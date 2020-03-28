New York Governor Cuomo, Who Previously Used National Guard to Quarantine New Rochelle, Goes Bananas Over Potential for Quarantine of New York Metro Area…

Take one heap of hypocrisy and one heap of irony and combine them; what you end up with is a New York Governor going bananas about the potential for the New York metropolitan areas being quarantined.

On March 10th New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called-in the national guard to quarantine a New York City suburb called New Rochelle. The alarming effort was called a “containment plan” by the governor to stop the spread of coronavirus.

However, Cuomo is now having fits as the potential for a “containment plan” over the New York City metropolitan area is being considered as a federal mitigation effort.

NEW YORK – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has said that President Donald Trump’s proposed quarantine of New York to limit the spread of coronavirus would be tantamount to a ‘federal declaration of war.’ ‘If you start walling off areas all across the country it would just be totally bizarre, counter-productive, anti-American, anti-social,’ said Cuomo in an interview with CNN on Saturday. (link)

Governor Cuomo uses national guard to create containment zone of New Rochelle, and all is good. President Trump contemplates using national guard to create containment zone for New York city, and it’s a declaration of war… Gotcha.

Realistically, what President Trump is likely considering is a shut down of the airports in the New York metro area. But it’s quite typical to see the apoplexy about it.

WATCH:

.

Additionally:

Rhode Island police, National Guard begin stopping cars with NY plates and go door-to-door to enforce quarantine https://t.co/Ksz1ch2173 pic.twitter.com/UMKfVth5nM — The Hill (@thehill) March 28, 2020

Rhode Island police have begun stopping cars with New York license plates, and the National Guard will soon help officials conduct house-to-house searches to force anyone who has traveled from New York to enter isolation. “Right now we have a pinpointed risk,” Gov. Gina Raimondo (D) said, according to Bloomberg. “That risk is called New York City.” Raimondo on Thursday issued an executive order enforceable by law mandating that anyone who has traveled to New York via any form of transportation must enter into a two-week self-quarantine. (link)

Whoa — Andrew Cuomo says he will sue Rhode Island if governor there (a Democrat) doesn't roll back the policy requiring New York travelers to quarantine. — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) March 28, 2020

Andrew Cuomo just now on CNN pushing back on measures against New York, defends his lockdown of New Rochelle saying it wasn't to contain the people, "it was to contain the virus." That's a silly thing to say. — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) March 28, 2020

.

Meanwhile… Many can see what Governor Cuomo’s reaction is really all about: