L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti Admits Using Cell Phone Tracking to Monitor Coronavirus Compliance…

Many people suspected this would eventually happen, including us. Follow the sequencing here; watch the natural progression of the authoritarian state. This is important.
First LA Mayor Eric Garcetti released 1,700 inmates. Then the LA Sheriff tried to shut down all gun stores. Next, Garcetti appointed neighborhood monitors and threatened to shut down electricity and water services to non-compliant citizens. In his most recent action, the mayor admits to using Big Tech to monitor the location of residents and track their coronavirus compliance.
During an interview with Chris Cuomo [segment @14:19 to 14:28] Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti discussing the ‘stay-at-home’ order says (emphasis mine):
…”but this has been marvelously embraced by 99.9 percent of people; we see it in the traffic data, we see it in the cell phone data; but we’re going to hunt down that last point-one percent and say: ‘you’ve gotta get inside, you gotta cut it out, and you gotta distance”…
Notice how flippant and easily the totalitarian language rolls from the tongue?
Comrade citizens, we have been warning everyone about the use of their hand-held transponder (cell phone) during national and local emergencies. As the state attempts to enforce its dictates, the totalitarians will increasingly use their allies in Big Tech to enforce the rules. Here’s the video:
Segment cued to start at 13:30, with the key part at 14:19
…”The easiest way to avoid a visit” from the LA storm-troopers “is to follow the rules”… “Your behavior can save a life” Garcetti said, “And that life could be yours.”… (link)
Funny how L.A. Antifa just shrug it off… Meh, lets get through this COVID-19 lockdown thingy so we can go back to protesting fascist Trump. Wait, what?
March 21st:
Garcetti is also trying to round up homeless and move them to recreation centers in suburban residential neighborhoods, running entirely afoul of CDC recommendations:
“No need to come downtown, happy suburban residents!
“We’ll bring inner-city pestilence, disease, and social dysfunction to you out there in the suburbs!
“Think of it as delivery service – you know, like from In ‘n Out Burger or Trader Joe”
Coronavirus: L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti’s Homeless Plan Ignores CDC Guidelines
https://www.breitbart.com/health/2020/03/25/coronavirus-l-a-mayor-eric-garcetti-homeless-plan-ignores-cdc-guidelines/
L.A. Moves Homeless to Rec Centers as 30 in NY Shelters Test Positive
https://www.breitbart.com/health/2020/03/25/los-angeles-moves-homeless-to-rec-centers-as-30-in-new-york-shelters-test-positive-for-coronavirus/
Gubmint at its finest.
Great post Sundance. Most of America is completely unaware of the silent claw that big tech has on all of us. We complain about spygate and crossfire hurricane w/o realizing we are all being spied upon everyday by big tech and our own government. Big tech and our politicians are stealing our 1st and 4th Amendment rights out from under our noses. We are complicit in this theft by not demanding from our elected officials to regulate big tech. If we do not wake up we will see these rights evaporate.
Big Brother (big tech and big govt.) is alive and well and all the people who have tried to warn us are in jail and considered to be criminals (Assange, et.al,,) all in the name of “protecting” us from ourselves. Freedom is a very slippery slope and convenience is not always our friend.
Seems kind of silly that we are debating FISA renewal when each and every one of us are being followed daily by our use of our convenient transponders, not to mention our online presence. Whether we like it or not, big tech and big government have their eyes on us 24/7. The days of personal privacy are behind us, never to return except for those willing to live completely off the grid. For the most part we no longer think for ourselves but are told what to think and do. Some of us less inclined to follow than others. Science fiction has become reality.
The progressive/fascist Left already sees our response to the virus crisis as a dry run for their societal reform agenda—beginning of course with the Green New Deal and extending to gun-control. And that’s just the beginning. I had a chance conversation with an ardent environmentalist just a few days ago who was very excited about turning the social isolation, limited travel controls into an permanent way of “addressing the climate change crisis” which he of course regarded as being far more important than a mere flu virus.
Remember the bad old days when the called us conspiracy theorist when we suggested they would do exactly that?
This parallels with the New Yorkers in Rhode Island situation.
All through my approx 25 year career I was required to carry a LEO radio, then a beeper, then a bag phone, & finally a BB, 24 hours a day. The durn things were always beeping/ringing.
Since I retired I have a durn smart phone (that’s smarter than me)which is always turned off except when I’m expecting a very important call. I also leave the phone at home when I leave the house except the rare times I have to make a long trip in case my car breaks down.
My siblings & friends get po’d at me because I don’t answer the phone. I tell them I don’t have a phone glued to my durn belt anymore. Enough is enough!
You have to yank the battery to totally kill it.
When powered off it is still transmitting your location.
Can be triangulated to find you.
Same with some GM vehicles with On Star.
Better yet do what Hillary did, smash it with a hammer.
Garcetti looked positively giddy!
Is that his normal look? I’m not too familiar with him, so I don’t have a reference point, but he looked too happy for someone who is supposedly overseeing a crisis.
Governor Jared Polis of Colorado is using our phones to track the citizens of Colorado
https://www.coloradocitizenpress.com/colorado-is-tracking-your-location-using-metadata-from-your-cell/
Just drop your phone into a Doritos bag to block transmissions. F-them
I think this son is rather darkly appropriate to this situation:
School (Rick Davies & Roger Hodgson of SuperTramp, 1974)
I can see you in the morning when you go to school
Don’t forget your books, you know you’ve got to learn the golden rule,
Teacher tells you stop your play and get on with your work
And be like Johnnie – too-good, well don’t you know he never shirks
– he’s coming along!
After School is over you’re playing in the park
Don’t be out too late, don’t let it get too dark
They tell you not to hang around and learn what life’s about
And grow up just like them – won’t let you work it out
– and you’re full of doubt
Don’t do this and don’t do that
What are they trying to do?- Make a good boy of you
Do they know where it’s at?
Don’t criticize, they’re old and wise
Do as they tell you to
Don’t want the devil to
Come and put out your eyes
Maybe I’m mistaken expecting you to fight
Or maybe I’m just crazy, I don’t know wrong from right
But while I am still living, I’ve just got this to say
It’s always up to you if you want to be that
want to see that
want to see that way
– you’re coming along!
Are these creepy so called leaders testing us with a dry run? If so, they are doing it too early Communist bureaucrats live by clock/schedule. They only exert an egregious position when there is a crisis to take advantage of. Otherwise they are happy to nibble away at our freedoms,. This current behavior is insanely bold and I hope it will backfire soon. But I tend to look for the silver lining. Long live our Republic!
So put your phone in a Faraday bag and go enjoy life.
