate (usually 1%). The bank then creates a serving asset that amortizes over the anticipated life of the loan per GAAP rules.
The feds get a boom in business starting back with strong strong tax revenue growth from the businesses as well as employees, With manufacturing moving back in droves, mass quantities of consumers with money in their pockets ready to spend are needed,
Win-win-win-win (business-employees-bank-various levels of government).
LikeLiked by 3 people
TradeBait, none of what you say accounts for macroeconomic factors…your thesis is good, but not based on sound context, or should I say, today’s environment…..you need to look at things like factor inventories and disruption of distribution channels…soon, there will be a real shortage of necessities, you shall see…
LikeLike
factory inventories
LikeLike
Businesses don’t operate in the macroeconomy. They operate in the micro economy, the local economy where they work to fill or serve a demand.
The majority of the nations population may be reducing their social activities and some of their job activities, but they don’t stop consuming. Factories are still producing, some more than others.
Distribution channels are only disrupted for some, not the majority.
This will work out far better than you currently believe.
LikeLike
If this nationwide shutdown lasts until June we could see 5-6 million unemployment and a depression. If people can’t go to work, the stimulus is not going to help in the short run. Schools will not reopen now.
Just think of what this means. Golf tournaments cancelled. Baseball season delayed. How can they even practice? NASCAR races cancelled for at least another month. Kentucky derby probaly cancelled as well as Indy 500. What else what be cancelled?
And My wife and I on lock down for at least 2 more Months it looks like.
LikeLiked by 1 person
4Sure…let us figure out how to get around this.
The car races can continue. Golf can continue. We all can figure out how to work virtually…I do now…I am advising clients though the internet.
Try to be positive and figure out how to get around this world war. With a smile!
😉😷
LikeLiked by 2 people
with 15 min testing hey could start baseball… just test everybody in the clubhouses in the morning…we DO need a moral victory like Mitchell bombers on an aircraft carrier!
PLAY BALL!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks.
You are one of the blessings here at CTH.
Did not mean for that to come across negative, but it sure did.
L Been in lock down for a month. Getting cabin fever. Gotta not get discouraged. Thank the Lord for CTH.
WIFE and I live in CCR community and we cannot leave the property and all activities have been cancelled. Meals are brought to our patio home. Family are prohibtied from visiting and of course we can’t visit them or anyone else
All Dr. appointments cancelled. Had to cancel a cornea transplant. If I were dying here, Only a couple of family members would be allowed to be at bedside and they would have to wear PPE.
Trying to stay positive. I’m a big golf fan and nascar fan and don’t waste my time watching tv, or movies so w/o golf and nascar and friends I can’t visit, it’s getting boring to say the least. My wife and I moved here 9 months ago when I was diagnosed with inoperable liver cancer. We lived on 15 acres which kept me busy. Now everything is taken care of by staff here. So I am not used to being stuck in my home.
Hey, I watch every Press conference Trump has and love it when he beats up on the fake news, esp. CNN. And he cuts none of them any slack, black white Male female or whatever.
Can’t wait for the rallies to start back.
Oh, did I mention, Turkey season starts tomorrow and for the first time ever I can’t go. Also fish are starting to bite, and I can’t go.
Damn just listen at me. I,I,I I, And more I. I need to hit my bible and have a word with the Lord who has been so good to me. I do miss church but thankfully I can watch on tv. But it is just not the same.
Sundance’s pep talk was outstanding. I will print it and keep it handy.
I get into trouble when I forget how much better off I am than millions of other people. The Lord has truly blessed me. And will continue to do so.
And the liver cancer as big as a softball and inoperable….can you say I am now cancer free. Last yr. at this time I Didn’t think I would be alive right now.
God does still perform miracles. And prayers are answered. And this too shall pass.
LikeLiked by 2 people
4Sure… we all love you and will be at your side no matter what!
My Taller Half has been through death and back…right now has cabin fever…and I still must keep him busy!!!!
Have fun and relax!!! God loves you!
LikeLike
You just nailed it 4sure.
Right after “damn just listen to me”..you hit a home run in attitude.
God pretty much assured us we will all be tested to the extent we can handle it. When we think we’ve reached the end of our strength, we somehow find more strength to go on further.
This will pass. Good things will result from this trial.
James 1:2,3 – Consider it all joy, my brethren, when you encounter various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces endurance.
1 Peter 1:6,7 – In this you greatly rejoice, even though now for a little while, if necessary, you have been distressed by various trials, so that the proof of your faith, being more precious than gold which is perishable, even though tested by fire, may be found to result in praise and glory and honor at the revelation of Jesus Christ;
LikeLike
The Kentucky Derby has already been postponed from May 2nd to September 5th…assuming the Preakness and Belmont will also be moved accordingly.
LikeLike
Well so…when are we heading back to work? Trump wanted Easter; now we are extended to April 30.
LikeLike