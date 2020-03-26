President Trump Sends Letter To Governors About Coronavirus Effort…

President Donald Trump sent the following letter [pdf here] to our nations’ governors in response to the national COVID-19 crisis:
[Source]
President Donald Trump sent the following letter [pdf here] to our nations’ governors in response to the national COVID-19 crisis:
[Source]
He left out, “don’t be an idiot (Nevada I’m talking to you).”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t forget Fredo’s older brother in New York.
LikeLike
Sisolak is a fool. He is totally freaked out.
LikeLike
Yeah, by design. Sissylak is acting freaked out. Some of us call it fearmongering, which it is. Just like enemedia has been doing forever now.
Gordon Brown came out today calling for a temporary global government to “combat this global epidemic”. He too is spreading gloom and doom over a fake crisis virus less lethal than the common flu.
We all know that’s bullsh!t, and that NOTHING that “government” ever “makes legal” for it to do is temporary. It’s go time for Patriots worldwide to stomp out ANY efforts to enforce unnatural “laws” (they aren’t law when they’re unnatural, right? Right!) or edicts put forth by the UN or any other newly found totalitarian entity they may come up with.
This is it. The battle for freedom, liberty, and sovereignty as well as the pursuit of happiness. Who among hasn’t lived their lives knowing that things are wrong but in fear of those who made them wrong. “Government”. The very word is as repugnant as is the term “secret societies.” JFK was right.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Live free or die…..time for massive civil disobedience?
LikeLike
Wrong section…..
LikeLike
Yes, I would go in a minute
LikeLike
And mentioning our rights are being abused, severely. I trust there’s a method to what he’s doing. He’s clearly being careful to be avoid giving media any easy targets for him trash taking anyone. The high road approach it would appear. I suspect the fireworks come once he relaxes guidelines and they don’t.
LikeLike
Oh my….
Cuomo: Not sure if closing all businesses, keeping everyone home was ‘the best public health strategy’
https://www.foxnews.com/us/cuomo-closing-all-businesses-keeping-everyone-home-not-best-public-health-strategy
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh my…sounds like Andy knows the whole ball of panic stricken wax is unraveling before their eyes and he better change his tune ASAP before the newer numbers come out next week…Dr. Brix already set the table today for those announcements! The country is PISSED and they are going to start taking their frustration out on the politicians who wrecked their businesses and their livelihoods!
LikeLiked by 11 people
Mom- PREACH IT.
LikeLiked by 3 people
👇👇
LikeLike
Lol sorry , I meant this tweet ( though this is very funny) 👇
LikeLike
This is the answer.
I wonder if chloroquine would have saved those who have died from this virus? I think the CDC needs to asked some serious questions. So I agree with Sundance, for whatever that’s worth.
LikeLike
But the liquor stores are open
LikeLiked by 1 person
Would’ve been sacked had they been ordered closed.
LikeLike
Damn Sync that’s actually a very good sign. Thank you for sharing. It’s a signal that he and his ilk are willing to follow Trump’s lead and get people back into action (I hope). SD’s talk about the 2 parties playing a game of oneupmanship is terrifying. The fallout of that happening is more than most of you would care to imagine I suspect. I’m no fool to think politics hasn’t or won’t be played. But the next several months those that play will be participating in very serious game. A game where no one wins only loses. There are ideologues in history who would attempt it. I don’t believe any modern day politician in the US would want to lose that badly. There comes a point that sacrificing your amenities are not worth it to become some power lord. If this economic engine throws multiple rods there’s nothing in it for lefties. And I believe even they understand this even if it means Trump is re-elected.
LikeLike
Like a boss!! Even though I live in one of the counties that has been hit the hardest, I believe that this approach will significantly reduce the massive economical harm that the current Chicken Little policies have caused! The President wants to get the country back to work and I support him FULLY in his efforts!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Under these DATA-DRIVEN criteria”
>facts matter
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Under the false DATA-DRIVEN criteria”
>facts matter
Yes. Yes, they do matter.
LikeLike
Free Resources to Help Navigate States’ Responses to the CoronaVirus
Track and compare every state’s bills in response to the coronavirus.
https://www.govpredict.com/corona-virus-resource-center
LikeLike
FWIW, New Hampshire has issued a stay at home policy. Starting 3/27 at 11:59 pm. Gas station, grocery, banks are about only things open. All non essential business to remain closed until May 4th. Unreal
LikeLike
And with ONE death so far.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And you have a Republican governor too. So much for that advantage. 😒
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sununu’s are Bushies
LikeLike
We will see how long the stay-at-home policy last especially when POTUS starts pushing for Americans to get back to work very soon and the weather is going to get warmer. The Governors are going to hear an earful from their constituents and from the businesses. I bet they start to walk back their ridiculous state-wide shutdowns.
LikeLike
Live free or die….time for civil disobedience?
LikeLike
Did they close all their vast natural resources to trap people inside where the virus lives?
LikeLike
Clearing the decks. Setting the stage. April 12th, Easter, Resurrection Sunday, America will be back open for business.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Three weeks is an awful long time to watch your business swirl further down the toilet bowl. I can’t imagine these governors not falling in line. There will be hell to pay if they don’t. I can barely maintain as it is.
LikeLike
Just watched Hannity’s extensive interview with President Trump and it was excellent. POTUS is calm, competent, and is working the WuFlu problem on many levels. He’s thriving on this, no question. Not a single moment when it felt like he was out of his depth, in fact just the opposite. Nothing will ever convince me that President Trump’s election is anything less than divine intervention. Cometh the hour, cometh the man and just wait until the next term – wowsa!
LikeLiked by 12 people
Delighted- Absolutely Divine Intervention. Nothing else explains it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Our prayers were answered!
LikeLiked by 2 people
O
LikeLike
Love my president
LikeLike
Sounds like a plan. Time to tamp-down the mass hysterics and the pile-on politics. We need reliable data to implement this plan.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hmmm, using a risk rating for every county could make it more difficult for demonrat/RINO governors to keep in lockdown counties that show low risk for the virus. They likely will claim they have better science than the feds have and try to continue or extend their lockdowns because killing the economy is their top priority, but it would make their decisions much more untenable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Magabear: Not coincidentally, the risk maps will look like electoral maps. Everyone knows it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No doubt. The higher the illegal alien population and demonrat voter registration, the higher the health issues.
LikeLike
There was a time in America that county health directors could handle these situations easily. That was then, now we have filled our federal, state, county and city governments with grifters, liars, thieves, opportunists and traitors.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Letting them know what’s coming. It’s time to get back to work. You’ve screwed around long enough.
People are going to need to deal with their local politicians, some who will not let up with their communist ways. They are enjoying the power too much. Time for us to “Resist”.
Thank God for President Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Best president of my lifetime, bar none.
LikeLiked by 2 people
45 and his Team of Patriots are MAGA!
three tiered alert…depending upon contagion levels people will MOVE!
WATCH as these DIMM Governors demand to be placed on the lowest level!
LikeLike
LikeLike
I have never ever seen panic do a damn bit of good.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just happened to glance over at the tv, someone talking remotely – the usual bookcases of stuff – I always check those out – noticed something up there that said “ad astra . . ” from what I could see
. . . hey, that’s the slogan for Kansas (I know because I looked it up once a long time ago)
the doctor speaking was from Kansas . . .
it’s a very good old motto and quite timely!
from Wikipedia – regarding the motto:
Per aspera ad astra or ad astra per aspera
Per aspera ad astra (or, less commonly, ad astra per aspera) is a popular Latin phrase meaning “through hardships to the stars”. The phrase is one of the many Latin sayings that use the expression ad astra, meaning “to the stars”.
LikeLike
Everybody was Kung FLu Fighting.
Those politicos lied fast as lighting
In fact it was little bit frightening
By Trump fought with expert timing
LikeLiked by 2 people
Since there are no serious side effects to the drug that has proven to positively stop the bug, why not just hand out the pill to anyone that asks for it?
LikeLike
One pill makes you larger, and one pill makes you small
And the ones that Blue States gives you, don’t do anything at all
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because that simply isn’t true.
It can be deadly in interaction with other medicines taken by diabetics, cardiac patients and pregnant women. It can cause heart attacks, seizures and death to some patients.
https://www.healthline.com/health/hydroxychloroquine-oral-tablet#interactions
You really must consult with your doctor. It’s dangerous to self-medicate. They are conducting clinical trials very rapidly, but until those are completed, hydroxychloroquine must remain a “last resort” drug, not a standard option for treatment. IT ISN’T PROVEN YET. Not for everyone.
LikeLike
Mikey, this sounds like the AMA party line. There’s absolutely NO reason HCQ, a long-proven medication, can’t be the first line medication for the covid virus! Of course doctors should check for the minority of people for whom it’s contraindicated, but for most people short term use is safe and effective.
Big Pharma just wants more time to come up with their version of a new ( read astronomically priced) medication to use in it’s stead. Let’s use common sense instead of bureaucratic red tape, shall we?
LikeLike
I am getting more and more disturbed about Ohio’s director of health, a Democrat. She is predicting that Ohio will peak at 6000 by May 1. It sounds like they want to keep us on lockdown until at least then.
I was on a Town Hall phone call from my Representative, Anthony Gonzales and a physician. I was the first question. I asked about how Dr. Birx in the President’s daily conference said we should be seeing mass testing by next week. I asked them if those with mild symptoms can be tested and also how they are working on an antibody test to see if someone has already had the virus. They said maybe, but as it is, only testing going on in Ohio is for those with severe symptoms.
We had an opportunity to ask another question at the end by leaving a message. I asked how do we know if most people experience mild or no symptoms with testing?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ohio has also stopped reporting negative test results. Doesn’t fit their narrative or agenda.
LikeLike
Isn’t she the one that last week said 100000 people in the state already had it?
LikeLike
So who gets to control the data?
Why so little hospitalization data?
Who gets to decided the true cause of death?
Are normal flu deaths getting added into corona deaths
Who benefits from inflated numbers?
LikeLiked by 1 person
One interesting comment from Dr. Brix was that the President was making it mandatory for hospitals and labs to report data to the CDC.
LikeLike
Potus is giving them a heads up . Time to Rock and Roll to get our country back . Our President is the best . #TRUMP2020🇺🇸
LikeLike
This is exactly what I expected to happen.
Whether out of incompetency or sabotage, the US was not prepared for this. South Korea was. South Korea was able to quickly test and isolate their infected citizens. South Korea was quickly able to control their outbreak by identifying and isolating their infected citizens. The result was a peak at 22 days and, as of now, 9,300 total cases and 139 deaths.
South Korea had a scalpel. The US did not. Our infected population grew too big and we used a broadsword. Why that was the case is open to debate, and should be debated later. For the now, the question is how to “reopen” parts of the country where the infections are under control, while keeping those areas from experiencing resurgences.
This letter suggests the administration wants to adopt the South Korean model. Increase rapid testing capacity to identify and isolate the sick before the infection gets too big for scalpel. One caveat to this is that South Korea used a tracking program similar to the “Google Project” the President mentioned, a project that many here, myself included, have concerns about.
This letter also addresses what I consider the biggest failure of the CDC and the Federal government. We have well designed, well studied, well practiced guidelines and protocols for wildfires, missile attacks, hurricanes, earthquakes, tornadoes, blizzards, terrorist attacks, and other disasters. Apparently we have no guidelines or operational plans to coordinate Federal, State, and Municipal authorities for a pandemic response. Such a lack of planning leaves authorities in situations in which they make up things as they go, greatly increasing the risk for bad or politically-based decisions, as well as decisions that might conflict with or undermine efforts in other areas.
Overall these are both very good steps which, if followed through on and maintained, should help us reduce the risk of similar future disasters and associated future nonsense.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you for sharing this. I want to ask how South Korea was able to test so many so fast? Yes I know they are smaller geographically, and in population. Do they manufacture kits in their country and were able to turn up the production or were they stockpiled in case their loony neighbors did something on accident or on purpose.
LikeLike
Rule 1: Extraordinary actions REQUIRE extraordinary data/proof.
Rule 2: WASH YOUR HANDS after restroom usage.
Rule 3: See rule 1
LikeLike
Dear President Trump.
Thank you, for instinctively knowing the outcome of turning the corner, “Would reside with everyday citizens.”
Thank you for believing in us.
Thank you recognizing this early on and made the call to empower us to choose a coarse of action that supported the National effort, without dictate.
Thank you, for your wisdom to see ultimately, “The National Effort, required leadership ownership from the States to have skin in the game.”
Simply, Thank You.
LikeLike
Trump is moving into mop-up mode. He’s already preparing governors that he’s going to override their statewide quarantines. Very soon.
COVID19 is not what we were led to believe. The President will continue to use language to ameliorate any criticisms that he’s not taking this seriously.
But his abrupt exit from the conferences in recent days tells me he’s already decided the “worst” is over.
LikeLike
Every day that has gone by I am more impressed and even more proud of my President . I do not believe there is anyone who can fill his shoes. certainly not in the democrats bench. I hope the republicans do have a list already of candidates to groom in the coming 4 and a 1/2 years.
LikeLike
Amazing!!
Federal guidelines for every individual county in the the United States.
And, based on data collected from counties, classifying every county in the United States as “High Risk” or Medium Risk” or “Low Risk.”
That is an enormous long, term undertaking which is going to require a new federal data collection organization which, IMO, does not now exist.
Thinking in terms of past catastrophes of this level and, the organizations created which were born from those catastrophes, what comes to mind is the Department of Energy after the oil embargo’s of 1973 and the Department of Homeland Security after 911.
Something like that is going to come out of all this and it will serve to guide the country though future medical emergencies.
LikeLike
Pay attention communist Kate. Stay tuned for recall in Oregon.
LikeLike
This is a timely tale in the age of spending Trillions. Please listen and think.Maybe we are all guilty.
LikeLiked by 1 person
i like it.the low risk counties go on business as usual,the high risk counties like ny city high risk and shelter in place.you can bet the big cities will want to get back to normal.like out here i iowa we have 99 counties,right now we have maybe 40 counties that have positive cases most of those are 1 or 2 cases.i see no reason to shut us down.the more people working the less unemployment gets paid out.
LikeLike