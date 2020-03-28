New York Governor Cuomo, Who Previously Used National Guard to Quarantine New Rochelle, Goes Bananas Over Potential for Quarantine of New York Metro Area…

Take one heap of hypocrisy and one heap of irony and combine them; what you end up with is a New York Governor going bananas about the potential for the New York metropolitan areas being quarantined.
On March 10th New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called-in the national guard to quarantine a New York City suburb called New Rochelle. The alarming effort was called a “containment plan” by the governor to stop the spread of coronavirus.
However, Cuomo is now having fits as the potential for a “containment plan” over the New York City metropolitan area is being considered as a federal mitigation effort.
NEW YORK – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has said that President Donald Trump’s proposed quarantine of New York to limit the spread of coronavirus would be tantamount to a ‘federal declaration of war.’
‘If you start walling off areas all across the country it would just be totally bizarre, counter-productive, anti-American, anti-social,’ said Cuomo in an interview with CNN on Saturday. (link)
Governor Cuomo uses national guard to create containment zone of New Rochelle, and all is good. President Trump contemplates using national guard to create containment zone for New York city, and it’s a declaration of war… Gotcha.
Realistically, what President Trump is likely considering is a shut down of the airports in the New York metro area. But it’s quite typical to see the apoplexy about it.
WATCH:
.
Additionally:
Rhode Island police have begun stopping cars with New York license plates, and the National Guard will soon help officials conduct house-to-house searches to force anyone who has traveled from New York to enter isolation.
“Right now we have a pinpointed risk,” Gov. Gina Raimondo (D) said, according to Bloomberg. “That risk is called New York City.”
Raimondo on Thursday issued an executive order enforceable by law mandating that anyone who has traveled to New York via any form of transportation must enter into a two-week self-quarantine. (link)
.
Meanwhile… Many can see what Governor Cuomo’s reaction is really all about:
what`s good for the goose is good for the gander /////unless you be da gander.
Yeah, but just remember whatever these Governors and Mayors do and the press does not challenge, authorizes Trump to do the same. Trump will now have president that it has been done before. Also future Presidents.
Burn…may I take liberty with your post?
“what’s good for the goose stepper, is good for the gander stepper…”
” . . .counter-productive, anti-American, anti-social,’ said Cuomo ”
Ummmm- aren’t we supposed to be practicing anti-socialism for now?? /s/
Close…..close….
I’m in favor of “socialist distancing”.
Stay as far away from socialists as you can!
So hacks from SDNY will be quarantine, too? Karma.
There’s only so much POTUS can do to get hydroxychloroquine to be used, but it’s getting unethical not to use it on dying patients. I think in the end the reluctance to use the Trump Pill will be seen as a huge negative towards TDS inflicted Dems and their propagandists.
Let’s find out if it actually works before we start accusing people of things. It’s possible it works on some but not others. It’s possible some combination of drugs works in some cases. It’s possible it’s like Tamiflu and maybe it knocks a day or two off the recovery time.
I don’t think anybody who recovered is lying, nor the doctors involved. But, we don’t know if their results are typical.
The best thing Trump is doing is telling the doctors to cut through the bureaucratic b.s. and just try it. Same with vaccine trials. Same with other treatments. Let’s hope and pray it works.
What the hell do you have to lose?
Put checkpoints coming in and out of Manhattan and Long Island.
Go door to door and remove everyone from the northeast from Florida. It’s ok as long as it is removing them from my town. 🤣🤣
hokkoda says:
March 28, 2020 at 8:31 pm
“Let’s find out if it actually works before we start accusing people of things. It’s possible it works on some but not others.”
Uh no. That statement applies to EVERY drug. Most people tolerate bactrim well but if I ever take it again it WILL kill me. If you are ill and wanna try it it’s none of theses nazi govenors damned business. Sundance has already demonstrated there is no shortage. At least not if you are not “little people”. Scott Adams points out he is “connected” and everybody who is anybody already has their stash. (my summation)
https://www.propublica.org/article/doctors-are-hoarding-unproven-coronavirus-medicine-by-writing-prescriptions-for-themselves-and-their-families
Once you have it and are at risk, you must treat immediately. It is not a thing to see where it goes. Once you get to the need a ventilator stage, there is a good chance you are not coming back. That is the approach that needs to be taken.
Having ventilators only changes it from almost certain death to less than certain.
If I were to get it, I would immediately ask for the meds. I would have no second thoughts about taking them.
Written prior to France lifting the ban – the article is long and covers many different things in France’s health care and the response top Corona:
“…Raoult was part of a clinical trial that in which hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin healed 90% of Covid-19 cases if they were tested very early. (Early, massive testing is at the heart of the successful South Korean strategy.)
Raoult is opposed to the total lockdown of sane individuals and possible carriers – which he considers “medieval,” in an anachronistic sense. He’s in favor of massive testing (which, besides South Korea, was successful in Singapore, Taiwan and Vietnam) and a fast treatment with hydroxychloroquine. Only contaminated individuals should be confined…
“… On Tuesday, the French Health Ministry officially prohibited the utilization of treatment based on chloroquine recommended by Raoult. In fact the treatment is only allowed for terminal Covid-19 patients, with no other possibility of healing. This cannot but expose the Macron government to more accusations of at least inefficiency – added to the absence of masks, tests, contact tracing and ventilators.
On Wednesday, commenting on the new government guidelines, Raoult said, “When damage to the lungs is too important, and patients arrive for reanimation, they practically do not harbor viruses in their bodies any more. It’s too late to treat them with chloroquine. Are these the only cases – the very serious cases – that will be treated with chloroquine under the new directive by [French Health Minister] Veran?” If so, he added ironically, “then they will be able to say with scientific certainty that chloroquine does not work…”
https://asiatimes.com/2020/03/why-france-is-hiding-a-cheap-and-tested-virus-cure/
so how do you find out you have it in the beginning stages…..that is the thing how do you get tested……in my county have to travel to next county to be tested and do i need a doctors permission….or do i really need to freak out over any of this? people are showing up at hospitals not at the beginning of their problem. This thing is insidious to people with preexisting conditions…..so I say test everyone in this category first …with any symptom….
I thought the government wasn’t suppose to get between a patient and their doctor.
Ever been on a ventilator?
Frankly I don’t respect your thinking that no one is lying. I watched a grand stander on Fox claim he was a doctor that was sure people had died because there was not a ventilator available. He said he had not made the choice but was sure others had removed someone from a ventilator in order to save someone else. He wouldn’t say it but he was implying someone may have died because of the shortage. Then we find that NYC has 1000s of ventilators stored in warehouses. IMO lying is no problem for this bunch including Cuomo. The whole sh-tshow is about politics and letting people die is just collateral damage. The American people have a short time to wake up. The democrats are serious about getting back in power and changing this country into another third world hell hole.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are so right. When people (not sure that they are people) are completely consumed with having power they will do anything. Maybe it’s a good time to watch John Carpenter’s movie THEM
I’m awake. Now what?
The family members of those that died because they were denied the use of hydroxychloroquine by Cuomo’s ban, should start filing multi million dollar wrongful death lawsuits against him personally as soon as this lockdown ends. He wants lots of deaths to make POTUS look bad.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Bill I agree 100%. It is obvious NYC is slow rolling the test and results. If it didn’t work the MSM would be broadcasting it from the tree tops but they aren’t. It may not be perfect and save everyone but it must work because all you hear is a few stupid stories about fish tank cleaner. If the truth is being covered up and the public wakes up I have visions of what happened to Mussolini in Italy. I believe it is still OK to dream.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The deadliest weapon in the world is a politician’s mouth.
Wondering if we could get hydroxchloroquine manufactured in a bright red color with the profile of our great POTUS DJT on one side and “MAGA” stamped on the reverse side. It will represent The Cure for many; but just as beneficial; there will be specific ones that would REFUSE to take it, (for some reason)….
LikeLiked by 1 person
These east coast sanctuary shit hole citizens are fanning out all over the country spreading the disease all over the country They want President Trump to do all their heavy lifting so they can call him Hitler later. They are sucking us dry financially. They don’t like it let them leave the USA
LikeLiked by 3 people
You sound like a nice guy. What’s your sign?
@ Me.
Word salad. Non compos mentis.
always find it nice when someone is telling the truth…..really selfish people …we have experienced it here down south for well since 1979…hurricane frederick…..they come because of our way of life then want to change everything…cause well you know….they are just smarter than us rednecks. They will reap what they have sowed the governor of NY said it himself…..they are just so welcoming and now they want us to welcome their virus…..sorry truth is just that…
Breener….. do you have mental problems or something? Your post is absolutely vile and uncalled for.
This is why Fredo, Sr will never be President. Trump knows everything that will trigger Cuomo.
LikeLiked by 7 people
PT just tweet no quarantine of NY
Queue the MSM propagandists “Trump won’t quarantine Becsuse he wants New Yorkers ego die”. plus he had this all planned that’s why he moved his family to Florida.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I knew he wouldn’t but he should, dammit. New Yorkers are spreading the virus all over as they flee.
Just further proof that Fredo’s bro is an a-hole. (As if we didn’t already know.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now Fredio has been checkmated. He can’t claim the President should have put on a quarantine.
LikeLiked by 13 people
And he’ll have to do his next TV extravaganza in his soiled britches.
And if Cuomo doesn’t control people leaving, he will take the blame, and he will lose the nomination/coronation.
LikeLiked by 5 people
More likely, I think, that this is Trump’s salesmanship at work again. It’s a nicer, cleaner way of saying, “Hey, better comply with the “strong Travel Advisory” otherwise I’ll quarantine your asses”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Go Mr. President. Maybe now when Weather Vane Cuomo (whose opinions in negativity are exceeded only by his brother) makes a statement he will remember before he does a 180 that the buck now stops at his desk.
LikeLiked by 3 people
WOW! This is a very wise move by PT. It will be Cuomo and other governor’s responsibility to keep their residents staying within the their state. Ckeckmate Cuomo! You can’t avoid the responsibility spreading the disease if you don’t stop your ppl fleeing your state.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Cuomo is damned if he does or damned if he doesn’t. Man, Trump is good. Really good.
So does this mean now that ALL of the states that have executed complete lockdowns will have to back off? I sure hope so!! If the Governor of New York, which has the highest number of cases BY FAR, is saying that a quarantine is not necessary then how can any other state justify doing it? Man I can’t wait to see the next White House presser – does anyone know if there will be one tomorrow or do we have to wait until Monday?
Thanks for posting.
This is the same Commie Governor who insisted that a plastic bag ban had to be put in place on March 1st, just when the virus was starting to peak.
Despite heartfelt pleas from grocery stores, retailers and even scientists who proved that reusable cloth bags would actually contribute to spreading the virus and other diseases, Cuomo and his fellow Servants of Satan, aka, the State Legislature, refused to budge.
El Supremo Cuomo is probably the most fascist dictator that has ever ruled NY, but of course, it is all for the “greater good.” Reminds me of this little gem:
Of all tyrannies, a tyranny exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It may be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber barons’ cruelty may sometimes sleep, but those who torment us for our own good will do so without end, for they have the approval of their conscience.
You mean Il Duce Cuomo?
And his buddy Che down in NYC’s City Hall.
They’ve all been checkmated, and all the Commie Governors and Mayors ( hear that Loathsome? Garcetti? The Santa Monica Politburo?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tony- the same.
I know, I just think Trump should start referring to Cuomo as Il Duce. It just sounds so nice. Huh?
I want to add that a plastic bag ban doesn’t correlate to no bag at all. If they’d called it what it really was, the bag ban, period, they wouldn’t have been able to pass it, the public would have objected.
Your own bags don’t have to be cloth. But reusable plastic bags can be just as unsanitary.
In order to keep reusable bags sanitary, one must wast them regularly. This, of course, uses water and detergent, both of which have environmental impacts. What is the cost/benefit ratio? Has this even been studied?
In NY it doesn’t matter what the public wants….it’s what big Fredo wants that NYers get.
I believe that quote is attributable to C.S. Lewis…….one of my all-time favorites. 😊
Despicable me- thanks very much. Also one of mine. My favorite CS Lewis book, let me know if you’ve read it- “That Hideous Strength”. The last volume of the Silent Planet trilogy.
Seneca, I’m on N.Y. also and feel your pain.
Many of my clients are medical first responders in NYC hospitals who can’t believe the lack of supplies.
That’s on Cuomo, not PT. You don’t want to go to the hospital in NYC because once they vent you, you are in long term trouble.
The medical staff are risking their lives daily with few protective gear.
They wear the same dirty mask for days.
Even though they are liberals they openly say we can never be dependent on China again.
OR was so ahead of this.
But the deaths they are seeing, as I struggle alone without family, are heartbreaking.
I raise you and them up in prayer.
cliffahead- glad to meet another New Yorker! It seems there are a bunch of us here at the Tree House.
I know just what you mean about the NY hospitals. Been reading a lot of stories, especially the one in Queens where they are getting all the cases.
That place was never any good to begin with and now they are the epicenter. My heart goes out to the doctors, nurses and other personnel. I don’t know how they do it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The subway from the last stop on the Flushing Line (Shea Stadium) into Queens Plaza and then 59th Street in Manhattan is so full of Asians living in Jackson Heights, East Elmhurst and the surrounding neighborhoods that it’s called The Orient Express by the New Yorkers who ride it daily!
cliffs ahead- I just found the article about Elmhurst Hospital. Tragic.
https://thecity.nyc/2020/03/elmhurst-hospitals-illness-surge-sets-neighborhood-on-edge.html?utm_campaign=mailchimp&utm_source=daily&utm_medium=newsletter
This looks like a really good idea. It’s an Open Source Face Shield (all instructions provided on how to make, very simple). Would help nurses, first responders, etc. where supplies are short.
https://open-face-website.now.sh/
I am hearing the same from doctors in NYC
This is on DeBlasio creep.
I think Amazon was behind the band. For small shops it makes the buying experience harder. So some people now order by internet, and that has more package material.
LikeLike
The guy is manic: one day he offers high praise for Trump’s decisions and his help, the next, he attacks, the next, praise, the next, attacks.
Positioning them all for when the opening of America must commence.
Coming Friday to a theater …. oops, strike that ….
Available Friday on both Netflix and Amazon Prime
WORLD WAR C
Watch as coughing, sneezing, wheezing hoards of infected New Yorkers
stumble and lurch across blockaded bridges and through closed tunnels
crying and wailing “Hydroxychloroquine! Give us hydroxychloroquine!”
Watch as neighboring state militias turn back the COROMBIES
Starring Brad Pitt as Colonel Containment
George Lindsey as Governor Goober Cuomo (“Judy Judy Judy”)
And Michelle Pfeiffer as Dr. Birx
Hat tip, Doc
I’m really mystified and confused. During the 2019 flu season up to 59,000 people died in the US, (according to CDC statistics and even with a vaccine). Those poor souls who died of influenza are just as dead as the 1,500+ COVID-19 fatalities and yet there was no talk of quarantines and mass business closing during the flu season. Were we uncaring then and more collectively empathic now or is something else going on to promulgate an entire country shutting down?
LikeLiked by 11 people
The short answer is, Mueller and the impeachment didn’t work.
And when this fails I really do worry about what is next. A nuclear bomb?
Yep,
Something strange about this whole thing.
Actually, I think the short answer is that everyone in the know, both the Chinese government and the US government, knows full well that this virus escaped from the bio warfare lab in Wuhan and no one knew how bad this was going to get. Layer on top of that the breathless American press that freaks out if it’s going to rain or snow an inch and constantly on the prowl for something to panic the public and blame on Trump, and we had the perfect storm of fear, uncertainty, and something new and unknown. And away we went:
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have it from a good source that the US Government has known for months that the source of the Wuhan Virus was a Chinese Bio Lab in… Wuhan.
Right now is not the time to go nuclear on the Chicoms… but there will be a reckoning.
IMHO, the Chicoms realize this is coming and therefore are attempting a CYA propaganda agenda. BUT, everybody, including the EU, knows the truth.
A time for Schadenfreude is coming folks. We will get over this and we’ll get even.
I feel sad for the people of China… Hopefully they will be freed from the authoritarian fascists ( commies in word only ) that are tormenting them. I know quite a few Chinese and they are, mostly, good people. No one deserves the Chicom government.
The herd was save – and without social distancing.
It’s an election year. Some how they have to tank the economy . By doing so they believe they can beat Trump. I don’t think it will work but we will see. This years “regular” season of flu has killed over 20,000 this year. All this lock down stuff is chaff.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“I’m really mystified and confused. During the 2019 flu season up to 59,000 people died in the US, (according to CDC statistics and even with a vaccine). ”
******
I ask myself the same question; from current data, the response seems to make no sense. Best I can tell from current situation, the “deciders” are spooked by the course of the illness in the 5-10% that get really sick. The response from doctors taking care of these people seems to be the same, world wide: “This isn’t the flu”.
2) The severity of the disease in the “hot zones” is worrisome….The US mortality has doubled in 48 hours.
3) This virus seems to be, what a virologist called “slipppery”….it’s seems to be capable of mutating very quickly….so the virus could change and be less infectious or become our worst nightmare. Better go all out until the course of the disease becomes clear.
4) IIRC, the 1918 flu came in several waves and it was the last that killed 50-100 million people.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Actually, on some network yesterday, probably Fox, I watched an interview with a lab researcher who said the good news is that the virus is “stable.” He explained that meant that once a vaccine is made and tested, we can trust it will provide protection. That sounded to me as if he was saying it’s not likely to mutate.
Well said Alex!
An second now, a zillion more people will have to go on ventilators. All at once. This is a magic new disease like none ever known in the history of the world.
Thanks for not using /s.
Bendix – Exactly. And everyone that gets it will end up on a ventilator. In fact all the same day.
I really don’t know where folk get numbers. Please go to the CDC it is your tax dollars at work. Key point some of the data is based on laboratory data and some is based on statistical estimates (everyone is familiar with problems associated with statistical models) and notice the term influenza type illness: https://www.advisory.com/daily-briefing/2020/03/24/flu-update. “According to CDC, this year’s flu season has led to at least 17 million medical visits and 390,000 hospitalizations. CDC found that the percentage of outpatient visits for influenza-like illness increased to 5.8% in the week ending on March 14, up from 5.2% the previous week. The national baseline for those visits is 2.4%”
CDC in its latest report estimated that there had been at least 23,000 deaths related to the flu as of March 14.” Note the term estimated.
Start of the influenza season was the week of Oct. 5, 2019. and may run until May. So it has been running Five Months. How long has Covid-19 been running in the US?
Now just for educational purposes: What does the 2019/2020 flu season actual laboratory confirmed data look like for end of Dec 2019 (week 52, not the 52nd week of the season):
https://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/weeklyarchives2019-2020/Week52.htm
“Public Health Laboratories
The results of tests performed by public health laboratories nationwide are summarized below. Data from public health laboratories are used to monitor the proportion of circulating viruses that belong to each influenza subtype/lineage.
Week 52 Data Cumulative since September 29, 2019
(week 40)
No. of specimens tested 1,618 24,350
No. of positive specimens 1,172 10,034
Positive specimens by type/subtype
Influenza A 474 (40.4%) 4,090 (40.8%)
(H1N1)pdm09 387 (91.3%) 3,028 (78.1%)
H3N2 37 (8.7%) 849 (21.9%)
Subtyping not performed 50 213
Influenza B 698 (59.6%) 5,944 (59.2%)
Yamagata lineage 2 (0.4%) 95 (2.1%)
Victoria lineage 548 (99.6%) 4,342 (97.9%)
Lineage not performed 148 1,507
Nationally influenza B/Victoria viruses have been reported more frequently than other influenza viruses this season followed by A(H1N1)pdm09. The predominant virus varies by region. Regional and state level data about circulating influenza viruses can be found on FluView Interactive. The predominant virus also varies by age group. Nationally, influenza B/Victoria viruses are the most commonly reported influenza viruses among children age 0-4 years (48% of reported viruses) and 5-24 years (59% of reported viruses), while A(H1N1)pdm09 viruses are the most commonly reported influenza viruses among persons 25-64 years (42% of reported viruses) and 65 years of age and older (43% of reported viruses). Additional age data can be found on FluView Interactive.
Now we are about Eight weeks into the Covid-19 will it end in May who knows”
No for Just Covid-19 in New York state (and their site seems indicative of their government. trying to be polite). As of 3/28/20.
County-by-County Breakdown of Positive Cases Around New York State
Governor Cuomo confirmed 7,681 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 52,318 confirmed cases in New York State. Now which is the larger number, confirmed cases of influenza in the US for end of Dec 2019 or current number of confirmed cases of Covid 19 in New York state? Now add to this annual influenza vaccines at 40-60% effective, 40-50% coverage of the population, And on-lable treatment for influenza (relenza/tamiflu). Compare that to vaccine and readily available treatment for Covid-19.
Hopefully this will help with folk that continually try to compare influenza to Covid19. Consider what the Covid19 outbreak would look like with no containment measures, and say another two months.
This is not to say panic. It is to say exercise due caution and make educated decisions. Thank God for PDJT and his proactive actions!
Now what about those suddenly recognized and lamented deaths for influenza? A vaccine that only 40-50% of the population take??? Boost vaccine utilization and those deaths will decline (yes, there are annual campaigns to do that). Add those rediscovered “grandma’s rules” (1)wash your hands and (2) fingers don’t go in your mouth, in your eyes or up your nose and deaths will also go down.
For Covid-19 links to other state sites try:https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus there is a nice national map that is interactive that will take to individual states.
Yes indeed. This is part of why this is all so suspicious
Like a fiddle.
They need to shut down the airports. Last night here in Phoenix on Channel 12, from 10:30 to 11:00 PM, Channel 12 news did a live interview with Governor Ducey. The subject came up about New Yorkers taking cheap $33 flights from NYC to the Phoenix area. We do NOT want them here. Our Governor said they were looking into putting a stop to it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
By the time he stops looking and starts putting an end to the flights, your cases will be way up!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“The subject came up about New Yorkers taking cheap $33 flights from NYC to the Phoenix area.”
Huh? It probably costs that much to take off and get to cruising altitude! What airline can make money offering flights with rates like that?
LikeLiked by 1 person
An airline subsidized by the US taxpayer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There were stories about EU airlines having to fly to maintain slots at airports. Who knows what makes the airlines fly mostly empty planes. but I am sure they have their reasons.
Deplorable_Infidel, they didn’t say what airline but earlier this week Southwest was offering cheap airfares and without advance booking, and many of the flights were less than $40. Of course, a day or two later, Southwest cancelled 1400 flights.
LikeLike
Enforceable quarantine = Martial law = Tyranny!
In this Republic, there is no such thing as “martial law”.
Fear is the language of slaves!
An “enforceable quarantine” on a population of U.S. Citizens IS a declaration of war on U.S. Citizens by a tyrannical government!
So, Thomas Dowling, what’s your solution for preventing the COVID-19 virus from spreading?
It is going to spread no matter what the government, doctors, or any of us do, it is what viruses do…they spread, mutate, and become less virulent.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yup. With lock-downs, restrictions, whatever, IF you lift them too soon, guess what? I’M BACK. Ready to infect all those uninfected individuals who were forced to lock themselves away. And for laughs, a possibly more virulent strain from a hospital ‘hot-house’. Well you ask yourself, how much longer would a lock-down need to be? It would need to be long enough so that there is no longer ANY viable virus in the general population. In other words several months. By that time your economy is in shambles along with your healthcare system which means deaths by multiple factors over this virus’s total. Best to let this virus exhaust it’s run. According to Dr. Birx, if they have counted only 1 in 1,000 cases and we have 100,000+ known cases and this virus has an R0=3, that would be 100 million cases in the US and hence we are at the last GENERATION. Even if her estimate is half of that, 1 in 500, that would be 50 million cases and we are 1 GEN away from the end.
Yes booger but if people in blue areas want to make extremely stupid choices do they then have the right to force their extremely stupid people who have not made such extremely stupid choices?
If I chose to live in safe Small Town America why must I accept dangerous people from Big Blue elsewhere’s in a time of “emergency”?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Freedom of movement within the several states is a hallmark of the constitution. I have been of the opinion from day one that this way overblown starting with the World Heath Organization and the media. The WHO used worse case scenario numbers to scare the crap out of everyone including the NIH and CDC. I like that the President shut out China in Jan, and if he had known China was lying and fudging numbers, he would have done it sooner.
Or more virulent.
Booger71, NYC is being hit a lot worse than many other cities are, including Phoenix. We don’t people who may be carriers for the COVID-19 coming here. Not everyone who is a carrier gets infected either.
LikeLike
Yes that’s how I understand viruses behave You can’t put off the inevitable. South Korea is currently experiencing just that. They quarantined then thought it was just about over people got out and now it’s spiked again,awful
L4grasshopper, ROTFLMAO! Thanks, I needed that.
President Trump played Cuomo. He never wanted to issue a federal order to lockdown, he knows Cuomo is still using outdated faulty estimates from bad models according to Dr.s Fauci & Birx. The media went nuts when he suggested Easter as a date for opening up the country. He just got Cuomo to back off his own citywide lockdowns. Nice work.
LikeLiked by 9 people
He has now “backed off” quarantine suggestions…stating the cdc will issue a strong travel advisory to be enforced by the governors. He got Cuomo to blink..now spread from new York is on Cuomo.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Visit NY at your peril. When you come back, your state might require you to self isolate for 14 days.
This is in place, has been for days, at Stanford and Arizona State U.
https://healthalerts.stanford.edu/2020/03/25/travel-restrictions-extended-to-the-state-of-new-york/
Dem’s new Golden Boy will now be responsible for spikes in pretty much any state NYCites have fled to…..phew, Cuomo makes it tuff for the media to cover for him sometimes.
LikeLiked by 7 people
😉
I knew it something was up when our VSGPT bated the Media with his tweet and interview! It doesn’t make sense to give a warning if you really need to quarantine a city. It just makes more ppl to flee. This is what happened in Wuhan. They give ppl like 8 hr window before shutdown all roads etc.
Now Cuomo has a dilemma. Shutdown more and keep ppl within or get blamed by other states whenever NY residents get test positive and seeding and creating problems?
LikeLiked by 3 people
There was a strong travel advisory for ZIKA, for parts of Florida.
What a sane and rational governor says when a President makes a comment regarding the possibility a radical action that might be taken to stem the tide of a dangerous virus…
“Well, I understand his position and as President, he must look out for all the people, but right now I disagree. I’ll talk with him and see what other options might be available at this time”
What an unhinged moron of a governor says…
“it’s a federal declaration of war!”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yup.
Andrew is unhinged, because this is his last, best shot at the presidency. The only thing in his way is one man.
If you had one last shot at achieving your dream, imagine having Donald Trump between you and it?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Stress/pressure causes people to say and do some really strange things at times. So picture Cuomo leading a nation as poorly as he is leading NY – a state many residents would like to leave currently, that many of the elites and rich vacated at the first sign of trouble. I feel for the people who remain who will have the burden to help one another and rebuild from the Democrats’/cabal’s latest criminal hoax.
Wake me up when America gets to 37,000 deaths, the average level for the annual flu outbreak that creates no panic and life goes on type behavior.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I just went to the CDC website and compared the number of flu and pneumonia deaths this last week compared to the same week last year. Are you ready?…..
Deaths nationwide
Week 11 2019 2020
Flu 510 365
Pneumonia 3979 2431
Total deaths. 57869 37641
And it has been trending downward. View the csv raw data table
LikeLiked by 4 people
Here’s the link to the graph.
https://gis.cdc.gov/grasp/fluview/mortality.html
I tried to post a screen shot but WP wouldn’t give me a paste function for my IPad here in the comment box. You should see the link directly to the graph itself once it clears moderation.
In closer review, it appears that the CDC doesn’t have all the data for week 11 yet. It says it’s 79% complete so week 11 numbers will increase somewhat but we’ll have to wait and see if it’s more than the same week last year.
Hospitalizations last flu season compared to this year per 110k pop
https://gis.cdc.gov/GRASP/Fluview/FluHospRates.html
Here are the numbers for Coronavirus2019 (aka Covid19) top 5 states with most cases:
New York 0.2% of population has it and 1.3% of those that have it have passed away
New Jersey 0.1% of population has contracted it & 1.2% have passed away
California 0.010% of population has become infected (contracted) & 2.1% have passed on
Washington State 0.05% of population has become infected & 4.7% have passed away
Michigan 0.03% of population has become infected & 2.5% have passed away (deceased)
Emerging COVID19 Hotspots: NY, NJ,MI, Louisianna,CT, Florida
2026 Americans have passed away
121,478 Total Confirmed US cases
= 1.6% rate
source:FoxResearch
My opinion: If they’d release the # of those tested vs # of confirmed cases the % rate of death would be way way lower.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kay,
I’ve been tracking this for about 10 days. Most recent USA wide information is:
Total tests: 735,704
Total positive of those tested: 118,234 (16%–this is up from 13% a week ago)
Total hospitalized: 16,729 (14% of positive cases, up from 8.5% a week ago)
Total dead: 1965 (1.66 Case Fatality Rate. Note this is far lower than the 3-4% CFR used in the infamous Niall Fergusson Lancet model)
the covidtracking site is not always updated to the figures in JHU website–sometimes lags 12-24 hours behind. Still, it is indicative. NY is 44% of cases nationwide, a bit less than that of deaths (42%). Including NJ and CT, this area accounts for 54% of all US cases (and 50% of deaths).
Hence the discussion of travel limits if not quarantine from these areas. There are states with very limited number of cases. Even in larger states, such as Texas, cases and deaths are concentrated in specific cities/counties.
Oh, and I forgot to mention that the total number of tests equal to .224% (not 22% 🙂 ) of the US population.
Does anything about those numbers make you suspicious that some flu deaths are being nudged into the corona virus column. I guess I am just a suspicious cat.
Haven’t looked in the trunks yet, need to dig around for more data.
The radical left has flipped back and forth more than a weather vane in a hurricane. They simply cannot get a story line and stick to it. When the President says he hopes the country can be moving back to normalcy by Easter the Fake News turns their dials to Apoplectic! “He’s killing seniors! He wants veterans to die! He’s putting people in extreme danger!” So then the President suggests a shutdown in New York and possibly other states with great increases in cases in order to limit the spread and all of a sudden “He’s crazy if you think we will have our people shelter in place.” These idiots cannot make up their minds? Maybe. I think the more likely thought process of the never Trumpers is that they want to tag him with everything negative and move Ole Andy up onto SLO-Joe’s pedestal. Well Andy, you should have told your people not to travel—period, end of statement. DeBozo thinks it should be him. Go to the gym Billy Boy. It’s supposed to be closed but go anyway. And stay.
As for the Fake News, their obviously biased and ignorant questions at the pressers is beyond believable. “How many deaths are acceptable?” President Trump said “Zero”. I wish he had said “only one—the Fake News”
LikeLiked by 4 people
littleanniefannie One Zillion upvotes!
Speaking of New Rochelle, why are these people still being quarantined?
https://www.lohud.com/story/news/politics/2020/03/24/new-rochelle-coronavirus-patients-better-but-still-quarantined/2908018001/?for-guid=863be58f-bec7-438f-b598-25cffeea19d7&utm_source=lohud-Daily%20Briefing&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily_briefing&utm_term=hero
https://www.lohud.com/story/news/politics/2020/03/28/coronavirus-quarantine-lifted-new-rochelle-ny-changes-state-policy/2933424001/
It’s been lifted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
keeler- thanks very much for the update!
We all know who’s really leading…. taking care of things that matter.
>and now…. even Cuomo knows we all know
Lord, Please continue to bless and guide President Trump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Shut down LAX while we’re at it. Daily passenger flights from Shanghai to LAX . Hurry only 4 left for April 1st. 4500$ one way.
I thought this Cuomo was the smart one. Now it makes sense that they are brothers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Santino…there is no Michael with these Cuomo’s
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m surprised they didn’t shut down JFK, LGA and Newark 1.5 weeks ago. It would have spared FL a lot of pain.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gray bars around parts of Albany, permanently. That’s just my thought.
The capitol, the LOB, and the governor’s mansion will do nicely.
Remember when Cuomo was all for President Trump changing his state residency to Florida rather than New York? Well, here’s President Trump telling Cuomo to stay in New York.
LikeLiked by 6 people
45 has done what is best for USA and our Constitutional Republic…the numbers do not support military intervention except in support capacity as has been the protocol for the past month…
Politically, this is also a WIN because Cuomo said this was a “declaration of war”…what exactly did Cuomo mean? We are all fighting to defeat the invisible hidden enemy…Cuomo’s comment is the real revelation…Cuomo has opened a pandora’s box on what powers he thinks he has as Governor because there are 49 more just like him…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thinking about and praying for all my fellow Treepers tonight. Special prayers for Sundance and team tonight. Molon Labe.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
No it’s not; Rudy is telling the T.R.U.T.H…you may not like it but it is the truth.
Asha, you ignorant slut.
Of course, she took what he said out of context and didn’t post the entire conversation. I watched this segment and he said nothing wrong.
It’s that attitude of “We’re more important than anyone else in the United States” and “What’s good for YOU is not what’s good for US” that makes the rest of America hate the “NY Attitude,”
It won’t help Cuomo. He looks irrational AND arrogant.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Dream suddenly became a nightmare 😊🤗😁😆
Couldn’t happen to a more deserving soul🤗😊😆
LikeLike
The Gov is a G-D SOB, a Democrat, he wants to drag Trump into a kerfuffle.
You see how the high incidence rates are in Demosocialistscrats cities? Republican run states and cities are preaching common sense but when it’s not enough, the wacko libs demand to “shut it down!”
