Smart Shift – Restaurants Flip Supply Chain Business Model, Selling Retail….

A month ago CTH pointed out the short-sighted approach when federal, state and local government dictates began enforcing restaurant closings. By shutting down 50% of the total food supply output, the retail food supply chain was simply overwhelmed.

Since then some state governors recognized the issue their decisions made within the total U.S. food supply network; and subsequently modified their state rules permitting restaurants to sell their bulk food ingredients to retail consumers. This was a smart move by some state and local officials. Here’s one example of how it is working:

Miami – […] Unlike many restaurants, which are trying to stay afloat delivering and offering take out after governments ordered dining rooms closed to stem the spread of the coronavirus, Threefold Cafe is busier than ever.

The restaurant has shifted into the grocery business — and it may soon be happening at more of South Florida’s favorite restaurants. “You’re not a restaurant anymore. You’re providing food,” said Nick Sharp, co-owner at Threefold with his wife, Teresa. “People don’t want $15 avocado toast anymore. They need food that’s affordable.” He’s not alone. (read more)

Mr. Nick Sharp has it exactly correct. They’re not a restaurant anymore; they are providing food. That is exactly the mindset needed within the industry. Well done Mr. Sharp.

When this is over, people need to remember and appreciate those businesses who took a bigger picture perspective, understood their importance, re-prioritized their mission, and adapted their business models to serve their communities.

Believe me, we need more Mr. Sharps and less stupid.

We are a nation of innovators and problem solvers…