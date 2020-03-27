L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti Admits Using Cell Phone Tracking to Monitor Coronavirus Compliance…

Many people suspected this would eventually happen, including us. Follow the sequencing here; watch the natural progression of the authoritarian state. This is important.

First LA Mayor Eric Garcetti released 1,700 inmates. Then the LA Sheriff tried to shut down all gun stores. Next, Garcetti appointed neighborhood monitors and threatened to shut down electricity and water services to non-compliant citizens. In his most recent action, the mayor admits to using Big Tech to monitor the location of residents and track their coronavirus compliance.

During an interview with Chris Cuomo [segment @14:19 to 14:28] Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti discussing the ‘stay-at-home’ order says (emphasis mine):

…”but this has been marvelously embraced by 99.9 percent of people; we see it in the traffic data, we see it in the cell phone data; but we’re going to hunt down that last point-one percent and say: ‘you’ve gotta get inside, you gotta cut it out, and you gotta distance”…

Notice how flippant and easily the totalitarian language rolls from the tongue?

Comrade citizens, we have been warning everyone about the use of their hand-held transponder (cell phone) during national and local emergencies. As the state attempts to enforce its dictates, the totalitarians will increasingly use their allies in Big Tech to enforce the rules. Here’s the video:

Segment cued to start at 13:30, with the key part at 14:19

.

…”The easiest way to avoid a visit” from the LA storm-troopers “is to follow the rules”… “Your behavior can save a life” Garcetti said, “And that life could be yours.”… (link)

.

Funny how L.A. Antifa just shrug it off… Meh, lets get through this COVID-19 lockdown thingy so we can go back to protesting fascist Trump. Wait, what?

March 21st:

Hey kids, before you think about violating the stay home order… remember you are carrying a voluntary hand-held transponder unit for Big Tech/Govt compliance monitoring. Carry on comrades… pic.twitter.com/Jnu9hNc471 — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) March 22, 2020

Hey kids… Before you vote this November, please pay attention to the political affiliation of all these governors, mayors and city officials who are going full totalitarian. You might notice they all have, well, something in common. Warmest regards. https://t.co/q1NYBKBWd3 pic.twitter.com/86Z94AKIdR — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) March 25, 2020