Smart Shift – Restaurants Flip Supply Chain Business Model, Selling Retail….

A month ago CTH pointed out the short-sighted approach when federal, state and local government dictates began enforcing restaurant closings. By shutting down 50% of the total food supply output, the retail food supply chain was simply overwhelmed.
Since then some state governors recognized the issue their decisions made within the total U.S. food supply network; and subsequently modified their state rules permitting restaurants to sell their bulk food ingredients to retail consumers. This was a smart move by some state and local officials. Here’s one example of how it is working:
Miami – […] Unlike many restaurants, which are trying to stay afloat delivering and offering take out after governments ordered dining rooms closed to stem the spread of the coronavirus, Threefold Cafe is busier than ever.
The restaurant has shifted into the grocery business — and it may soon be happening at more of South Florida’s favorite restaurants.
“You’re not a restaurant anymore. You’re providing food,” said Nick Sharp, co-owner at Threefold with his wife, Teresa. “People don’t want $15 avocado toast anymore. They need food that’s affordable.”
He’s not alone. (read more)
Mr. Nick Sharp has it exactly correct. They’re not a restaurant anymore; they are providing food. That is exactly the mindset needed within the industry. Well done Mr. Sharp.
When this is over, people need to remember and appreciate those businesses who took a bigger picture perspective, understood their importance, re-prioritized their mission, and adapted their business models to serve their communities.
Believe me, we need more Mr. Sharps and less stupid.
We are a nation of innovators and problem solvers…
Our Texas Roadhouse is now selling steaks to grill at home here in Sierra Vista, AZ. Great place to eat. They started a pick up to go right away for all of us. Great people.
Hiking near Sierra Vista in the Huachuca Mountain range only days ago – a beautiful place in the great state of Arizona! Go Texas Roadhouse! Go team U.S.A.!!!!
Our Olive Garden also is doing a good to go biz and they deliver as well I believe. But Texas Roadhouse has a Family Pak menu for families. They are probably doing a great biz. I ordered steaks and sides for my son’s birthday on the 24th had my son and his wife swing through the drive-through for pickup and head to my house for our celebration. The dinner was Yummy, They said there was quite a lineup of cars when they got there.
Posted this on the open thread this morning.
Texas Roadhouse founder and CEO forgoes annual salary, gives to frontline workers
https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2020/03/26/coronavirus-texas-roadhouse-ceo-forgoes-salary-frontline-workers/2919112001/
The best chicken cesars salad – ever!
Thanks for the information!
I will do business with Texas Roadhouse next time I’m in a “big city”.
YES. Bravo Mr. Sharp!
I saw a restaurant today that is selling full home-style cooked dinners for $39. They have a meal plan for each day and take pre-orders. They’ve built up quite a clientele just doing that business. Throw in a bottle of wine, and they are making enough to stay in business. They have two locations. They will do delivery or curbside pick-up.
You just have to reinvmt yourself and your business, adapt to the new temporary normal.
I saw a restaurant today that is selling full home-style cooked dinners for 4 for $39.
Be on the look out for an increase in missing dogs.
Why? I don’t live in Wuhan China.
This is why Communism always fails. It doesn’t let its people think outside the box, therefore that is why the people just sit back and do nothing in a Communists country. This I why nobody will ever beat the USA. We are at our best when thinking outside the box and we have a leader who is absolutely the bet at it.
There was an Italian inventor on OAN this AM who has patented a fix to change convert a scuba mask into an N95 style mask.
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2763590
Coronavirus: Incredible hack turning scuba masks into ventilators saving lives
by Andy Rudd
24 Mar 2020
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/coronavirus-incredible-hack-turning-scuba-21746459
Clarification: Actually, these are snorkel masks.
Twolaine,
I have never seen you caught by the accidental double post before. But since this is such great news, it was worth all 2 seconds it took me to read #2.
Sooner or later it happens to all of us… 🙂
$39.00 a head is kind of steep for social security dependent retirees.
LikeLiked by 2 people
$39 for a full meal cooked for 4?
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s steak I think.
But not for their regular customers, I would bet.
That is $39 for a family of 4. Not steep at all.
No problem at all for four! I interpreted it was per person.
LikeLiked by 3 people
H & HC….People who can’t afford to eat out should eat at home. Easy peasy.
E Z P Z for most of us. However, common sense is a lost commodity in the rest of the world!
My sons is doing the same/He has a catering business—catering lunches to business groups—but they have closed down group meetings. So he cooks a full meal each day, posts the menu, and sells and delivers to individual families. Enough to stay afloat.
American ingenuity at it’s finest.
That 50% is still out there, albeit some without paychecks. Someone still has to fill the need for those who can afford it, and there are plenty.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
No one innovates better than a successful business owner.
That’s one of the reasons I was attracted to DJT.
Well done!
Long ago, I paraphrased Clint Eastwood from “Heartbreak Ridge” into the saying “Adapt, innovate, overcome.” I used this as my driving philosophy for my work career in Operations Management. I also used the expression that when an obstacle gets in your way “you go over it, around it, or through it.” I always reinforced both of these sayings while raising my daughter and son.
When I retired, my daughter gave me a gift of a sculpture of a gymnast doing a handstand ( I was a gymnast back in the day) with a plaque saying “Adapt, innovate, overcome.”
Americans are incredible when left free to do their thing. Imagine bureaucrats coming up with any of these entrepreneurial approaches.
This is wonderful, but why must the states be involved? More Big Brother!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well, regarding democrat governors, when all you do is think of ways to regulate and put more restrictions on business, raise taxes, welcome illegal aliens into your State and obsess about transgendered and criminals rights, there’s not much room left in the cranium for common sense and critical thinking
LikeLiked by 12 people
LA Times: “In 2006, citing the threat of avian flu, then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger announced the state would invest hundreds of millions of dollars in a powerful set of medical weapons to deploy in the case of large-scale emergencies and natural disasters such as earthquakes, fires and pandemics.
“In light of the pandemic flu risk, it is absolutely a critical investment,” he told a news conference. “I’m not willing to gamble with the people’s safety.”
The state, flush with tax revenue, soon sank more than $200 million into the mobile hospital program and a related Health Surge Capacity Initiative to stockpile medicines and medical gear for use in outbreaks of infectious disease, according to former emergency management officials and state budget records.
But the ambitious effort, which would have been vital as the state confronts the new coronavirus today, hit a wall: a brutal recession, a free fall in state revenues — and in 2011, the administration of a fiscally minded Democratic governor, Jerry Brown, who came into office facing a $26-billion deficit.”
Jerry Brown gutted the medical stockpiles for foreigners and fantasy trains.
Yeah Gipper. These kinds of situations, no matter where the virus came from or if there was evil political malice involved, are the kind that really hit home for most everyone, no matter where you fall in the political spectrum
Illegal immigration, while it causes many unnecessary deaths and economic hardships via lost jobs and wages, doesn’t have the immediate impact of something like this. There’s so many other situations that affect negatively on the American people but again, don’t have the sudden, hit home impact as something like this virus
It’s such a shame we don’t have a real media / journalism in this country to bring facts like you just mentioned to light
At times like these, if people truly understood what their democrat “leaders” did with their money and what they prioritized, they’d see how those they elect not only do not look out for their interests but actually put their lives in danger
Then again, some of those same immigrants
come from communistic countries and wish
we would go down in a cloud of dirt.
Oh, do you live in Washington State, too? You just described both Governor Jay Inslee AND Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan to a T!!
Not surprisingly, neither of them has ever held a job in the private sector!!
Just why in the hell did any government think they had the right, or that it was a good thing, to tell restaurants they couldn’t sell retail? It is just another example of government screwing the people to provide protections for their cronies.
LikeLiked by 5 people
This is what had me perplexed and a little angry as well…
There are some pretty obvious financial reasons not to turn bulk raw ingredients around to consumers with a small markup and try to compete with a supermarket – namely that you can cook it, serve it at a table, and have a huge markup.
I guess it never occurred to me that the reason they weren’t doing so was because some benevolent government had not graced them with “the right” to do so.
If you’re in a state where your big brother has not deigned to give you this “right” – I would do it anyway and tell them they can go to hell and see you in court.
Mostly local business licenses. , but sometimes their suppliers forbid it too.
As soon as those snap cards ans SS accounts get refilled next Weds….there will be another rush to the grocery stores. At my local store today I saw TP for the first time in 3 weeks, and the bread isle was overflowing.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Don’t know about snap but SS pays all during the month now. We get ours on the last Wed of the month.
Didn’t know that, thanks…I get mine on the first and just thought everyone did.
When SS pays you depends on your birthday. My birthday is on the 30th and mine is usually deposited in the fourth week of the month. My wife’s birthday is the 21st and her’s is deposited at the beginning of the third week.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Has anyone noticed the new talking points, the lockdowns are good because less pollution, global warming.
Expect that to be the next crises ., for the left
But they will say we are wasting water by washing our hands so much.
As this period of “curve flattening” (aka, Dem-wreck-the-economy-wet-dream) continues, those who ease up on the isolation, lock-downs and business closures first will be those who lead in recovery. And I doubt very much their death rates will be much different than those pockets that cling to the Stephen King horror novel narrative that the MSM keeps drumming on.
The innovators will lead, as usual. And their example, their resilience, will be just one more reason for tossing hatreds in favor of self-preservation when viewed from the outside.
Success in recovery will be as infectious as the virus.
James- thanks for an excellent comment.
positive mood.
positive move too!
“A “survival grocery basket” — a pound of butter, two dozen Florida eggs, a gallon of milk, one loaf of Zak the Baker bread and six brioche rolls — costs $40.”
This is what Michael Moore calls a “light in between snacks, snack”.
I just read where the obesity rate in America had gone from 35% to 40% in the last several years. Look out 50% !!!!
I’d call that price gouging. $10 at most $15 worth of groceries for $40
If your pantry is empty at home and you’re going hungry, I bet you would regard it as a bargain.
Traditional restaurant pricing. Final pricing has the food cost at about 30 percent.
Bravo…. bout time government get out of the way of the citizens of the US to do what they do best. Work hard and find ways to make a buck!
This is a most excellent idea, for restaurants who want to stay afloat, when their dining rooms have to be closed. The are recalling that they are in the business of supplying food – so, if it is in the form of providing specialty groceries, or take-out meal kits, or delivery of finished meals to curbside delivery … all to the good.
We will get through this…
LikeLiked by 3 people
How long will this last though? What will happen if the ‘supply chain’ adjusts to the “situation” and packages more individual items to send to grocery stores and less bulk foods to send to restaurants? Grocery stores still have a lot of bear shelves.
Wow, reading all of your comments you have no solutions for anything and all you want to be is the skunk at the picnic.
What should the restaurants do? Let items sit on their shelves in stock or the perishables to rot? And if the supply chain redirects from restaurants to grocery stores, then obviously the restaurants will no longer be able to do this. Geesh!
Spren
The producers will shift, he is just being realistic , the restaurants will have to adapt, many still may fail ,this is a severe strain on them .There are many out there wondering whether they would survive next month before this.
You got to realize it is a minimum wage business and many salaried managers or owners only do well because they are working 70 or 80 hrs a week and it usually works out to not much over minimum.
It would be very easy for many to get discouraged and fold.
” reading all of your comments you have no solutions for anything”
Why do you keep reading all of my comments then? I have a solution for you – don’t read my comments. I’m surprised you didn’t think of that. Are you Joe Biden?
“We are a nation of innovators and problem solvers…”
Which is exactly why we keep defeating all of the central planning bureaucrats who insist their “book smarts” make them better able to run our lives and educate our children, from their office in DC, better than we can do from our own kitchen tables! They have to use fear and lies in order to keep us in check, and even then, we find ways to overcome!!
And FINALLY we have a President who understands that spirit because he has lived his life according to it rather than in opposition to it!!
American ingenuity.
…well
When life hands you lemons make lemonade 🍋 🍋 🍋
LikeLiked by 3 people
Or as Slo’ Joe would say “when life hands you rutabagas, make watermelon sammwiches.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The producers will shift, he is just being realistic , the restaurants will have to adapt, many still may fail ,this is a severe strain on them .There are many out there wondering whether they would survive next month before this.
You got to realize it is a minimum wage business and many salaried managers or owners only do well because they are working 70 or 80 hrs a week and it usually works out to not much over minimum.
It would be very easy for many to get discouraged and fold.
We live in a rural area. The groceries have been much better stocked here than in Indianapolis where our children live. Went to our nearest Walmart & JC yesterday. While some aisles were still sparsely stocked, the only thing they were entirely out of was fresh chicken. They weren’t even enforcing the limit signs that were posted.
Many here still keep prepared especially for winter emergencies so that may be part of it. It might also be that there are very few restaurants other than fast food for about 50 miles.
I read a few days ago that Gov. Abbott (Tx) is allowing restaurants to sell unprepared food retail. How many States have laws preventing restaurants from selling their “groceries”? My state’s alcohol control board announced last week that restaurants would be allowed to deliver wine/beer along with food purchases.
How can the restaurants and grocery stores operate and maintain proper social distances at all times with employees and customer?
Great to hear an Aussie accent! Aussies are leading the way in the USofA with outside the box thinking and innovation!
IF It had been me, and space were not an issue, I might have held cooking lessons. It is never too late to learn.
LikeLike
“…I saw TP for the first time in….” Same in S.Florida Publix within a few days after a brief tsunami of New Yorkers jetting down with the kids to bunk down with Grammy and Gramps, raid the local markets, creating more local panic………..Publix stocked the shelves. It was a good feeling seeing shoppers walking normally, smiling and relaxed. Parking lots starting to less like a demolition derby. All we need now is a reason to stop the confinement of being stuck with 24/7 “Nightmare News” and get back to real productive work. Sorry, ‘working from home’ fools no one but ourselves. Sure, 98.5 % of those infected will feel really rough on the way to recovery. 1.5 % of elderly stricken will not survive. Bunking down with Gramps wasn’t so smart , was it?
LikeLiked by 2 people
We have a very small French bakery/coffee shop here in Saratoga Springs, NY. Very pricey but the most fantastic pastry, cakes, tarts, sandwiches and soups, treat just to look at. The owner is still selling her goods but has added pasta sauce, home made broth, and soup for home, all new additions and very reasonable. Looking forward to trying some things, and I will.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Our favorite restaurant, Papa Dubi’s Seafood & Steaks in Guntersville, AL, is now having to survive on takeout only. The managers came up with a novel idea, for this area anyway, a 12 oz Ribeye dinner and a bottle of whiskey, tequila, vodka for $50 carryout or delivery. They intended it to be a one night special but it sold out so quickly it is now a daily item and is selling strongly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As a life long resident of Florida, I’m glad to see this is happening here. I think Governor Desantis has done an excellent job trying to balance virus mitigation and the need for people to work. This probably would have never happened had Andrew Gillum won the election. Desantis only won by 39,000 votes or about 0.4%.
Yeah Gillum , he methed up big time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Napoleon
😆
👍
Deplorables out thinking the swamp.
Love it!
Can’t wait to see the backlash when people see they were duped by a boogeyman the Dems let loose.
In SoCal. I have yet to find anyone who knows anyone who has been positive for Kung Flu.
In my small town in rural Oregon, two of my friends, both in their 30s, have been diagnosed. One of them was ill beyond comprehension for many days with a fever in excess of 102-103 degrees. That finally settled down, but it will be weeks, they think, before he can resume normal activity, and he is on mandatory quarantine anyway. Then, two weeks into this, his wife was diagnosed yesterday in spite of the endless precautions she took in caring for him. Hospitalization was never recommended for him, even as sick as he was.
An acquaintance is a driver for the Trimet bus system in Portland. This week, they had a passenger who was positive for Covid19 literally die on the bus….got on ok, ambulatory, obviously no one could tell how sick this woman was. She died in her seat before they got to her stop. So the driver of that bus was directly exposed as well as all the passengers.
LOTS of restaurants selling their products retail here in San Antonio. I read about one today that is even selling TP & paper towels—-along with produce, meats, eggs, etc.
Smart. Idaho too!
https://www.idahostatesman.com/entertainment/ent-columns-blogs/words-deeds/article241560561.html
This paper is not good enough to use as toilet paper,I live here.As an example,
” Words & Deeds
Idaho is 2nd worst state at coronavirus prevention? Ugh. Even Rachel Maddow ripped us. “
I have an order scheduled for delivery next week. Wasn’t commenting about the state, but the fact that a restaurant owner had the same wisdom SD has spoken about. Different supply chains.
I have never read a paper since living here in ID. I agree, they are all garbage.
We have a local hamburger place called Fuddruckers and they have a cheeseburger care package with 4 raw patties and all the fixins for $24.95 Take home and cook burgers and the Fatz Café chain is selling steaks and fish at decent prices , So they will adapt or go broke during this time of chaos . I bought gas for $1.41 a gallon and noticed the Sonic was full every stall . I hope people don’t count on this money coming any time soon , Waiting on a Tax refund will be seven weeks Thursday , Just a standard no frills H&R block , Its being processed , I don’t know whats wrong .
Where do you live? Gas here $1.89 and I thought that was good.
You always should have a rainy day stash,you take your refund from there and repay it when it comes in.Better yet do not let the IRS hold your money all year interest free.And I sent mine in on 3/1/20 and gas here is 2.33 a gal,the wholesale price per gal is .62 cents.
Another shout out to Texas Roadhouse. I just got 6 ribeyes, 10 # of beef tips, 4 porkchops and they were gracious enought to sell me 10# of flour!
Stress a business and they get creative.
The national top 10 apartment complex builder in the 70’s was building and using deposits and first month rent to keep creditors away. Over stretched, So in fear, he furnished some apartments and rented them by the week. Rented furniture The chain Residence Inn Was launched by force.
We will see new restaurant chains. Papa Murphy’s is already take and bake.
Personally I can’t stand thinking about home delivery steaks. Grilled.
I suspect we will see someone sell retail bags to keep foodwarm from the store pick up orders.
Shut down a business and make the employees jobless and homeless and suicides follow. That is the real virus and it is headed to Main Street. And lots of alcoholism. At least Congress and the President got 400 million dollars for the DACA kids.
We picked up pizza tonight for dinner. We’re trying to eat take out often to keep the local restaurants afloat. The manager is a kid who used to be a manager for me. I asked him how sales were and he said record business right now. That’s what I expected, because many restaurants aren’t great at take out, and pizza is geared for it.
On the other hand, local diners are taking a huge hit. They’ve always done a fair amount of take out, but not exclusively. Especially the places that depend on a breakfast clientele. It’s hard to get breakfast to go. I suspect that places that do breakfast sandwiches/biscuits are cleaning up on that business now.
I knew that smart business owners would find the niches and fill them. Yankee ingenuity rocks.
Most of the restaurants in my Ohio town have shuttered and their employees are jobless. A few have tried to get by on take out but the money is tiny compared to their normal routine and the employees are drifting. Many are saying they do not expect to reopen due to the serious financial hole the shutdown is putting them in. And they are very angry. Nobody cares about them going bankrupt and losing jobs. It’s all about 1400 old people with bad lungs dying from the flu. The anger and despair is palpable. And the town has the feel of a ghost town after 5PM.
I have wondered why all the business offices that have closed down that have toilet paper stocked in their cabinets don’t sell it, or donate it?
